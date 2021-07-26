You are here

PIF-backed Lucid Motors makes trading debut on Nasdaq

PIF-backed Lucid Motors makes trading debut on Nasdaq
The EV maker will be listed under the ticker symbol LCID. (Supplied)
date 2021-07-26
Arab News

PIF-backed Lucid Motors makes trading debut on Nasdaq

PIF-backed Lucid Motors makes trading debut on Nasdaq
  Lucid to make trading debut on New York's Nasdaq Global Select Market on Monday
  Lucid merged with special purpose acquisition vehicle Churchill Capital Corp. IV
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Lucid Motors, the Californian electric vehicle (EV) carmaker majority-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), will make its trading debut on New York’s Nasdaq Global Select Market on Monday.

Listed under the new ticker symbol “LCID”, the listing came about following the merger of Lucid and Churchill Capital Corp. IV — a special purpose acquisition company — on July 23. The EV firm will begin trading by ringing the Nasdaq opening bell on July 26.

The deal will help Lucid raise $4.4 billion, which will be used to fast track its production growth plans. The firm has over 11,000 paid reservations for its Lucid Air vehicle, which is on scheduled to start deliveries in the second half of this year.

“We are on track to meet our projected deliveries for the next two years, and we look forward to delighting our customers around the world with the best electric vehicles ever created,” Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid Group, said in a press statement.

Michael S. Klein, chairman and CEO of Churchill Capital Corp. IV, said ahead of the merger: “Lucid has industry-leading technology, clear demand for its products, and is on track to deliver revenue-generating cars to customers in the second half of this year. We are excited to support Lucid’s transition into a public company and confident in its ability to address unmet needs in the automotive industry, which is moving toward electrification at a rapid pace and on a global scale.”

PIF announced its investment in Lucid Motors in Sept. 2018. The Lucid Motors CEO told Arab News in January that his team were scrutinizing possible locations in Saudi Arabia to open retail outlets — what Lucid calls “studios” — for their luxury EVs.

“We are already looking,” he said. “My retail team just returned from a scouting trip in the Kingdom, and that is very much on the road there. Hopefully, we can get a retail outlet there right at the tail end of 2021, probably early 2022.”

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia stands to record a profit of nearly $20 billion on the back of its investment in Lucid.

PIF will own over 60 percent of the company, which is expected to have a market capitalization of about $36 billion.

Lucid’s expected market capitalization is nearly twice the valuation of Nissan Motor Co. and about two-thirds that of Ford Motor Co., which delivered more than 4 million cars last year. Lucid has yet to sell any cars.

Looking at the market for EVs, a report by the Pew Research Center found that 7 percent of respondents said they currently owned an electric or hybrid vehicle, and 39 percent said they were very or somewhat likely to buy an EV when they next came to purchase.

Interest has grown, with 1.8 million EVs registered in the US in 2020, more than three times as many as four years ago, according to the International Energy Agency.

While the US accounts for 17 percent of the world’s 10.2 million EVs, China is the biggest market, with 44 percent of all cars and Europe following with 31 percent.

Topics: #lucidmotors #EVs #nasdaq #marketdebut

Saudi Arabia to introduce insurance on domestic labor contracts in 2022

Saudi Arabia to introduce insurance on domestic labor contracts in 2022
Updated 26 July 2021
Jana Salloum

Saudi Arabia to introduce insurance on domestic labor contracts in 2022

Saudi Arabia to introduce insurance on domestic labor contracts in 2022
  Move aims to increase attractiveness of Saudi labor market
  Recruiters must carry the cost of insuring contracts for first two years
Updated 54 min 13 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development is expected to start implementing insurance on the domestic labor contract early in 2022 in cooperation with the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), Al Eqtisadia paper reported.

This decision guarantees the rights and benefits of the employer and the worker, including compensating the employer for the expense of bringing in a replacement domestic worker in the event of death, inability to work, or suffering from chronic or critical diseases, according to the ministry.

The move aims to increase the attractiveness of the Saudi labor market, improve the contractual relationship between workers and employers, and reduce risks in the domestic labor recruitment market, helping to cut costs.

“Recruitment companies and agencies used to provide a 3-month trial period for the worker, compensating families for any potential damage, but once the trial period ends, the two parties are not protected, causing lot of losses to Saudi families,” Saudi development and localization specialist Saleh Al-Anzi told Arab news.

“The insurance contract protects both the worker and the employer,” he said.

The insurance will be technically linked to the mediation contract for the recruitment of domestic workers through the Musaned platform, and the ministry will issue the implementation mechanism later in cooperation with the relevant authorities, including SAMA and the Ministry of Interior, sources familiar with the matter told the paper.

Recruitment companies must carry the cost of insuring the contracts of domestic workers they bring into the country for the first two years, the Saudi Council of Ministers decreed in May.

Topics: #saudi #domesticworkers #workersrights #expatriateworkers

Saudi car rental facilities to issue e-contracts starting July 25

Saudi car rental facilities to issue e-contracts starting July 25
Updated 26 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi car rental facilities to issue e-contracts starting July 25

Saudi car rental facilities to issue e-contracts starting July 25
  Car rental facilities to issue all car rental contracts on the Naql portal
Updated 26 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA) started implementing the first phase of the unified electronic contract for car rental starting July 25, TGA announced on its Twitter account.
The unified electronic contract obliges car rental facilities to issue all car rental contracts on the Naql portal through the rental contracts service.
This service will enable the licensed establishments to issue a unified contract with complete statutory requirements and clauses, and will contribute to preserving the rights of the lessor and the lessee, enhancing the confidence in the services provided, and raising the level of quality of services, TGA said.
The unified electronic car contract will reduce disputes and the burden on the relevant authorities and will stimulate investment in the sector, according to the TGA.
TGA launched its Distinguished Transport Partner program in May to strengthen public-private partnerships in the sector.

Topics: #automotive #saudi #autorental

Saudi PIF invests in Indian healthtech platform

Saudi PIF invests in Indian healthtech platform
Updated 26 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi PIF invests in Indian healthtech platform

Saudi PIF invests in Indian healthtech platform
  Healthifyme raises $75 million in Series C funding round
  Khosla Ventures, LeapFrog Investment, HealthQuad and Unilever Ventures also invested in the round
Updated 48 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Public Investment Fund has invested in India-based healthtech Healthifyme’s $75 million Series C funding round, led by Khosla Ventures and LeapFrog Investment, Livemint reported.
HealthQuad and Unilever Ventures also participated in the round, along with existing investors Chiratae Ventures, Inventus Capital and Sistema Asia Capital, taking total investment in the startup to $100 million.
PIF assets have grown to about SR1.6 trillion ($426.6 billion) and it aims to expand this to SR4 trillion by the end of 2025, Deputy Governor Yazeed Al-Hamid said earlier this month.
The sovereign wealth fund aims to boost its local investments to account for 75-80 percent of the total, he said.
The Saudi sovereign fund has established 35 strategic companies since 2018, it announced on its Twitter account, on Sunday.
The companies are working to promote private sector growth and the diversification of the Kingdom’s economy, by launching new sectors and creating 366,000 direct and indirect jobs.
The Kingdom’s sovereign fund aims to generate approximately 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs by 2025.
The fund is focused on 13 strategic sectors including service utilities, renewable energy, aviation and defense, vehicles, transport and logistics, minerals and mining, financial services, health care, communications, media and technology, food and agriculture, and others.

Topics: #healthifyme #startups #startupfunding #venturecapital #pif #saudi #India

Saudi Arabia increased support for housing sector in July

Saudi Arabia increased support for housing sector in July
Updated 26 July 2021
Jana Salloum

Saudi Arabia increased support for housing sector in July

Saudi Arabia increased support for housing sector in July
  Sakani housing program beneficiaries received SR734 million in July
  Figure compares with SR587 million a year earlier
Updated 26 July 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Sakani housing program beneficiaries received SR734 million ($195.7 million) from the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing and The Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) in July, up from SR587 million a year earlier, SPA reported.
This steady increase will continue for the next few years, Mohamed AlKhars, a member of the housing program advisory board and the chairman of Innovest Property Co. told Arab news.
Support for citizen’s first homes will be a policy that remains in places for many years in the Kingdom, he said.
However, the cost of support has fallen, he said. “There has been a drop in the interest on loans during the last three years, after negotiations with financiers, which are paid by the REDF,” said AlKhars.
The total amount deposited in the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries since the announcement of the transformation program in June 2017 until this July exceeded SR29.6 billion, said Mansour bin Madi, CEO of REDF.
In another Saudi step toward developing the housing sector, the Developers Services Center (ETMAM) approved nine housing schemes during the first half of this year, with a total area of more than 16.1 million square meters.
The approved plans included Riyadh, Makkah, Al-Qassim, the Eastern Province, Asir, Tabuk, and the northern border, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
ETMAM completed during the first half of this year building permit applications for 8,131 housing units, and the issuance of 119 real estate developer qualification certificates for sales projects.
“Those numbers will increase in the coming phase,” AlKhars said.
The center also contributed to the issuance of 45 sales licenses for off-plan sales projects, and 2,171 real estate developers were qualified in cooperation with the competent authorities to provide real estate development services.

Topics: #realestate #saudi #subsidies

Emerging market stocks hit 2021 low as Chinese shares plunge on crackdown

Emerging market stocks hit 2021 low as Chinese shares plunge on crackdown
Updated 26 July 2021
Reuters

Emerging market stocks hit 2021 low as Chinese shares plunge on crackdown

Emerging market stocks hit 2021 low as Chinese shares plunge on crackdown
  China blue-chips down 3.2 percent
  Washington-Beijing talks off to confrontational start
Updated 26 July 2021
Reuters

BEIJING: A government crackdown pushed China stocks to their worst day in a year on Monday, sending an index of emerging shares to their lowest so far this year.
Chinese blue-chips lost 3.2 percent and Hong Kong’s benchmark sank 4 percent after China barred tutoring for profit in core school subjects, wiping off more than 40 percent of the market value of educational firms. This comes as China’s tech shares are still reeling from a crackdown.
“Given that the China tech crackdown has already frayed investors nerves along with credit concerns... (the latest move) in the education sector... is another ratchet higher in the regulatory risk landscape in China,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA.
That set a dour tone for equities, with MSCI’s index of EM shares down 2.1 percent after losing more than 2.5 percent last week. Western European shares eased off record highs, and futures tracking Wall Street indexes inched lower.

South African shares snapped a four-day winning streak, while Russian shares are now nearly 5 percent away from all-time highs hit earlier this month.
July is shaping up to be the worst month for EM shares since the March 2020 COVID-19 rout when they lost more than 15 percent.
Meanwhile, talks between Washington and Beijing got off to a tense start as China blamed the United States for a “stalemate” in their relationship.
Rising COVID-19 infections continued to weigh, with Turkey reporting a tripling of cases on Sunday compared with earlier this month, while the total number of infections in Russia crossed 6 million although officials say cases may have peaked at least in Moscow.
Turkey’s lira looked to post its worst session in a month against the dollar and the euro, down about 0.7 percent against both. Russia’s rouble slipped 0.5 percent against the greenback, with falling oil prices also weighing.
Russia on Friday delivered a 100 basis point interest rate hike, joining several other EM central banks as they attempt to contain inflation.
Eyes this week will be on the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday. Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish stance so far has provided some support to risk assets this year.
South Africa’s rand hit a near four-month low, with the easing of some pandemic-led restrictions providing little support.
It has lost nearly 5 percent in two weeks after violent protests broke out following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma, which the central bank said would probably slow the country’s economic recovery.
Tunisian dollar bonds dropped more than 2 cents after President Kais Saied ousted the government.

Topics: #china #EMstocks #chinacrackdown

