Abu Dhabi's Jubail Island appoints operations corporate director

Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Island appoints operations corporate director
Abdulla Saeed Al-Shamsi, operations corporate director, JIIC.
Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Island appoints operations corporate director

Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Island appoints operations corporate director
Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News

Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the appointment of Abdulla Saeed Al-Shamsi as operations corporate director.

An industry veteran with more than 20 years’ experience in the development, construction and roads, infrastructure and housing industries, Al-Shamsi will join the senior management team in spearheading the development of Abu Dhabi’s newest community, Jubail Island. 

The 5-billion-dirham ($1.4 billion) Jubail Island development aims to be an idyllic collection of villages located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island. A UAE national, Al-Shamsi has held senior management roles at some of the UAE’s most prestigious organizations including executive director at Abu Dhabi’s Housing Authority as well as executive director, strategic affairs of the Abu Dhabi Urban Planning Council, which is recognized as having a pivotal role in the achievement of Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.

In 2005, Al-Shamsi joined Abu Dhabi City Municipality, where he undertook important roles including acting executive director for infrastructure and municipal assets sector, as well as the executive director for the strategic planning and performance management division. 

He has achieved many impressive career accomplishments to date including completing the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Zayed Street and Tunnel (Al-Salam), Al-Mafraq Intersection Bridge, and Al-Ghuwaifat International Highway, and was also involved in the preparation and execution of the infrastructure master plan for three mega cities in Abu Dhabi, among other successes.

Al-Shamsi has directed many multimillion-dollar international projects in the UAE, Morocco, Pakistan, Syria, Kazakhstan and West Bank.

Mounir Haidar, managing director of JIIC, said: “We have no doubt that Abdulla will build upon his experience to lead his team with the dedication and passion he has become synonymous with. Abdulla is a huge asset to the organization and we’re confident that with his experience, drive for results, dynamic personality and innovative ideas he will help to lead the Jubail Island strategy and vision for an inclusive and sustainable community in the heart of Abu Dhabi.”

Al-Shamsi has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering/ project management and a master’s degree in international business. He has been an elected fellow member of The Charter Institute of the Highway and Transportation in the UK since 2010.

Huawei brings the best of 'Smart Office' experience to Saudi Arabia

A new “Smart Office” experience creates a productivity hub that breaks through boundaries for maximum creativity and efficiency. (Supplied)
A new “Smart Office” experience creates a productivity hub that breaks through boundaries for maximum creativity and efficiency. (Supplied)
Updated 26 July 2021
Arab News

Huawei brings the best of ‘Smart Office’ experience to Saudi Arabia

A new “Smart Office” experience creates a productivity hub that breaks through boundaries for maximum creativity and efficiency. (Supplied)
Updated 26 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia has launched its innovative range of Super Device Smart Office products comprising the new 12.6-inch Huawei MatePad Pro, Huawei MatePad, Huawei MateView, Huawei MateView GT, Huawei FreeBuds 4 and the upcoming Huawei Watch 3 I 3 Pro.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Bill Yu, vice president of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia, said: “This is the most important launch event for us this year as the new range of Super Device Smart Office products is now available for pre-order in Saudi Arabia. With this new range of devices and products, Huawei will allow consumers in the local market to enjoy a very smooth and seamless smart experience across multiple devices that suit different scenarios. The new high-end device product range is just a new step in our efforts to provide the best user-focused experience through a proactive innovative approach.”

A new “Smart Office” experience creates a productivity hub that breaks through boundaries for maximum creativity and efficiency. Super device connectivity with and without wires, along with Huawei MateView, Huawei MatePad Pro and Huawei MateBook exemplifies full integration suitable for our busy lifestyles.

Today’s consumers expect much more from their devices than just clever features or an attractive form factor. In Saudi Arabia especially, consumers want all this, in addition to demanding smart devices that complement their always-on, always-connected, seamless lifestyles — and increasingly, consumers want devices that can work together to create all new integrated digital experiences — like Huawei’s new Super Device range of products.

“Huawei is laying the foundation for the future development of the consumer electronics industry through the upcoming range of Super Device Smart Office products,” Yu said.

Bill Yu, vice president of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

In parallel with the local launch of the Super Device Smart Office range of products, Yu explained how Huawei is building on its 1+8+N strategy, with an approach that brings consumers the very latest devices with a whole new level of interconnected functionality. “Huawei is so much more than a smartphone company. We are offering consumers a wide portfolio of products, including PCs, tablets, wearables, audio devices and more,” Yu said.

“Consumers today demand a more connected life and that is exactly what the 1+8+N Seamless AI Life Strategy delivers, and the Super Device range will go beyond that to create even better, highly-connected experiences that empower digital lifestyles. We launched our 1+8+N strategy more than two years ago and it proved to be hugely successful. We aim to bring people closer by creating a world where everything works together intelligently, safely and seamlessly.” 

He added: “Huawei will continue its commitment to developing meaningful innovative products and services that truly impact people’s lives in a positive way. This is our promise to our users, and we will continue to have the same drive and energy to innovate and engineer the market with leading products and services. We are committed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will continue to provide users with the latest products and technology during 2021.”

The Super Device experience is a new approach that is intended to create a seamless, unified experience across all devices. While there are more smart devices in our lives than ever, the experience they provide often isn’t smart.

Devices that are complicated to connect together, or that are not compatible, lead to a frustrating and fragmented user experience. The Super Device experience is designed to address this problem by introducing a common language for different kinds of devices to connect and collaborate, providing users with a more convenient, smooth and secure experience.

It uses distributed technology to meet the varied needs of all types of different devices with a single system, enabling flexible deployment as needed. It also combines previously independent devices into a cohesive and holistic Super Device that integrates all hardware and resources to freely leverage the capabilities of its component devices based on the user’s real-time needs.

“2021 is the year that our future development strategy will begin to take shape. No matter what challenges come our way, we will continue to maintain our business resilience. Not just to survive, but to do so sustainably. As always, we will remain focused on the needs of our users and keep delivering practical business value,” Yu said.

“Huawei will continue its commitment to developing meaningful innovative products and services that truly impact people’s lives in a positive way. This is our promise to our users, and we will continue to have the same drive and energy to innovate and engineer the market with leading products and services,” he added.

Topics: Huawei

ABB to present sustainable solutions at Dubai Expo 2020

ABB to present sustainable solutions at Dubai Expo 2020
Updated 27 July 2021
Arab News

ABB to present sustainable solutions at Dubai Expo 2020

ABB to present sustainable solutions at Dubai Expo 2020
Updated 27 July 2021
Arab News

Global technology company ABB will participate in the Dubai Expo 2020 as an official partner of the Swedish pavilion and showcase its technology in a digital and interactive way partnering with more than 100 companies and institutions. With a history of more than 130 years and Sweden as one of the birthplaces of the company, ABB will join the country’s efforts to highlight the most innovative solutions that will help build a smart society under the pavilion’s theme of “Co-creation for Innovation.” The exhibition is the first Expo ever that is taking place in the Middle East. A meeting point for businesses and governments, Expo 2020 will run from Oct. 1 to March 31, 2022.

As part of its presence in Dubai, ABB will highlight how plastic waste is turned into furniture using a specially adapted robot from ABB and how the sustainability and production efficiency of mining operations can be increased by using smart, digital solutions. Other projects include ABB solutions that help turn Västerås — Sweden’s fifth largest urban area — into one of the smartest cities in the country, establish one of the world’s tallest wooden buildings as a showcase project for state-of-the-art energy technology and research into new materials for a smarter and more sustainable future.

ABB CEO Björn Rosengren will also be part of a high-level seminar under the theme of “Switzerland and Sweden — Partners in Technology and Sustainability” to manifest 100 years of official relations between the two countries. Together with representatives from Switzerland and Sweden, the event will explore how industry can contribute to a recently signed memorandum of understating between the two innovation agencies Innosuisse and Vinnova in the areas of knowledge and learning, science and sustainable innovation.

Rosengren said: “ABB is proud to be part of this exhibition that addresses the key challenges our world is faced with today. We are convinced that our electrification and automation solutions play an important role in showcasing the power of innovation and technology for a more sustainable world. It is the perfect platform for ABB to position ourselves as a leading technology company with a strong focus on people, technology and sustainability.”

Anna Hallberg, Sweden’s minister of foreign trade, added: “Expo 2020 in Dubai is a unique opportunity to highlight innovative, smart and sustainable technologies that can solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges. I am very proud that Sweden and Swedish companies are at the forefront of this development. ABB is a brilliant example of this, and I highly value their participation as an official partner to the Swedish pavilion.”

ABB has a long tradition of supporting its local customers in the UAE and has provided state-of-the-art technology to a range of projects in the country. Among them are electrification solutions for the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, and the world’s first fully functional office built using 3D printed concrete elements. Automation and electrification technology from ABB is also in use in Dubai’s International Airport, the city’s metro system and the Mall of the Emirates.

Integrated Mobile Telecom signs deal with Zain KSA

Integrated Mobile Telecom signs deal with Zain KSA
Updated 27 July 2021
Arab News

Integrated Mobile Telecom signs deal with Zain KSA

Integrated Mobile Telecom signs deal with Zain KSA
Updated 27 July 2021
Arab News

Integrated Mobile Telecom Co. Ltd. has signed an agreement with Zain KSA to benefit from Zain’s sustainable network infrastructure in order to provide mobile telecommunications services to its customers. This was after Integrated Mobile Telecom obtained the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) license from the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC).

The agreement was signed by Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Al-Deghaither, CEO of Zain KSA, and Abdul Mohsen bin Abdullah Al-Juwayan, CEO of Integrated Mobile Telecom.

“We are pleased to sign an MVNO agreement with Zain KSA, as this strategic partnership aspires to facilitate and contribute to the growth and expansion of the telecommunications market in Saudi Arabia, which is estimated at about SR69 billion ($18.4 billion). In addition, it will enhance the increasing competition in the interest of society, Vision 2030 and technological development and consumers’ well-being — both individuals and institutions alike — by providing distinguished services and innovative digital technologies, especially with the largest fifth generation (5G) network in the Kingdom and the Middle East,” said Al-Juwayan.

Al-Deghaither, meanwhile, said: “The agreement with Integrated Mobile Telecom is a strategic partnership through which we aspire to provide additional options for users, in line with the sector’s goals led by the CITC, and the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to transform into a digital society, by enabling the provision of Zain’s infrastructure of towers and frequencies, to a wider segment of users from the Integrated Mobile Telecom customers to benefit from the largest 5G network in the Kingdom and the region.”

Integrated Mobile Telecom will provide virtual mobile communications services under the new license, including voice communications services, internet services, as well as a number of mobile communications services such as SMS, voice mail, media services and others, based on the advanced infrastructure of Zain KSA, which owns the largest network of 5G services in the Kingdom and the region.

Lulu Group's Yusuf Ali appointed vice chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber

Lulu Group’s Yusuf Ali appointed vice chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber
Updated 26 July 2021
Arab News

Lulu Group’s Yusuf Ali appointed vice chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber

Lulu Group’s Yusuf Ali appointed vice chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber
  • ADCCI is the apex governing body of all businesses established in Abu Dhabi
Updated 26 July 2021
Arab News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, recently issued a resolution to form a new board of directors for the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI). The body will be chaired by Abdullah Mohamed Al-Mazrouei and prominent Indian businessman Yusuf Ali M.A. as the vice chairman.

ADCCI is the apex governing body of all businesses established in Abu Dhabi and functions as an effective bridge between the government and business sector. Each of the business establishments in Abu Dhabi, one of the wealthiest and most influential economic hubs in the region, has to be licensed by the ADCCI.

Ali, the chairman of retail giant LuLu Group, is the only Indian on the 29-member board, which is primarily made up of Emirati business owners and CEOs.

“This is truly a very humbling and proud moment in my life. My sincere gratitude to the visionary leadership of this great country; I will strive to do my best toward justifying the great responsibility entrusted upon me. My primary focus will be toward the growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy and the larger business community, especially in these challenging times,” Ali said.

Al-Nahyan recently honored Ali with the Abu Dhabi Award, the highest civilian honor for his almost five-decade long contributions in the fields of economic development and philanthropy. The LuLu chairman was the only Indian along with other 11 prominent personalities, which included nine UAE nationals, to receive the honor this year. The Abu Dhabi Awards — an initiative of the Abu Dhabi government — recognize and honor individuals who have selflessly dedicated themselves to support and contribute to the development of the emirate.

Topics: LuLu

Cercle to host live concert on castaway island at W Maldives

Cercle to host live concert on castaway island at W Maldives
Updated 25 July 2021
Arab News

Cercle to host live concert on castaway island at W Maldives

Cercle to host live concert on castaway island at W Maldives
Updated 25 July 2021
Arab News

If you throw a concert in the middle of the Indian Ocean and there is no one around to hear it, does it still make a sound? You bet it does. W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, has announced a collaboration with Cercle, a French media company known for filming and broadcasting music performances in the world’s most awe-inspiring places, to host an unforgettable live concert at Gaathafushi — the private castaway island at W Maldives. Streaming live on July 26, the hour-and-15-minute set will feature a performance by Berlin-based electronic musician Monolink with the island’s white sandy beach and turquoise lagoon serving as the stage. 

“From our Sound Suite recording studios to our intimate Living Room stages and DJ booths, there is always live music happening at a W hotel somewhere around the world,” said Carly Van Sickle, senior director, global brand marketing, W Hotels Worldwide. “For our next act, we’re excited to be collaborating with the visionaries at Cercle to celebrate the beauty and wonder of one of our most beautiful escapes — W Maldives — through the power of music.”

Cercle has produced and live streamed some of the most jaw-dropping musical performances ever filmed. From a hot air balloon above Cappadocia, Turkey and the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt to Glacier 3000 in the Swiss Alps and Mont Saint-Michel island in France, Cercle productions have amassed millions of views online. At sundown on July 26, Gaathafushi Island at W Maldives will join this list of iconic locations, becoming the first hotel to serve as the site of a Cercle show. 

“Cercle is all about great aesthetics, culture, nature and music, values which are shared by W, making this collaboration a groundbreaking no-brainer. When two entities have the same goal and vision, everything flows and expectations are exceeded,” said Pol Souchier, head of communication at Cercle. “That’s why we wanted to collaborate with W Maldives and the resort’s magnificent Gaathafushi Island. It’s a location we’ve been eager to feature on Cercle, and with Monolink, an artist long-awaited on the channel, we’re thrilled to celebrate the power of music with our loyal fan base alongside W.”

Electronic singer-songwriter Monolink is known for combining melodic techno with dreamy guitar-led folk. His performance will be live streamed via Facebook, Twitch, and Oculus Venues. Cercle will then work their magic to release the official performance video on their YouTube channel in August, which will be broadcast at select W Hotels around the world. 

This performance is meant to honor Gaathafushi, the remote island a stone’s throw away from W Maldives. Guests can take a two-minute speedboat ride to the secluded beach and enjoy more than 76,000 square feet of tropical playground by swimming in the surrounding lagoon, indulging in a candlelit meal on the beach prepared by a private chef, or simply relaxing and stargazing under a thatched-roof hut. W Maldives also offers an “Island Takeover” package where guests can book the entire W Maldives property, including Gaathafushi, for the ultimate castaway island experience. The resort is also home to one of the best reefs in the destination with vibrant colors of the coral forest and captivating, diverse marine life right at guests’ doorsteps.

