Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Island appoints operations corporate director

Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the appointment of Abdulla Saeed Al-Shamsi as operations corporate director.
An industry veteran with more than 20 years’ experience in the development, construction and roads, infrastructure and housing industries, Al-Shamsi will join the senior management team in spearheading the development of Abu Dhabi’s newest community, Jubail Island.
The 5-billion-dirham ($1.4 billion) Jubail Island development aims to be an idyllic collection of villages located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island. A UAE national, Al-Shamsi has held senior management roles at some of the UAE’s most prestigious organizations including executive director at Abu Dhabi’s Housing Authority as well as executive director, strategic affairs of the Abu Dhabi Urban Planning Council, which is recognized as having a pivotal role in the achievement of Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.
In 2005, Al-Shamsi joined Abu Dhabi City Municipality, where he undertook important roles including acting executive director for infrastructure and municipal assets sector, as well as the executive director for the strategic planning and performance management division.
He has achieved many impressive career accomplishments to date including completing the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Zayed Street and Tunnel (Al-Salam), Al-Mafraq Intersection Bridge, and Al-Ghuwaifat International Highway, and was also involved in the preparation and execution of the infrastructure master plan for three mega cities in Abu Dhabi, among other successes.
Al-Shamsi has directed many multimillion-dollar international projects in the UAE, Morocco, Pakistan, Syria, Kazakhstan and West Bank.
Mounir Haidar, managing director of JIIC, said: “We have no doubt that Abdulla will build upon his experience to lead his team with the dedication and passion he has become synonymous with. Abdulla is a huge asset to the organization and we’re confident that with his experience, drive for results, dynamic personality and innovative ideas he will help to lead the Jubail Island strategy and vision for an inclusive and sustainable community in the heart of Abu Dhabi.”
Al-Shamsi has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering/ project management and a master’s degree in international business. He has been an elected fellow member of The Charter Institute of the Highway and Transportation in the UK since 2010.