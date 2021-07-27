Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Island appoints operations corporate director

Huawei brings the best of ‘Smart Office’ experience to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia has launched its innovative range of Super Device Smart Office products comprising the new 12.6-inch Huawei MatePad Pro, Huawei MatePad, Huawei MateView, Huawei MateView GT, Huawei FreeBuds 4 and the upcoming Huawei Watch 3 I 3 Pro.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Bill Yu, vice president of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia, said: “This is the most important launch event for us this year as the new range of Super Device Smart Office products is now available for pre-order in Saudi Arabia. With this new range of devices and products, Huawei will allow consumers in the local market to enjoy a very smooth and seamless smart experience across multiple devices that suit different scenarios. The new high-end device product range is just a new step in our efforts to provide the best user-focused experience through a proactive innovative approach.”

A new “Smart Office” experience creates a productivity hub that breaks through boundaries for maximum creativity and efficiency. Super device connectivity with and without wires, along with Huawei MateView, Huawei MatePad Pro and Huawei MateBook exemplifies full integration suitable for our busy lifestyles.

Today’s consumers expect much more from their devices than just clever features or an attractive form factor. In Saudi Arabia especially, consumers want all this, in addition to demanding smart devices that complement their always-on, always-connected, seamless lifestyles — and increasingly, consumers want devices that can work together to create all new integrated digital experiences — like Huawei’s new Super Device range of products.

“Huawei is laying the foundation for the future development of the consumer electronics industry through the upcoming range of Super Device Smart Office products,” Yu said.

Bill Yu, vice president of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

In parallel with the local launch of the Super Device Smart Office range of products, Yu explained how Huawei is building on its 1+8+N strategy, with an approach that brings consumers the very latest devices with a whole new level of interconnected functionality. “Huawei is so much more than a smartphone company. We are offering consumers a wide portfolio of products, including PCs, tablets, wearables, audio devices and more,” Yu said.

“Consumers today demand a more connected life and that is exactly what the 1+8+N Seamless AI Life Strategy delivers, and the Super Device range will go beyond that to create even better, highly-connected experiences that empower digital lifestyles. We launched our 1+8+N strategy more than two years ago and it proved to be hugely successful. We aim to bring people closer by creating a world where everything works together intelligently, safely and seamlessly.”

He added: “Huawei will continue its commitment to developing meaningful innovative products and services that truly impact people’s lives in a positive way. This is our promise to our users, and we will continue to have the same drive and energy to innovate and engineer the market with leading products and services. We are committed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will continue to provide users with the latest products and technology during 2021.”

The Super Device experience is a new approach that is intended to create a seamless, unified experience across all devices. While there are more smart devices in our lives than ever, the experience they provide often isn’t smart.

Devices that are complicated to connect together, or that are not compatible, lead to a frustrating and fragmented user experience. The Super Device experience is designed to address this problem by introducing a common language for different kinds of devices to connect and collaborate, providing users with a more convenient, smooth and secure experience.

It uses distributed technology to meet the varied needs of all types of different devices with a single system, enabling flexible deployment as needed. It also combines previously independent devices into a cohesive and holistic Super Device that integrates all hardware and resources to freely leverage the capabilities of its component devices based on the user’s real-time needs.

“2021 is the year that our future development strategy will begin to take shape. No matter what challenges come our way, we will continue to maintain our business resilience. Not just to survive, but to do so sustainably. As always, we will remain focused on the needs of our users and keep delivering practical business value,” Yu said.

“Huawei will continue its commitment to developing meaningful innovative products and services that truly impact people’s lives in a positive way. This is our promise to our users, and we will continue to have the same drive and energy to innovate and engineer the market with leading products and services,” he added.