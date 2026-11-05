In another significant international achievement reflecting the growing global recognition of Dallah Health hospitals, Newsweek magazine named Dallah Al-Nakheel Hospital among the World’s Best Hospitals for Medical Tourism 2027. This prestigious recognition further underscores the hospital’s advanced clinical capabilities, highly qualified healthcare professionals, and unwavering commitment to the highest standards of quality, patient safety, and patient-centered care.

The significance of this global ranking lies in its comprehensive, multidimensional evaluation methodology, which incorporates surveys of healthcare professionals, hospital reputation, the availability of specialized medical services, international accreditations, and considerations related to clinical outcomes and patient experience, among other criteria. Together, these elements reflect a healthcare institution’s ability to deliver high-quality, reliable, and internationally competitive medical services to both domestic and international patients.

This latest recognition builds upon Dallah Al-Nakheel’s longstanding journey of clinical excellence and continuous advancement. As the flagship tertiary care hospital of Dallah Health, it offers a comprehensive range of medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties, supported by advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies and highly experienced medical professionals.

The achievement also reflects the hospital’s sustained commitment to internationally recognized standards of healthcare quality and patient safety, as demonstrated by its numerous national and international accreditations. These include accreditation by the Joint Commission International and the Saudi Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions, alongside other specialized international accreditations that demonstrate institutional maturity, clinical excellence, and adherence to internationally recognized best practices.

A particularly distinguishing feature of Dallah Al-Nakheel’s approach to healthcare excellence is its strategic commitment to measuring patient-reported outcome measures, increasingly recognized as essential indicators of healthcare quality and fundamental components of value-based healthcare.

Today, evaluating healthcare success extends beyond traditional clinical outcome indicators to include patients’ own assessments of improvements in their health, functional abilities, and overall quality of life following treatment. In recognition of its commitment to this patient-centered approach, Dallah Al-Nakheel previously achieved Newsweek’s highest recognition level for the implementation and measurement of PROMs, earning the prestigious Five-Ribbon distinction. This achievement reflects the hospital’s advanced efforts to systematically incorporate patients’ perspectives into outcome measurement and continuous quality improvement. More importantly, it represents a fundamental evolution in the definition of healthcare excellence: success is measured not only by clinical effectiveness but also by the meaningful improvements patients experience in their health, well-being, and everyday lives.

The latest Newsweek ranking adds to a growing portfolio of international achievements that have strengthened Dallah Al-Nakheel’s reputation as a leading healthcare institution.

Among these milestones was the hospital’s achievement of Global Healthcare Accreditation for Medical Travel Services in October 2024, demonstrating its commitment to internationally recognized standards for delivering comprehensive, safe, and patient-centered medical travel services. In addition, Newsweek recognized Dallah Al-Nakheel among the Best Specialized Hospitals in the Middle East for 2026, further highlighting its clinical capabilities and specialized healthcare services. These international recognitions collectively reinforce the hospital’s commitment to providing an integrated and seamless healthcare experience for international patients, encompassing clinical quality, patient safety, coordinated care, effective communication, and responsiveness to the unique needs of patients traveling from abroad.

This commitment extends throughout the entire patient journey, from initial treatment planning and travel coordination to medical care, recovery, discharge, and post-treatment follow-up. Such achievements further strengthen international confidence in the hospital’s ability to welcome patients from around the world and deliver advanced medical care within a safe, compassionate, and professionally coordinated healthcare environment.

Dallah Al-Nakheel’s inclusion among the World’s Best Hospitals for Medical Tourism, following its earlier recognition among the Middle East’s Best Specialized Hospitals, represents more than a series of prestigious distinctions. It is the culmination of a sustained institutional commitment to clinical excellence, investment in medical expertise, expansion of specialized services, adoption of international best practices, and continuous improvement in healthcare quality, patient safety, and patient experience.

These achievements also demonstrate the increasing ability of Saudi healthcare institutions to compete on the global stage. International competitiveness is no longer defined solely by sophisticated infrastructure and advanced medical technologies. It is equally determined by the quality of clinical outcomes, internationally recognized accreditations, professional reputation, and the trust earned from patients and the broader medical community. Dallah Al-Nakheel’s achievements reflect this broader understanding of healthcare excellence, in which clinical expertise, measurable outcomes, and patient-centered care collectively define institutional performance and international standing.

This global recognition is closely aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program, which emphasize improving healthcare quality, enhancing patient experience, strengthening healthcare system efficiency, and advancing patient-centered and value-based models of care. The recognition also contributes to the Kingdom’s ambition to establish itself as a leading regional and international destination for advanced healthcare and medical tourism. By demonstrating internationally competitive clinical capabilities and adherence to globally recognized standards, Dallah Al-Nakheel contributes to enhancing Saudi Arabia’s attractiveness to international patients seeking high-quality, specialized medical services.

Furthermore, this achievement highlights the increasingly important role of the private healthcare sector as a strategic partner in realizing the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation objectives.

Through sustained investment in quality, innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centered care, Dallah Health continues to contribute to strengthening the international competitiveness and reputation of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector.

Dallah Health views this latest international recognition not merely as an achievement to celebrate, but as further motivation to advance its commitment to clinical excellence, patient safety, and continuous improvement. Dallah Health remains dedicated to investing in advanced medical services, enhancing the patient experience, and expanding the systematic measurement and utilization of PROMs to ensure that healthcare quality and meaningful patient outcomes remain at the center of its development strategies.

At Dallah Al-Nakheel, healthcare excellence is measured not only by the sophistication of the services provided, but also by the tangible improvements achieved in patients’ health, well-being, and quality of life.

This latest global recognition confirms that the hospital’s pursuit of excellence has evolved beyond national and regional leadership to become part of Saudi Arabia’s growing presence on the global healthcare stage. Dallah Al-Nakheel has advanced from national leadership to global recognition, and from excellence in delivering healthcare to excellence in clinical outcomes and patient experience.