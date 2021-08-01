Saudi Logistics Academy to develop local talent

You are here

The academy’s launch ceremony took place in the presence of high-level officials.
The Saudi Logistics Academy — which will train young Saudi men and women to develop their technical knowledge and skills in the global logistics sector — was launched last week at a ceremony in Riyadh.

Through local and international partnerships, students will take part in a broad range of specialized global logistics industry training programs as the academy aims to actively contribute to the consolidation of the country’s position as a recognized strategic global logistics hub.

Abdul Latif Jameel Logistics, part of Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, is a partner in this program and one of 11 private sector businesses participating in the academy’s launch.

The academy will not only prepare young Saudis through education, but also has the ambition to create employment opportunities. During the launch ceremony, 11 employment agreements were signed with private sector businesses looking to employ more than 350 Saudi men and women.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Logistics Academy and the Public Transport Authority Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih said the academy’s programs will be available by the beginning of the next semester.

He said that the launch of the academy is one of a number of key initiatives that support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 under the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program and will also improve the performance of logistics centers across the country.

Faisal S. Al-Samannoudi, vice chairman and CEO, Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, reiterated Abdul Latif Jameel’s ongoing commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives, saying: “With our 75-year heritage and strong experience in domestic and international logistics, we are proud to support the launch of the Saudi Logistics Academy. The academy will contribute to securing the Kingdom’s place as a strategic global logistics hub, realizing the National Transport and Logistics Strategy announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

The academy will target seven core sectors, including: Postal logistics services, maritime and ports transport, international trade, shipping and export, over-land transport, e-commerce first/last-mile, warehouse management and air freight transport.

A comprehensive portfolio of training programs will be offered, including longer programs lasting three or more semesters and leading to a qualification, short courses and remote training programs, international specialized professional certificate programs, and executive programs.

The launch ceremony took place in the presence of Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, Governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation Ahmed bin Fahad Al-Fuhaid and Al-Rumaih.

Details for registration will be announced through the website sla.edu.sa

