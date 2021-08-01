New housing complex in AlUla to support film sector

Red Sea International has signed an agreement with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) to construct a residential and service complex to support the film production sector and specialized technical working teams. The scope of work includes design, prefabrication, supply and installation of 150 high-quality, prefabricated, and fully furnished residential units.
The move is in line with the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to meet urgent housing needs and provide innovative solutions in the field of modular buildings and facility management.
The agreement was signed by the company’s CEO Khalid Fagih and RCU CEO Amr Al-Madani at Maraya Hall, in the presence of a number of senior officials.
During the signing ceremony, Red Sea International Company also announced its plan to establish a branch in AlUla, as part of its aspiration to support key development projects in the governorate and in other regions that satisfy the urgent needs of the tourism and entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia.
Fagih said the model adopted by the Red Sea International Company in constructing residential complexes with high-quality and innovative designs is a significant contribution to improving the quality of life and ensuring that products are specially designed to meet the needs of various sectors and communities throughout the Kingdom. He added that one of the project’s unique features is the use of modular construction solutions that adhere to international building standards, which means that the buildings preserve the environment and are built in a way that is environmentally friendly and able to withstand the harshest climate conditions.
Referring to Red Sea International’s plan to open its branch in AlUla, Fagih described this step as part of the company’s ambition to further enhance its future expansion efforts and bring a cultural shift fitting of the region, which complements the objectives of Vision 2030.
Phillip Jones, chief destination marketing and management officer at the RCU, said the partnership with the Red Sea International Company is an important step toward developing AlUla as a unique international touristic destination by integrating international know-how and local knowledge, which he said will make a qualitative difference in the development of the touristic infrastructure.
The planned branch of Red Sea International Company in Al-Ula will be able to utilize all available innovative opportunities to successfully develop innovative urban projects in the region and foster tourism renaissance. In this regard, a joint agreement has been reached to establish an “Innovation Lab” to focus on all aspects of developing construction solutions in line with the urban nature of the region in collaboration with the RCU. The “Innovation Lab” is a unit dedicated to measuring and developing innovation and development, presenting knowledge exchanges and scientific research to launch new products and projects that reflect and represent the culture and life of AlUla region and at the same time preserve the traditions and identity of the region.