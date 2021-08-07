You are here

LuLu brings the best of 8 ASEAN countries to Kingdom

Ambassadors of the eight ASEAN countries represented in the promotion visited LuLu Hypermarket in Riyadh Avenue Mall.
LuLu Hypermarket in Saudi Arabia is hosting the “Amazing ASEAN” event, bringing the best products from eight ASEAN countries to shoppers in the Kingdom.

The promotion, which began on Aug. 4, features a wide range of everyday essentials, grocery, exotic fruits, vegetables, frozen and chilled foods, fresh deli items as well as non-food items, such as household and home furnishing. More than 120 new products have been introduced in stores, along with over 2,500 varieties of Far Eastern products.

Ambassadors of the eight ASEAN countries represented in the grand promotion visited LuLu Hypermarket in Riyadh Avenue Mall, in the presence of Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarket. These include: Dato Yusoff bin Ismail, ambassador of Brunei to Saudi Arabia; Arief Hidayat, deputy chief of mission, Embassy of Indonesia; Dato’ Abd Razak Abdul Wahab, ambassador of Malaysia to Saudi Arabia; Tin Yu, ambassador of Myanmar to Saudi Arabia; Adnan Villaluna Alonto, ambassador of Philippines to Saudi Arabia; Wong Chow Ming, ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia; Sathana Kashemsanta Na Ayudhya, chargé d’affaires (minister), Royal Thai Embassy, Riyadh; and Vu Viet Dung, ambassador of Vietnam to Saudi Arabia.

In the western region of Saudi Arabia, a launch ceremony was held at LuLu Hypermarket in Event Mall, located in Amir Fawaz district in Jeddah, with Eko Hartono, consul general of Indonesia; Farah Syafina Bahari, deputy consul general of Malaysia; Soradjak Puranasamriddhi, consul general of Thailand; and Mary Jennifer D. Dingal, consul and acting head of post at the Philippine Consulate General.

“LuLu has a rich association with the ASEAN countries — we have hypermarkets in Malaysia and Indonesia and a wide network of suppliers of products and food and non-food items in the region,” said Mohammed, the director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets. “Therefore, it gives us great pride to bring together the variety of goods that we stock from the ASEAN region for shoppers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are sure customers will love the range of products, their exotic appeal, great taste and durable quality of the non-food items.”

In partnership with the Ministry of Education, the DGDA concluded the Rawi Al Diriyah initiative with the participation of about a quarter of a million students

In partnership with the Ministry of Education, the DGDA concluded the Rawi Al Diriyah initiative with the participation of about a quarter of a million students

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, concluded the Rawi Al Diriyah initiative in Diriyah’s historic Al-Turaif District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The initiative was launched in late 2020, for middle and high school students in public schools, to instill national principles and values, and promote the students’ sense of national belonging and pride in the ancient heritage of Diriyah. The initiative focused on attractive historical and literary narration of 33 stories related to the history and heritage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including national and heroic figures and historical events, under the supervision of experts from the DGDA and the Ministry of Education.

DGDA CEO Jerry Inzerillo explained that the Rawi Al Diriyah initiative aimed to develop students’ capabilities to master the methods of narrating national and heritage stories related to Saudi Arabia’s history, especially since Diriyah is the gem of the Kingdom, its historical capital and the cradle of the first Saudi state.

Inzerillo added that DGDA’s close cooperation with the Ministry of Education helped achieve the initiative’s objectives, within the framework of the two parties’ keenness to educate students about the Kingdom's history and its ancient storytelling heritage, develop their literary talents, the arts of the historical narration of events, as well as preserve the Kingdom's cultural heritage. The initiative’s goals also include providing a competitive environment for students and motivating them to read the national narrative given its importance in shaping the nation's present and future, as it was a major part of its ancient history.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for General Education, Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Muqbil, said that the Rawi Al Diriyah initiative is a pioneer national competition that promotes the sense of belonging to the homeland, which has led to the active participation of students in the field of storytelling.

Rawi Al Diriyah received broad acclaim among students, as the number of registered students is estimated at a quarter of a million, with over 12,000 submissions, while only 100 students qualified for the final stage. The jury then selected 12 students of different ages and educational levels from various Saudi regions, within the framework of the collaborative effort between the DGDA and the Ministry of Education to support and highlight the students’ abilities to tell stories about Diriyah, the cradle of the first Saudi state.

The winners’ submissions were diverse and commemorated the history of the land of kings and heroes. They told the stories of the Year of Mercy, Thumamah ibn Uthal, Zarqa Al Yamama, Al Ardah, Al Auja, and Salwa Palace in Al-Turaif District, along with other submissions within the 33 stories narrated during the competition.

This initiative is part of a series of cultural, awareness, heritage and social initiatives launched by the DGDA to introduce the value and history of the capital of the first Saudi state, of which the Kingdom is an extension today. The DGDA has also implemented various projects to highlight the roots of this ancient city and its urban and cultural history. It is developing the city’s architectural and economic dimensions and showcasing its social, cultural, and historical aspects. The DGDA seeks to connect the foundations of the Saudi state to its present and future; emphasizing unity, enhancing pride in this history, and offering an unforgettable experience by discovering the gem of Saudi Arabia.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud laid the foundation stone for the Diriyah Gate project in November 2019. With the support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Chairman of the DGDA’s Board of Directors, it became one of the most important tourist, cultural, educational and entertainment destinations in the region and the world, highlighting the historical, urban and environmental characteristics of Diriyah as one of the first destinations in the region to host historical and cultural knowledge exchange activities. Recently, the first-phase implementation of the Diriyah Gate project, one of the world's largest heritage and cultural projects, got underway

Sazar Design bags award for Beef Stock interiors

Sazar Design bags award for Beef Stock interiors

Updated 05 August 2021

Interior design firm Sazar Design has won in the category of “Best Luxury Commercial Interior Design” at the global Luxury Lifestyle Awards, for its work at the Beef Stock restaurant in Saudi Arabia.

Established in 2013, Sazar Design is a creative firm that is firmly committed to the “scientific art” of interior design.

The owners of Beef Stock were looking for a restaurant design that was able to combine luxury with an exuberant, American-style atmosphere. After consulting with the restaurant owners, Sazar Design set to work and with an innovative use of color, lighting, furnishings and indoor planting, gave Beef Stock a unique, fresh and contemporary look that made it the perfect go-to place for relaxed but stylish American dining, exactly as the client wanted. 

Sazar Design “takes pride in the fact that it listens closely to what its clients are looking for with each project, working with them side-by-side from the start of the project to completion, and making sure that every detail is considered and executed to the best of the ability of its expert teams of designers and engineers,” a statement said. 

From interiors and exteriors, residential homes to commercial buildings and offices, Sazar Design is dedicated to enhancing the environment of a given area or building to create a healthier, more aesthetically pleasing space. 

Clients who contact Sazar Design are first given an extensive consultation before deciding whether to move onto the commissioning of the project, as the company believes it is crucial to have the time and space to consider the various ideas and options open to them. Taking the time to debate all the possibilities at the very start of the project is the best way to ensure that the end result is exactly what the client was hoping for — and hopefully even surpasses expectations. 

Using a whole range of the very latest in interior design techniques, including 3D design technology as well as more intimate methods such as mood boards, plans and detailed drawings, Sazar Design is able to clearly
show the myriad of possibilities to each client.

Saudi AI startup Intelmatix closes funding round

Saudi AI startup Intelmatix closes funding round

Updated 05 August 2021

Intelmatix, a deep-tech artificial intelligence (AI) company, has closed its investment round led by STV, MENA’s largest venture capital fund, and Sultan Holdings, a strategic investor in some of the MENA’s largest companies.

Intelmatix, which is headquartered in Riyadh, is a pioneer in accessible AI and advanced analytics that delivers technologies to improve operations, productivity, growth and sustainability for governments and the private sector.

Global technology foresight firms report that the revenues from AI in the Middle East will exceed SR1 trillion ($267 billion) during the next 10 years, half of which are expected to be in the Saudi market, where AI will contribute at least SR500 billion to the Saudi economy by 2030.

Chairman of Sultan Holdings Prince Naif bin Sultan Bin Muhammad bin Saud Al-Kabeer said: “We recognize the revolution occurring today in the business world due to AI and advanced analytics. For us, Intelmatix is more than an investment; it is a key strategic step to advance the prospects of AI adoption and enablement in the business sector.” 

Abdulrahman Tarabzouni, STV’s founder and chief executive, said: “We are excited to partner with Intelmatix on its journey toward harnessing deep-tech for advancing the horizons of AI and reaching new frontiers of its application. The Intelmatix team is made of the brightest minds in the region, and they have the ability and vision to make the company a major global AI player.”

Intelmatix was founded by a group of MIT graduates with a proven track record and extensive experience in delivering advanced technologies and solutions. The startup seeks to become the leading deep-tech AI and data analytics company in the MENA, with a global presence through its operations in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, the UK capital London, and the American city of Boston.

In its current phase, Intelmatix focuses on location intelligence which maps the relationships between spatial, social, economic and demographic data and makes predictions using AI and advanced analysis to solve problems of “where, what, when?” 

Anas Alfaris, co-founder and chief executive of Intelmatix, said: “Artificial intelligence offers opportunities worth billions. In the Saudi Arabian market alone, location intelligence opportunities exceed SR2 billion annually, and globally, the value is more than SR100 billion each year.” 

He added: “The idea of Intelmatix was not born overnight. Our strategy crystallized through years of collaboration between the R and D sector and the business sector. Then Saudi Vision 2030 provided the regulatory and technical enablers to support the launch of Intelmatix by providing the ideal innovation environment.”

Ahmad Alabdulkareem, co-founder and chief technology officer at Intelmatix, said “Through our world‑class, diverse team of technology leaders, engineers, analysts, developers, and business experts, we develop smart and effective solutions and products to address the problems facing our customers in various sectors within the region.”

200 F&B outlets to serve visitors at Expo 2020

200 F&B outlets to serve visitors at Expo 2020

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai are invited to enjoy a world of cuisine where taste knows no borders — a foodie’s paradise featuring internationally acclaimed restaurants and local favorites, superstar chefs and Expo-exclusive eateries.

In keeping with its promise to be the most inclusive World Expo ever, Expo 2020 Dubai is bringing cuisines to suit every palate and budget, from old classics to new innovations, street bites and gourmet delights, presenting flavors and experiences that will be remembered for a lifetime from more than 200 food and beverage outlets.

Marjan Faraidooni, chief visitor experience officer, Expo 2020, said: “It’s universally agreed that one of the best ways to discover a country is by sampling its cuisine, and at Expo 2020, visitors are able to eat their way around the world without leaving the UAE.

“Many of the 191 participating countries will also be serving authentic dishes and drinks at their pavilions.” The lineup, revealed two months before Expo’s doors open, features more than 20 award-winning chefs representing restaurants that have earned Michelin stars — the global hallmark of fine dining and culinary excellence. These include American “Gypsy Chef” David Myers, who will combine classic American fast food with an international influence at Adrift Burger Bar, and celebrated Armenian-American chef, Geoffrey Zakarian, who is set to debut The National Bar and Dining Rooms — his vision of a grand café, offering modern bistro cuisine from breakfast to dinner. Both restaurants are new concepts making their debut at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Lifestyle guru Matthew Kenney will wow diners with renditions of American, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors as he brings three plant-based restaurant concepts from the US, while Mory Sacko will employ his skilled French techniques to create his signature African-Japanese fusion cuisine.

Expo 2020 Dubai will celebrate its homegrown hotspots while also introducing internationally-acclaimed restaurants, including famed Italian restaurant Scarpetta, which launches its first-ever Burrata Bar at Expo, and David Thompson’s Thai street food chain Long Chim, which means “come and taste” in Thai.

Local favorites span cuisines from India to Ireland, and include classic UAE brands such as Arabian Tea House, Al-Farwania, Dampa Seafood Grill, Lebanese stalwart Al-Reef Bakery, and Hanon Feras Sweets, renowned for its traditional Middle Eastern dessert, kunafa. The six-month spectacle will also feature Pakistani street food go-to Ravi Restaurant, Maraheb Yemeni Restaurant, Chicken Tikka Inn, and Sarouja Restaurant and Café, a popular Syrian and Mediterranean spot.

Saudi Arabia among top 7 entrepreneurial nations

Saudi Arabia among top 7 entrepreneurial nations

Updated 03 August 2021

The Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC) along with the Babson Global Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership recently released the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia National Report 2020-21. The GEM report, which charts levels of entrepreneurial motivation and activity across the globe, ranked Saudi Arabia among the top 7 countries out of 44 nations, positioning the Kingdom among the world’s most elite entrepreneurial nations.

The report charts the Kingdom’s progress in setting the stage for entrepreneurial opportunities and culture. Ninety percent of Saudis surveyed in the GEM report agree or strongly agree that it is easy to start a business, placing the Kingdom in top position among GEM economies. Further, experts surveyed rated both the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of entrepreneurs first among GEM economies. And in another first, Saudi Arabia is now the only nation among 23 high-income GEM economies with higher startup rates for women than men.

Across the globe, entrepreneurs reported a worsening income due to the pandemic, and this was also true in Saudi Arabia. Yet, despite the turbulent context, Saudi Arabia’s total rate of startup activity increased from 14 percent of the population in 2019, to 17 percent in 2020. Coupled with this, Saudi Arabia reported the highest rate of market confidence, with 80 percent seeing opportunities to start a business as a result of the changes brought about by the pandemic.

The report reveals that total entrepreneurial activity in Saudi Arabia has increased by 24 percent compared to 2019, regardless of the pandemic’s profound impact on entrepreneurship. The Kingdom recorded a 65 percent increase in business ownership over the past three years. The report also shows that more than 90 percent of adults see entrepreneurship as a favorable career choice, and a third of Saudis are keen on launching a business within the next three years.

Fahd Al-Rasheed, vice chairman of MBSC’s board of trustees, and president of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said: “Our ambition stated in Vision 2030 is for Saudi Arabia to be a world-leading entrepreneurial nation, and with our shared efforts and confidence, we now proudly stand as seventh in the world in entrepreneurial competitiveness. From government, to nonprofits, universities, companies and youth, our country is being energized by an entrepreneurial spirit and mindset. I particularly want to recognize and celebrate the entrepreneurs propelling our country’s tremendous performance, and I invite all Saudis to take pride in this collective excellence and recognition.”

Saleh Ibrahim Alrasheed, governor of the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at), said: “Saudi Arabia’s steady improvement on the NECI over the past five years is testimony to the success of the Kingdom’s efforts to nurture a thriving entrepreneurship ecosystem in line with the goals of Vision 2030. At Monsha’at, we are proud of our contributions to this achievement through our endeavors aimed at providing support for SMEs and developing the sector in accordance with the best standards.”

Professor Zeger Degraeve, executive dean, MBSC, said: “As testified by the successive GEM Saudi Arabia reports, Saudi Arabia has been building a solid foundation for a robust entrepreneurship ecosystem over the past few years.” 

This strong footing enabled the Kingdom to remain resilient even in the face of extreme challenges stemming from the pandemic and provide required support for SMEs and startups.”

