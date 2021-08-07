LuLu brings the best of 8 ASEAN countries to Kingdom

LuLu Hypermarket in Saudi Arabia is hosting the “Amazing ASEAN” event, bringing the best products from eight ASEAN countries to shoppers in the Kingdom.
The promotion, which began on Aug. 4, features a wide range of everyday essentials, grocery, exotic fruits, vegetables, frozen and chilled foods, fresh deli items as well as non-food items, such as household and home furnishing. More than 120 new products have been introduced in stores, along with over 2,500 varieties of Far Eastern products.
Ambassadors of the eight ASEAN countries represented in the grand promotion visited LuLu Hypermarket in Riyadh Avenue Mall, in the presence of Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarket. These include: Dato Yusoff bin Ismail, ambassador of Brunei to Saudi Arabia; Arief Hidayat, deputy chief of mission, Embassy of Indonesia; Dato’ Abd Razak Abdul Wahab, ambassador of Malaysia to Saudi Arabia; Tin Yu, ambassador of Myanmar to Saudi Arabia; Adnan Villaluna Alonto, ambassador of Philippines to Saudi Arabia; Wong Chow Ming, ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia; Sathana Kashemsanta Na Ayudhya, chargé d’affaires (minister), Royal Thai Embassy, Riyadh; and Vu Viet Dung, ambassador of Vietnam to Saudi Arabia.
In the western region of Saudi Arabia, a launch ceremony was held at LuLu Hypermarket in Event Mall, located in Amir Fawaz district in Jeddah, with Eko Hartono, consul general of Indonesia; Farah Syafina Bahari, deputy consul general of Malaysia; Soradjak Puranasamriddhi, consul general of Thailand; and Mary Jennifer D. Dingal, consul and acting head of post at the Philippine Consulate General.
“LuLu has a rich association with the ASEAN countries — we have hypermarkets in Malaysia and Indonesia and a wide network of suppliers of products and food and non-food items in the region,” said Mohammed, the director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets. “Therefore, it gives us great pride to bring together the variety of goods that we stock from the ASEAN region for shoppers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are sure customers will love the range of products, their exotic appeal, great taste and durable quality of the non-food items.”