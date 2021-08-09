Coalition forces thwart Houthi drone attack on Saudi city

RIYADH: Two booby-trapped drones launched by Houthi militants in Yemen toward Saudi Arabia were intercepted and destroyed by Saudi air defenses, the Coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government said.
In a statement posted on Twitter by Saudi state TV AL Ekhbariyah and the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Coalition said the drones were aimed at the western Saudi city of Khamis Mushayt.
"The Houthi militia has deliberately targeted civilian targets and civilians," the statement said.
The Iran-backed Houthis had repeatedly attacked various targets in Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles, armed drones and rockets repeatedly.
The latest attacks come in the face of attempts by the United Nations to broker a peace agreement between the Houthis and the Yemeni government.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the number of daily PCR tests in the Kingdom has risen from a few thousand to between 75,000-110,000 a day. Demand is growing as many now recognize the symptoms of COVID-19. (File photo)
Saudi research lab is on its way to developing COVID-19 test kit locally
The economical single-step, multi-use RT-PCR kit is hoped to assist in efforts to combat the spread of virus
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: Since the onset of the pandemic, Saudi Arabia’s research labs have been working nonstop to curb the spread of COVID-19, including developing reliable and sensitive testing kits.
As one of the essential factors in tackling the spread of the disease, rising global demand for testing in 2020 put significant pressure on laboratories producing reverse transcriptase, an enzyme used to generate DNA from an RNA template and polymerase. The technique known as RT-PCR can detect as little as one virus particle in one swab from the mouth or nose.
PCR tests are specific, sensitive and samples can be readily processed, providing results within hours to a day or two at most. But with increased demand, home-testing kit manufacturing is also on the rise to overcome the bottleneck to wider testing, especially given the rapid spread of the delta variant.
Our virus test kit is especially important because we provide manufacturing details that are not protected by patents.
Dr. Samir Hamdan
Since the onset of the pandemic, the number of daily PCR tests in the Kingdom has risen from a few thousand to between 75,000-110,000 a day. Demand is growing as many now recognize the symptoms of COVID-19.
Dr. Samir Hamdan, a professor of biological sciences, and his team at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology’s (KAUST) Rapid Research Response Team, have, like many researchers around the world, recognized that diagnostic bottlenecks are one of the main obstacles to fighting the virus. The high cost of the tests and scarcity due to airport closures and shipping restrictions has left public health initiatives in many countries vulnerable.
To address this problem, Hamdan and his team decided to produce the main components of the RT-PCR test kits locally. A year since the project began, their in-house toolkit was publicized to expand testing capabilities in several Saudi cities.
HIGHLIGHT
• Dr. Samir Hamdan, a professor of biological sciences, and his team at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology’s (KAUST) Rapid Research Response Team, have, like many researchers around the world, recognized that diagnostic bottlenecks are one of the main obstacles to fighting the virus. The high cost of the tests and scarcity due to airport closures and shipping restrictions has left public health initiatives in many countries vulnerable.
• To address this problem, Hamdan and his team decided to produce the main components of the RT-PCR test kits locally. A year since the project began, their in-house toolkit was publicized to expand testing capabilities in several Saudi cities.
To adapt its work to the new crisis, Hamdan’s group set out to develop reagents for SARS-CoV-2 virus tests for use in biomedical and clinical laboratories.
Since patents protect most of the chemicals used in the RT-PCR test kits, the researchers’ first challenge was to develop accessible and economical ways to produce custom-designed, unpatented versions of these chemicals.
Once a stable and large-scale supply of nonpatent reagents was secured, the next step was to design a virus detection kit within the university’s laboratories.
The RT-PCR test kit developed by KAUST was then subjected to rigorous testing in laboratory environments in cooperation with laboratories from the Ministry of Health and then in the testing facilities of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center and the Saudi Public Health Authority (Weqaya).
“Our virus test kit is especially important because we provide manufacturing details that are not protected by patents,” Hamdan said.
The results were promising, as the group could routinely detect at least ten copies of SARS-CoV-2 RNA structures. Most importantly, the group successfully detected COVID-19 in clinical samples of broad viral loads with similar reliability and selectivity to commercially approved groups.
Within a few months, Hamdan and his team, in cooperation with the Kingdom’s Food and Drug Authority, obtained regulatory approval from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).
“Now the kit is being employed for a large-scale study led by NoorDx, a KAUST-based diagnostics startup, in collaboration with US scientific instrument manufacturer Thermo Fisher, a strategic partner of the university’s core laboratories,” he said.
“The economical single-step, multi-use RT-PCR test kit is hoped to democratize diagnostics, over time, and assist in efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19,” Hamdan said.
SFDA CEO Prof. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhey said: “Our authority strongly supports the development of local biotechnology and innovative medical devices, including laboratory diagnostic devices such as the new COVID-19 test kit developed by national laboratories and research centers. Our support extends to all biotechnology applications developed locally and abroad, by evaluating their compliance with the safety and efficiency requirements approved by the authority.”
Saudi aid agency chief meets Yemeni health minister
KSrelief has completed more than 283 health projects in Yemen with a total value exceeding $756 million
Updated 09 August 2021
SPA
RIYADH: The supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, met Yemeni Minister of Health Dr. Qassem Buhaibah in Riyadh on Sunday.
The meeting focused on humanitarian and rescue projects related to Yemen’s health sector, and included a review of efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
Buhaibah praised Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, for supporting the health sector in Yemen, and its effective response to the pandemic by providing medical and preemptive aid, as well as constructing oxygen factories in Yemeni governorates.
KSrelief has completed more than 283 health projects in Yemen with a total value exceeding $756 million.
In total, it has implemented 613 projects in Yemen for a total cost of almost $3.9 billion.
The center’s programs cover food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, emergency aid and nutrition.
Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,705 projects in 69 countries at a total cost of almost $5.43 billion.
Saudi women appointed to top roles at Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques for first time
Abdul Hamid Al-Maliki: The first benchmark focuses on youth empowerment, as young leaders in the new organizational structure represent 90 percent of the master’s degrees and doctorates
Updated 09 August 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Two Saudi women have been appointed to top positions at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques in an ambitious move to empower qualified women.
Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, the organization’s president, appointed Dr. Al-Anoud Al-Aboud and Dr. Fatima Al-Rashoud as assistants to his office on Sunday, as part of a raft of administrative changes.
Other senior positions were given to Dr. Kamelia Al-Daadi, who was appointed assistant undersecretary for women’s administrative and service affairs, Dr. Ibtehab Al-Jeaid, who was appointed vice president of libraries and scientific research, and Dr. Norah Al-Thuwaibi, who was appointed vice president for scientific, intellectual and women’s guidance affairs.
The new positions come in conjunction with a recent decision to appoint an assistant undersecretary for women’s empowerment, and alongside the recent celebration of the awarding of 20 women with master’s degrees and doctorates.
Al-Daadi told Arab News that the new structural changes would support the success and development of the administration, calling them a true reflection of a work environment full of progress, and a continuation of the Saudi leadership’s support for the General Presidency. “The responsibility is doubled when it comes to the Two Holy Mosques because they are the destination for millions of Muslims, and serving them is a matter of great honor that everyone seeks.”
She added that the ambitious strategy that the General Presidency is working on reflects the aim to increase the capacity for pilgrims in the near future, to accommodate 60,000 worshippers a day while applying the highest health and safety standards. “Everyone at the General Presidency is working on preparing integrated work methodologies and exerting all possible efforts to become a true model of institutional work, governance, quality, supporting women and establishing creative work environments, which would contribute to … development and efficiency in a short period.”
HIGHLIGHT
Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais appointed Dr. Al-Anoud Al-Aboud and Dr. Fatima Al-Rashoud as assistants to his office. Other senior positions were given to Dr. Kamelia Al-Daadi, who was appointed assistant undersecretary for women’s administrative and service affairs, Dr. Ibtehab Al-Jeaid, who was appointed vice president of libraries and scientific research, and Dr. Norah Al-Thuwaibi, who was appointed vice president for scientific, intellectual and women’s guidance affairs.
Abdul Hamid Al-Maliki, the deputy president for planning and developmental affairs, and assistant undersecretary for the affairs of the Grand Mosque, told Arab News that the new organizational structure has four main pillars.
“These pillars were based on several benchmarks, in light of which the General Presidency’s new organizational structure was established,” he said. “Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, has worked on promoting and consolidating these benchmarks during his tenure for over 10 years.”
According to Al-Maliki, the first benchmark focuses on youth empowerment, as young leaders in the new organizational structure represent 90 percent of the master’s degrees and doctorates. The second benchmark focuses on women’s empowerment; the third on development, technology, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and translation.
“This will have an impact on the way the Two Holy Mosques’ message is conveyed, the operational system of the services provided at the Two Holy Mosques, governance, and performance measurement,” he explained.
“Lastly, investment, financial sustainability, privatization and the endowment funds, which will support the various programs and projects included in the General Presidency’s strategic and executive plans … towards the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” Al-Maliki added.
Who’s Who: Dr. Ahmed Al-Kholifey, General Authority for Competition chairman
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News
Dr. Ahmed Al-Kholifey was recently appointed as the chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority for Competition by royal decree.
The authority supports the efficiency of the national economy and enhances consumer welfare. It supervises the competition system that aims to promote and preserve fair competition and combat monopolies, contribute to investment flow and enhance sustainable development.
He has also been an adviser at the royal court with the rank of minister since 2021.
Al-Kholifey received a bachelor’s degree in law from King Saud University. He also obtained a master’s degree in business administration and a doctorate in economics from Colorado State University in the US.
He started his career as a legal specialist at the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, which was divided into two ministries in 2019 — the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and the Ministry of Energy.
In 1995, he joined SAMA where he worked as an economic adviser and director general of its economic research and statistics department.
In 2011, Al-Kholifey was appointed executive director for Saudi Arabia at the International Monetary Fund, a position he held until 2013, when he was appointed SAMA’s deputy governor for research and international affairs.
In 2016, a royal order appointed Al-Kholifey as SAMA governor before another order relieved him of his position in 2021, appointing him as an adviser to the royal court.
Al-Kholifey was awarded Central Banker of the Year for the Middle East 2020 by The Banker magazine in London.
Muharram crescent for new Islamic year visible from Monday evening
The first month of the Hijri calendar, Muharram, will begin on Tuesday
Authorities in most Islamic countries have announced the day as a public holiday
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: Observers in the Arab world will be able to sight the crescent moon for the month of Muharram for the new Islamic year 1443 about 30 minutes after sunset on Monday.
It can be seen with the naked eye in the western horizon when the sky is clear. Muharram — one of the four sacred months — is the first month of the Hijri calendar and will begin on Tuesday, the moon sighting committee said after holding its meeting.
Authorities in most Islamic countries have announced the day as a public holiday.
Majed Abu Zahira, the head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, said the moon will have moved away from the glare of the sunset and become higher in the sky compared to the previous night, and a few degrees away from Venus and Mars.
After a few nights, he said, observers will notice that the unlit side of the moon’s surface is illuminated by a faint light, which is the light of the sun reflected from the earth and falling on the moon.
Abu Zahira said that the moon reached the conjunction phase on Sunday at 4:50 p.m. local time (1:50 p.m. GMT), ending its conjunction cycle around the earth and beginning a new conjunction cycle.
He said day after day, observers will notice that the crescent moon will increase its luminosity, rise higher in the sky at sunset, and it will stay longer after the beginning of the night, because the moon is moving away from the sun.
Abu Zahira added that we see the moon moving toward the west every day because of the earth’s rotation on its axis, but the actual movement of the moon is toward the east in relation to the stars and planets as it revolves around the earth.
“So, by watching the moon over the coming nights, it will be a guide for determining the locations of the bright stars and planets in the night sky,” he said.