Ghaith Al-Johani to head Careem in Saudi Arabia

Expo 2020 launches ‘Thrive Together’ business program for networking

Expo 2020 has announced the launch of Thrive Together — a dedicated, business-focused program offering a range of curated networking, knowledge-sharing and thought-leadership events, as well as tailored products and services that will enable visitors and participants to explore new business opportunities, form impactful partnerships and collaborate toward sustained economic prosperity in the UAE, the region and beyond.

Nadia Verjee, chief of staff, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “As one of the first mega-events to take place since the beginning of the pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai will be an important milestone for the global business community. It represents an unprecedented opportunity for businesses of all sizes, including SMEs and startups, as well as international organizations and government entities from across the world to come together to foster a more diversified, equitable and resilient global economy, and enable robust business connectivity and sustainable economic growth.

“Whether you are a homegrown UAE-based business looking to expand, a budding entrepreneur wanting to share your ideas and build your network, or an overseas company looking to enter some of the region’s high growth markets for the first time, Thrive Together will enable you to unlock new opportunities, as together we reach a critical juncture in reimagining the global economy.”

Hassan Al-Hashemi, vice president, international relations, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Dubai Chamber is committed to representing and supporting the interests of businesses in Dubai, while exploring new ways to meet the changing needs of the emirate’s fast-growing and dynamic business community as we navigate the pandemic era.

“As Expo’s official business integrator, we are pleased to be part of the wide-ranging Thrive Together program, which we believe will be a powerful catalyst for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, addressing key challenges affecting business growth, attracting international companies to Dubai and facilitating collaboration across sectors and geographies. This will create an immediate and long-lasting impact for Dubai, and ripple across the UAE, wider region and beyond.”

Created specifically for the business community, both domestic and international, the Thrive Together program will include a number of thematic business forums, delivered in collaboration with Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. These events will highlight emerging business opportunities, cutting-edge technologies, and serve as a platform to connect, create and innovate.They will also accelerate private sector progress across current global challenges including climate change and biodiversity, space, and knowledge and learning.

Products and services offered as part of Thrive Together include an AI-powered app, facilitating meaningful B2B, B2G and G2G interactions across geographies and industries, suggesting potential matches for users based on their profiles, expertise, objectives and interaction patterns. An easily accessible business calendar will be updated daily, and carry the latest information on inbound business delegations, and all business events taking place across the Expo site.