LuLu Hypermarket celebrates 75 years of India-Saudi bilateral relations with promotion on Indian goods

A wide range of new Indian products has been made available for the ‘India-Saudi Utsav,’ which is currently taking place across LuLu stores in the Kingdom.
The “India-Saudi Utsav” was inaugurated on Sunday at LuLu Hypermarket in Riyadh Avenue Mall by Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, the ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia.
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarket, the largest retail chain in the region and the flagship enterprise of LuLu Group, is celebrating 75 years of India-Saudi bilateral relations with a promotion on Indian goods.

The “India-Saudi Utsav” was inaugurated on Sunday at LuLu Hypermarket in Riyadh Avenue Mall by Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, the ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia. Sayeed was accompanied by Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets and other LuLu Group officials.

“I am delighted to inaugurate this showcase of Indian products ranging from vital food grains that are such an integral part of the Arab table to fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and seafood from India,” said Ambassador Sayeed. “The LuLu Group and LuLu Hypermarket represent a valuable bridge between India and the Kingdom and this is an excellent opportunity to highlight the range and variety of Indian products to shoppers. It’s been 75 years of India-Saudi diplomatic relationship, and the India-Saudi Utsav has been launched in partnership with LuLu. A wide range of new Indian products has also been launched at the festival. We congratulate LuLu Group, especially Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group Yusuf Ali M.A. for very meticulously carving a name for India in the food market.”

The festival, which is taking place in all the LuLu Hypermarkets across the Kingdom, also includes attractive deals on lifestyle and electronics goods. New products launched at the event include dragon fruit from India and goods from popular Indian brands such as Gramiya, NutriOrg, Hugo, Reitzal, Milky Fresh, Bikaji and D-Alive.

The Saudi Wedding Expo, running alongside the festival, is another highlight of the event. A wide range of Indian fabrics as well as traditional jalabiyas and abayas are on offer until Aug. 21.

Moreover, Sayeed launched two quiz programs through Madhyamam Daily for expatriates in the Kingdom and LuLu’s official Twitter handle for Saudi residents.

The LuLu Group imports more than 35 billion Indian rupees ($471.6 million) worth of Indian products annually and this is expected to go up in the months ahead. The group is also one of the biggest employers of Indians, hiring nearly 29,000 of its staff from the country.

Director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets Mohammed said that the “India-Saudi Utsav” is a tribute to the group’s strong ties with the subcontinent. “During the last two years, the number of Indian products we’ve launched is far more in comparison to what we’ve done over the previous five years. This shows the current incumbency and efficiency of the team in bringing more products from India and popularizing it in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

The Food Hub is a small strip of innovative dining space that recently opened inside the Mall of Arabia in Jeddah. It houses three reputable restaurant brands of Alfa Co., a multi award-winning, high-volume operator of restaurant chains in Saudi Arabia.
Situated side-by-side within the Food Hub are popular restaurant chains FireGrill, City Fresh Kitchen and Steak House Burgers, giving guests a wide selection of quality food choices from all three restaurants while sitting at the same table.
The alternative food options served at Food Hub range from FireGrill’s vegan, vegetarian, keto and high-protein Fresh-Mex offerings; City Fresh Kitchen’s “grab-and-go” specialty sandwiches, salads and hot/cold meals; and Steak House Burgers’ hearty gourmet burgers.
“Playing a great part in each guest’s dining experience is the ambiance,” said Alfa Co. CEO Ian Toal. “Having fresh, clean and high-quality furniture not only gives a good first impression but also creates a welcoming dining environment for diners. The Food Hub has different types of seating — booths for families, stools for solo guests, and spacious dining tables for groups — suited for every guest in search of a good meal. Ample space between tables is observed for privacy and safety, especially during this time of the pandemic.”
Toal said that Alfa Co. commissioned a local artist named Noura bin Saidan to paint tasteful, eye-catching graffiti on the walls. The edgy colors and youthful urban feel appeal to guests of all ages. Comfort, on the other hand, is never compromised with the use of stylish chairs and booths, ensuring that dining is relaxed and comfortable all throughout. Soft furnishings have been utilized to enhance comfort and encourage frequent visits. Arcade gaming machines have also been installed for everyone’s enjoyment.
Due to the initial success of the first Food Hub in Jeddah, Alfa Co. is already looking forward to duplicating the business model in major cities across the Kingdom.
“The opening of multiple Food Hubs will bring our wonderful cuisines and amazing dining experience to a wider audience, and make a significant contribution to the company’s current and future sales goals,” Toal said.

Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Tetra Pak Arabia Area has launched the “Go nature. Go Carton” campaign to draw attention toward climate change and inspire people to learn more about the environmental impact of food packaging, and its efforts to address these issues.

The company’s goals for a sustainable future include 100 percent renewable packages by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. For its work so far, Tetra Pak has recently been recognized as one of the top 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders.

By 2050, the world’s population is predicted to reach 9.1 billion, which will require an increase of 70 percent in food availability. Packaging helps keep food safe, nutritious, and available. And, with 33 percent of food lost or wasted each year, high-performance packaging plays a critical role in today’s global food delivery system.

HIGHLIGHT

In Saudi Arabia, Tetra Pak has formed the first-of-its-kind recycling partnership in the region with Obeikan Paper Industries to recycle paper of collected post-consumer cartons.

Tetra Pak cooperates with many key players across the value chain, alongside more than 170 recycling operations around the world, to advance the entire recycling value chain. By strengthening global carton recycling infrastructure, the company can ensure cartons are transformed into new raw material and products, keeping valuable resources in use to help build a circular economy.

“High-performance food packaging plays a critical role in feeding the world, but it must do so sustainably, so that food availability does not come at the cost of the planet. This lies behind Tetra Pak’s commitment to making food safe and available, everywhere, in a way that protects what’s good — protecting food, protecting people as well as protecting the planet,” said Niels Hougaard, managing director of Tetra Pak Arabia Area and cluster leader sales management for Greater Middle East and Africa.

He added: “We are seeking opportunities across the entire recycling value chain to improve how cartons get recycled. We see it as our fundamental obligation to support collection, sorting and recycling of packaging. That’s why, in synergy with food manufacturers, municipalities, recyclers and other stakeholders across the industry, we are on a journey to develop and scale the recycling of paper-based cartons, helping to make them the world’s most sustainable food package.”

In Saudi Arabia, Tetra Pak has formed the first-of-its-kind recycling partnership in the region with Obeikan Paper Industries (OPI) to recycle paper of collected post-consumer cartons. OPI has its own company-wide waste management and is ready to start working on programs that increase collection and contribute to a sustainable recycling value chain. In addition to that, a new recycling partnership with Saudi Top Plastics Factory (STP), the leading plastic recycling plant in the region, was formed to recycle the remaining plastic and aluminum compound residue resulting from cartons recycling at OPI.

Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Careem has announced the appointment of Ghaith Al-Johani as general manager in Saudi Arabia.

Coming with more than 15 years of experience in the Kingdom having held several leadership positions, Al-Johani has contributed to enhancing the presence and growth of many international institutions and brands.

In Careem’s Saudi market, Al-Johani will be responsible for managing the company’s operations, focusing on developing and implementing its long-term strategy in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. He will also support Careem’s transportation and delivery businesses in the Kingdom through the “super app,” in addition to building effective partnerships on a local level. Ibrahim Manna, managing director of global markets, Careem, said: “We are pleased that Ghaith Al-Johani has joined Careem to lead our business in Saudi Arabia, which is one of the largest markets.” We are confident that his expertise will be a great addition to the team and in fulfilling our vision to simplify and improve in the Kingdom, especially during this important stage of the national transformation.”

Al-Johani expressed his enthusiasm in joining Careem Saudi Arabia and in working with a team of distinguished talents. He said he is eager to contribute to the company’s growth and consolidate its position as a vital partner in supporting the national Vision 2030 agenda and building effective partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Expo 2020 has announced the launch of Thrive Together — a dedicated, business-focused program offering a range of curated networking, knowledge-sharing and thought-leadership events, as well as tailored products and services that will enable visitors and participants to explore new business opportunities, form impactful partnerships and collaborate toward sustained economic prosperity in the UAE, the region and beyond.

Nadia Verjee, chief of staff, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “As one of the first mega-events to take place since the beginning of the pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai will be an important milestone for the global business community. It represents an unprecedented opportunity for businesses of all sizes, including SMEs and startups, as well as international organizations and government entities from across the world to come together to foster a more diversified, equitable and resilient global economy, and enable robust business connectivity and sustainable economic growth.

“Whether you are a homegrown UAE-based business looking to expand, a budding entrepreneur wanting to share your ideas and build your network, or an overseas company looking to enter some of the region’s high growth markets for the first time, Thrive Together will enable you to unlock new opportunities, as together we reach a critical juncture in reimagining the global economy.”

Hassan Al-Hashemi, vice president, international relations, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Dubai Chamber is committed to representing and supporting the interests of businesses in Dubai, while exploring new ways to meet the changing needs of the emirate’s fast-growing and dynamic business community as we navigate the pandemic era.

“As Expo’s official business integrator, we are pleased to be part of the wide-ranging Thrive Together program, which we believe will be a powerful catalyst for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, addressing key challenges affecting business growth, attracting international companies to Dubai and facilitating collaboration across sectors and geographies. This will create an immediate and long-lasting impact for Dubai, and ripple across the UAE, wider region and beyond.”

Created specifically for the business community, both domestic and international, the Thrive Together program will include a number of thematic business forums, delivered in collaboration with Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. These events will highlight emerging business opportunities, cutting-edge technologies, and serve as a platform to connect, create and innovate.They will also accelerate private sector progress across current global challenges including climate change and biodiversity, space, and knowledge and learning.

Products and services offered as part of Thrive Together include an AI-powered app, facilitating meaningful B2B, B2G and G2G interactions across geographies and industries, suggesting potential matches for users based on their profiles, expertise, objectives and interaction patterns. An easily accessible business calendar will be updated daily, and carry the latest information on inbound business delegations, and all business events taking place across the Expo site.

Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

Being the first automotive company to launch a WhatsApp service using their bespoke AI chatbot Kaito, Nissan Saudi Arabia has now been recognized by Facebook as a regional automotive success story leveraging the WhatsApp platform. This achievement was made possible by Nissan KSA providing always-on customer service.

Recognizing that the evolution of the customer journey needs to be driven by accessibility, Nissan Saudi Arabia has set itself apart by enabling two-way communication with customers via the most utilized social media platform in Saudi Arabia — WhatsApp. In the Kingdom where approximately 70 percent of the population is under 30 years old, Nissan KSA set out to engage a younger customer base that expects on-demand services as connected as they are. This resulted in improved customer engagement and higher satisfaction, contributing to increased sales leads, higher revenue, and lower call center volumes. 

Bader El-Houssami, managing director of Nissan Saudi Arabia, said: “Nissan Saudi Arabia stands for innovation, and we seek to consistently integrate that into every aspect of our business, this is the Nissan Way. In a time where companies were struggling to adapt to the new normal after the pandemic, we at Nissan KSA were accelerating our digitization efforts to best serve our customers. We are proud to receive such recognition from Facebook; it speaks volumes for the pioneering nature of our team to be considered a leader in digital services not just locally, but in the region as a whole.” 

Facebook has created and published a case study on the Facebook for Developers website detailing the success of Nissan KSA’s WhatsApp service and the metrics by which the success was measured. Given the popularity of WhatsApp in the Kingdom, the new service was an ideal and cost-effective service to build and launch. The popularity of WhatsApp helped generate more than 5,000 leads: A 390 percent increase over the original chatbot. In just six months, Nissan’s increase in car sales directly related to the WhatsApp service resulted in 34 times the ROI (return on investment).

Eleni Ketra, head of automotive and mobility, Facebook MENA, said: “Implementing a customer service and sales channel through WhatsApp Business API has helped Nissan KSA increase customer enthusiasm and drive new sales. The profound success of this digital service in such a short time frame is commendable and showcases Nissan Saudi Arabia’s digital customer-centric outlook.”

The Nissan KSA WhatsApp service is available in both English and Arabic languages and is accessible for customers to use around the clock. The account uses the Kaito AI chatbot to answer all customer questions, with several use cases which allow them to explore different car colors, download brochures, and submit their requests through the app. The account even provides suggested key phrases to make it easier for the customer to find exactly what they are looking for. The account can be reached on Nissan KSA’s 900 number +966 9200 09058.

