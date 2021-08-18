Tamimi Markets brings fresh foods & flavors to Tabuk

Tamimi Markets has announced the opening of its first supermarket in Tabuk, located in the remodeled Alhokair Mall at the intersection of King Abdul Aziz Road and King Abdullah Ibn Abdul Aziz Road. The new outlet is Tamimi’s 75th location.
The supermarket chain, which is known for its fresh foods, large international variety and great value, features special deals throughout the store to mark the grand opening. Colorful displays of fresh fruits and vegetables, in addition to the aromas coming out of its other fresh food departments welcome shoppers.
“Tamimi Markets is a very experiential store,” said Bobby Rajendran, general manager of Tamimi Markets. “At Tamimi Markets, you’ll find many of your favorite items at great prices as well as discover the flavors of the world in one convenient shop,” he added.
“Our Healthy Living section features an impressive range of natural, organic, gluten-free and overall ‘good for you’ products that will appeal to Tabuk’s many health-conscious families,” Rajendran said.
The new store boasts a number of innovative features such as the “Click and Collect” service, which allows customers to shop online for thousands of products and pick up their order from the store whenever convenient. Online shoppers can order at www.shop.tamimimarkets.com, or on their smartphone by downloading Tamimi’s app from the Apple App Store or GooglePlay.
“There are many fresh innovations to see and explore at our new store,” said Rajendran. “For example, our Tabuk branch features fresh bulk foods by Miros, an attractively priced, high-quality souq filled with popular dried fruits, nuts and spices. Miros also offers timesaving prepackaged products for those in a hurry.
“Shoppers really appreciate Tamimi Markets’ high standards of quality, cleanliness and friendly service, and we have also earned a solid reputation for great value.”
The store’s “Themari” loyalty program is free to join and offers cash-back rewards to shoppers by awarding points on purchases and exclusive deals for loyalty members.
“Plus our exclusive brands offer great value. These include Safeway from the US (Signature Select, O Organic and Lucerne), Costco from the US (Kirkland Signature), and Sainsbury’s from the UK,” said Rajendran.
Tamimi Markets is one of the Kingdom’s fastest-growing supermarket chains. “We are a Saudi family, proudly serving the families of Saudi Arabia with fresh, safe and healthy foods — and a smile, for over 40 years,” said Abdulaziz Tamimi, CEO of Tamimi Markets.
“We look forward to proudly serving the Tabuk community for many years to come” he added.
The new store in Tabuk, like all Tamimi branches, is open 24/7 to serve its growing family of shoppers.
