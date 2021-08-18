You are here

  • Home
  • Tamimi Markets brings fresh foods & flavors to Tabuk

Tamimi Markets brings fresh foods & flavors to Tabuk

Tamimi Markets brings fresh foods & flavors to Tabuk
Colorful displays of fresh fruits and vegetables welcome shoppers at the new Tabuk store.
Short Url

https://arab.news/m8zz8

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Tamimi Markets brings fresh foods & flavors to Tabuk

Tamimi Markets brings fresh foods & flavors to Tabuk
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Tamimi Markets has announced the opening of its first supermarket in Tabuk, located in the remodeled Alhokair Mall at the intersection of King Abdul Aziz Road and King Abdullah Ibn Abdul Aziz Road. The new outlet is Tamimi’s 75th location.
The supermarket chain, which is known for its fresh foods, large international variety and great value, features special deals throughout the store to mark the grand opening. Colorful displays of fresh fruits and vegetables, in addition to the aromas coming out of its other fresh food departments welcome shoppers.
“Tamimi Markets is a very experiential store,” said Bobby Rajendran, general manager of Tamimi Markets. “At Tamimi Markets, you’ll find many of your favorite items at great prices as well as discover the flavors of the world in one convenient shop,” he added.
“Our Healthy Living section features an impressive range of natural, organic, gluten-free and overall ‘good for you’ products that will appeal to Tabuk’s many health-conscious families,” Rajendran said.
The new store boasts a number of innovative features such as the “Click and Collect” service, which allows customers to shop online for thousands of products and pick up their order from the store whenever convenient. Online shoppers can order at www.shop.tamimimarkets.com, or on their smartphone by downloading Tamimi’s app from the Apple App Store or GooglePlay.
“There are many fresh innovations to see and explore at our new store,” said Rajendran. “For example, our Tabuk branch features fresh bulk foods by Miros, an attractively priced, high-quality souq filled with popular dried fruits, nuts and spices. Miros also offers timesaving prepackaged products for those in a hurry.
“Shoppers really appreciate Tamimi Markets’ high standards of quality, cleanliness and friendly service, and we have also earned a solid reputation for great value.”
The store’s “Themari” loyalty program is free to join and offers cash-back rewards to shoppers by awarding points on purchases and exclusive deals for loyalty members.
“Plus our exclusive brands offer great value. These include Safeway from the US (Signature Select, O Organic and Lucerne), Costco from the US (Kirkland Signature), and Sainsbury’s from the UK,” said Rajendran.
Tamimi Markets is one of the Kingdom’s fastest-growing supermarket chains. “We are a Saudi family, proudly serving the families of Saudi Arabia with fresh, safe and healthy foods — and a smile, for over 40 years,” said Abdulaziz Tamimi, CEO of Tamimi Markets.
“We look forward to proudly serving the Tabuk community for many years to come” he added.
The new store in Tabuk, like all Tamimi branches, is open 24/7 to serve its growing family of shoppers.

The Red Sea Development Company wins BIM Kitemark for digital project delivery

The Red Sea Development Company wins BIM Kitemark for digital project delivery
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

The Red Sea Development Company wins BIM Kitemark for digital project delivery

The Red Sea Development Company wins BIM Kitemark for digital project delivery
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project, has become the first asset owner in the world to achieve the prestigious BIM Project Kitemark for its digital project delivery and adoption of building information modeling (BIM) aligned to ISO 19650, awarded by the British Standards Institution (BSI).
ISO 19650 is the series of international standards for the effective management of information throughout the delivery and operational phase of construction. TRSDC was awarded the BIM Project Kitemark for its excellence in information management, which enables the company to embed best practice throughout its organization.
“This certification is a remarkable achievement and demonstrates how serious we are about setting new standards throughout the design, construction and operations of our destinations. This way of working is an increasingly important part of the global design and construction marketplace, and we look forward to sharing our knowledge with other projects around the world,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC.
BSI, the business improvement company which produces technical standards on a wide range of services and supplies certification and standards-related services to businesses, conducted a thorough audit on TRSDC’s approach to digital project delivery.
Susan Taylor Martin, chief executive at BSI, said: “We are delighted to have worked with The Red Sea Development Company on its adoption of international standards and specifically it’s market-leading BIM implementation. This achievement of the BIM Project Kitemark by TRSDC represents an important milestone as the world’s first BIM Project Kitemark to be achieved by an asset owner. Our congratulations to TRSDC for this achievement in demonstrating excellence in digital transformation and sustainability. We look forward to continuing to work with them on future projects, supporting TRSDC to achieve its objectives and aspirations and build resilience.”
TRSDC has used BIM since the inception of the company in 2018, and has been developing its digital project delivery services ever since. Using BIM helped TRSDC create a shared environment that allows international teams to continue working at pace despite challenging COVID-impacted environments. The use of digital techniques has meant better quality data-driven decisions can be made in days rather than weeks.
BIM is a core part of TRSDC’s pioneering “model first” environment, and the company has been working closely with project partners, building BIM capability, to positively impact the Saudi market for future digitally enabled projects. Other benefits include the minimization of waste by using design for manufacture and assembly techniques and using modern methods of construction, such as off-site construction which has improved speed and quality of construction, reduced safety risks, and improved environmental performance.

Topics: Red Sea Development Company

Food Hub brings innovative dining experience to Jeddah

Food Hub brings innovative dining experience to Jeddah
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

Food Hub brings innovative dining experience to Jeddah

Food Hub brings innovative dining experience to Jeddah
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

The Food Hub is a small strip of innovative dining space that recently opened inside the Mall of Arabia in Jeddah. It houses three reputable restaurant brands of Alfa Co., a multi award-winning, high-volume operator of restaurant chains in Saudi Arabia.
Situated side-by-side within the Food Hub are popular restaurant chains FireGrill, City Fresh Kitchen and Steak House Burgers, giving guests a wide selection of quality food choices from all three restaurants while sitting at the same table.
The alternative food options served at Food Hub range from FireGrill’s vegan, vegetarian, keto and high-protein Fresh-Mex offerings; City Fresh Kitchen’s “grab-and-go” specialty sandwiches, salads and hot/cold meals; and Steak House Burgers’ hearty gourmet burgers.
“Playing a great part in each guest’s dining experience is the ambiance,” said Alfa Co. CEO Ian Toal. “Having fresh, clean and high-quality furniture not only gives a good first impression but also creates a welcoming dining environment for diners. The Food Hub has different types of seating — booths for families, stools for solo guests, and spacious dining tables for groups — suited for every guest in search of a good meal. Ample space between tables is observed for privacy and safety, especially during this time of the pandemic.”
Toal said that Alfa Co. commissioned a local artist named Noura bin Saidan to paint tasteful, eye-catching graffiti on the walls. The edgy colors and youthful urban feel appeal to guests of all ages. Comfort, on the other hand, is never compromised with the use of stylish chairs and booths, ensuring that dining is relaxed and comfortable all throughout. Soft furnishings have been utilized to enhance comfort and encourage frequent visits. Arcade gaming machines have also been installed for everyone’s enjoyment.
Due to the initial success of the first Food Hub in Jeddah, Alfa Co. is already looking forward to duplicating the business model in major cities across the Kingdom.
“The opening of multiple Food Hubs will bring our wonderful cuisines and amazing dining experience to a wider audience, and make a significant contribution to the company’s current and future sales goals,” Toal said.

LuLu Hypermarket celebrates 75 years of India-Saudi bilateral relations with promotion on Indian goods

LuLu Hypermarket celebrates 75 years of India-Saudi bilateral relations with promotion on Indian goods
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarket celebrates 75 years of India-Saudi bilateral relations with promotion on Indian goods

LuLu Hypermarket celebrates 75 years of India-Saudi bilateral relations with promotion on Indian goods
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarket, the largest retail chain in the region and the flagship enterprise of LuLu Group, is celebrating 75 years of India-Saudi bilateral relations with a promotion on Indian goods.

The “India-Saudi Utsav” was inaugurated on Sunday at LuLu Hypermarket in Riyadh Avenue Mall by Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, the ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia. Sayeed was accompanied by Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets and other LuLu Group officials.

“I am delighted to inaugurate this showcase of Indian products ranging from vital food grains that are such an integral part of the Arab table to fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and seafood from India,” said Ambassador Sayeed. “The LuLu Group and LuLu Hypermarket represent a valuable bridge between India and the Kingdom and this is an excellent opportunity to highlight the range and variety of Indian products to shoppers. It’s been 75 years of India-Saudi diplomatic relationship, and the India-Saudi Utsav has been launched in partnership with LuLu. A wide range of new Indian products has also been launched at the festival. We congratulate LuLu Group, especially Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group Yusuf Ali M.A. for very meticulously carving a name for India in the food market.”

The festival, which is taking place in all the LuLu Hypermarkets across the Kingdom, also includes attractive deals on lifestyle and electronics goods. New products launched at the event include dragon fruit from India and goods from popular Indian brands such as Gramiya, NutriOrg, Hugo, Reitzal, Milky Fresh, Bikaji and D-Alive.

The Saudi Wedding Expo, running alongside the festival, is another highlight of the event. A wide range of Indian fabrics as well as traditional jalabiyas and abayas are on offer until Aug. 21.

Moreover, Sayeed launched two quiz programs through Madhyamam Daily for expatriates in the Kingdom and LuLu’s official Twitter handle for Saudi residents.

The LuLu Group imports more than 35 billion Indian rupees ($471.6 million) worth of Indian products annually and this is expected to go up in the months ahead. The group is also one of the biggest employers of Indians, hiring nearly 29,000 of its staff from the country.

Director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets Mohammed said that the “India-Saudi Utsav” is a tribute to the group’s strong ties with the subcontinent. “During the last two years, the number of Indian products we’ve launched is far more in comparison to what we’ve done over the previous five years. This shows the current incumbency and efficiency of the team in bringing more products from India and popularizing it in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

New Tetra Pak campaign pursues sustainability solutions in region

New Tetra Pak campaign pursues sustainability solutions in region
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

New Tetra Pak campaign pursues sustainability solutions in region

New Tetra Pak campaign pursues sustainability solutions in region
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Tetra Pak Arabia Area has launched the “Go nature. Go Carton” campaign to draw attention toward climate change and inspire people to learn more about the environmental impact of food packaging, and its efforts to address these issues.

The company’s goals for a sustainable future include 100 percent renewable packages by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. For its work so far, Tetra Pak has recently been recognized as one of the top 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders.

By 2050, the world’s population is predicted to reach 9.1 billion, which will require an increase of 70 percent in food availability. Packaging helps keep food safe, nutritious, and available. And, with 33 percent of food lost or wasted each year, high-performance packaging plays a critical role in today’s global food delivery system.

HIGHLIGHT

In Saudi Arabia, Tetra Pak has formed the first-of-its-kind recycling partnership in the region with Obeikan Paper Industries to recycle paper of collected post-consumer cartons.

Tetra Pak cooperates with many key players across the value chain, alongside more than 170 recycling operations around the world, to advance the entire recycling value chain. By strengthening global carton recycling infrastructure, the company can ensure cartons are transformed into new raw material and products, keeping valuable resources in use to help build a circular economy.

“High-performance food packaging plays a critical role in feeding the world, but it must do so sustainably, so that food availability does not come at the cost of the planet. This lies behind Tetra Pak’s commitment to making food safe and available, everywhere, in a way that protects what’s good — protecting food, protecting people as well as protecting the planet,” said Niels Hougaard, managing director of Tetra Pak Arabia Area and cluster leader sales management for Greater Middle East and Africa.

He added: “We are seeking opportunities across the entire recycling value chain to improve how cartons get recycled. We see it as our fundamental obligation to support collection, sorting and recycling of packaging. That’s why, in synergy with food manufacturers, municipalities, recyclers and other stakeholders across the industry, we are on a journey to develop and scale the recycling of paper-based cartons, helping to make them the world’s most sustainable food package.”

In Saudi Arabia, Tetra Pak has formed the first-of-its-kind recycling partnership in the region with Obeikan Paper Industries (OPI) to recycle paper of collected post-consumer cartons. OPI has its own company-wide waste management and is ready to start working on programs that increase collection and contribute to a sustainable recycling value chain. In addition to that, a new recycling partnership with Saudi Top Plastics Factory (STP), the leading plastic recycling plant in the region, was formed to recycle the remaining plastic and aluminum compound residue resulting from cartons recycling at OPI.

Ghaith Al-Johani to head Careem in Saudi Arabia

Ghaith Al-Johani to head Careem in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Ghaith Al-Johani to head Careem in Saudi Arabia

Ghaith Al-Johani to head Careem in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Careem has announced the appointment of Ghaith Al-Johani as general manager in Saudi Arabia.

Coming with more than 15 years of experience in the Kingdom having held several leadership positions, Al-Johani has contributed to enhancing the presence and growth of many international institutions and brands.

In Careem’s Saudi market, Al-Johani will be responsible for managing the company’s operations, focusing on developing and implementing its long-term strategy in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. He will also support Careem’s transportation and delivery businesses in the Kingdom through the “super app,” in addition to building effective partnerships on a local level. Ibrahim Manna, managing director of global markets, Careem, said: “We are pleased that Ghaith Al-Johani has joined Careem to lead our business in Saudi Arabia, which is one of the largest markets.” We are confident that his expertise will be a great addition to the team and in fulfilling our vision to simplify and improve in the Kingdom, especially during this important stage of the national transformation.”

Al-Johani expressed his enthusiasm in joining Careem Saudi Arabia and in working with a team of distinguished talents. He said he is eager to contribute to the company’s growth and consolidate its position as a vital partner in supporting the national Vision 2030 agenda and building effective partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Latest updates

Saudi students back to school with a difference
The return to the classroom comes with a price: Only students who have received both vaccine doses or recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received one jab can go back to school. (SPA)
Sky at night: Saudis on the lookout for planet conjunction
Astronomical societies, astronomers, and astrophotographers have also used the power of social media to show videos and images of astronomical objects. (Shutterstock)
Islamic Development Bank Group to host private sector forum in Tashkent
Islamic Development Bank Group. (Photo/Twitter)
The Red Sea Development Company wins BIM Kitemark for digital project delivery
The Red Sea Development Company wins BIM Kitemark for digital project delivery
Tamimi Markets brings fresh foods & flavors to Tabuk
Tamimi Markets brings fresh foods & flavors to Tabuk

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.