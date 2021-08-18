You are here

Hong Kong police arrest four students for 'advocating terrorism'

The Hong Kong University student union passed a motion last month mourning the death of a 50-year-old who stabbed a policeman before killing himself. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Hong Kong has been polarized since protesters took to the streets in 2019 demanding greater democracy and accountability
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police said on Wednesday four students were arrested for “advocating terrorism” after their student union passed a motion last month mourning the death of a 50-year-old who stabbed a policeman before killing himself.
Police have said an officer was stabbed from behind on July 1, while on duty with other policemen preventing protest gatherings on the anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule in 1997.
The man then stabbed himself in the chest with the knife and died later in the hospital. The policeman, 28, suffered a punctured lung, but survived what Secretary for Security Chris Tang described as a terrorist act by a “lone wolf.”
Shortly after the attack, a few dozen members of the Hong Kong University student union passed a motion, since withdrawn, to commemorate the 50-year-old’s death and “appreciate” his “sacrifice.”
The union leaders have resigned and apologized for the “inappropriate” motion.
The union’s campus office has since been raided by national security police and the university has severed ties with the union and banned about 30 students who signed the motion from entering its premises.
“The motion is very shocking,” Senior Superintendent Steve Li told reporters.
“It tried to rationalize and glorify terrorism,” Li said, adding that it “encouraged people to attempt suicide” and it did not align with “our moral standards.”
Li said the four were aged 18-20 and police will interrogate the students who voted in favor of the motion. Hong Kong police does not name people under investigation.
Hong Kong has been polarized since protesters took to the streets in 2019 demanding greater democracy and accountability for what activists called police violence, an accusation authorities have repeatedly rejected.
The protests were ended by the coronavirus pandemic and a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing last year.
Since the law was introduced, the government’s most prominent opponents have been jailed or fled abroad. Critics say the legislation has crushed the city’s wide-ranging rights and freedoms, while supporters say it has restored stability.
After the July 1 attack, some people went to the scene of the stabbing to lay flowers, drawing condemnation from authorities, including city leader Carrie Lam.
Lam urged parents, teachers and others at the time to observe the behavior of teenagers and report those who break the law to the authorities.

AP

  • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier imposed a strict lockdown after the first case was reported
  • Genome testing has confirmed the outbreak is of the delta variant and originated from an outbreak in Sydney, Australia
AP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s first coronavirus outbreak in six months has grown to seven people.
The announcement Wednesday came a day after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern imposed a strict lockdown after the first case was reported. The lockdown is for at least three days for the country and at least a week for the cities of Auckland and Coromandel.
Ardern said Wednesday the government expects the number of cases to keep growing, especially after some of those infected spent time at a church, a school, a casino and a hospital. She announced a new mandate compelling people to wear masks in supermarkets, gas stations and pharmacies during strict lockdowns.
Ardern says genome testing has confirmed the outbreak is of the delta variant and originated from an outbreak in Sydney, Australia, although it’s not yet clear how the virus breached New Zealand’s border quarantine controls.

ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

  • Many of the 70 million Indigenous tribespeople live in remote areas and retain a nomadic and traditional way of life
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesia has begun inoculating its tribal communities against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after resolving an administrative hurdle that barred them from accessing the crucial jabs. All of Indonesia’s vaccine target population were required to provide a citizenship identification number, known as NIK, to register for the vaccine in the early phase of the national vaccination drive.
However, in its order issued on Aug. 3, Indonesia’s Health Ministry said citizens without NIKs could get inoculated too. Tribespeople from the deep forest of Jambi and the Riau provinces on Sumatra island were among the first to be inoculated earlier this month after the order was issued.
They are part of an estimated 70 million Indigenous tribespeople, many of whom live in remote areas and retain a nomadic and traditional way of life.

Gusrinety, a dentist and head of a community health center in the Penerokan village of Jambi’s Bajubang sub-district, said she and her team had inoculated 21 people from the Suku Anak Dalam tribal community at the neighboring Bungku village’s community health center.

“We recorded their data manually. It was their first jab, and they were among the ones in their community who were willing to get inoculated and were not afraid of injection,” Gusrinety, who uses one name, told Arab News.

She said it was a good start given the limited infrastructure and facilities, including vaccine supply, the challenging terrain to access Bungku, and widespread misinformation about the vaccine.

The tribespeople had to travel 2.5 hours by car from their location in the forest to Bungku, facilitated by a concession company operating in the forest, Gusrinety said, as the village is only reachable by four-wheel-drive vehicles.

Another tribal community that has begun receiving vaccines is the Sakai in Riau province, Rukka Sombolinggi, secretary-general of the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN), told Arab News.

More than 200 Sakai people, who live in the deep forest of Riau and, like many Indigenous people, do not have ID cards, received their first dose on Saturday, as per the provincial administration.

The health ministry’s decree came after the Civil Society Coalition for Access to Vaccination for Indigenous Peoples and Vulnerable Groups, including AMAN, sent a letter to President Joko Widodo on July 29, asking authorities to remove barriers such as a lack of NIKs for the vulnerable population of the country, including the Indigenous tribes.

AMAN, which represents about 20 million out of the total Indigenous people in Indonesia, said in the letter that as of July 21, only 20,000 members had been vaccinated against COVID-19, with a lack of NIKs proving to be the main obstacle.

“Initially, due to their remote and isolated location and local wisdom, the Indigenous tribes were relatively safe from being exposed to COVID-19, but the emergence of the highly transmissible variant has put them in a vulnerable position,” the coalition wrote in the letter.

It added that while the NIK prerequisite is essential for administrative purposes, the government must take discreet measures given the ravaging pandemic that has infected Indigenous groups in Tana Toraja and North Toraja of South Sulawesi, Aru Kayau of North Kalimantan, Lamandau in Central Kalimantan, and the Aru Islands in Maluku.

Sombolinggi said that while the coalition welcomed the decree, it still requires a campaign to create awareness among the tribal people on the importance of vaccines and setting up vaccination centers at locations that are more accessible to the Indigenous communities.

“Having a NIK is a matter of record-keeping of those who have received their jabs, given the vaccine scarcity. But eventually, everyone who lives in Indonesia, regardless of their status and nationality, will have to get vaccinated,” Hermawan Saputra from the Indonesian Public Health Experts Association told Arab News.

The Indonesian government aims to inoculate 208 million, out of its 270 million population, by the year-end.

As of Tuesday, Indonesia had administered more than 84 million jabs, including 29 million to those who had received two doses of vaccines.

“We are working hard to reach 100 million jabs administered by the end of this month,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a media briefing on Monday.

Reuters

  • Josep Borrell outlined the EU's stance after an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers to discuss Taliban's quick seizure
  • "I haven't said that we are going to recognise the Taliban," Borrell told a news conference
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The EU will only cooperate with the Taliban if they respect fundamental rights, including those of women, and prevent the use of Afghanistan’s territory by terrorists, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.
Josep Borrell outlined the EU’s stance in a statement after an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers to discuss the Taliban’s quick seizure.
“I haven’t said that we are going to recognize the Taliban,” Borrell told a news conference. “I just said that we have to talk with them for everything, even to try to protect women and girls. Even for that, you have to get in touch with them.”
The Taliban, in their first official news briefing since the seizure of Kabul, said they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.
Their announcement, short on details but suggesting a softer line than during their rule 20 years ago, was made as the United States and Western allies evacuated diplomats and civilians the day after scenes of chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans thronged the airfield.
Borrell said the EU’s priority was to evacuate EU staff and Afghan helpers from Kabul. He put the number of locals who have been working for the EU at almost 400, their families included.
Spain has offered to act as a hub to receive these people before they are sent on to EU countries that have offered them shelter, he said.
Humanitarian aid for Afghans must be maintained and even increased, but assistance will only go to the Afghan government if conditions are met, Borrell said.
Starting a dialogue soon is needed to avert a potential migratory disaster and a humanitarian crisis, he added.
“We have to get in touch with authorities in Kabul ... the Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk to them.”
Borrell ranked the fall of Kabul to the Taliban the most important geopolitical event since the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014.
“It will have an impact on the geopolitical balance of the world,” he said, meaning the EU would have to work more closely with countries such as Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and China.

El-Tayyeb Siddig and Ulf Laessing | Reuters

  • Around 900 firefighters and planes carrying water were tackling the fires in hills behind Saint-Tropez
  • French President Emmanuel Macron left his nearby summer retreat to thank the firefighters for their efforts
El-Tayyeb Siddig and Ulf Laessing | Reuters

GRIMAUD, France: French firefighters hampered by strong winds were battling to contain a wildfire in the hills behind the coastal town of Saint-Tropez on Tuesday as campsites packed with holidaymakers were evacuated.
Around 900 firefighters and planes carrying water were tackling the fire but it was still not under control nearly a day after it began at a highway service area, authorities said. They urged those evacuated not to try to return to their homes.
French President Emmanuel Macron left his nearby summer retreat to thank the firefighters for their efforts.
“The worst has been avoided, we must remain humble in the face of these events (...) Climate disturbances will lead to more such fires,” he said, adding that France had been less badly affected than some other countries in southern Europe.
Waves of extreme heat have hit much of the Mediterranean region in recent weeks, with wildfires from Spain and Greece to Turkey raising uncomfortable questions over global warming and countries’ preparedness.
The French fire, which hit several villages in the southern Var region, spread quickly overnight into Tuesday as high winds propelled the blaze across 5,000 hectares (12,350 acres) of land, burning through some 3,500 so far.
“We were completely surrounded by the flames,” said Stephane Gady, mayor of the village of La Mole, which is nestled near pine forests close to the French Riviera.
No lives were lost in the area, Gady and local authorities in the Var said, but around 100 homes were destroyed. A campsite in Grimaud was razed to the ground. Charred mobile homes were scattered across the site.
At least six other campsites in the Var region were evacuated, the Var prefect’s office said.
Another local mayor, Philippe Leonelli, said his seaside town of Cavalaire was spared, and was now sheltering some 2,000 people from nearby campsites in gyms and events halls.
“This time the fire spread in three hours through an area that would normally be covered in 48. It’s crazy, that’s how quickly it all went,” Leonelli said, adding several colleagues had lost their homes.
Cavalaire is normally home to some 10,000 people, but the population swells to 90,000 during the summer months. The villages of La Croix Valmer and Grimaud were also hit.
Alexandre Jouassard, an emergency services spokesman, said some locals were being told to stay indoors with wet sheets under the door instead of fleeing to prevent road chaos in the area, known for its beaches and coastal resorts.
Fires also broke out in two villages in southwestern France, fueled by gusts of wind, the Aude department prefect said, prompting the deployment of water-carrying planes and more than 500 firefighters, five of whom sustained injuries, one badly.

AFP

  • Former US president George W. Bush ordered the 2001 invasion to oust the Taliban regime
  • Bush said in a letter released Monday he and former first lady Laura Bush "stand ready as Americans to lend our support and assistance"
AFP

WASHINGTON, USA: Former US president George W. Bush said he has been watching the Taliban’s lightning takeover of Kabul “with deep sadness” and has urged Washington to speed up evacuations from Afghanistan.
Bush ordered the 2001 invasion to oust the Taliban regime that sheltered Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden following the group’s September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States that killed 2,977 people.
The 43rd US leader said in a letter released late Monday that he and former first lady Laura Bush “stand ready as Americans to lend our support and assistance,” after the Taliban overran Kabul, declaring they were back in power.
Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee the hard-line Islamist rule expected under the Taliban, many fearing retribution for siding with the US-backed government that ruled for the past two decades.
Evacuation flights from Afghanistan descended into chaos during the takeover as large crowds mobbed Kabul airport’s runways, some clinging to a US military aircraft as it taxied for take-off.
“Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness,” Bush said.
“Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much.”
Bush voiced confidence that the evacuation would be effective but urged President Joe Biden to cut red tape and speed up the removal of Afghans and Americans threatened by the Taliban.
“We have the responsibility and the resources to secure safe passage for them now, without bureaucratic delay,” he said.
The Bush administration was berated for turning its focus away from Afghanistan in the early years of the conflict to invade Iraq, allowing the fight with the Taliban to drag on with no clear purpose.
But the former president argued that the Afghan conflict had not been in vain, saying US troops had taken out “a brutal enemy” while building schools and providing medical care.
He said the armed forces had “kept America safe from further terror attacks, provided two decades of security and opportunity for millions and made America proud.”

