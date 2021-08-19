SNB honored for role in financing housing sector

Intigral drives Saudi digital entertainment to new heights

The Kingdom has witnessed an unprecedented surge in the demand for digital entertainment fueled by one of the main pillars of Saudi Vision 2030, to enhance the quality of life. This was facilitated by the pandemic, which acted as a major catalyst for growth in the industry. The upward trend in OTT (over-the-top) streaming viewership shows no sign of abating. As an increasing number of subscribers continue to add pay-TV and VoD (video on demand) streaming services, the Saudi OTT streaming industry is undergoing substantial growth and is disrupting traditional mainstream cable TV viewership.

Over the course of more than a decade, Intigral, a wholly owned subsidiary of STC and a leading provider of digital entertainment and sports in the MENA region, has stood out as a leader in the Kingdom’s digital entertainment industry. With the emergence of Saudi Vision 2030, the company is well positioned to play a leading part in achieving the goals of the Vision 2030 agenda and promoting the sector’s position within the Kingdom.

As entire industries across the Kingdom collectively accelerate the Kingdom’s large-scale transformation program on its way to realize Vision 2030, the digital entertainment sector is leading the way. The encouraging business environment propped up by Vision 2030 enables players such as Intigral to drive innovation and world-class delivery of live and VoD streaming services to new heights. The Kingdom’s ambitious roadmap has brought about significant development, prompting industries to build and continuously upgrade advanced ICT infrastructure enabling companies to achieve their full potential. To illustrate, by capitalizing on the Kingdom’s world-class internet connectivity capabilities, Intigral is able to deliver to its customers a seamless streaming entertainment viewing experience.

With an impressive lineup of live channels and curated on-demand shows and movies offered to its large customer base, Intigral has forged its own unique path of OTT media services. It has contributed to boosting the economic returns of the growing video streaming market. Sparing no effort to invest in the latest content and platform and technology features to enhance its services and streamline its operations, the company continues to meet the demands of its customers of various demographics.

Intigral recently released its original Al-Awael program and exclusively broadcasted the Misk Foundation’s first film documentary series “Beyond Survival.” Both shows have been widely praised by audiences and critics alike for promoting social integration and development and inspiring Saudi society to be more resilient and ambitious.

In parallel, the company has elevated its customers’ experience with new options and features. With multiple subscription tiers available, customers can now opt for the tier that best suits their needs and requirements, including differentiation based on content offering, features, video and sound quality, allowing them to gain access to the content of their choice on Intigral’s premier Jawwy TV platform.

In addition, the download feature on the latest version of the app also allows viewers to enjoy an uninterrupted viewing experience even when offline as they can download their favorite shows to watch anywhere, anytime and save on data costs.

Furthermore, Intigral has launched a smart TV app for its Jawwy TV platform, which can now be accessed on Apple TV and Android TV streaming devices as well as on LG and Samsung smart TVs.

The seamless mode of content delivery over the Internet, the wide range of content offerings and options, and the upgraded features and accessibility of its services from anywhere, anytime via multiple devices allows Intigral to position itself as a world-class player in the region’s OTT industry and a leading provider of live and on-demand digital content in the Kingdom. The company now plans to roll out more content offerings and develop new and innovative features that accelerate its progress and expansion plans to further penetrate MENA markets and achieve its goals in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

• The writer is CEO of Intigral