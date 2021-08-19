SEK-Riyadh to empower students with global skills

As the beginning of the school year approaches, many parents are looking to find the best school for their children. Today more than ever, parents understand that children need a forward-thinking education that prepares them well for the challenges of the future. The International Baccalaureate (IB) stands as a real alternative for families, offering a rigorous education for global citizens of the 21st century.
SEK-Riyadh is one of two schools in the International Schools Attraction Program of the Royal Commission of Riyadh City, and opens its doors in September. It is part of Spain’s SEK Education Group, which has nearly 130 years of history and experience in national and international education in four countries. SEK-Riyadh will offer the local and international community an innovative world-class international education. Like all schools in the SEK Education Group, SEK Riyadh is planning to become an IB World School to teach the IB Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma Programs.
But what makes the IB programs different? Research from a growing number of institutions indicates that students with an IB education are better at independent learning, and they possess critical thinking, time management and research skills that place them well ahead of students from other educational systems.
The IB programs offer a rigorous academic curriculum that delivers the most demanding and relevant content, and takes a holistic approach to education that nurtures the development of all aspects of the learner. Students learn beyond the classroom, immersed in a learning experience that fosters the development of their personal, emotional and social skills.
In IB programs, students are encouraged to explore different approaches, to find solutions to problems, and to apply their knowledge in unfamiliar situations. This helps students make connections and transfer skills among different disciplines.
IB programs promote critical thinking skills. Students are encouraged to ask challenging questions, and to think critically to find answers to them. It helps them develop analytical and writing skills essential for future university and career aspirations.
IB students develop a broader view of the world. By inquiring into real problems in their local environment, they develop a sense of responsibility for the community. Equally, analyzing global contexts allows the students to develop an understanding and respect for other cultures.
As the RMC Research Corporation states, IB programs help “students to develop an ethic of service, become more caring, open-minded and reflective, and develop more self-confidence and maturity.”
SEK-Riyadh will be nurturing these key global skills, knowledge and understandings from the earliest years of schooling, through implementing the IB Primary Years Program, from age three to 10 years.
SEK-Riyadh to empower students with global skills
