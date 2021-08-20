The Jazan region of Saudi Arabia offers a diverse range of environmental treasures and tourist attractions, and authorities have been working to develop its potential in recent years through a number of programs and initiatives in line with the aims of Saudi Vision 2030. As a result the region has become one of the Kingdom’s leading tourism destinations.
Jibal Al-Qahar, or Al-Qahar Mountains, in Al-Raith, for example, rank among the most beautiful tourist sites in the country. Located about 130 kilometers northeast of Jazan, the incredible shapes of its unique rock formations, steep slopes, deep canyons and narrow valleys, including the famous Wadi Lajab, are breathtaking.
The mountains offer a captivating aesthetic landscape that serves as a backdrop to cities and villages where residents have learned to coexist with the rugged terrain. A wide variety of plant life flourishes in the mountains and valleys, including some rare trees, including al-shatb, which is similar to a palm tree, junipers and pines.
The mountains are increasingly popular with tourists. Some want to relax and enjoy the scenic splendor and serenity as they explore the valleys; the more adventurous want to climb in the unique mountain environment.
For those with an interest in history and heritage, there is also archaeological evidence of the previous residents of the area dating back thousands of years.
ThePlace: Al-Qahar Mountains in Jazan region ranks among KSA’s most beautiful tourist sites
https://arab.news/n7g7a
ThePlace: Al-Qahar Mountains in Jazan region ranks among KSA’s most beautiful tourist sites
- The mountains offer a captivating aesthetic landscape that serves as a backdrop to cities and villages where residents have learned to coexist with the rugged terrain
The Jazan region of Saudi Arabia offers a diverse range of environmental treasures and tourist attractions, and authorities have been working to develop its potential in recent years through a number of programs and initiatives in line with the aims of Saudi Vision 2030. As a result the region has become one of the Kingdom’s leading tourism destinations.