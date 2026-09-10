PARIS: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attended the International Space Summit in Paris on Thursday on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two-day summit, co-chaired by France and Germany, brought together heads of state and government, international organizations, scientists, astronauts, military officials and private sector leaders to discuss growing economic, technological and security challenges in space.

Prince Faisal attended alongside a Saudi delegation that included representatives from the Defense Ministry, the Communications, Space and Technology Commission and the Saudi Space Agency, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Held at the Grand Palais on Sept. 9 and 10, the gathering came as governments seek greater international cooperation in a sector increasingly viewed as critical to economic competitiveness, national security and technological development.

Discussions focused on the global space economy, scientific and technological exploration, space security and sustainable governance.

The summit also examined how countries can manage the rapid expansion of both state and private activity in space, including challenges surrounding access to orbit, satellite infrastructure and the increasingly congested orbital environment.

The Kingdom has expanded its space ambitions in recent years as part of its broader push to develop advanced technologies and diversify its economy.

It established the Saudi Space Agency in 2018, while Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni traveled to the International Space Station in 2023 as part of the Axiom Mission 2.