UAE to host humanitarian summit at Expo 2020

Dawood Al-Shezawi, secretary-general of the summit’s board of trustees. (Supplied)
Dawood Al-Shezawi, secretary-general of the summit's board of trustees. (Supplied)
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

UAE to host humanitarian summit at Expo 2020

Dawood Al-Shezawi, secretary-general of the summit’s board of trustees. (Supplied)
  • The UAE has made its mark at the forefront of countries in the world in providing services and humanitarian aid and helping those in need around the world
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

The International Humanitarian Summit was launched on the World Humanitarian Day, commemorated every year on Aug. 19, to be held on March 30, 2022 in the UAE as part of the Expo 2020 Dubai. The summit’s mission is to solve ongoing issues around the world, including COVID-19 challenges and the persisting issues of racism, gender inequality, intolerance and persecution.
The event will bring together the international community of intellectuals, governmental institutions, human rights and philanthropic institutions, religious institutions, artists, media professionals, cultural associations and the private sector in order to discuss and shed light on the current concerns that need to be addressed.
Today’s crises are larger, more complex, and go on for years at a time. Providing humanitarian assistance has become much more difficult. The International Humanitarian Summit will voice out and discuss these issues in March next year, in order to lead, coordinate, and put efforts toward assistance overseas responding to humanitarian crises, natural disasters and manmade disasters.

HIGHLIGHT

The summit’s mission is to solve ongoing issues around the world, including COVID-19 challenges and the persisting issues of racism, gender inequality, intolerance and persecution.

The UAE has made its mark at the forefront of countries in the world in providing services and humanitarian aid and helping those in need around the world. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president, prime minister, and ruler of Dubai, recently announced that the UAE would offer “golden visas” to charity and humanitarian aid workers in recognition of their efforts and sacrifices. The announcement to provide long-term residence visas was made on World Humanitarian Day.
Dawood Al-Shezawi, secretary-general of the summit’s board of trustees, said: “The UAE policies put humanitarian and development work at the center, which is evident by the establishment of hundreds of humanitarian projects and institutions. Globally, the UAE plays a leading humanitarian role, dedicating resources and efforts to empowering communities and removing barriers to sustainable development.”
Gender equality and women’s empowerment are among topics that will be explored at the International Humanitarian Summit to enable private organizations and governments in promoting an equal world. Sessions will focus on creating an inclusive environment for women and people of determination within society.
Utilizing the latest digital technology via Events10x, the International Humanitarian Summit will take place in the form of a hybrid event.

Topics: Dubai expo 2020

Indian entrepreneur in KSA receives prestigious award

Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

Indian entrepreneur in KSA receives prestigious award

Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed presents the award to Eram Group Chairman Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, center, in Riyadh. On the left is Dr. Ahmed’s wife Nushaiba. (Supplied)
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

A prominent Indian entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist based in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, was presented with the coveted Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award at a ceremony organized by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.
Dr. Ahmed, the chairman and managing director of Eram Group, was selected for the award by a special jury-cum-awards committee headed by India’s vice president as the award committee chairman and India’s external affairs minister as the committee vice chair. Dr. Ahmed was chosen because of his overall contributions to building closer links between India and Saudi Arabia through his entrepreneurship and innovative manufacturing.
The award was presented by Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed. The ceremony was held in the presence of prominent Indian and Saudi entrepreneurs, investors and professionals in addition to a number of Indian community representatives.
Prominent among the Saudi guests were Dr. Selwa Al-Hazzaa, the well-known ophthalmologist; Col. Dr. Hamad M.A. Al-Kaabi, director of security affairs at the GCC Secretariat; Naif Al-Obaidallah, managing director at Saudi Development Med (SDM); and Dr. Fawaz Al-Hussain, president of the Saudi-India Healthcare Forum’s Riyadh chapter.
Speaking to the assembled guests, the ambassador said that the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman was the highest award conferred on nonresident Indians and persons of Indian origin and it is a matter of great pride that a prominent member of the Kingdom’s Indian diaspora is one of the recipients of the coveted award this year.

FASTFACT

Dr. Siddeek Ahmed was chosen because of his overall contributions to building closer links between India and Saudi Arabia through his entrepreneurship and innovative manufacturing.

Dr. Sayeed said that the Indian community was known for its talent, exemplary discipline and hard work, through which it has made significant contributions all over the world in practically every field from science and technology to music, literature, politics and business.
In his acceptance speech, Dr. Ahmed said that he was truly humbled by the recognition and dedicated the award to all Indians living in Saudi Arabia and to his parents, his wife Nushaiba, and children Rizwan, Rizana and Rizvi along with other family members.
So far seven Indians in Saudi Arabia have received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman. They include the late Dr. Majid Kazi (2006), Rafiuddin Fazulbhoy (2008), Dr. M.S. Karimuddin (2011), Shihab Kottukad (2014) and Zeenat Jafri (2017).
On this occasion, three previous recipients of the award — Dr. Karimuddin, Kottukad and Jafri — shared their experiences of their eventful journey in Saudi Arabia.
The award presentation ceremony was anchored by Ritu Yadav, second secretary (press, information and culture).
According to a recent report by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the Indian diaspora is the largest in the world, with 18 million Indians in 2020 living outside their homeland. The UAE with 3.5 million, the US with 2.7 million, and Saudi Arabia with 2.5 million host the largest numbers of Indians. In addition, there are about 13 million persons of Indian origin living abroad, pushing the total number of the Indian diaspora to approximately 31 million.

Mentorship Forum announces workshop for HR professionals on organizational transformation

Ahmed Janahi, head of partnerships and market engagement at Tamkeen, will be one of the speakers at a workshop organized by the Mentorship Forum Middle East in November.
Ahmed Janahi, head of partnerships and market engagement at Tamkeen, will be one of the speakers at a workshop organized by the Mentorship Forum Middle East in November.
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

Mentorship Forum announces workshop for HR professionals on organizational transformation

Ahmed Janahi, head of partnerships and market engagement at Tamkeen, will be one of the speakers at a workshop organized by the Mentorship Forum Middle East in November.
  • Zahraa Taher, managing director of FinMark Communications, the forum’s founder and organizer, said: “We’re excited to launch our first workshop leading up to the 2nd Annual Mentorship Forum Middle East in November
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

Mentorship Forum Middle East has announced its first of a series of workshops ahead of its second annual event to be held in November, which will focus on “Prioritizing Mentorship in a New World.”
The workshop, set to take place on Sept. 2, is being held to support HR professionals in better understanding and applying the principles of mentorship to their broader human capital development initiatives and programs. Under the theme “How to Use Mentorship to Transform Your Organization,” HR professionals will learn hands-on practical tools for developing successful programs with the session, to be held as a virtual event, looking specifically at the benefits and business case for mentoring, the key pillars for world-class mentoring schemes, common program pitfalls and the adoption of virtual mentoring in light of the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
The workshop has been designed and will be delivered by leading HR and mentoring experts including Ahmed Janahi, head of partnerships and market engagement at Tamkeen; Alberto Melgoza, internal executive adviser; and Robert Coates, HR consultant at EMIC Training. The workshop will be moderated by Samar Muradi, group human resources at Bank ABC.
Zahraa Taher, managing director of FinMark Communications, the forum’s founder and organizer, said: “We’re excited to launch our first workshop leading up to the 2nd Annual Mentorship Forum Middle East in November. In preparation, we are developing a series of workshops and roundtables to support HR professionals and leaders in developing the tools to establish and foster a strong mentorship culture within their organizations and harness the power of the experience and talent that they already have in-house to drive and accelerate talent development among their next generation of business leaders. We encourage HR professionals to join the workshop and benefit from the experience of a leading group of mentorship and talent experts that have come together to develop a session with key takeaways that can be easily and practically applied.”
The forum is being supported by lead partner National Bank of Bahrain and additional strategic partners, including: Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, Gulf International Bank, Bahrain Petroleum Company, Netiks and EMIC Training.
HR professionals can sign up to attend by registering through the website https://www.mentorshipme.com/workshops/.

Topics: Mentorship Forum

Hyundai's N brand to make Mideast debut in KSA

The Veloster N will be one of the models to be rolled out in the region and be available to purchase in Saudi Arabia at Hyundai’s showrooms in Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh.
The Veloster N will be one of the models to be rolled out in the region and be available to purchase in Saudi Arabia at Hyundai’s showrooms in Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh.
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

Hyundai's N brand to make Mideast debut in KSA

The Veloster N will be one of the models to be rolled out in the region and be available to purchase in Saudi Arabia at Hyundai’s showrooms in Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh.
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

Hyundai Motor Company is introducing its N brand models to the Middle East market for the first time with the high-performance motorsport inspired vehicles set to be available to customers in Saudi Arabia this year.
The N brand was born out of Hyundai’s aim to create high-performance vehicles that adhere to high standards of excellence while giving cars that are as fun-to-drive as they are practical.
The Veloster N, Kona N, Elantra N and Sonata N Line will be the models to be rolled out in the region and be available to purchase in Saudi Arabia at Hyundai’s showrooms in Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh.
Hyundai will eventually introduce the same models across different countries in the Middle East in the coming months, including the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar.
Hyundai has deployed motorsport-inspired technologies into developing robust and high-performance models for the wider public, enabling them to benefit from dynamic driving experiences anywhere.
All N brand models have sportier exteriors, enhanced powertrains, and track-ready suspension and exhaust notes, and N Line models have sportier exterior and N-inspired interior compared to the base models.
The introduction of the N brand vehicles in the region will allow customers to experience the exhilarating feeling of the “fun to drive” offering delivered by Hyundai.

BACKGROUND

With the brand conception starting in Namyang, Hyundai’s R and D center in Korea, the N also takes its name from Nürburgring, a famous racetrack in Germany where Hyundai hones its N technologies.

Bang Sun Jeong, vice president, head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa headquarters, said: “At Hyundai, our goal is to create powerful vehicles that adhere to high standards of excellence. The N brand reinforces this — bringing inspiration from motorsport to deliver unique experiences that are exhilarating and fun.
“Thousands of people around the world are enjoying these experiences every day by simply traveling in some of our different N brand variants. We are delighted that this is something that people in the Middle East can soon look forward to, starting with customers in Saudi Arabia.”
Since its inception in 2015, the Hyundai N brand has been performing at the highest level offering exclusive engine performance and dynamic technology innovations to satisfy performance-oriented enthusiasts.
Today, there are 12 models in Hyundai’s N brand lineup following the launch of its first model — the i30 N in 2017.
With the brand conception starting in Namyang, Hyundai’s R and D center in Korea, the N also takes its name from Nürburgring, a famous racetrack in Germany where Hyundai hones its N technologies. The curves of the racetrack are the inspiration behind the N brand logo.

Topics: Hyundai

SABB awarded for role in achieving Sakani goals

The award was presented during the Sakani Program Forum in Riyadh.
The award was presented during the Sakani Program Forum in Riyadh.
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

SABB awarded for role in achieving Sakani goals

The award was presented during the Sakani Program Forum in Riyadh.
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

Majed Al-Hogail, minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing, honored the Saudi British Bank (SABB) with the “Best Developed Financing Provider” award, in recognition of the bank’s active role in achieving the Sakani housing program’s objectives and enabling home ownership among Saudi families by providing the best housing finance offers and solutions.
Sakani is a real estate initiative launched in 2017 by the Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund to support Saudi citizens to own their first home.
The award was presented during the Sakani Program Forum for the second quarter of 2021 in Riyadh, in the presence of the program’s financing and real estate success partners. Notably, SABB achieved a remarkable development in providing real estate and residential financing solutions during the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

As a leading financial institution, we are primarily interested in playing an active role in the development process of the Kingdom in various fields.

Bashaar Al-Qunaibit, Deputy Managing Director of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at SABB

Bashaar Al-Qunaibit, deputy managing director of retail banking and wealth management at SABB, said: “We are honored to receive this award as it confirms SABB’s continuous contributions to initiatives and programs aimed at developing the real estate and residential sector in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
He added: “As a leading financial institution, we are primarily interested in playing an active role in the development process of the Kingdom in various fields, while also focusing on developing banking products that meet the highest standards.”
SABB offers a range of real estate financing solutions such as Murabaha financing, leasing, off-plan sales, and self-construction, in addition to the Sakani program.
Some 144,000 houses will be distributed through 101 Sakani projects throughout the Kingdom.
The scheme runs in partnership with the private sector and channels financing options to people who can construct their own homes.

Bayut KSA introduces free service for individual owners & landlords

Haroon Rashid, CEO of Bayut Saudi Arabia
Haroon Rashid, CEO of Bayut Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

Bayut KSA introduces free service for individual owners & landlords

Haroon Rashid, CEO of Bayut Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

Bayut Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s fastest growing real estate portal, a part of the Arab world’s sole homegrown tech unicorn Emerging Markets Property Group, has recently launched an initiative to allow individual property owners across the Kingdom to list their properties for free on the portal for a limited period.
Through this initiative, property owners will have direct access to Bayut’s sophisticated real estate solutions and cutting-edge technologies, using which they can enjoy more visibility and exposure and convert more prospects into buyers.

The Saudi real estate sector has proven to be a key driver for economic growth despite the uncertainty in the markets due to the pandemic.

Haroon Rashid, CEO of Bayut Saudi Arabia

Since launching in 2019, Bayut Saudi Arabia has strived to support the digital transformation framework of Saudi Vision 2030 by providing locally relevant solutions to cater to the country’s real estate needs. Bayut has successfully grown to become the preferred real estate portal that connects real estate agencies, tenants, homeowners in a seamless, user-friendly manner with advanced PropTech (property technology) solutions to support the growth of real estate in the Kingdom.

FASTFACT

Residential sales volumes in Saudi Arabia have increased to pre-COVID-19 levels with 115,000 transactions between January and May 2021 reaching their highest level for five years.

Recent industry reports have suggested that residential sales volumes in Saudi Arabia have increased to pre-COVID-19 levels with 115,000 transactions between January and May 2021 reaching their highest level in five years. This positive recovery has also led to more demand from interested buyers. The current homeownership level among Saudi nationals has increased to an impressive 60 percent as a result of this boom and is expected to go up to 70 percent by 2030.
CEO of Bayut Saudi Arabia Haroon Rashid said: “The Saudi real estate sector has proven to be a key driver for economic growth despite the uncertainty in the markets due to the pandemic. At Bayut Saudi Arabia, we have remained committed to supporting the industry by extending our offerings to individual property owners free-of-charge. Home sellers can now enjoy enhanced visibility of their listings and connect with more interested property seekers.”

The real estate sector in the Kingdom is facing an extraordinary boom and we are excited to be at the center of this innovation providing world-class user experience and cutting-edge tech solutions for all users in the spectrum.”

