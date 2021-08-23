UAE to host humanitarian summit at Expo 2020

The International Humanitarian Summit was launched on the World Humanitarian Day, commemorated every year on Aug. 19, to be held on March 30, 2022 in the UAE as part of the Expo 2020 Dubai. The summit’s mission is to solve ongoing issues around the world, including COVID-19 challenges and the persisting issues of racism, gender inequality, intolerance and persecution.
The event will bring together the international community of intellectuals, governmental institutions, human rights and philanthropic institutions, religious institutions, artists, media professionals, cultural associations and the private sector in order to discuss and shed light on the current concerns that need to be addressed.
Today’s crises are larger, more complex, and go on for years at a time. Providing humanitarian assistance has become much more difficult. The International Humanitarian Summit will voice out and discuss these issues in March next year, in order to lead, coordinate, and put efforts toward assistance overseas responding to humanitarian crises, natural disasters and manmade disasters.
HIGHLIGHT
The summit’s mission is to solve ongoing issues around the world, including COVID-19 challenges and the persisting issues of racism, gender inequality, intolerance and persecution.
The UAE has made its mark at the forefront of countries in the world in providing services and humanitarian aid and helping those in need around the world. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president, prime minister, and ruler of Dubai, recently announced that the UAE would offer “golden visas” to charity and humanitarian aid workers in recognition of their efforts and sacrifices. The announcement to provide long-term residence visas was made on World Humanitarian Day.
Dawood Al-Shezawi, secretary-general of the summit’s board of trustees, said: “The UAE policies put humanitarian and development work at the center, which is evident by the establishment of hundreds of humanitarian projects and institutions. Globally, the UAE plays a leading humanitarian role, dedicating resources and efforts to empowering communities and removing barriers to sustainable development.”
Gender equality and women’s empowerment are among topics that will be explored at the International Humanitarian Summit to enable private organizations and governments in promoting an equal world. Sessions will focus on creating an inclusive environment for women and people of determination within society.
Utilizing the latest digital technology via Events10x, the International Humanitarian Summit will take place in the form of a hybrid event.