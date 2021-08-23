You are here

  • Home
  • Deprived of foreign aid, Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers face an uphill economic battle

Deprived of foreign aid, Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers face an uphill economic battle

Per capita gross domestic product in Afghanistan, even with all those foreign handouts, amounted to just $507 per year according to the World Bank. (AFP/File Photo)
1 / 3
Per capita gross domestic product in Afghanistan, even with all those foreign handouts, amounted to just $507 per year according to the World Bank. (AFP/File Photo)
Afghan men wait for customers at a money market in Kabul on May 19, 2015. (AFP/File Photo)
2 / 3
Afghan men wait for customers at a money market in Kabul on May 19, 2015. (AFP/File Photo)
Afghan money changers count US dollars at the currency exchange Sarayee Shahzada market in Kabul. (AFP/File Photo)
3 / 3
Afghan money changers count US dollars at the currency exchange Sarayee Shahzada market in Kabul. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/23pfb

Updated 26 sec ago
Frank Kane

Deprived of foreign aid, Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers face an uphill economic battle

Per capita gross domestic product in Afghanistan, even with all those foreign handouts, amounted to just $507 per year according to the World Bank. (AFP/File Photos)
  • How the Taliban handles the challenges of the crumbling Afghan economy will be a litmus test of its competence
  • China and other non-Western powers are likely to benefit from the US exit, exploiting its rich mineral resources 
Updated 26 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The new Taliban rulers of Afghanistan are facing an immediate economic crisis as aid and other international financial flows dry up, but economists do not underestimate their ability to continue running the country’s $20 billion economy even as a pariah in the international financial scene.

The pressing concern is the stability of the domestic economy and currency, the afghani. Ajmal Ahmady, the central banker who fled the country as Taliban militias converged on Kabul last week, said that Afghanistan faced an economic crisis as the currency depreciated wildly, with the prospect of rapid inflation and a shortage of essential imports. “It’s a really challenging situation,” he told media.

“Macro-economic stability cannot be maintained in the short term. But in the medium to long term, if there is a political settlement and relations are re-established with the US, Europe and the Gulf states, they can begin to stabilize it,” Nasser Saidi, the Middle East economic expert, told Arab News.

Saidi, who has served as economics minister of Lebanon and vice governor of the Lebanese central bank for several terms, highlighted the likelihood that China and other non-Western countries would see economic and strategic advantages in Afghanistan under Taliban rule — if stability can be achieved.

But the present scenario is economic chaos. Even before the swift takeover of the country, symbolized by the fall of Kabul last week, the Afghan economy was in a mess — a “zombie” operation functioning largely on foreign donations, illegal exports like narcotics, and an administration open to corruption and bribery.

In the two decades of Western occupation, the Afghan economy at first grew at a rapid pace, bolstered mainly by US spending on military and, to some extent, civilian infrastructure. Until about 2015, economic activity and living standards improved rapidly.

But they have stagnated over the past five years as international aid slowed down. Per capita gross domestic product, even with all those foreign handouts, amounted to just $507 per year according to the World Bank, putting Afghanistan consistently near the bottom of world wealth tables.

Now Afghans face the immediate prospect of total collapse.




In the two decades of Western occupation, the Afghan economy at first grew at a rapid pace, bolstered mainly by US spending on military and, to some extent, civilian infrastructure. (AFP/File Photo)

“With much of the economic progress of the last 20 years being built on external support, the return of Afghanistan to global pariah status is likely to see the rug pulled from under the economy,” said Gareth Leather, Asian economist at London-based Capital Economics.

Those crucial foreign donations will almost completely dry up, at least until there is some clarity about what kind of government the Taliban will put in place.

The US marked its military withdrawal by suspending access to $9 billion of foreign reserves held in America on behalf of the Afghan Central Bank. As the US has been the major provider of financial support to the country throughout its 20-year stay, and having spent $3 trillion funding the occupation, that will be a big immediate hit to the new regime.

The US Congress, in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, made clear its opposition to financial support for a “regime with a history of supporting terrorist actions against the US and her allies.”

In addition, the International Monetary Fund has cut off Afghanistan’s access to its lending facilities, explaining that “a lack of clarity within the international community” had led it to suspend a $370 million facility to be made available immediately.

Other big Western institutions, which might have been expected to invest in Afghanistan under different circumstances, are almost certain to follow the US and IMF lead.

So, what sort of economic regime can the Taliban put in place to compensate for the lack of Western foreign aid? The new rulers start with some advantages.

For one, they have taken over a real economy, built on a population of 38 million people, many of whom aspire to middle class states with all the trappings of a consumer society, especially in the larger cities. How far the Taliban will want to accommodate those aspirations remains to be seen.




Afghan money changers count piles of Afghani, the Afghan currency at a money exchange market in Kabul. (AFP/File Photo)

The Taliban also has some experience in economic administration, having run large parts of the country for several years, and have developed a taxation system that has provided them with arms and resources to prosecute the war against Kabul and the US.

“They have controlled the trade routes to other countries for some time, which allowed them to finance the Taliban movement. But that will not be enough on its own to finance the entire government,” Saidi said.

Levies by the Taliban on goods such as cigarettes and fuel products account for a significant amount of the militant group’s income, according to some experts.

David Mansfield, an Afghanistan analyst at the Overseas Development Institute, told the Financial Times: “The primary source of Taliban finances is taxation of legal goods. Drugs have not been as significant a source of funding for the Taliban as many have claimed.”




Ajmal Ahmady, the central banker who fled the country as Taliban militias converged on Kabul last week, said that Afghanistan faced an economic crisis as the currency depreciated wildly, with the prospect of rapid inflation and a shortage of essential imports. (AFP/File Photo)

Nonetheless, Afghanistan’s opium crop — also taxed by the Taliban — is still a big source of income for the country, and has grown steadily under the occupation, despite US counternarcotics operations costing billions of dollars since the invasion in 2001.

A survey by the UN showed that the opium harvest was 37 percent up in 2020, and there have also been reports of Afghan involvement in some of the basic ingredients for the manufacture of methamphetamine products for export.

Taliban spokesman Zabihulla Mujahid said recently that the group wanted to make Afghanistan a “narcotics-free country” and appealed for international assistance in order to “revive our economy.”

If Mujahid is to be successful in his ambitions, he will have to fall back on traditional Afghan exports. New York-based consultancy Trading Economics lists the country’s main legal exports as carpets and rugs, dried fruits and medicinal plants — none of which can be viewed as generators of significant wealth in the modern global economy.




A Taliban delegation led by the head of the negotiating team Anas Haqqani (R) meeting with former Afghan government officials including former president Hamid Karzai (C-L) earlier in August. (AFP/Handout)

However, the Taliban does have an economic ace up its sleeve in the form of the country’s rich mineral and mining resources. Economists value these deposits as being worth as much as $3 trillion, ranging from traditional reserves like copper and bauxite to rare earth minerals and lithium, which are much in demand in modern telecommunications technology and renewable energy sources.

“I anticipate agreements with China to exploit Afghanistan’s natural resources. In that case, China will benefit from the debacle of the US withdrawal,” Saidi said.

“It will not come in the form of aid, but in investment in infrastructure and exploitation of natural resources. If Afghanistan is linked to the Belt and Road Initiative, the economic situation could improve dramatically,” he added.

One of the leaders of the new regime, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, led a Taliban delegation to Beijing in July in a move viewed as reaching out to China for economic support ahead of the takeover of Afghanistan.




Afghan farmers harvest opium sap from a poppy field in the Gereshk district of Helmand province. Afghanistan is the world's top grower of opium, and the crop accounts for hundreds of thousands of jobs. (AFP/File Photo)

Other countries could also step in to fill the gap left by Western withdrawal. Pakistan, Iran and even Russia are already significant trading partners with Afghanistan, and would not be deterred by the unsavory nature of the new regime.

Arabian Gulf countries might also be persuaded to take part in the rebuilding of the country. “The Gulf countries don’t want to see a destabilized Afghanistan, and might be interested in the natural resources, too,” said Saidi, pointing to the prominent role already being played by Qatar in Afghanistan’s affairs.

The Taliban says it is a different organization from the 1990s movement, and that it has learned lessons from that time. How it handles the urgent challenges of the Afghan economy will be a litmus test of its competence.

----------------

Twitter: @FrankKaneDubai

Topics: Middle East Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul Kabul Taliban Editor’s Choice

Related

Soldier killed in Kabul airport gunfight as Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ over US withdrawal
World
Soldier killed in Kabul airport gunfight as Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ over US withdrawal

Taliban’s treatment of women will mark ‘red line’: UN rights chief

Taliban’s treatment of women will mark ‘red line’: UN rights chief
Updated 4 min 21 sec ago
AFP

Taliban’s treatment of women will mark ‘red line’: UN rights chief

Taliban’s treatment of women will mark ‘red line’: UN rights chief
  • UN rights chief urges the Taliban to respect the rights of women and girls
Updated 4 min 21 sec ago
AFP
GENEVA: The UN rights chief voiced grave concern Tuesday at the situation in Afghanistan under the Taliban, urging them to honor commitments to respect the rights of women and girls.
“A fundamental red line will be the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls, and respect for their rights to liberty, freedom of movement, education, self expression and employment, guided by international human rights norms,” Michelle Bachelet told a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on Afghanistan.

Western governments unlikely to extend evacuation window at Kabul airport – UK official

Western governments unlikely to extend evacuation window at Kabul airport – UK official
Updated 36 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Western governments unlikely to extend evacuation window at Kabul airport – UK official

Western governments unlikely to extend evacuation window at Kabul airport – UK official
  • US President Joe Biden faces pressure to extend an August 31 deadline to evacuate thousands seeking to flee Afghanistan
Updated 36 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Western governments are unlikely to extend the evacuation window to allow their citizens and Afghans more time to fly out of Kabul airport, Britain’s defense minister Ben Wallace said.

US President Joe Biden will face pressure to extend an August 31 deadline to evacuate thousands seeking to flee the Taliban in Afghanistan when he meets Group of Seven leaders at a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Biden earlier agreed to work together to ensure all those eligible to leave Afghanistan were able to, including after the initial evacuation phase ended, Johnson’s office said.

“They discussed the ongoing efforts by the UK and US to coordinate the rapid and safe evacuation of our nationals and those who previously worked with our governments from Kabul International Airport,” a Downing Street spokesman said after the two leaders spoke by phone.
“The leaders agreed to continue working together to ensure those who are eligible to leave are able to, including after the initial phase of the evacuation has ended.”
The Taliban have said the August 31 deadline is a red line.

Wallace told Sky News he was doubtful there would be an extension “not only because of what the Taliban has said but also if you look at the public statements of President Biden, I think it is unlikely.”

He added: “It is definitely worth us all trying and we will.”

Topics: Boris Johnson Joe Biden Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley
World
Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine gains full US regulatory approval

A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. (REUTERS)
A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 24 August 2021
Reuters

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine gains full US regulatory approval

A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • The approval makes it easier for doctors to prescribe a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine off-label for people who may benefit from additional protection against COVID-19
Updated 24 August 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine — the first to secure such Food and Drug Administration validation — prompting President Joe Biden to make a fresh pitch to vaccine skeptics to get the shot to fight the relentless pandemic.
The FDA, which gave the two-dose vaccine emergency-use authorization in December, provided its full approval for use in people age 16 and older based on updated data from the companies’ clinical trial and manufacturing review. Public health officials hope the action will convince unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer’s shot is safe and effective.
There is entrenched vaccine skepticism among some Americans, particularly conservatives. COVID-19 cases, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant, have surged in parts of the United States with lower vaccination levels.
Speaking at the White House, Biden called the FDA approval “an important moment in our fight against the pandemic” and urged more private businesses to require employees to be vaccinated.
“If you’re one of the millions of Americans who said that they will not get the shot until it has full and final approval of the FDA, it has now happened,” Biden said.
“It’s time for you to go get your vaccination. Get it today,” Biden added, ”... There is no time to waste.”
The Pentagon said it is preparing to make the vaccine mandatory for military personnel.
US health officials expect that the FDA’s action also will prompt more state and local governments, as well as private employers, to impose vaccine mandates. New York City said it will require vaccines for public-school teachers, while New Jersey announced that all state workers must get vaccinated by mid-October or agree to regular COVID-19 tests.
“While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated,” said Janet Woodcock, the FDA’s acting commissioner.
More than 204 million people in the United States have received the Pfizer vaccine. The FDA’s approval extends the shelf life of Pfizer shots from six months to nine months. It also confirms that the vaccine increases risk of heart inflammation, particularly among young men in the week following their second shot.
The approval makes it easier for doctors to prescribe a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine off-label for people who may benefit from additional protection against COVID-19.
Pfizer shares closed up around 2.5 percent and BioNTech shares gained more than 9.5 percent.
The two other COVID-19 vaccines given emergency-use authorization — made by Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson — have not yet received full FDA approval.
The FDA gave emergency-use authorization to Pfizer’s vaccine for people age 16 and older in December — the first shot to gain such backing in the United States — and provided further emergency-use authorization for people age 12 and up in May.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they plan to apply for full approval in children ages 12 to 15 as soon as required data is available.
Woodcock said the FDA is not recommending that children under age 12 get the vaccine now because it needs to ensure it is safe for them, telling reporters it “would be a great concern if people vaccinate children because we don’t have the proper data.”
Pfizer is expected to submit data this fall to support the shot’s emergency-use authorization for children under 12 based on smaller doses.
The American Academy of Pediatrics, representing children’s doctors, discouraged having children under 12 receive the vaccine.
Pfizer’s shot has received conditional regulatory approval elsewhere including Britain and the European Union.
The United States leads the world in reported COVID-19 cases and deaths. More than 625,000 Americans have died, including an average of more than 600 daily in recent weeks.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 71 percent of Americans age 12 and older — the population eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines — have gotten at least one dose and 60.2 percent are fully vaccinated. For the entire population, including children up to age 11 for whom no vaccines are yet approved, 60.7 percent of Americans have received at least one dose, with 51.5 percent fully vaccinated.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement the FDA’s approval “affirms the efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine at a time when it is urgently needed.” In Pfizer’s clinical trial, approximately 12,000 recipients of the vaccine have been followed for at least six months. The vaccine will now be marketed under the name Comirnaty.
The FDA on Aug. 13 authorized a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people with compromised immune systems. Pfizer’s shot has not yet been authorized for more widespread use as a booster.

Topics: Pfizer-BioNTech

Related

Pfizer/BioNTech to produce Covid-19 vaccine in S.Africa
World
Pfizer/BioNTech to produce Covid-19 vaccine in S.Africa
Palestinians get 150,000 doses of Pfizer virus vaccine
Middle-East
Palestinians get 150,000 doses of Pfizer virus vaccine

G7 leaders plan to pledge unity on Taliban recognition, sanctions -sources

G7 leaders will also discuss a possible extension of Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing US forces, to give the United States and other countries more time to locate and evacuate Western citizens. (Shutterstock)
G7 leaders will also discuss a possible extension of Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing US forces, to give the United States and other countries more time to locate and evacuate Western citizens. (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 August 2021
Reuters

G7 leaders plan to pledge unity on Taliban recognition, sanctions -sources

G7 leaders will also discuss a possible extension of Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing US forces, to give the United States and other countries more time to locate and evacuate Western citizens. (Shutterstock)
  • Recognition is a political act taken by sovereign states with important consequences, including allowing the Taliban access to the foreign aid relied upon by previous Afghan governments
Updated 24 August 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Leaders of the G7 advanced economies are expected to pledge unity on whether or not to officially recognize or sanction the Taliban when they meet virtually to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday, according to two diplomatic sources.
US allies are still smarting from Washington’s delays in outreach after Kabul fell on Aug. 15, and foreign diplomats in Washington said cooperation will be a key theme of the call.
“The G7 leaders will agree to coordinate on if or when to recognize the Taliban,” said one European diplomat. “And they will commit to continue to work closely together.”
The Taliban’s lightning-fast takeover of the country this month, after US troops started to withdraw and President Ashraf Ghani fled, left foreign governments scrambling and sparked a panicked mass exodus from the country.
Leaders of the United States, Britain, Italy, France, Germany, Canada, and Japan may use the possibility of unified official recognition, or renewed sanctions to push the Taliban to comply with pledges to respect women’s rights and international relations.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will stress a unified approach during the G7 talks, which will also include NATO Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said Karen Pierce, Britain’s envoy to the United States.
“We want to start the process of developing a clear plan, so that we can all deal with the new Afghan regime in a unified and concerted way,” Pierce told Reuters. “We will judge the new regime by actions, not words.”
Recognition is a political act taken by sovereign states with important consequences, including allowing the Taliban access to the foreign aid relied upon by previous Afghan governments. A 2020 agreement signed by the former Trump administration explicitly states that the group “is not recognized by the United States as a state.”
The tool of recognition is “one of the most important remaining pieces of leverage that we have,” said Annie Pforzheimer, a retired US diplomat who served as the deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Kabul from 2017 to 2018.
It would be “infinitely more powerful” if it is well coordinated and ensures that the new government is inclusive and recognizes Afghanistan’s human rights commitments, she said.
G7 leaders will also discuss a possible extension of Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing US forces, to give the United States and other countries more time to locate and evacuate Western citizens, Afghans who aided NATO and US forces and other vulnerable people, the sources said.
Britain and France are pressing for more time, but a Taliban official said foreign forces had not sought an extension and it would not be granted if they did.
G7 leaders will also commit to coordinate on any sanctions and resettlement of a wave of refugees, the sources said.
The G7 will take stock of the current evacuation efforts and commit to coordinating closely on further steps, including security, humanitarian assistance and resettlement of refugees, Pierce said.
“We want to work together to convey the very important point that we don’t want Afghanistan to be a breeding ground for terrorism. We don’t want it to lapse into its pre 9/11 state,” she said.
Germany will press G7 partners to commit additional funds for humanitarian aid, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday. “I believe the G7 countries should live up to their responsibilities and find a response to mitigate the acute humanitarian hardship that’s already prevalent in the region and that will increase over the coming weeks.”
Biden told reporters on Sunday that the United States was already working with the Taliban to facilitate the evacuations, but that the Islamist group was “seeking legitimacy” in the longer term.
That meant it would need “additional help in terms of economic assistance, trade, and a whole range of things,” but the international response — including potential sanctions — would depend on their actions going forward.

Topics: G7 United States Italy France Germany Canada Japan Britai

Related

Update People carry the Afghanistan's national flag on the occasion of 102th Independence Day of the country in the Wazi Akbar khan area of Kabul on August 19, 2021 amid the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)
World
G7 foreign ministers: Afghanistan crisis requires international response
Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley
World
Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley

A breath of fresh air: First smog tower installed in Delhi to fight pollution

A breath of fresh air: First smog tower installed in Delhi to fight pollution
Updated 24 August 2021

A breath of fresh air: First smog tower installed in Delhi to fight pollution

A breath of fresh air: First smog tower installed in Delhi to fight pollution
Updated 24 August 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India on Monday installed a $3 million smog tower in New Delhi to fight pollution in the “world’s most polluted capital,” which has for years reported a deteriorating air quality index.
New Delhi, which boasts a population of 30 million, retained the top spot in the world’s 50 most polluted cities for the third straight year in 2020, according to IQAir, a Swiss group that measures air quality levels based on the concentration of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5.
India accounted for 35 other cities on IQAir’s World Air Quality Report, which collated data from 106 countries.
Inaugurating the 24-meter high tower in the Rajiv Chowk area of central Delhi on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it would improve air quality within a 1 km radius by purifying “1,000 cubic meters of air per second.”
“Never before in the country (has) such a technique been used and no one has attempted to clean the air this way,” Kejriwal said.
“We have imported the technique from the US. It has been installed on an experimental basis,” he added.
Built with cement and steel, the smog tower is fitted with 5,000 filters which work in a cyclical format, drawing in polluted air and releasing its purified version.
To gauge its efficacy, Kejriwal said data retrieved from the tower would be analysed by the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi and Mumbai.
“If it is found to be effective, then many towers like this will be installed in Delhi,” Kejriwal said, adding that a second tower is scheduled to be erected in east Delhi by September.
The initiative offers a breath of fresh air for thousands of residents in the city grappling with pollution which, according to a study last year, was the leading cause for a 40 percent increase in lung cancer cases among non-smokers in the past 10 years.
Earlier this year, the Centre for Science and Environment, a New Delhi-based environmental think tank, said in its report that the seasonal average of pollution during winter in Delhi and its adjoining areas was higher in 2020/21 than in the previous cycle.
In January last year, the Supreme Court ordered the Delhi government and the Central Pollution Control Board to set up towers in two locations in the capital by April. This plan was thrown off track by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Experts, however, questioned the effectiveness of the smog towers, calling on the government to nip pollution in its bud.
“We don’t know the efficacy of the smog tower and how much it is going to address the ambient pollution,” Vivek Chattopadhyay, a senior programme manager for air pollution at the CSE, told Arab News.
“We should devote our resources to control pollution at its source. It is highly questionable, and there is no consensus among the scientific community whether a smog tower is an effective device to control pollution,” Chattopadhyay said, adding: “A smog tower can work better indoors rather than outside.”
Doctors said a smog tower might work as a makeshift solution but not as a permanent one.
“This is a damage control measure that can limit the exposure of population to a certain level but not a sureshot idea to clean up the air,” Dr. Mayank Saxena, a senior chest specialist at the Noida-based Yatharth Hospital, told Arab News.
He explained how diseases such as asthma and bronchitis are on the rise, drawing attention to the impact that a severe or worse air quality index (AQI) can have on COVID-19 patients.
“For me, the busiest days are from September to December when the pollution is high … We get lots of new patients suffering from respiratory problems, but also we see acute suffering for those who already have respiratory problems,” Dr. Saxena said.
“A study has found that the AQI also has a great impact on COVID-19 patients who have been exposed to pollution. They suffer more because of a bad AQI, and the severity of their medical condition worsens.”

Topics: New delhi India smog Pollution

Related

India’s capital chokes as pollution levels hit the worst this year
World
India’s capital chokes as pollution levels hit the worst this year

Latest updates

Taliban’s treatment of women will mark ‘red line’: UN rights chief
Taliban’s treatment of women will mark ‘red line’: UN rights chief
Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi and Saudi squad come out fighting ahead of Karate 1-Premier League round in Cairo
Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi and Saudi squad come out fighting ahead of Karate 1-Premier League round in Cairo
Tokyo Paralympics to open as Japan battles coronavirus surge
Tokyo Paralympics to open as Japan battles coronavirus surge
‘Gone for Good’ is a so-so mystery thriller
‘Gone for Good’ is a so-so mystery thriller
Western governments unlikely to extend evacuation window at Kabul airport – UK official
Western governments unlikely to extend evacuation window at Kabul airport – UK official

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.