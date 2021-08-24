You are here

Yas Island to go green for Saudi National Day
Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment hubs, will be covered in green in celebration of the 91st National Day of Saudi Arabia on Sept. 23.
The spectacular array of fireworks, organized in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, will be open for public viewing from selected hotels and restaurants on the island.
Enhanced hygiene and social distancing measures are in place at the selected destinations to guarantee an enjoyable experience for all guests while ensuring their health and safety. Festivities are due to kick off at 9 p.m. with the fireworks live streamed on Yas Island’s Instagram page (@yasisland) as public gatherings are prohibited.
In addition, attractions around Yas Island, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, Yas Plaza Hotels, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, and the recently opened Etihad Arena, will be washed with green light in recognition of 91 years since the foundation of Saudi Arabia in 1930.
Yas Island — situated just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai — offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and musical and family events, all within the 25-square-km island.
It is home to Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, more than 160 dining experiences, seven hotels, and indoor and outdoor concert venues — all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News

VOX Cinemas is celebrating the opening of its latest integrated cinema experience with the launch of VOX Cinemas The Esplanade in Riyadh, following the recent inauguration of VOX Cinemas The Spot. The opening marks the third fully launched project between VOX Cinemas and Unified Real Estate Development Company as part of a SR500 million ($133 million) multiproject investment commitment to develop seven integrated leisure, entertainment and cinemas experiences across the Kingdom.
Since opening the first multiplex in Riyadh in 2018, VOX Cinemas has rapidly expanded to nine locations in the capital within just three years. The eight-screen multiplex at The Esplanade is strategically situated at Riyadh’s must-visit shopping and luxury lifestyle destination and includes Yalla! Bowling, a selection of games including billiard tables and air hockey as well as food and beverage offerings to complement the cinematic experience. The new cinema caters to a variety of ages and preferences via four standard screens, two Gold auditoriums, one kids’ theater and one MAX auditorium.
Mohamed Al-Hashemi, country head, Saudi Arabia, Majid Al-Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment, Cinemas and Lifestyle, said: “Our expansion in Saudi Arabia continues, and we’re excited to bring more entertainment experiences to communities in Saudi Arabia with the opening of VOX Cinemas The Esplanade. This latest offering is the perfect location to reach a wider audience of movie lovers and anyone else seeking a memorable experience. We are proud to collaborate with Unified Real Estate Development Company once again as together we make a deeper contribution to the Kingdom’s Quality of Life program and Vision 2030. We are committed to continuously investing in our expansion in the Kingdom, especially with the growing demand for world-class, immersive cinematic experiences.”

FASTFACT

VOX Cinemas now has a total of 149 screens across 14 movie theaters in five cities, making it the largest exhibitor by screen count, admissions and market share, and the largest independent distributor in the Kingdom.

Prince Bandar bin Khalid F. Al-Saud, president of Unified Real Estate Development Company, added: “Riyadh continues to grow and evolve as a compelling entertainment option in the region, and we are pleased to be a part of this development alongside Majid Al-Futtaim. The VOX Cinemas location at The Esplanade promises a rich variety of entertainment experiences to complement the on-screen action, making it an ideal fit for the discerning visitors of The Esplanade.”
In April, VOX Cinemas opened the first ever multiplex in Hail in collaboration with Unified Real Estate Development Company, one of the largest and fastest-growing outdoor shopping center developers in Saudi Arabia, and together they also have a location at Town Square in Jeddah.
VOX Cinemas now has a total of 149 screens across 14 movie theaters in five cities, making it the largest exhibitor by screen count, admissions and market share, and the largest independent distributor in the Kingdom. Later this year, VOX Cinemas will open a new location in the city of Jubail.
VOX Cinemas The Esplanade is opening in compliance with government guidelines and has implemented an all-encompassing sanitization and physical distancing plan.
Guests can enjoy a completely queue-less experience by advance booking tickets online and contactless payment is also available. To ensure physical distancing is maintained, VOX Cinemas The Esplanade has safe distancing ambassadors and instructional
signage.

Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News

We are living through a digital and social revolution in which change is rapid, far reaching and unpredictable. Change is happening today at a faster pace than ever before with the emergence of new digital technologies including virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, in their report “The Future of Education and Skills 2030,” outlines the knowledge and skills young people will need to thrive in the decades to come. Tomorrow’s workplace will rely increasingly on creative, analytical, and interpersonal skills.
The implementation of online schooling across the globe has also hastened change in the education world. To prepare for tomorrow, education systems need to adapt rapidly to the global pandemic. SEK-Riyadh, which opens its doors in September and is part of Spain’s SEK Education Group, has responded to this challenge by developing a comprehensive Future Learning Model. “The look, the shape and the feel of our classrooms are different because the way we teach and learn is different,” the school said.

The intelligent classroom
Class sizes are optimized, allowing a teacher to focus attention where it is needed. Because children learn in different ways, learning spaces and learning pace are flexible: The teacher can break students up into groups or pairs, allowing them to learn collaboratively or individually.

Inquiry-based learning
Learning to think for yourself
is a key skill. SEK-Riyadh
focuses on developing a student’s ability to think critically.
Classes begin with an inquiry question, a problem or a provocation to prick student curiosity. In order to think, students should first learn to question!

Student agency
The UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs) can serve as a guiding structure for learning, giving it real world context and purpose. Through the SDGs, students also engage in service action learning. As such, students understand their community and world better, and understand that, though the problems facing the world might be complex, they can make real change themselves.

Assessment for learning
Assessment is an ongoing element of learning. Students should have multiple opportunities to show what they have learned; this gives a realistic picture of achievement and progress.
Diverse assessment means that, whilst exams and tests can
be important, so too are projects, presentations, debates and
interviews. Assessment includes elements of content and conceptual understanding, which encompasses not only the end product, but also the process and application too.

Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News

Global real estate services provider Savills has announced the appointment of Ramzi Darwish as head of Savills Saudi Arabia. Darwish will lead the Saudi team whilst driving the expansion of all service lines with a strong focus on property management, facilities management, consultancy and valuation, leveraging his extensive knowledge of both the Saudi market and Savills’ global network capabilities. His promotion from within the Savills team comes in recognition of his successful tenure to date, both growing headcount and revenue and establishing the Savills brand as best in class among international real estate firms.
Steven Morgan, CEO of Savills Middle East, said: “Our recent research indicates strong recovery for Saudi Arabia’s real estate market, specifically within the office, logistics and retail sectors. Due to the high vaccination rate, the relaxation of restrictions, the opening of borders, and the significant support provided by the local government to businesses, the outlook for the remainder of the year remains optimistic.
“In light of these positive developments, we are pleased to announce Ramzi’s promotion as part of our strategy for dynamic growth in the Kingdom. His extensive experience in the Saudi market and knowledge of the Savills global network qualify him as the ideal candidate for this position.”
Darwish’s previous position as director of commercial agency included developing portfolio strategies for international corporate clients and leasing strategies for office and retail project developers.
“Having been with Savills since 2014, it has been an invaluable experience to be a part of such an internationally respected firm. I look forward to collaborating even more closely with Savills’ well-established global network to drive growth to our Saudi business and retain the Savills position as market leaders in commercial agency, property management, facilities management and strategic consultancy, in addition to our valuation business that is scheduled to start trading in Q4 this year,” Darwish said.
“The announcement of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as well as recent strategic financial market developments aimed at attracting foreign investment, have boosted the country’s economy outlook. With the government’s continued support, Saudi Arabia will remain a major economic hub for the region and the preferred global destination for real estate development,” he added.

Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed presents the award to Eram Group Chairman Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, center, in Riyadh. On the left is Dr. Ahmed's wife Nushaiba. (Supplied)
Updated 23 August 2021
Indian entrepreneur in KSA receives prestigious award

A prominent Indian entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist based in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, was presented with the coveted Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award at a ceremony organized by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.
Dr. Ahmed, the chairman and managing director of Eram Group, was selected for the award by a special jury-cum-awards committee headed by India’s vice president as the award committee chairman and India’s external affairs minister as the committee vice chair. Dr. Ahmed was chosen because of his overall contributions to building closer links between India and Saudi Arabia through his entrepreneurship and innovative manufacturing.
The award was presented by Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed. The ceremony was held in the presence of prominent Indian and Saudi entrepreneurs, investors and professionals in addition to a number of Indian community representatives.
Prominent among the Saudi guests were Dr. Selwa Al-Hazzaa, the well-known ophthalmologist; Col. Dr. Hamad M.A. Al-Kaabi, director of security affairs at the GCC Secretariat; Naif Al-Obaidallah, managing director at Saudi Development Med (SDM); and Dr. Fawaz Al-Hussain, president of the Saudi-India Healthcare Forum’s Riyadh chapter.
Speaking to the assembled guests, the ambassador said that the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman was the highest award conferred on nonresident Indians and persons of Indian origin and it is a matter of great pride that a prominent member of the Kingdom’s Indian diaspora is one of the recipients of the coveted award this year.

Dr. Sayeed said that the Indian community was known for its talent, exemplary discipline and hard work, through which it has made significant contributions all over the world in practically every field from science and technology to music, literature, politics and business.
In his acceptance speech, Dr. Ahmed said that he was truly humbled by the recognition and dedicated the award to all Indians living in Saudi Arabia and to his parents, his wife Nushaiba, and children Rizwan, Rizana and Rizvi along with other family members.
So far seven Indians in Saudi Arabia have received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman. They include the late Dr. Majid Kazi (2006), Rafiuddin Fazulbhoy (2008), Dr. M.S. Karimuddin (2011), Shihab Kottukad (2014) and Zeenat Jafri (2017).
On this occasion, three previous recipients of the award — Dr. Karimuddin, Kottukad and Jafri — shared their experiences of their eventful journey in Saudi Arabia.
The award presentation ceremony was anchored by Ritu Yadav, second secretary (press, information and culture).
According to a recent report by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the Indian diaspora is the largest in the world, with 18 million Indians in 2020 living outside their homeland. The UAE with 3.5 million, the US with 2.7 million, and Saudi Arabia with 2.5 million host the largest numbers of Indians. In addition, there are about 13 million persons of Indian origin living abroad, pushing the total number of the Indian diaspora to approximately 31 million.

Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

The International Humanitarian Summit was launched on the World Humanitarian Day, commemorated every year on Aug. 19, to be held on March 30, 2022 in the UAE as part of the Expo 2020 Dubai. The summit’s mission is to solve ongoing issues around the world, including COVID-19 challenges and the persisting issues of racism, gender inequality, intolerance and persecution.
The event will bring together the international community of intellectuals, governmental institutions, human rights and philanthropic institutions, religious institutions, artists, media professionals, cultural associations and the private sector in order to discuss and shed light on the current concerns that need to be addressed.
Today’s crises are larger, more complex, and go on for years at a time. Providing humanitarian assistance has become much more difficult. The International Humanitarian Summit will voice out and discuss these issues in March next year, in order to lead, coordinate, and put efforts toward assistance overseas responding to humanitarian crises, natural disasters and manmade disasters.

The UAE has made its mark at the forefront of countries in the world in providing services and humanitarian aid and helping those in need around the world. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president, prime minister, and ruler of Dubai, recently announced that the UAE would offer “golden visas” to charity and humanitarian aid workers in recognition of their efforts and sacrifices. The announcement to provide long-term residence visas was made on World Humanitarian Day.
Dawood Al-Shezawi, secretary-general of the summit’s board of trustees, said: “The UAE policies put humanitarian and development work at the center, which is evident by the establishment of hundreds of humanitarian projects and institutions. Globally, the UAE plays a leading humanitarian role, dedicating resources and efforts to empowering communities and removing barriers to sustainable development.”
Gender equality and women’s empowerment are among topics that will be explored at the International Humanitarian Summit to enable private organizations and governments in promoting an equal world. Sessions will focus on creating an inclusive environment for women and people of determination within society.
Utilizing the latest digital technology via Events10x, the International Humanitarian Summit will take place in the form of a hybrid event.

