  Zoho partners with TAQADAM to digitally empower startups in Kingdom

Zoho partners with TAQADAM to digitally empower startups in Kingdom

Zoho partners with TAQADAM to digitally empower startups in Kingdom
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Zoho partners with TAQADAM to digitally empower startups in Kingdom

Zoho partners with TAQADAM to digitally empower startups in Kingdom
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Global technology company Zoho Corporation has entered into a strategic partnership with TAQADAM, a Saudi Arabian startup accelerator founded by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in collaboration with Saudi British Bank (SABB). Through this partnership, startups associated with TAQADAM can avail cost-effective access to Zoho’s enterprise technology.
Zoho’s enterprise offering includes more than 50 cloud-based web and mobile applications that cater to every business need such as sales, marketing, finance, employee collaboration and HR. Apart from this, eligible Saudi startups can also opt for Zoho One, an all-in-one suite of Zoho apps that work collectively to run an entire business in the cloud from a single console. Early-stage and growth-stage startups often miss out on essential enterprise tools because of cost and accessibility barriers. This partnership aims to eliminate such roadblocks and help founders leverage digital technology to improve operational agility and effectively scale their businesses.
“By embracing digital technology and investing in the right array of tools, startups can streamline and automate the management of complex business processes. Running a cloud-based operating model also builds flexibility and resilience into the system, and founders do not have to worry about business interruption risks during emergencies like the pandemic. They can instead focus their time and efforts on larger goals such as improving customer outreach and exploring new growth avenues that enable them to compete with established brands. We are excited about partnering with TAQADAM and look forward to assisting the Saudi business community in their digital transformation journey,” said Hyther Nizam, president — MEA, Zoho Corporation.
Abdulrahman Al-Jiffry, TAQADAM accelerator manager, said: “We are thrilled to have Zoho tools powering the next generation of TAQADAM founders. It takes a village to build a resourceful business community and Zoho’s drive to support founders demonstrates that spirit in the best way possible.”
Eligible startups working with TAQADAM will receive free Zoho Wallet credits worth $1,800, which can be used to purchase and renew any of Zoho’s 50+ business applications, including the Zoho One suite.
The partnership program includes cost-free consultation to guide the startups in choosing the right apps for their business as well as complimentary technical support.
Zoho does not allow any third-party trackers to monitor usage behavior and never sells any data to ad-based companies.

