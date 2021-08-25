SAP partnership boosts TRSDC’s digitization efforts

Four Seasons Sharm El-Sheikh announces major expansion

Along a kilometer of private beach where the southern Sinai desert meets the Red Sea, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El-Sheikh has been a favorite of sunseekers since opening nearly 20 years ago. Now, a major expansion and enhancement project will add 54 acres, doubling the size of the current property and making room for more guest accommodations, dining options and pools, plus a new fitness facility and a large conference center for meetings and destination weddings. A full service on-site PADI dive center offers immediate access to one of the world’s top diving and snorkeling destinations.

“Since opening nearly 20 years ago, Four Seasons has been the leading luxury resort on the peninsula, a favorite holiday destination for families, friends and couples from across Europe and the Middle East,” said Simon Casson, president, hotel operations — Europe, Middle East and Africa. “Now as we embark on one of the company’s most ambitious expansion and enhancement programs ever, Sharm El-Sheikh is poised to become a truly world-class destination for those who crave sun and sea in an authentic luxury setting that only Four Seasons can create.”

When the enhancements are complete later this year, the resort will offer a large collection of luxury suites including multi-bedroom residence-style accommodations with private pools, five new food and beverage concepts, a renovated spa and new two-story fitness center, enhanced recreational facilities including tennis and squash courts, and for its youngest guests, a dedicated children’s club. A new state-of-the-art convention center will more than double the resort’s event capacity with new indoor and outdoor spaces for up to 2,000 guests.

“We can’t wait to introduce this exciting destination to a new generation of travelers from around the world,” said general manager Sam Ioannidis. “For the many guests who come back again and again, we have so many surprises in store. Over the years we’ve watched families grow, celebrate important milestones together, set the stage for the most romantic moments, explored the abundant natural world and immersed ourselves in desert culture. Now we have the opportunity to offer our guests so much more, and our team is more dedicated than ever to ensuring that each and every stay with us is fully tailored and completely memorable.”

As part of the expansion program, Four Seasons will introduce a new, fully supervised kids club offering a daily schedule of games, arts and crafts, cultural immersion, active play and more. The new facility will have several dedicated activity zones, including a space reserved just for teens.

Just offshore of the resort’s private beach are reefs teeming with colorful fish, and more than 70 world-class dive sites, many with intriguing shipwrecks, are just minutes away by boat. The new PADI dive center will guide swimmers, snorkelers and divers of all ages and experience levels, with lessons and tips from PADI instructor Riham Hussein and her team.