SAP partnership boosts TRSDC’s digitization efforts

Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

The Red Sea Development Company, which is driving the development of the giga-project The Red Sea Project, announced that its strategic alliance with global technology company SAP is helping streamline its digital innovations.
The Red Sea Project is a regenerative tourism destination spanning 28,000 square kilometers and more than 90 unspoiled islands along Saudi Arabia’s west coast. The first phase of 16 hotels across five islands and two inland sites will begin opening in late 2022.
With tourism representing the second most important sector in the Kingdom, TRSDC is spearheading the diversification envisioned by Vision 2030 through a unique, year-round tourism offering that promotes sustainability and environmental enhancement, cultural conservation and economic stimulation.
“In order to align The Red Sea Development Company’s internal process speed with our goals and project deadlines, we needed to replace our manual processes with digital processes,” said Ammar Alomani, IT applications associate director of TRSDC. “Thanks to our digital transformation with SAP, our procurement is more controlled, transparent, and efficient. We also have real-time insights and decision-making capabilities for our financials, procurement, and employee experiences.”
 




Ammar Alomani, IT applications associate director of TRSDC.

Several TRSDC departments underwent a digital transformation: Finance with the SAP S/4HANA real-time business suite, its procurement with the SAP Ariba digital platform, and its talent management with the SAP SuccessFactors human experience management suite.
TRSDC’s procurement process is now fully automated, from vendor registration through to management and full sourcing. Vendors can easily register on the company’s website, and the company can gain information on registered and international vendors, and invite vendors not registered for tenders. Procurement is integrated with the financial system, with contract milestones completed through payment processes.
“As the first giga-project to implement SAP solutions, The Red Sea Development Company shows how the Saudi government is leading digital transformation,” said Ahmed Al-Faifi, senior
vice president and managing director, SAP Middle East North. “We will share global best practices to support Saudi Vision 2030, especially in tourism and hospitality.”
TRSDC has now also implemented a full commerce automation process with additional digital features.

ANB saves 40,000 hours of manual work with Automation Anywhere’s RPA platform

Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

ANB saves 40,000 hours of manual work with Automation Anywhere’s RPA platform

Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), recently announced a collaboration with Arab National Bank to automate back office processes with intelligent software bots. The bank has completed 2 million requests since then, saving 40,000 hours of manual work, with support from Automation Anywhere partner, Orion Valley. ANB has automated 35 manual repetitive business processes within the bank using Automation 360, the world’s only cloud native, AI-powered RPA platform. More than 100 software bots now perform tasks within the bank’s operations, compliance, HR and other departments.
“Automation Anywhere technology is enabling the future of banking, by allowing financial institutions like ours to achieve significant cost savings, whilst providing higher levels of productivity and efficiencies,” said Aiedh Al-Zahrani, COO, ANB. “We successfully migrated more than 100 bots onto the Automation 360 platform, with almost zero downtime, thus saving an estimated 40,000 hours of manual work.”
Established in 1979, ANB is a Saudi-listed joint stock company that ranks among the 15 largest banks in the Middle East and is headquartered in Riyadh.
ANB aims to continue to streamline routine processes, improve quality of work and decrease associated operating costs. Deploying intelligent automation offers a way to meet these objectives.
“Today, banks and other financial institutions need to remain competitive but also must meet multiple industry regulations involving extremely time-consuming processes requiring dedicated human resources,” said Milan Sheth, executive vice president, IMEA at Automation Anywhere. “At its core, intelligent automation can automate mundane, repetitive business processes, and allow banks to take control of compliance costs, improve their risk profiles, and refocus their employee efforts toward innovation.”
ANB plans to continue implementing additional software bots to further streamline bank processes in order to take advantage of the resulting additional cost efficiencies.
Automation Anywhere’s Bot Store
is the world’s first and largest marketplace with more than 1,200 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions.
The company has deployed nearly 3 million bots to support some of the world’s largest enterprises across all industries in more than 90 countries.

Greater unity key to tackle global challenges: Survey

Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Greater unity key to tackle global challenges: Survey

The world needs greater unity and collaboration and must share innovations and expertise if humankind is to tackle its most pressing challenges, according to an overwhelming majority of respondents in a global study by Expo 2020 Dubai.
Reem Al-Hashimy, UAE minister of state for international cooperation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “As we learn to live with a changed world and rebuild from COVID-19, some things remain constant, such as our desire to reach out to one another, between communities and across borders, to enable progress through the exchange of knowledge, ideas and perspectives. We are eager to see a new era of global cooperation, one that equips us to deal with real-world challenges in the pursuit of sustainable prosperity for all.”
The 2021 survey of more than 22,000 people across 24 countries explored sentiment in a world irrevocably changed by COVID-19. Conducted in partnership with YouGov, it followed a similar study carried out in 2019, before the pandemic.
The number of respondents who are optimistic about their own future with regards to the Expo sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability increased to 65 percent, up from 60 percent in 2019.
Notably, 86 percent of respondents said international cooperation was crucial to solving challenges such as the global health pandemic, while more than half said sharing expertise and innovations, and collaboration between individuals and communities was critical to overcoming humanity’s obstacles and helping to build a more prosperous future.
Al-Hashimy added: “We developed this study to better understand how humanity can shape a brighter future for all. The results align closely with our own Expo programming, which commits to real-life impact across essential topics such as gender equality and women’s empowerment, inspiring and enabling our youth, and harnessing tech, innovation and creativity in the pursuit of a cleaner, safer, healthier tomorrow.”
When respondents were asked to rank their priorities for the future, increasing opportunities for youth emerged as the highest, followed by the meaningful involvement of all people with respect to environmental laws and policies (environmental justice), and then international collaboration.
Despite only 32 percent saying they are hopeful about humankind’s ability to combat climate change, three in five (61 percent) said they were optimistic about the world’s sustainable future.
Comparing nations, optimism toward a global sustainable future was higher in countries such as Indonesia (82 percent), India (72 percent), the UAE (72 percent) and Nigeria (69 percent) versus Canada (42 percent), Germany (36 percent), France (35 percent), the UK (30 percent) and Sweden (30 percent), echoing the findings of the 2019 study.

Zoho partners with TAQADAM to digitally empower startups in Kingdom

Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Zoho partners with TAQADAM to digitally empower startups in Kingdom

Global technology company Zoho Corporation has entered into a strategic partnership with TAQADAM, a Saudi Arabian startup accelerator founded by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in collaboration with Saudi British Bank (SABB). Through this partnership, startups associated with TAQADAM can avail cost-effective access to Zoho’s enterprise technology.
Zoho’s enterprise offering includes more than 50 cloud-based web and mobile applications that cater to every business need such as sales, marketing, finance, employee collaboration and HR. Apart from this, eligible Saudi startups can also opt for Zoho One, an all-in-one suite of Zoho apps that work collectively to run an entire business in the cloud from a single console. Early-stage and growth-stage startups often miss out on essential enterprise tools because of cost and accessibility barriers. This partnership aims to eliminate such roadblocks and help founders leverage digital technology to improve operational agility and effectively scale their businesses.
“By embracing digital technology and investing in the right array of tools, startups can streamline and automate the management of complex business processes. Running a cloud-based operating model also builds flexibility and resilience into the system, and founders do not have to worry about business interruption risks during emergencies like the pandemic. They can instead focus their time and efforts on larger goals such as improving customer outreach and exploring new growth avenues that enable them to compete with established brands. We are excited about partnering with TAQADAM and look forward to assisting the Saudi business community in their digital transformation journey,” said Hyther Nizam, president — MEA, Zoho Corporation.
Abdulrahman Al-Jiffry, TAQADAM accelerator manager, said: “We are thrilled to have Zoho tools powering the next generation of TAQADAM founders. It takes a village to build a resourceful business community and Zoho’s drive to support founders demonstrates that spirit in the best way possible.”
Eligible startups working with TAQADAM will receive free Zoho Wallet credits worth $1,800, which can be used to purchase and renew any of Zoho’s 50+ business applications, including the Zoho One suite.
The partnership program includes cost-free consultation to guide the startups in choosing the right apps for their business as well as complimentary technical support.
Zoho does not allow any third-party trackers to monitor usage behavior and never sells any data to ad-based companies.

Four Seasons Sharm El-Sheikh announces major expansion

Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Four Seasons Sharm El-Sheikh announces major expansion

Along a kilometer of private beach where the southern Sinai desert meets the Red Sea, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El-Sheikh has been a favorite of sunseekers since opening nearly 20 years ago. Now, a major expansion and enhancement project will add 54 acres, doubling the size of the current property and making room for more guest accommodations, dining options and pools, plus a new fitness facility and a large conference center for meetings and destination weddings. A full service on-site PADI dive center offers immediate access to one of the world’s top diving and snorkeling destinations.
“Since opening nearly 20 years ago, Four Seasons has been the leading luxury resort on the peninsula, a favorite holiday destination for families, friends and couples from across Europe and the Middle East,” said Simon Casson, president, hotel operations — Europe, Middle East and Africa. “Now as we embark on one of the company’s most ambitious expansion and enhancement programs ever, Sharm El-Sheikh is poised to become a truly world-class destination for those who crave sun and sea in an authentic luxury setting that only Four Seasons can create.”
When the enhancements are complete later this year, the resort will offer a large collection of luxury suites including multi-bedroom residence-style accommodations with private pools, five new food and beverage concepts, a renovated spa and new two-story fitness center, enhanced recreational facilities including tennis and squash courts, and for its youngest guests, a dedicated children’s club. A new state-of-the-art convention center will more than double the resort’s event capacity with new indoor and outdoor spaces for up to 2,000 guests.
“We can’t wait to introduce this exciting destination to a new generation of travelers from around the world,” said general manager Sam Ioannidis. “For the many guests who come back again and again, we have so many surprises in store. Over the years we’ve watched families grow, celebrate important milestones together, set the stage for the most romantic moments, explored the abundant natural world and immersed ourselves in desert culture. Now we have the opportunity to offer our guests so much more, and our team is more dedicated than ever to ensuring that each and every stay with us is fully tailored and completely memorable.”
As part of the expansion program, Four Seasons will introduce a new, fully supervised kids club offering a daily schedule of games, arts and crafts, cultural immersion, active play and more. The new facility will have several dedicated activity zones, including a space reserved just for teens.
Just offshore of the resort’s private beach are reefs teeming with colorful fish, and more than 70 world-class dive sites, many with intriguing shipwrecks, are just minutes away by boat. The new PADI dive center will guide swimmers, snorkelers and divers of all ages and experience levels, with lessons and tips from PADI instructor Riham Hussein and her team.

Yas Island to go green for Saudi National Day

Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Yas Island to go green for Saudi National Day

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment hubs, will be covered in green in celebration of the 91st National Day of Saudi Arabia on Sept. 23.
The spectacular array of fireworks, organized in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, will be open for public viewing from selected hotels and restaurants on the island.
Enhanced hygiene and social distancing measures are in place at the selected destinations to guarantee an enjoyable experience for all guests while ensuring their health and safety. Festivities are due to kick off at 9 p.m. with the fireworks live streamed on Yas Island’s Instagram page (@yasisland) as public gatherings are prohibited.
In addition, attractions around Yas Island, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, Yas Plaza Hotels, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, and the recently opened Etihad Arena, will be washed with green light in recognition of 91 years since the foundation of Saudi Arabia in 1930.
Yas Island — situated just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai — offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and musical and family events, all within the 25-square-km island.
It is home to Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, more than 160 dining experiences, seven hotels, and indoor and outdoor concert venues — all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

