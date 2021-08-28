Saudi investment in Sudan could rise to $10 billion, prime minister says

You are here

Sudan has ended subsidies on gasoline as part of tough reforms mandated by the IMF. (Reuters)
Updated 28 August 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

  • Saudi pledge of $3 billion in March could rise to $10 billion, Sudan's prime minister says
Updated 28 August 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok said a Saudi pledge to invest $3 billion in his country could rise to $10 billion as the country looks to rebound from an economic crisis.

“In our last visit to Saudi Arabia, we met the crown prince and agreed on an investment of $3 billion, and it can exceed up to $10 billion,” Hamdok told Asharq in an interview.

Saudi Arabia has committed to investing $3 billion in a joint fund for investments in Sudan, and to encouraging other parties to participate, Sudanese minister of Cabinet affairs Khalid Omer Yousif said in March.

Also in March, Sudan secured a recommitment from Saudi Arabia to a $1.5 billion grant it had first announced in April 2019.

Sudan has been struggling with economic woes that deepened after the April 2019 ouster of president Omar Al-Bashir following mass protests triggered by economic hardship.
The transitional government installed in August 2019 has vowed to fix the economy which was battered by decades of US sanctions and mismanagement under Bashir.

The coronavirus pandemic has further compounded the country’s economic crisis.

In recent months, Sudan has embarked on tough reforms including scrapping diesel and petrol subsidies and declaring a managed float of the Sudanese pound to stem a rampant black market.

The measures, seen by many Sudanese as harsh, were part of reforms backed by the IMF to enable the country to qualify for debt relief.

Sudan received more than $857 million as part of a global allocation by the International Monetary Fund to help vulnerable countries, the central bank said on Thursday.

It said the funding will allow it to “press ahead with implementing flexible managed float policies, stabilising the exchange rate, and the overall economy.”

Financially, the government views the banking sector in Sudan as a fragile and weak sector and that mergers are important to liquidate some banks and raise the capital of other banks, Hamdok told Asharq.

Sudan has started real projects with US energy companies to meet Sudan’s power needs from solar energy, he said.

The United Nations Development Program launched a roadmap for renewable energy in Sudan last September as it seeks to bring electricity to the 60 percent of the population who don’t currently have access to it. It noted that Sudan has high potential for wind energy in Northern State, River Nile and Red Sea, and high levels of solar irradiance throughout the country.

Hamdok expects to reach an agreement on the Renaissance Dam crisis within the framework of international law. Sudan is exposed to more risks than Egypt if the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is damaged, he said, pointing out that Sudan can benefit from the dam for electricity.

Topics: #sudan #saudi #imf #FDI

Central bank digital currencies face uphill battle to win over crypto fans

Central bank digital currencies face uphill battle to win over crypto fans
Updated 51 min 23 sec ago
MATTHEW BROWN

Central bank digital currencies face uphill battle to win over crypto fans

Central bank digital currencies face uphill battle to win over crypto fans
  • CBDCs hope to head off financial risks from so-called stablecoins
  • Privacy remains one of the biggest hurdles to adoption
Updated 51 min 23 sec ago
MATTHEW BROWN

LONDON: As central banks look increasingly serious about launching their own digital currencies, the challenges they face are also coming into focus.

Some are further along than others. China has been working on a digital yuan for seven years and the European Central Bank has a target date of 2025 for the introduction of a digital euro, while the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have been moving more slowly, with Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller recently describing CBDCs as a “solution in search of a problem.”

One of the issues that Waller has raised is shared by the cryptocurrency community at large: privacy.

CBDCs are issued directly by central banks without an intermediary, so everything you do with them is stored and can be seen by the central bank. Governments can get access to your transaction history through your bank with varying degrees of ease depending on where you live, but CBDCs would provide no privacy at all.

One option is to adopt a token-based system whereby the money would be authenticated but not the owner, but that would represent a backwards step in the fight against money laundering and the ability to enforce sanctions.

One of things that CBDCs would hope to achieve is stop stablecoins – private crypto assets designed to imitate the currencies they’re pegged to – from becoming dominant and creating big risks in the financial system.

However, many of the people who are attracted to cryptocurrencies like them for exactly that reason – it puts them outside the traditional financial system and makes them feel as though they’re sticking it to the man.

A comparison can be made with illegal marijuana use in the US, which has continued to thrive in states where it has been made legal. While some of that can be put down to taxes and other regulatory burdens, it can also be attributed to the reason that many people smoke weed in the first place – it makes them part of a sub-culture.

Of course, the flipside is also true: millions of people who would never use bitcoin because it’s unregulated could be attracted to a CBDC with all the security that brings.

Add to that the fact that most owners of bitcoin and its brethren are investors who have no intention of using them as money anyway and the task for central banks wanting to replace independent cryptocurrencies looks harder still.

On the markets today, bitcoin nudged up 0.9 percent to $48,684.57 at 4:45 p.m. in London, while Ethereum was little changed at $3,236.33.

Topics: #crypto #bitcoin #CBDCs

Red Sea Development to award contracts worth $267bn per month in next phase

Red Sea Development to award contracts worth $267bn per month in next phase
Updated 3 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea Development to award contracts worth $267bn per month in next phase

Red Sea Development to award contracts worth $267bn per month in next phase
  • TRSDC is spearheading the diversification envisioned by Vision 2030
Updated 3 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. will award SR1 billion ($267 million) of contracts a month as it moves to the next phase, including resorts, villas and hotels, Chief Administrative Officer Ahmed Darwish told CNBC Arabia.

Until now the company has been focused on infrastructure and related equipment, which make up most of its completed projects, he said, without saying how long it would maintain the new pace of spending.

The Red Sea Development Co/, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is building the Red Sea Project, a 28,000 sq. km sustainable tourism resort featuring more than 90 unspoiled islands along Saudi Arabia’s west coast. By completion in 2030, it will consist of 50 hotels with 8,000 rooms and 1,300 residential properties.

The first phase of 16 hotels across five islands and two inland sites will begin opening in late 2022. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses and recreation facilities.

In June, the company signed a contract with Al-Seef Group to manage the administrative, civil and commercial facilities for over 14,000 employees. In the same month, it appointed Dutch contractor Archirodon to build a 1.2-km bridge linking Shurayrah Island, one of 22 islands in an archipelago, to the mainland.

Speaking at Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market in May, CEO John Pagano said the biggest challenge the developer has is not “messing up the place” and avoiding the “over-tourism” that has traditionally compromised nature-based tourist sites. “At the end of the day, our environment is our most valuable asset. It’s making sure that we balance the desire to build, and build it in a timely fashion, but never to the extent where we put at risk the very thing that will make this place so special,” he said.

To that end, the company hired the Middle East unit of global consultancy firm WSP to provide an environmental and social impact assessment for its Coral Bloom resorts project. WSP Middle East’s work includes identifying habitats affected during the project’s lifecycle to ensure sustainability, regeneration, and preservation.

So far, it has been achieving its goals in that regard, achieving an overall score of 84 out of 100 as part of an environmental assessment used as a benchmark by global investors.

Within the environmental category, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark awarded it 49 out of 51. The average score achieved is typically 34.

The developer was also awarded a Green Star for achieving a score higher than 50 percent in the management and development components of the assessment. With tourism representing the second most important sector in the Kingdom, TRSDC is spearheading the diversification envisioned by Vision 2030 through a unique, year-round tourism offering that promotes sustainability and environmental enhancement, cultural conservation and economic stimulation.

Topics: Saudi economy Vision 2030 Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC)

Chinese social platforms to ‘rectify’ financial self-media accounts

Chinese social platforms to ‘rectify’ financial self-media accounts
Updated 28 August 2021
Reuters

Chinese social platforms to ‘rectify’ financial self-media accounts

Chinese social platforms to ‘rectify’ financial self-media accounts
  • China to look into accounts that have repeatedly releases financial news illegally
Updated 28 August 2021
Reuters

SHANGHAI: China’s top social media platforms, Wechat, Douyin, Sina Weibo and Kuaishou, said on Saturday they would begin to rectify irregular practices of “self-media” accounts that publish financial information, reported state media Global Times.
This follows an announcement by China’s cyberspace regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China, that it would look into accounts that have repeatedly released financial news illegally, distorted economic policy interpretation, badmouthed financial markets, spread rumors and disrupted network communications.
The term “self-media” is mostly used on Chinese social media to describe independently operated accounts that produce original content but are not officially registered with the authorities.
Wechat said in a statement on Saturday that from now until Oct. 26, it would investigate and shut down financial self-media accounts that “badmouth the financial market” and “blackmail and spread rumors.”
Sina Weibo, Douyin and Kuaishou also released similar statements on Saturday, reported the Global Times, with Sina Weibo and Kuaishou adding that they would severely crack down on accounts that violate the rules.
The announcements come amid a recent crackdown by Beijing on the tech sector, with the latest regulations targeting “chaotic” celebrity fan culture and algorithms that technology companies use to drive their business.
China is also framing rules to ban internet companies whose data poses potential security risks from listing outside the country, including in the US.

Topics: business China economy Regulation

UK to conclude Pacific trade talks by next year

UK to conclude Pacific trade talks by next year
Updated 28 August 2021
Reuters

UK to conclude Pacific trade talks by next year

UK to conclude Pacific trade talks by next year
  • British business confidence jumps to its highest level in more than 4 years
Updated 28 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain aims to conclude negotiations to join the Trans-Pacific trade group by the end of 2022, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.
“We will be able to have concluded negotiations by the end of next year,” Truss told the newspaper.
She argued that the deal would help Britain benefit from economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
Britain received a green light in June to start the process of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership of 11 countries — Japan, Canada, Australia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Singapore, Mexico, Peru, Brunei, Chile and Malaysia.
Truss told the FT she expects trade between the US and Britain could be liberalized if Washington rejoined the group. Former President Donald Trump pulled the US out of a forerunner of the trade pact in 2017.
“The US was one of the initial parties in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and the new administration has not indicated they want to join it. But who knows what might happen in the future,” she said.

Business confidence

British business confidence jumped to its highest level in more than four years in August and a measure of pay growth was the strongest since 2018, a survey published by Lloyds Bank showed.
Adding to signs of a recovery in Britain’s economy from its coronavirus crash last year, Lloyds said its monthly business barometer rose by 6 percentage points to +36 percent, the highest since April 2017.
Optimism in the economy also rose by 6 percentage points after a dip in July, when many firms were facing staff shortages caused by the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus and strict self-isolation rules which have since been relaxed.
“Staff shortages remain a challenge but as the economy moves back toward pre-pandemic levels we can be optimistic that the momentum for business confidence and economic optimism can be sustained in the months ahead,” Lloyds economist Hann-Ju Ho said.
More than a third of companies predicted they would offer staff pay rises of at least 2 percent over the next 12 months and 17 percent anticipated 3 percent-plus wage growth, the highest since Lloyds began asking about salary increases in 2018.
The Bank of England is watching pay growth closely as it tries to work out how persistent a recent rise in inflation is likely to prove.
Lloyds said 44 percent of companies it surveyed expected to increase the prices they charge, the highest level since December 2017.
The survey was based on a poll of 1,200 firms conducted between Aug. 2 and Aug. 16.

Topics: British economy pandemic recovery

WK Holding: Riyadh lifestyle investor with global ambitions

WK Holding: Riyadh lifestyle investor with global ambitions
Updated 28 August 2021
Ruba Obaid

WK Holding: Riyadh lifestyle investor with global ambitions

WK Holding: Riyadh lifestyle investor with global ambitions
  • Layla Abuzaid’s WK Holding is looking to attract international investment, but also build Saudi brands into global giants
Updated 28 August 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: It is traditional for popular international brands to be imported to Saudi Arabia, so it is always a welcome surprise when the opposite occurs. 

A recent example was the opening in June of Al-Baik’s first outlet in the UAE. The Saudi homegrown chicken fast-food operator has amassed a cult following at home, and this was replicated when the opening of the outlet in Dubai Mall was met with long queues and a frenzy among Dubai fans on social media.

This fanatical dedication is normal for Al-Baik, with Riyadh customers often making the nine-hour roundtrip “chicken run” to Jeddah to get their fix, while a recently opened eight-lane drive-thru in Tabuk led to queues of cars trailing back 4 kilometers.

Repeating this kind of success for homegrown Saudi brands is one of the chief aims of Layla Abuzaid, the founder and CEO of global investment house WK Holding.

Her Saudi firm in June announced a joint venture with the US-based food tech platform Creating Culinary Communities (C3), in a bid to disrupt and revolutionize the region’s food, beverage and lifestyle industries.

The partnership is valued at $100 million, with C3 taking a 49 percent split and WK Holding retaining a majority stake through its subsidiary Smart Food Holding.

Launched in 2019 by American serial entrepreneur Sam Nazarian, C3 currently operates around 250 food locations throughout the US.

This year, the company also launched the Citizens Go app, which allows users to order from multiple restaurants as part of a single order.

Long term, Abuzaid said the joint venture is planning to open 30 locations within the first year and reach 550 branded locations across the wider region in five years, including food halls, self-service outlets, drive-thru, and mobile delivery services.

As part of its strategy, C3 Arabia is aiming to identify, mentor, and incubate local culinary talent in a move that will brand and export Saudi hospitality culture to the world and replicate the kind of dedicated queues Al-Baik has managed to generate.

“One of the reasons we have done this joint venture is to partner with and incubate local brands that serve the heritage of Saudi cuisine, through offering traditional local food, and offer them a global exposure through the C3 platform,” Abizaid said.

“Since food is one of the components that brings people closer to each other, this is one of our targets — which is something I believe we are still missing,” she added.

Layla Abuzaid

Through the partnership, Saudis will have access to 40 digital restaurant brands, including Umami Burger, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, Krispy Rice, Kumi and Sa’moto.

Founded in 2017 with Yasser Alobaidan, WK Holding is a lifestyle-driven investment company. Operating across five sectors — entertainment, food and beverage, trading, technology and lifestyle — Abuzaid wants to help promote Saudi as a global tourism destination.

“I believe lifestyle is a very important component for this movement … Saudi Arabia aims to be an important global destination, and it has all the components to be this destination,” she said.

In addition to the Smart Food Holding subdivision introduced this year to fund and incubate food and beverage brands, WK Holding’s profile also includes RAFA/MFA Company, a joint venture between RAFA (Saudi Arabia) and MF Group, a prominent event production Russian company.

In addition, the company has set up RUSSAD, a business hub for Saudi and Russian companies and the Luxembourg-based SAPEG PE FUND, which facilitates foreign investments into the Kingdom.

Russia attracted Abuzaid’s attention after she made a trip there in 2017: “I found a very interesting culture and very interesting opportunities, companies that have very strong know-how, they understand what they are doing very well, and they have the discipline … but they are not in the market yet.”

North American and European brands traditionally dominate the global markets, but Abuzaid believes Saudi and Russian companies can make that leap onto the global stage. “Saudis are extremely open-minded people and are keen to try new things all the time,” she said.

Abuzaid returned to her home country in 2010 and is optimistic about the investment opportunities.

“The main objective of my company is to bring investments from outside and co-invest with them in the Saudi market, bringing the know-how, the technology, and the business from abroad to the local market,” she said.

Topics: WK Holding Layla Abuzaid Al-Baik C3 Arabia

