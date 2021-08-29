You are here

Careem enhances offers for corporate employees

Careem’s round-the-clock services provide convenience to its corporate customers.
Careem’s round-the-clock services provide convenience to its corporate customers.
Careem’s round-the-clock services provide convenience to its corporate customers.
With the expansion of its operations in Saudi Arabia, Careem is introducing reliable and safe transportation services that cater for all categories and sectors, including the business sector, to enhance work efficiency and reduce any burdens on employees who need to commute to work, as well as provide reliable solutions for those who oversee transportation for employees, and more.
According to the ride-hailing service, the benefits offered by Careem to companies have attracted a large base of clients from various industries. These benefits include:

Pre-book rides
Careem offers easy to order and use services; with one click of a button, one of the highly trained captains can pick up the customer and drop them off to their desired destination whether to meetings, business lunches or airports. The rider can also track the vehicle’s path from the moment the order is made to the end of the journey.

Easy billing process
With Careem’s trip booking feature, the burden of paying for the trip immediately once the client reaches their destination is a thing of the past. The company provides monthly invoicing to its corporate clients, with which monthly invoices are generated and sent to the concerned department (HR or finance), with the trip details (departure point to destination point), and the total value of the employees’ business trips. Careem allocates a dedicated account manager to follow up on customers’ accounts and provide them with monthly reports on invoices and their details of total distances traveled.

Reduce commuting bill
Careem for business contributes in reducing the operational costs of the transportation of employees whose nature of work requires their company to to secure the transportation of employees. This operating model serves in reducing the cost of car fleet purchase, periodic maintenance, daily operating expenses, depreciation costs, as well as insurance and car licensing fees.
 
Facilitating the tasks
of supervisors Careem allows the person in charge of employees’ transportation to manage and control reservations for employees and visitors and credit them to the relevant departments, where they can make reservations, issue invoices, and set limits for reservations and trips.

In-ride insurance
Passengers (four per vehicle) and Captains are covered under the company’s life and injury policy whenever they are in a Careem ride. The policy covers accidental disability or death, ambulance services, and medical expenses incurred as a result of an accident.

Technical support services
Careem provides convenience to its corporate customers and their employees, by providing the service round the clock, and further enhancing it through a call center that operates 24/7, in order to facilitate communication and provide support at any time.

Building on the success of the first two phases of its flagship development on Yas Island, UAE real estate developer Aldar Properties has announced the launch of Yas Acres The Magnolias. The third phase of the development at the Yas Acres gated community consists of 312 new villas and townhouses that are available for purchase by all nationalities from Sept. 4.
With construction completed for properties in Redwoods, Aspens and Cedars, the previous phases of Yas Acres, Aldar is releasing homes in Magnolias. Customers will enjoy all the existing amenities Yas Island and Yas Acres has to offer, including the additional benefit of golf course views for exclusive frontline villas. Once Magnolias is completed, residents will enjoy access to a school, mosques, retail and food and beverage outlets, ample green spaces and community pools, while world-class leisure, entertainment and shopping destinations will be available on their Yas Island doorstep. Yas Acres has become one of the most popular and in-demand communities across Abu Dhabi, with current occupancy rates for the existing community standing at 95 percent.
The overall design of the Magnolias properties has also been revised to enable a more balanced lifestyle; more efficient and spacious floor plans meet the current desire of customers for extra space to live, work and relax. Some of the new features include larger bedrooms, pantries, studies, laundry rooms and storage areas.

FASTFACT

Yas Acres has become one of the most popular and in-demand communities across Abu Dhabi, with current occupancy rates for the existing community standing at 95%.

Homes in Magnolias will be competitively priced. Customers can choose from two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhouses, three- and four-bedroom duplexes, and four-, five- and six-bedroom villas, many of which are golf course facing.
Rashed Al-Omaira, chief commercial officer at Aldar Development, said: “Following the success of our recent launches on Yas Island, we expect to see high demand for these homes, particularly from younger buyers looking for either an investment foothold or to lay down family roots in one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable locations. Furthermore, the upcoming handover of twofour54’s Yas Creative Hub in Yas South is set to bring a working population of over 10,000 to the island, and Yas Acres provides an ideal community for employees who will relocate their families closer to their workplace.”
The homes at Magnolias have also been designed to exceed or meet the latest sustainability standards set in the UAE. Each unit will feature solar-powered water heating systems, high solar reflectance materials to reduce heat absorption, efficient fixtures that reduce water consumption by more than 20 percent, and LED light fixtures that reduce energy consumption. Additionally, customers will be able to monitor their electricity and water consumption using smart meters.
Construction of Magnolias is due to begin in Q4 2021, with handovers expected to commence in Q3 2024.

BMW Middle East names Osama Sherif as new head of corporate communications

BMW Group Middle East, responsible for BMW and MINI business operations across the region, has announced the appointment of Osama Sherif as its new head of corporate communications with effect from Sept. 1.
Based at the regional office in Dubai, Sherif will be responsible for overseeing all BMW Group’s communication brands, ensuring external and internal audiences are engaged via a range of content across multiple platforms. He succeeds Silke Brigl, who will be taking on a role as the general manager of UK Plants Communications at BMW Group UK.
He joins the organization following an eight-year career in communications at award-winning agencies, where he managed several automotive brands, including BMW Group Middle East, as well as overseeing accounts for several technology brands.
His previous role was senior manager of consumer communications at Talabat Middle East — a company part of the Berlin-based Delivery Hero SE.
Born and raised in Qatar, Sherif moved to the UAE to earn his bachelor’s degree in marketing from the American University of Sharjah.

BACKGROUND

Born and raised in Qatar, Sherif moved to the UAE to earn his bachelor’s degree in marketing from the American University of Sharjah.

Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, managing director of BMW Group Middle East, said: “We are thrilled to appoint Osama Sherif as our new head of corporate communications at BMW Group Middle East.
“Having worked with us throughout different stages of his career, we have no doubt that Osama will become a valuable key member of our team. He is a highly ambitious and creative professional who is well versed with the BMW Group brands in the region and fully understands what we are aiming to achieve.
“His knowledge of the industry is excellent and along with his experience, passion and commitment, his attributes will be vital in telling our stories to new and current audiences across the region.”

The Red Sea Development Company, which is driving the development of the giga-project The Red Sea Project, announced that its strategic alliance with global technology company SAP is helping streamline its digital innovations.
The Red Sea Project is a regenerative tourism destination spanning 28,000 square kilometers and more than 90 unspoiled islands along Saudi Arabia’s west coast. The first phase of 16 hotels across five islands and two inland sites will begin opening in late 2022.
With tourism representing the second most important sector in the Kingdom, TRSDC is spearheading the diversification envisioned by Vision 2030 through a unique, year-round tourism offering that promotes sustainability and environmental enhancement, cultural conservation and economic stimulation.
“In order to align The Red Sea Development Company’s internal process speed with our goals and project deadlines, we needed to replace our manual processes with digital processes,” said Ammar Alomani, IT applications associate director of TRSDC. “Thanks to our digital transformation with SAP, our procurement is more controlled, transparent, and efficient. We also have real-time insights and decision-making capabilities for our financials, procurement, and employee experiences.”
 

Ammar Alomani, IT applications associate director of TRSDC.

Several TRSDC departments underwent a digital transformation: Finance with the SAP S/4HANA real-time business suite, its procurement with the SAP Ariba digital platform, and its talent management with the SAP SuccessFactors human experience management suite.
TRSDC’s procurement process is now fully automated, from vendor registration through to management and full sourcing. Vendors can easily register on the company’s website, and the company can gain information on registered and international vendors, and invite vendors not registered for tenders. Procurement is integrated with the financial system, with contract milestones completed through payment processes.
“As the first giga-project to implement SAP solutions, The Red Sea Development Company shows how the Saudi government is leading digital transformation,” said Ahmed Al-Faifi, senior
vice president and managing director, SAP Middle East North. “We will share global best practices to support Saudi Vision 2030, especially in tourism and hospitality.”
TRSDC has now also implemented a full commerce automation process with additional digital features.

Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), recently announced a collaboration with Arab National Bank to automate back office processes with intelligent software bots. The bank has completed 2 million requests since then, saving 40,000 hours of manual work, with support from Automation Anywhere partner, Orion Valley. ANB has automated 35 manual repetitive business processes within the bank using Automation 360, the world’s only cloud native, AI-powered RPA platform. More than 100 software bots now perform tasks within the bank’s operations, compliance, HR and other departments.
“Automation Anywhere technology is enabling the future of banking, by allowing financial institutions like ours to achieve significant cost savings, whilst providing higher levels of productivity and efficiencies,” said Aiedh Al-Zahrani, COO, ANB. “We successfully migrated more than 100 bots onto the Automation 360 platform, with almost zero downtime, thus saving an estimated 40,000 hours of manual work.”
Established in 1979, ANB is a Saudi-listed joint stock company that ranks among the 15 largest banks in the Middle East and is headquartered in Riyadh.
ANB aims to continue to streamline routine processes, improve quality of work and decrease associated operating costs. Deploying intelligent automation offers a way to meet these objectives.
“Today, banks and other financial institutions need to remain competitive but also must meet multiple industry regulations involving extremely time-consuming processes requiring dedicated human resources,” said Milan Sheth, executive vice president, IMEA at Automation Anywhere. “At its core, intelligent automation can automate mundane, repetitive business processes, and allow banks to take control of compliance costs, improve their risk profiles, and refocus their employee efforts toward innovation.”
ANB plans to continue implementing additional software bots to further streamline bank processes in order to take advantage of the resulting additional cost efficiencies.
Automation Anywhere’s Bot Store
is the world’s first and largest marketplace with more than 1,200 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions.
The company has deployed nearly 3 million bots to support some of the world’s largest enterprises across all industries in more than 90 countries.

The world needs greater unity and collaboration and must share innovations and expertise if humankind is to tackle its most pressing challenges, according to an overwhelming majority of respondents in a global study by Expo 2020 Dubai.
Reem Al-Hashimy, UAE minister of state for international cooperation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “As we learn to live with a changed world and rebuild from COVID-19, some things remain constant, such as our desire to reach out to one another, between communities and across borders, to enable progress through the exchange of knowledge, ideas and perspectives. We are eager to see a new era of global cooperation, one that equips us to deal with real-world challenges in the pursuit of sustainable prosperity for all.”
The 2021 survey of more than 22,000 people across 24 countries explored sentiment in a world irrevocably changed by COVID-19. Conducted in partnership with YouGov, it followed a similar study carried out in 2019, before the pandemic.
The number of respondents who are optimistic about their own future with regards to the Expo sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability increased to 65 percent, up from 60 percent in 2019.
Notably, 86 percent of respondents said international cooperation was crucial to solving challenges such as the global health pandemic, while more than half said sharing expertise and innovations, and collaboration between individuals and communities was critical to overcoming humanity’s obstacles and helping to build a more prosperous future.
Al-Hashimy added: “We developed this study to better understand how humanity can shape a brighter future for all. The results align closely with our own Expo programming, which commits to real-life impact across essential topics such as gender equality and women’s empowerment, inspiring and enabling our youth, and harnessing tech, innovation and creativity in the pursuit of a cleaner, safer, healthier tomorrow.”
When respondents were asked to rank their priorities for the future, increasing opportunities for youth emerged as the highest, followed by the meaningful involvement of all people with respect to environmental laws and policies (environmental justice), and then international collaboration.
Despite only 32 percent saying they are hopeful about humankind’s ability to combat climate change, three in five (61 percent) said they were optimistic about the world’s sustainable future.
Comparing nations, optimism toward a global sustainable future was higher in countries such as Indonesia (82 percent), India (72 percent), the UAE (72 percent) and Nigeria (69 percent) versus Canada (42 percent), Germany (36 percent), France (35 percent), the UK (30 percent) and Sweden (30 percent), echoing the findings of the 2019 study.

