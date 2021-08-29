Aldar launches new project ‘Magnolias’ at Yas Acres

Building on the success of the first two phases of its flagship development on Yas Island, UAE real estate developer Aldar Properties has announced the launch of Yas Acres The Magnolias. The third phase of the development at the Yas Acres gated community consists of 312 new villas and townhouses that are available for purchase by all nationalities from Sept. 4.

With construction completed for properties in Redwoods, Aspens and Cedars, the previous phases of Yas Acres, Aldar is releasing homes in Magnolias. Customers will enjoy all the existing amenities Yas Island and Yas Acres has to offer, including the additional benefit of golf course views for exclusive frontline villas. Once Magnolias is completed, residents will enjoy access to a school, mosques, retail and food and beverage outlets, ample green spaces and community pools, while world-class leisure, entertainment and shopping destinations will be available on their Yas Island doorstep. Yas Acres has become one of the most popular and in-demand communities across Abu Dhabi, with current occupancy rates for the existing community standing at 95 percent.







Following the success of our recent launches on Yas Island, we expect to see high demand for these homes (in Magnolias), particularly from younger buyers.

Rashed Al-Omaira

Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development



The overall design of the Magnolias properties has also been revised to enable a more balanced lifestyle; more efficient and spacious floor plans meet the current desire of customers for extra space to live, work and relax. Some of the new features include larger bedrooms, pantries, studies, laundry rooms and storage areas.

FAST FACT Yas Acres has become one of the most popular and in-demand communities across Abu Dhabi, with current occupancy rates for the existing community standing at 95%.

Homes in Magnolias will be competitively priced. Customers can choose from two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhouses, three- and four-bedroom duplexes, and four-, five- and six-bedroom villas, many of which are golf course facing.

Rashed Al-Omaira, chief commercial officer at Aldar Development, said: “Following the success of our recent launches on Yas Island, we expect to see high demand for these homes, particularly from younger buyers looking for either an investment foothold or to lay down family roots in one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable locations. Furthermore, the upcoming handover of twofour54’s Yas Creative Hub in Yas South is set to bring a working population of over 10,000 to the island, and Yas Acres provides an ideal community for employees who will relocate their families closer to their workplace.”

The homes at Magnolias have also been designed to exceed or meet the latest sustainability standards set in the UAE. Each unit will feature solar-powered water heating systems, high solar reflectance materials to reduce heat absorption, efficient fixtures that reduce water consumption by more than 20 percent, and LED light fixtures that reduce energy consumption. Additionally, customers will be able to monitor their electricity and water consumption using smart meters.

Construction of Magnolias is due to begin in Q4 2021, with handovers expected to commence in Q3 2024.