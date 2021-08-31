You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai Culture invites creative talents in Al-Quoz to obtain cultural visa

Dubai Culture invites creative talents in Al-Quoz to obtain cultural visa

Dubai Culture invites creative talents in Al-Quoz to obtain cultural visa
Through Al-Quoz Creative Zone, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority seeks to provide an incubating environment that inspires and encourages all local and international talents to join Dubai’s creative horizon. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2un92

Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

Dubai Culture invites creative talents in Al-Quoz to obtain cultural visa

Dubai Culture invites creative talents in Al-Quoz to obtain cultural visa
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has announced that creative entrepreneurs, talents and craftsmen in Al-Quoz can now apply for the long-term cultural visa approved in 2019 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, to empower them to settle in Dubai as well as provide them with the opportunity to engage in the development process in the region.

This comes in line with the directives of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture, and the authority’s strategy to support and preserve the creative talents of citizens and residents as well as to attract creatives across various fields of arts and culture from all over the world to study, live and work in Dubai.

BACKGROUND

The cultural visa was approved in 2019 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to empower creative talents to settle in Dubai as well as provide them with the opportunity to engage in the development process in the region.

The cultural visa initiative is one of many that contribute to achieving Dubai’s cultural vision, which seeks to enhance the cultural and creative economy as well as to create a sustainable society that attracts and embraces the most important Arab and international creative energies and talents.

This step is one of the resulting outputs of the Al-Quoz Creative Zone committee’s development project chaired by Sheikha Latifa, who is overseeing the implementation of the project and working to achieve its strategic objectives of supporting the creative community and creative industries in the emirate.

Through Al-Quoz Creative Zone, the authority seeks to provide an incubating environment that inspires and encourages all local and international talents to join Dubai’s creative horizon.

The zone will offer many advantages, including multipurpose spaces comprising studios for creatives to work, live and create in at affordable prices; creative workspaces that provide an independent and supportive environment for talents through spaces and experiences that combine creativity, innovative ideas and common goals; a unified integrated platform to serve these talents; and a streamlined network of roads to ensure ease of movement within the zone — through distinct tracks for bicycles and scooters as well as for buses; in addition to various facilities, such as retail spaces for restaurants, shops and outdoor exhibitions.

ALJ Motors celebrates Toyota Corolla sales milestone

ALJ Motors celebrates Toyota Corolla sales milestone
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

ALJ Motors celebrates Toyota Corolla sales milestone

ALJ Motors celebrates Toyota Corolla sales milestone
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

Further strengthening the 55-year legacy of one of its best-selling vehicles, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota in Saudi Arabia, has announced that the iconic Toyota Corolla has surpassed sales of 50 million units worldwide.

The milestone reflects the enduring appeal of the Corolla, which is known the world over for its low operating costs, quality engineering, reliable, trouble-free driving experience and uncompromising comfort.

Munir Khoja, managing director, marketing communication, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “It’s no surprise that the iconic Toyota Corolla has reached yet another milestone. We would like to thank our loyal guests for placing their unwavering trust in Toyota and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, and for helping achieve this great feat. Since its launch in Japan over half-a-century ago, the Corolla’s upstanding reputation for quality, comfort and efficiency has seen it command the world’s roads in its own dignified, modest way.

“Selling more than 50 million vehicles worldwide is a testament to the enduring appeal of the comfort, reliability and drivability of the Toyota Corolla. And we invite our guests to join us on the next stage of the Toyota Corolla’s legendary journey to fuel our aspirations, as we continue introducing the best-in-class vehicles to Saudi Arabia.”

HIGHLIGHT

Toyota Corolla’s hybrid model offers the lowest fuel consumption value in its category at 27.6 km/L, enabling customers to contribute to a greener future.

The Toyota Corolla series has continued to evolve and remains a highly popular choice among drivers of Saudi Arabia. New advanced features and functions have been introduced to suit the expectations of customers, while inheriting the original model’s core DNA reliability and usability from the very first generation.

Exemplifying Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Toyota’s continuous commitment to providing environmentally friendly vehicles is the addition of a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) model, which combines two power sources consisting of a petrol engine and two electric motors.

The hybrid model offers the lowest fuel consumption value in its category at 27.6 km/L, enabling customers to contribute to a greener future while enjoying the increased driving satisfaction provided by its advanced technologies.

The HEV model offers exceptional cabin quietness and smooth acceleration, especially when accelerating from a stand-still.

850 workers at Jubail 3A IWP site get jabbed

Employees at the Jubail 3 project site get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccine drive was organized by the Ministry of Health.
Employees at the Jubail 3 project site get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccine drive was organized by the Ministry of Health.
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

850 workers at Jubail 3A IWP site get jabbed

Employees at the Jubail 3 project site get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccine drive was organized by the Ministry of Health.
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

The Ministry of Health, represented by the Dammam Health Network — one of the components of the first health cluster in the Eastern Province — in cooperation with the Jazlah Water Desalination Company, has finished vaccinating more than 850 employees working in the Jubail 3A project for seawater desalination, a project implemented and developed by a consortium led by ACWA Power in the Jubail region. The initiative is part of the national campaign, which was launched in accordance with the royal directives issued by King Salman to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom, and falls within the framework of the continuous efforts led by the government to vaccinate all citizens and residents in the Kingdom against the virus.
Mohammed Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, said: “In response to the directives from King Salman and his trusted Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, and based on our values at ACWA Power, which put people’s health and safety at the top of our priorities and responsibilities, we have responded to the national campaign launched by the Ministry of Health to ensure that all citizens and residents are immunized against the virus. This will ensure their safety wherever they are.”

We will continue our solidarity and close cooperation with the Ministry of Health to ensure the immunization of all our employees and affiliates.

Mohammed Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power

“With this high-speed achievement, accompanied by the highest level of preventive and professional measures in implementing the vaccination campaign at the Jubail 3 project site, I would like to extend on my own behalf and on behalf of ACWA Power’s board of directors, my deepest thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Health for their tremendous efforts and continuous cooperation with us to provide the finest medical services related to the vaccination campaign. I would also like to express my deepest thanks and appreciation to Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, minister of health, and all employees of the ministry, including doctors, administrators and technicians, for their dedication to carrying out this noble humanitarian duty with determination, competence and efficiency, setting the most wonderful examples of giving and devotion in the service of our citizens and residents,” he added.
“The application of all precautionary measures in our sites reflects our support for the national procedures and programs established by the Ministry of Health and the competent authorities in order to enhance the fight against the pandemic and to ensure safety. We will continue our solidarity and close cooperation with the Ministry of Health to ensure the immunization of all our employees and affiliates, which contributes to providing the highest levels of safety and security for everyone in all our project sites and stations,” Abunayyan said.

Topics: jubail

Related

The new Danube store is located in Dan Plaza in Awali district, southeast of Makkah, and has more than 5,000 square meters of store space.
Corporate News
Danube Hypermarket debuts in Makkah
Death toll from Turkey’s flash floods rises to nine
Middle-East
Death toll from Turkey’s flash floods rises to nine

Danube Hypermarket debuts in Makkah

The new Danube store is located in Dan Plaza in Awali district, southeast of Makkah, and has more than 5,000 square meters of store space.
The new Danube store is located in Dan Plaza in Awali district, southeast of Makkah, and has more than 5,000 square meters of store space.
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

Danube Hypermarket debuts in Makkah

The new Danube store is located in Dan Plaza in Awali district, southeast of Makkah, and has more than 5,000 square meters of store space.
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

BinDawood Holding Company, one of the leading grocery retail operators of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom, has announced the opening of a new Danube Hypermarket in Makkah. The arrival of the Danube brand to the city means the company now has a total of 11 outlets in the city, operating as 10 BinDawood stores and 1 Danube store.
Danube offers a wide variety of premium offerings and exclusive hand-picked imported goods, and since becoming part of BinDawood Holding in 2001, the brand has grown to 48 current locations including all the major cities in Saudi Arabia.
Ahmad A.R. BinDawood, chief executive, BinDawood Holding, said: “The opening of the new Danube store in Makkah highlights our ambitious expansion plans to bolster our footprint across the Kingdom. The Makkah region holds a special place in our history, where we opened our very first store and bringing the Danube brand to the city is a meaningful achievement for us that we are especially proud of. We are committed to reaching more customers with both our brands and their unique grocery shopping experiences. With more demand for a variety of foods from local residents and pilgrims, we are delighted the residents and visitors to Makkah can now experience the Danube quality shopping experience.

The opening of the new Danube store in Makkah highlights our ambitious expansion plans to bolster our footprint across the Kingdom.
Ahmad A.R. BinDawood
Ceo of bindawood holding

“Danube boasts the widest variety of imported products in the Kingdom, speciality food anges and departments such as fresh juice, sushi and readymade fish departments and of course, the Danube bakery experience.”

HIGHLIGHT

BinDawood Holding has an ongoing program of expansion underway, which includes a further four Danube store openings by the end of 2021 and a further five to six new stores per year until 2024.

The new Danube store is located in Dan Plaza in Awali district, southeast of Makkah. The unique property has more than 5,000 square meters of store space and is designed to feature a variety of shopping experiences, with 24 hours’ security and CCTV cameras, a management team, customer support, waste disposal management and cleaning services.
The new store will bring Danube’s footprint in the country to 48 stores and represents a further milestone in BinDawood Holding’s expansion strategy in the Kingdom. The company now has a total of 75 stores across Saudi Arabia, comprising both BinDawood and Danube outlets.
The company has an ongoing program of expansion underway, which includes a further four Danube store openings by the end of 2021 and a further five to six new stores per year until 2024. Additionally, BinDawood Holding plans to bring the BinDawood retail brand to Riyadh in 2022, committing to the opening of 10 stores across the province over a five-year period from 2022-2027.

Topics: Danube

Related

Huawei Back to School Carnival will be hosted by the technology influencer Mohammed Hadaidi and the gamer influencer MjrmGames.
Corporate News
Flash sales galore at ‘Huawei Back to School Carnival’ on Sept. 2
Employees at the Jubail 3 project site get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccine drive was organized by the Ministry of Health.
Corporate News
850 workers at Jubail 3A IWP site get jabbed

Flash sales galore at ‘Huawei Back to School Carnival’ on Sept. 2

Huawei Back to School Carnival will be hosted by the technology influencer Mohammed Hadaidi and the gamer influencer MjrmGames.
Huawei Back to School Carnival will be hosted by the technology influencer Mohammed Hadaidi and the gamer influencer MjrmGames.
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

Flash sales galore at ‘Huawei Back to School Carnival’ on Sept. 2

Huawei Back to School Carnival will be hosted by the technology influencer Mohammed Hadaidi and the gamer influencer MjrmGames.
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

Huawei will host its “Back to School Carnival” on Sept. 2, which will be broadcasted live on its official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube Saudi channels.
The event follows the successful live sale for its recent “Huawei Mega Offers Carnival” and comes as a continuation of previous versions of the direct sales events that Huawei held in the Kingdom.
The event will see massive offers and discounts of up to 90 percent on Huawei’s wide product lineup including smartphones, wearables, audio devices, computers and tablets.
This carnival event marks Huawei’s foray into the trend of online live sales and digital shopping, which has been growing in recent times as well as the development of digital platforms.
Huawei Back to School Carnival will be hosted by the technology influencer Mohammed Hadaidi and the gamer influencer MjrmGames. Consumers will be able to enjoy a variety of offers, some of which include:
•Flash sale on a range of Huawei Super Device Smart Office products such as the Huawei MateView Display, Huawei Watch 3 Pro, Huawei FreeBuds 4, Huawei Nova 8 and Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6-inch tablet priced at SR11,625 ($3,099); the lucky ones will be able to get it for SR999 only, with a discount of up to 90 percent (only three bundles).
•Exclusive offers on smartwatches with long battery life, including Huawei Watch 3 and Huawei Watch 3 Pro starting at SR1,599 with a free gift worth SR577; the new Huawei Nova 8 for SR1,899 with a gift worth SR844.96; and many more new arrivals such as Huawei MateView series, Huawei Vision S and Huawei FreeBuds 4.
•Huawei MateBook D 15 will be available at a price starting from SR2,099 with free gifts worth SR706. HUAWEI MatePad will be available at a price of SR949 with a gift worth SR278, and Huawei Band 6 will be available at a price of SR199 with a free gift worth SR129.

Topics: Huawei

Related

The new Danube store is located in Dan Plaza in Awali district, southeast of Makkah, and has more than 5,000 square meters of store space.
Corporate News
Danube Hypermarket debuts in Makkah

Aldar launches new project ‘Magnolias’ at Yas Acres

Customers can choose from two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhouses, three- and four-bedroom duplexes, and four-, five- and six-bedroom
Customers can choose from two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhouses, three- and four-bedroom duplexes, and four-, five- and six-bedroom
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

Aldar launches new project ‘Magnolias’ at Yas Acres

Customers can choose from two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhouses, three- and four-bedroom duplexes, and four-, five- and six-bedroom
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

Building on the success of the first two phases of its flagship development on Yas Island, UAE real estate developer Aldar Properties has announced the launch of Yas Acres The Magnolias. The third phase of the development at the Yas Acres gated community consists of 312 new villas and townhouses that are available for purchase by all nationalities from Sept. 4.
With construction completed for properties in Redwoods, Aspens and Cedars, the previous phases of Yas Acres, Aldar is releasing homes in Magnolias. Customers will enjoy all the existing amenities Yas Island and Yas Acres has to offer, including the additional benefit of golf course views for exclusive frontline villas. Once Magnolias is completed, residents will enjoy access to a school, mosques, retail and food and beverage outlets, ample green spaces and community pools, while world-class leisure, entertainment and shopping destinations will be available on their Yas Island doorstep. Yas Acres has become one of the most popular and in-demand communities across Abu Dhabi, with current occupancy rates for the existing community standing at 95 percent.

Following the success of our recent launches on Yas Island, we expect to see high demand for these homes (in Magnolias), particularly from younger buyers.
Rashed Al-Omaira
Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development

The overall design of the Magnolias properties has also been revised to enable a more balanced lifestyle; more efficient and spacious floor plans meet the current desire of customers for extra space to live, work and relax. Some of the new features include larger bedrooms, pantries, studies, laundry rooms and storage areas.

FASTFACT

Yas Acres has become one of the most popular and in-demand communities across Abu Dhabi, with current occupancy rates for the existing community standing at 95%.

Homes in Magnolias will be competitively priced. Customers can choose from two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhouses, three- and four-bedroom duplexes, and four-, five- and six-bedroom villas, many of which are golf course facing.
Rashed Al-Omaira, chief commercial officer at Aldar Development, said: “Following the success of our recent launches on Yas Island, we expect to see high demand for these homes, particularly from younger buyers looking for either an investment foothold or to lay down family roots in one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable locations. Furthermore, the upcoming handover of twofour54’s Yas Creative Hub in Yas South is set to bring a working population of over 10,000 to the island, and Yas Acres provides an ideal community for employees who will relocate their families closer to their workplace.”
The homes at Magnolias have also been designed to exceed or meet the latest sustainability standards set in the UAE. Each unit will feature solar-powered water heating systems, high solar reflectance materials to reduce heat absorption, efficient fixtures that reduce water consumption by more than 20 percent, and LED light fixtures that reduce energy consumption. Additionally, customers will be able to monitor their electricity and water consumption using smart meters.
Construction of Magnolias is due to begin in Q4 2021, with handovers expected to commence in Q3 2024.

Topics: Aldar

Related

Osama Sherif
Corporate News
BMW Middle East names Osama Sherif as new head of corporate communications
Careem’s round-the-clock services provide convenience to its corporate customers.
Corporate News
Careem enhances offers for corporate employees

Latest updates

London aluminium hits 10-year high on supply worries
London aluminium hits 10-year high on supply worries
National Pavilion UAE wins Golden Lion Award at Venice Architecture Biennale
National Pavilion UAE wins Golden Lion Award at Venice Architecture Biennale
Krispy Kreme to open stores in Egypt
Krispy Kreme to open stores in Egypt
DJ twins Simi, Haze Khadra push for solar power in Gaza
DJ twins Simi, Haze Khadra push for solar power in Gaza
Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard targets World Cup qualification after ‘worst year’ of his career
Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard targets World Cup qualification after ‘worst year’ of his career

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.