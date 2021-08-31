Dubai Culture invites creative talents in Al-Quoz to obtain cultural visa

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has announced that creative entrepreneurs, talents and craftsmen in Al-Quoz can now apply for the long-term cultural visa approved in 2019 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, to empower them to settle in Dubai as well as provide them with the opportunity to engage in the development process in the region.

This comes in line with the directives of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture, and the authority’s strategy to support and preserve the creative talents of citizens and residents as well as to attract creatives across various fields of arts and culture from all over the world to study, live and work in Dubai.

BACK GROUND The cultural visa was approved in 2019 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to empower creative talents to settle in Dubai as well as provide them with the opportunity to engage in the development process in the region.

The cultural visa initiative is one of many that contribute to achieving Dubai’s cultural vision, which seeks to enhance the cultural and creative economy as well as to create a sustainable society that attracts and embraces the most important Arab and international creative energies and talents.

This step is one of the resulting outputs of the Al-Quoz Creative Zone committee’s development project chaired by Sheikha Latifa, who is overseeing the implementation of the project and working to achieve its strategic objectives of supporting the creative community and creative industries in the emirate.

Through Al-Quoz Creative Zone, the authority seeks to provide an incubating environment that inspires and encourages all local and international talents to join Dubai’s creative horizon.

The zone will offer many advantages, including multipurpose spaces comprising studios for creatives to work, live and create in at affordable prices; creative workspaces that provide an independent and supportive environment for talents through spaces and experiences that combine creativity, innovative ideas and common goals; a unified integrated platform to serve these talents; and a streamlined network of roads to ensure ease of movement within the zone — through distinct tracks for bicycles and scooters as well as for buses; in addition to various facilities, such as retail spaces for restaurants, shops and outdoor exhibitions.