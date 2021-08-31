ALJ Motors celebrates Toyota Corolla sales milestone

Further strengthening the 55-year legacy of one of its best-selling vehicles, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota in Saudi Arabia, has announced that the iconic Toyota Corolla has surpassed sales of 50 million units worldwide.

The milestone reflects the enduring appeal of the Corolla, which is known the world over for its low operating costs, quality engineering, reliable, trouble-free driving experience and uncompromising comfort.

Munir Khoja, managing director, marketing communication, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “It’s no surprise that the iconic Toyota Corolla has reached yet another milestone. We would like to thank our loyal guests for placing their unwavering trust in Toyota and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, and for helping achieve this great feat. Since its launch in Japan over half-a-century ago, the Corolla’s upstanding reputation for quality, comfort and efficiency has seen it command the world’s roads in its own dignified, modest way.

“Selling more than 50 million vehicles worldwide is a testament to the enduring appeal of the comfort, reliability and drivability of the Toyota Corolla. And we invite our guests to join us on the next stage of the Toyota Corolla’s legendary journey to fuel our aspirations, as we continue introducing the best-in-class vehicles to Saudi Arabia.”

The Toyota Corolla series has continued to evolve and remains a highly popular choice among drivers of Saudi Arabia. New advanced features and functions have been introduced to suit the expectations of customers, while inheriting the original model’s core DNA reliability and usability from the very first generation.

Exemplifying Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Toyota’s continuous commitment to providing environmentally friendly vehicles is the addition of a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) model, which combines two power sources consisting of a petrol engine and two electric motors.

The hybrid model offers the lowest fuel consumption value in its category at 27.6 km/L, enabling customers to contribute to a greener future while enjoying the increased driving satisfaction provided by its advanced technologies.

The HEV model offers exceptional cabin quietness and smooth acceleration, especially when accelerating from a stand-still.