You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi banks are closing more branches even as consumer lending is up

Saudi banks are closing more branches even as consumer lending is up

Saudi banks are closing more branches even as consumer lending is up
Short Url

https://arab.news/mj4gb

Updated 10 sec ago
 Rayana Alqubali

Saudi banks are closing more branches even as consumer lending is up

Saudi banks are closing more branches even as consumer lending is up
  • Number of bank branches in KSA falls by almost 5 percent
  • 95 bank branches were closed in the Kingdom by end of Q2 from a year ago
Updated 10 sec ago
 Rayana Alqubali

RIYADH: Saudi banks are closing more branches Kingdom-wide even as these lenders hand out more loans for consumers, official central bank data showed.

The figures from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) monthly report showed a decrease in the number of banks' branches in the Kingdom by 95 to 1,969 compared to the second quarter of 2020, when the number of branches reached 2,064. 

This is a 4.6 percent reduction. At the same time, the number of ATMs decreased by 8.9 percent.

Commercial banks, which this year have more deposits than before, increased lending to individuals in the second quarter of this year by 17 percent to SR394 billion. This trend has been on the rise since Q2 of 2019.

The main reasons for the decline is the increase of online and digital banking, but some experts believe that this is purely an operational issue.

Riyadh-based independent economics analyst Talat Hafiz said that the reason behind the decline in branches is due to some banks relocating to locations more convenient to customers, or with better footfall. 

Hafiz also believes Saudi banks are gearing towards a digital future. “Banks will be structured in a different way that reflects the direction of the banking sector towards digital banking, using more advanced technology,” he said.

The decline in the number of banks is not spread evenly across the Kingdom. 

In the Riyadh region, 29 branches were closed, representing 30.5 percent of closures nationwide. The number of branches in the Makkah region decreased by 6.1 percent after the closure of 27 branches, representing 28.4 percent of all shutdowns. 

The number of branches in the Eastern Province decreased by 6.7 percent after closing 27 branches there, representing 28.4 percent of closures.

Other regions with fewer branches saw less of a reduction or even an increase. In the northern border region three branches opened, increasing from 18 to 21 branches. Also in Al-Jawf, three branches were opened, meaning an increase from 27 to 30 branches.

The number of branches did not change in either the Hail region, which has 43 branches, or the Najran region, with 27 branches.

 

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

OPEC+ deal removed oil excess, now key to keep market in balance: Russia’s Novak

OPEC+ deal removed oil excess, now key to keep market in balance: Russia’s Novak
Updated 4 sec ago

OPEC+ deal removed oil excess, now key to keep market in balance: Russia’s Novak

OPEC+ deal removed oil excess, now key to keep market in balance: Russia’s Novak
Updated 4 sec ago
MOSCOW: Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, have fulfilled a goal of removing excess oil from the global market and it is now important to keep the market balanced, Russia’s top negotiator, Alexander Novak, said.
“Joint actions allowed to take away (oil) excess accumulated when demand was down — think we have fulfilled this task. Now it is important to maintain this balance and synchronize production and demand as the market rebounds,” Novak, also a deputy prime minister, said.
Global oil demand is seen growing by 5.8-6 million barrels per day this year, Novak also told reporters on Wednesday, adding he saw the global oil market fully restored next year.

Libya National Oil Corp. chief says minister cannot suspend him

Libya National Oil Corp. chief says minister cannot suspend him
Updated 1 min 19 sec ago

Libya National Oil Corp. chief says minister cannot suspend him

Libya National Oil Corp. chief says minister cannot suspend him
Updated 1 min 19 sec ago
BAGHDAD: Mustafa Sanalla, chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation, said the country’s oil minister does not have the authority to suspend him or dissolve the company’s board of directors.

“The minister of oil may not legally suspend me or refer me for investigation,” Sanalla told Bloomberg in an interview in Tripoli. “The Council of Ministers is the author of the decision and has the final say on this matter.”

Sanalla was suspended on Aug. 29 until the completion of an investigation into whether he violated ministry policy by traveling abroad without the necessary approval, Oil Minister Mohamed Oun told Bloomberg last week.

If the cabinet decided to change the board of the National Oil Corporation, he would have no problem with that, Sanalla said.

The disagreement between Sanalla and Oun would not affect the production of crude oil in Libya, he said.

The plan to raise Libya’s oil production to 1.4 million barrels per day from the end of this year to mid-2022 was postponed due to a lack of government funding to fix ailing oil fields, pipelines, and ports.

If the budget was available, Libya would be able to pump 1.6 million barrels a day by 2023, and 2 million in three years, Sanalla said.

The NOC is conducting studies in the Gallo field, which could contribute to an increase in Waha Oil Co. production by 100,000 barrels per day, he said.

The NOC would sign a contract with Petrofac Ltd. this week worth more than $100 million, Sanalla said.

Kuwait seeking private cash to fund electricity capacity expansion: Reuters

Kuwait seeking private cash to fund electricity capacity expansion: Reuters
High voltage power lines in Kuwait, Middle East
Updated 19 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait seeking private cash to fund electricity capacity expansion: Reuters

Kuwait seeking private cash to fund electricity capacity expansion: Reuters
Updated 19 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwaiti ministers are looking to secure billions of dollars from private companies to ensure the country's power projects are suitably funded over the next 20 years, according to Reuters.

The news agency is reporting that a key government official wants to secure investment that would help cover half of the country's anticipated electricity needs.

Kuwait’s electricity capacity is estimated at 17,000 megawatts (MW), and about 14,000 MW are scheduled to be added over the next twenty years, according to Kuwaiti media.

The use of public-private partnerships (PPP) will be key in delivering this increase, Fadheela Al-Hassan, head of the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects, told Reuters.

Al-Hassan, who has been in the role since April, was reported as having said: “Energy projects are priority projects, and the state is moving forward towards their implementation.

"There is a desire to rush such projects."

Al-Hassan said the feasibility studies for the Al-Zour 2 & 3 and Al-Khiran projects had been completed “and they are in the process of being approved now” by the board of the authority as part of preparations to qualify under the PPP plan.

The PPP programme in Kuwait is based on the creation of public shareholding companies that carry out projects managed by a strategic partner, and the goods and services produced are purchased by the government.

According to the law, 50 percent of the shares of these companies is allocated to Kuwaiti citizens, while between 26 percent and 44 percent is allocated to a Kuwaiti or foreign strategic investor, and the government owns the rest.

Al-Hassan expects the “financial closing” of the Al-Debdiba and Al-Shaqaya project will be in 2026, including the awarding of strategic investors and the establishment of project companies.

Topics: Kuwait Kuwait Electricity

Iraq approves 7.5 GW solar power project as it looks to reduce Iran electricity imports

Iraq approves 7.5 GW solar power project as it looks to reduce Iran electricity imports
Updated 48 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Iraq approves 7.5 GW solar power project as it looks to reduce Iran electricity imports

Iraq approves 7.5 GW solar power project as it looks to reduce Iran electricity imports
  • Iraq signed 2 GW solar plant contract with PowerChina last week
Updated 48 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Iraq’s cabinet approved today the Ministry of Electricity’s plan to build a 7.5 GW solar power project in the country, Asharq reported.

Iraq has said it will award 10-12 GW of solar power projects through 2025 as it seeks to generate up to 25 percent of its power needs from the sun.

Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity signed on Aug. 25 a contract with China’s state-owned Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) to build its first solar power plants with a capacity of 2 GW.

Iraq has been exploring ways of becoming less reliant on energy imports, following increasing pressure by the US to loosen ties with Tehran.

The US State Department early in August granted another sanctions waiver allowing Iraq to import Iranian electricity until the end of this year as it struggles with frequent power outages and lack of domestic generation capacity.

The cabinet also approved today transferring all unused money from the nation’s electric energy import fund, estimated at $300 million, to cover part of the deficit in fuel purchase allocations.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi called today for the activation of the Future Generations Fund, the cabinet said in a statement.

Iraq is working to establish a fund to help ween the economy off dependence on oil, which will be financed through the budget surplus, the prime minister’s adviser Mazhar Saleh has said previously.

An increase in the capital of the Industrial Bank of Iraq by 150 billion Iraqi dinars ($103 million) was also approved during the session today.

Topics: #iraq #solar #electricity

Related

Iraq to build first solar projects with China to reduce dependence on Iranian power imports
Business & Economy
Iraq to build first solar projects with China to reduce dependence on Iranian power imports
Update ACWA Power, Aramco consortium obtains $600m financing for Saudi largest solar project: CNBC Arabia
Business & Economy
ACWA Power, Aramco consortium obtains $600m financing for Saudi largest solar project: CNBC Arabia

Amazon closes Souq.com in Egypt amid $63.6m investment

Amazon closes Souq.com in Egypt amid $63.6m investment
Egypt is top of Amazon's investments in Africa
Updated 56 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Amazon closes Souq.com in Egypt amid $63.6m investment

Amazon closes Souq.com in Egypt amid $63.6m investment
Updated 56 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Amazon has officially replaced e-commerce company Souq.com with its own website in Egypt.

The global marketplace site purchased the Middle East retailer Souq.com in 2017, and has been rebranding the company across the region ever since.

From Wednesday, existing Souq.com customer credentials, wish lists, orders, delivery addresses, payment methods, and customer support queries in Egypt will transition to new Amazon.eg accounts.

The move came a day after Amazon opened a new warehouse in the 10th of Ramadan City located in the Sharqia Governorate, bringing the company's investments to 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($63.6 million).

The company provides more than 3,000 jobs, and owns more than 15 delivery stations nationwide, vice president for the region Ronaldo Mouchawar said on Tuesday, according to Al Arabiya.

He added that the Egyptian market ranks first in terms of Amazon's investments in the African continent.

Topics: Amazon Souq.com

Latest updates

Saudi banks are closing more branches even as consumer lending is up
Saudi banks are closing more branches even as consumer lending is up
OPEC+ deal removed oil excess, now key to keep market in balance: Russia’s Novak
OPEC+ deal removed oil excess, now key to keep market in balance: Russia’s Novak
Libya National Oil Corp. chief says minister cannot suspend him
Libya National Oil Corp. chief says minister cannot suspend him
Hezbollah hammered with criticism amid Lebanon’s crises
Hezbollah hammered with criticism amid Lebanon’s crises
Kuwait seeking private cash to fund electricity capacity expansion: Reuters
Kuwait seeking private cash to fund electricity capacity expansion: Reuters

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.