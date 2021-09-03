Who’s Who: Dr. Yasser M. Hausawi, Institute of Public Administration chief in Makkah 

Dr. Yasser M. Hausawi has been the director general of the Makkah region’s branches of the Institute of Public Administration since 2020.
From February 2017 to August 2020, Hausawi directed the branch’s department of trainee affairs, where he supervised admissions and registration, annual training plans, scheduling, and the academic records of students and trainees.
As an associate professor, Hausawi teaches undergraduate students, trains government employees, and provides consultations to various public and private sector institutions in the Kingdom. He also conducts research in computing and cybersecurity.
Some of his research includes “The role of cybersecurity awareness in reducing the complexity impact of authentication methods on end-users behavior,” published by the Journal of Umm Al-Qura University, and “Role of usability on using biometrics for cybersecurity,” published by the Journal of Transaction on Networks and Communication, Birmingham, UK, in 2019.
Hausawi was a member of the steering committee at the National Program for Governmental Innovation, the National Transformation Program. He was also an editorial board member at the IPA’s Public Administration Journal in 2018.
Hausawi received a bachelor’s degree in science, majoring in computer science, in 2001 from King Abdul Aziz University. In 2007, he was awarded two master’s degrees in computer science and engineering management by the Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Florida, US.
Some eight years later, he obtained a Ph.D. in computer science, focusing on usable cybersecurity engineering, from the same institute.
Before joining the IPA, Hausawi worked as a systems analyst at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, and as an information systems specialist at Saudia airline.