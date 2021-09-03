Who’s Who: Dr. Yasser M. Hausawi, Institute of Public Administration chief in Makkah 

Chasing sunsets and horse riding: Perfect mix at Jeddah beaches

JEDDAH: For most people, a horseback ride along the beach is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but for Waleed Al-Jehani and his friends at the resort town of North Obhur, outside Jeddah, it is a way of life and work.

Horseback rides in the sea have become one of the most popular pursuits for vacationers at several Jeddah beaches, especially those at Khaleej Salman or King Abdullah Economic City.

“When you combine the beauty of the sea and the beauty of horses, what you get is an unforgettable moment,” Al-Jehani told Arab News.

The young equestrian inherited his love of horses from his father and was able to invest in his hobby from age 10 when he owned his first horse.

Now he runs a stable in Khaleej Salman and offers horse riding in the sea, on the beach or in the desert — a popular option for many horse lovers.

Al-Jehani trains his horses to swim and walk in the sea without relying on the experience of the rider. The horses are familiar with certain routes that form part of the trip.

“Horseback rides in the sea have become one of the most popular activities these days,” he told Arab News. “The experience attracts many visitors who want to enjoy the sunset on horseback — it is a unique entertainment experience.”

Enthusiasts, vacationers, companies and tourism offices have embraced this tourist activity, and several stables have been established by the sea to cater for the growing demand.

When Arab News joined Al-Jehani and his friends on their riding session at Khaleej Salman, the trail ride caught the attention of visitors walking along the beach, while children and families stopped and asked for photographs.

“It is always great to give the horses a nice day out and a change of scene — they really enjoy it,” Al-Jehani said.

“It’s a unique family experience that lets you interact with highly trained animals and their trainers. It can be anything you want it to be — memorable, educational and exciting. Riding a horse along the beach is motivating enough.”

Nada Bahaj, director of a leisure activity company, told Arab News: “We came up with new ideas to support and develop local tourism. The Bride of the Red Sea (Jeddah) is rich in tourist areas, especially on the coast.”

Equestrian sports on the beach are growing in popularity among vacationers, she said.

“Tours on horseback are one of our most popular activities during the summer months,” Bahaj said. “Riding along Jeddah’s white sandy beaches at sunset or sunrise is an unimaginable experience.”

The popular sunset horseback ride “is sure to take your breath away,” she added.

Loai Al-Fahmi, 25, who joined his friends Hadi, Abdullah and Abdulmajeed on a horseback ride in the sea last weekend, said: “It was amazing. I have ridden horses before, but never on the beach.”

His friends were also thrilled by the experience.

“When people come here, they are excited and are all smiles. We really try to make the rides memorable,” Al-Jehani said.