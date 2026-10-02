DUBAI: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team secured three gold medals and two silvers at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday, with Khaled Al-Shehhi, Ahmed Andeez and Balqees Abdulla claiming titles.

Al-Shehhi retained his Asian Games title in the men’s 62 kg category, defeating compatriot Omar Al-Suwaidi. Al-Suwaidi took silver, giving the UAE the top two places on the podium.

Andeez added gold in the men’s 69 kg final, while another all-Emirati final saw Balqees Abdulla defeat Al-Anoud Al-Harbi for the women’s 48 kg title. Al-Harbi claimed silver, bringing the UAE’s medal tally to five.