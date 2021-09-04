UAE poll shows best and worst performing digital services in the country

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has been named as the best performing government entity in terms of digital services, Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Friday.
The survey of 55,000 service users highlighted the best and worst performing government departments in the UAE, based on their digital services.
The Ministry of Education was deemed the worst performing, while the Federal Tax Authority came in second.
Meanwhile, the second best performing of the 30 entities evaluated providing 1,300 digital services, was the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), followed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, then the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and in fifth, the Ministry of Community Development.
Sheikh Mohammed said the survey was conducted “to ensure transparency” and provide efficient digital services within the UAE government, as part of a “whole-of-government digitization.”
The remaining three underperformers were the Securities and Commodities Authority, then the General Pension and Social Security Authority and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.
The Dubai ruler added that underperforming departments will be given 90 days to improve their services before a reevaluation.
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Emirates Humanitarian City on Friday to meet Afghan families airlifted to the UAE capital as part of the mass evacuation after Kabul fell to the Taliban.
The evacuees are being held at the facility temporarily before they are taken to third countries, including the United States, state news agency WAM reported.
During a tour of the facilities, Sheikh Nahyan was briefed on the services provided to Afghan families under the supervision of US officials, who also briefed the crown prince.
He also ordered that all forms of assistance be provided to the Afghan nationals to ensure a comfortable and dignified stay in the city – adding that the UAE would remain committed to providing humanitarian support when needed.
Babies found dumped as Lebanese grapple with poverty
Country has reached starvation stage, says ex-minister
Updated 03 September 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Two babies have been found dumped in Lebanon in less than a week.
On Aug. 27, cleaners found a baby girl inside a garbage bag that was in a waste container under the Burj Hammoud Bridge, a popular mixed area with an Armenian majority where many underprivileged families live.
Then, on Sept. 1, a worker at Al-Bahr Mosque in the southern city of Sidon found a baby boy on the stairs of the building’s entrance. The baby was just a few months old and in poor health.
This terrifying social phenomenon is new to Lebanese society.
Lebanon experienced something similar over three decades ago during the civil war, and such incidents occurred intermittently after the conflict ended.
Security and judicial authorities usually follow up on these cases, often placing the abandoned babies in social welfare institutions.
In July a UNICEF report on Lebanon warned that over 30 percent of children were “going to bed hungry” and had skipped meals in the past month.
“Seventy-seven percent of households do not have enough food or enough money to buy food. Sixty percent of households have to buy food on credit or borrow money. Thirty percent of children are not receiving the primary health care they need,” it said.
The national currency has lost about 99 percent of its value in less than two years and around 55 percent of the population now lives below the poverty line as a result of an economic crisis.
Inflation is expected to increase, with the anticipation of a greater decline in the value of the Lebanese pound if the country’s political turmoil persists.
The international community requires the formation of a government that implements economic and financial reforms as a precondition for aid.
Khaled Qabbani, a former minister of justice and education and the director general of Social Welfare Institutions and the Islamic Orphanage in Lebanon, said he expected “the worst amid this economic, financial, political and moral collapse.”
“When people starve and institutions collapse and Lebanon loses the confidence of the international community while the political class is distracted by quotas and personal gains, we will see more children in the streets and more theft and looting,” he told Arab News. “Chaos is bound to prevail. Since the ruling authority and the security forces lost their stature, no one can prevent riots. We are currently in the midst of this stage and the phenomenon of leaving babies in the garbage and on the doors of mosques indicates this complete collapse.
“A high percentage of parents want to enroll their children in the orphanage because they are unable to provide them with care and protection. They know that we protect our children and provide them with education, a place to sleep, food and hospitalization. They would rather be separated from their children and place them in our care than keep them at home without food or education. The phenomenon of parents leaving their children is a product of poverty and a lack of moral values.
“Parents who enroll their children in our institutions have to come and take their children home weekly in order to maintain a family connection. However, parents have recently stopped coming to the orphanage due to the high cost of transportation, especially if they live in areas far from Beirut.”
The economic crisis has hit all institutions that provide social care within their sects. “Social welfare institutions had never experienced such conditions and risks, even in the most difficult stages of Lebanon’s history,” he added. “The country has reached the stage of starvation, people did not starve during the war.
“Our expenses increased and our sources of income decreased. The donors were affected by the crisis as well, so the size of donations dropped. The middle class, which is considered the backbone of society and which sympathizes greatly with its social welfare institutions, was also dramatically affected by the crisis. Remarkably, the people’s sympathy for us did not cease. On the contrary, the sense of responsibility rose and the donations never stopped. This means that society has not lost its social and patriotic sense.”
Qabbani said that many social welfare institutions in Lebanon faced the same predicament. Some had reduced their services, dismissed employees, or cut their salaries.
“All the Lebanese share the same plight and poverty has spread to all sects.”
US sanctions Iranians over alleged plot to kidnap NY-based journalist
Senior intelligence official Alireza Shahvaroghi Farahani led a network that plotted the kidnapping of a US journalist and human rights activist
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US has sanctioned four Iranian intelligence operatives behind a failed plot to kidnap a US journalist and human rights activist, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday.
The sanctions come after US prosecutors in July charged the four with plotting to kidnap the New York-based journalist who was critical of Tehran, whom Reuters previously confirmed was Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad.
Iran has called the alleged plot “baseless.”
A Treasury statement said the individuals were working as part of a wide-ranging campaign to silence critics of the Iranian government.
Senior intelligence official Alireza Shahvaroghi Farahani led a network that plotted the kidnapping of a US journalist and human rights activist, a failed plot that led to the indictment of members of the network in late July.
“Consistent with the well-documented role of the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) in domestic repression, this operation demonstrates the pernicious role of Iran’s intelligence apparatus in targeting Iranians abroad, to include brazen attempts to return dissidents to Iran,” the statement said.
“The Iranian government’s kidnapping plot is another example of its continued attempt to silence critical voices, wherever they may be,” Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, Andrea M. Gacki said. “Targeting dissidents abroad demonstrates that the government’s repression extends far beyond Iran’s borders.”
The Treasury statement added that their actions “threatened the rules-based international order and undermine collective peace and security.”
The sanctions block all property of the four Iranians in the United States or in US control, and prohibits any transactions between them and US citizens.
Other non-Americans who conduct certain transactions with the four could also be subjected to US sanctions, the department added.
Those sanctioned along with Farahani are Iranian intelligence operatives Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, the Treasury said.
Whether it be in Saudi Arabia, UAE or Tunisia, ensuring young people receive the best possible life chances ought to be a top priority for leaders concerned about the region’s future prosperity says McKinsey & Co. (AFP/File Photos)
How Middle East and North African countries can give young populations a crack at prosperity
Without reform, young people in the region face multiple structural barriers to sustainable socio-economic development
McKinsey has outlined seven “game-changing opportunities” to create 100 million jobs and double economic output
Updated 04 September 2021
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Young people are the future, it is often said, and nowhere is this more evident than in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, where they make up some 60 percent of the population.
However, for many young people in the region, war, economic weakness, climate pressures and poor governance have left them bereft of opportunities to work, study, establish their own business or climb the social ladder.
Indeed, regional youth unemployment rates remain stubbornly high, even among the well educated, while gender disparity in the workforce squanders the potential of half the population.
As daunting as the challenges are, management consultancy McKinsey & Company says ensuring young people receive the best possible life chances ought to be a top priority for leaders concerned about the region’s future prosperity.
In a report published in August titled “Opportunity Youth: Imagining a bright future for the next generation,” McKinsey’s Middle East office outlined seven “game-changing opportunities and ideas” that could help create more than 100 million jobs and double the region’s economic output.
“When we set out to write this report, we went into this knowing that there are many challenges in the region,” Tom Isherwood, senior partner at McKinsey, told Arab News.
“There are so many issues that are affecting youth today and the youth that will enter the labor force in the next 20 years. However, there are also big opportunities for them and the region as a whole that have not been written about in the same way.”
The report calls for the development of globally competitive talent by expanding early-childhood education and vocational training — measures that McKinsey predicts could educate 100 million additional children across the MENAP region and add an additional $197 billion to gross domestic product by 2040.
In order to develop globally competitive “superstar firms” capable of creating jobs and bolstering regional economies, the report suggests reducing or even removing barriers to intra-regional trade and capital flows — steps akin to those taken by the EU.
Furthermore, it calls on governments to support innovation-intensive industries, to embrace automation and digitalization, promote research and development in emerging technologies, and to facilitate the best environment for entrepreneurship.
Its authors say improvements in workplace gender diversity should be encouraged by setting up inclusion commissions and enhancing flexible working for parents. McKinsey estimates this alone could create additional economic value worth $1.9 trillion by 2040.
It also recommends future-proofing healthcare services by adopting virtual and digital health technologies and inducting 8 million healthcare workers over the next 20 years. McKinsey believes this could save 4.8 million life-years and add $420 billion to GDP.
For areas of the MENAP region shattered by conflict, the report says a region-wide joint reconstruction fund could salvage some $200 billion in damaged infrastructure while also creating jobs.
Finally, the McKinsey report calls for greater transparency, including the publication of government performance report cards and the establishment of two-way communications with citizens, which could ultimately result in greater efficiency.
Not only could these measures improve the life prospects of millions of young people in the MENAP region, they could actually make use of this generation’s distinctive skills and attributes.
Youth populations are a source of talent, and creators of homegrown global firms and innovation. Their employment could promote greater gender parity in the workforce, a healthier population and a more resilient health system, drive reconstruction in conflict-hit areas, and contribute to better performance and delivery in governance.
For Isherwood, this generation differs markedly with those that came before it and with the youth of many other regions in several valuable ways.
“It’s a very digitally savvy population, and Saudi Arabia is a prime example of this in terms of mobile connection per person and social media, both consuming and producing,” he said. “It’s a very entrepreneurially inclined generation.”
FASTFACTS
* 127m - People entering labor markets in MENAP with 23% youth unemployment.
* 1/3 - Proportion of children in MENAP under 10 who grew up in a conflict zone.
* 93m - Children in MENAP at risk of missing out on early childhood education.
In fact, global surveys for the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Database have shown that young people in the MENAP region view entrepreneurship far more positively than the global average, which, with the right encouragement, could translate into tremendous opportunities for business leadership.
“We are seeing this happening with venture capital and start-ups in Saudi Arabia in the last three years, and the region as a whole has seen a bunch of these, from Kitopi to Careem,” Isherwood said. “But behind that, there are hundreds of startups being funded, so this is one reason for optimism.”
Another factor driving the region’s potential for success is its appetite for rapid reform. In the Kingdom, for instance, the representation of women in the workforce has risen from less than 15 percent in 2015 to more than 30 percent in 2020.
“That’s the kind of astronomical jump that does not happen anywhere else in the world and it does not happen if you don’t have ambitious, fast-moving government action,” Isherwood said. “And this is not just in Saudi Arabia. You see quite a bit of this in the region as a whole.”
Although such ideas are instrumental in creating jobs for young workers, Isherwood says far more needs to happen for the region to truly flourish, and ought to involve both the public and private sectors.
Investment in childhood education is one priority area. Encouraging children to take risks and raise their aspirations is seen as crucial to building an entrepreneurial society. Isherwood says this should go hand in hand with regulations promoting a favorable business climate, such as reforming bankruptcy laws.
“There is a social element here,” he said. “Each one of these is a big change that needs to happen in society, where they will tap into multiple parts of society and unlock something for the youth.”
McKinsey itself has a youthful workforce staffed by Saudis, Egyptians, Lebanese and Pakistanis, among others, of which a great number go on to start their own business ventures in the region.
“When I was younger, opportunities for youth to achieve a better economic future in the region were few and far between, especially for youth who grew up in lower income parts of the region,” Khalid Aljihrish, a co-author of the McKinsey report, told Arab News.
“I was one of the lucky ones who had one of those few tickets to a brighter future. Even though many countries in the region, both through private and public initiatives, are undergoing impressive transformations today to broaden economic opportunities available to their youth, there is still much to be done.
“We hope that the ideas we share in this report, help broaden the positive impact of ongoing initiatives, and help make the ticket to a brighter future I had when I was younger, available to a much larger subset of youth in the future.”
Isherwood believes the youth of the MENAP region have the potential to not only to shape the future of the region but to also play a significant role in the direction of global development.
“It’s at the crossroads between China and Asia on one side and Europe on the other,” he said.
“It’s a region that creates a lot of energy and a lot of refugees and people that leave. It affects the rest of the world. So, creating an environment that is opportunity-rich for the youth in this region is going to be critical for all of them, but also for the whole world.
“None of these game changers are silver bullets nor easy to accomplish, but they are things that move the needle in a big way and each one of them deserves its own discussion.”
UN experts urge Iran to halt imminent execution of Kurdish prisoner
Heidar Ghorbani found guilty of armed rebellion despite not being found with weapons
“Many foundational guarantees of fair trial and due process appear to have been violated”
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News
LONDON: UN human rights experts have urged Iranian authorities to immediately halt the imminent execution of an Iranian-Kurdish prisoner whom they say was subject to enforced disappearance and pre-trial torture.
“The Iranian authorities must immediately halt the execution of Heidar Ghorbani and annul the death sentence against him and grant him a retrial in compliance with their international obligations,” the experts, including the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran and the special rapporteur on minority issues, said in a statement issued on Friday.
Ghorbani, 48, was arrested in October 2016 and accused of playing a role in the killing of three men affiliated with the Basij, the domestic paramilitary arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Ghorbani was found guilty of baghi — armed rebellion against the state — despite the court acknowledging that he himself was not found with arms.
He was “subjected to enforced disappearance as no information was provided to his family on his fate and whereabouts,” and he was reportedly “held in solitary confinement and subjected to torture and ill-treatment,” the UN experts said.
“We are seriously concerned that Mr. Ghorbani’s eventual confession was forced as a result of torture and ill-treatment,” they added, expressing concern that he was denied access to a lawyer during the investigation.
“In the case of Heidar Ghorbani, many foundational guarantees of fair trial and due process enshrined in international human rights law appear to have been violated,” they said.
“Allegations of torture and confessions extracted under duress are extremely concerning, as is the fact that these allegations did not lead to any investigation and appear not to have been considered by the Court during his trial.”
Iran’s many ethnic and linguistic minorities are regularly subject to human rights abuses, including executions and torture.
In many cases highlighted by rights groups and the UN, individuals are tortured into making confessions that are used against them during trials.
In many cases, those forced confessions are used as evidence in order to administer the death penalty.
According to the Minority Rights Group, Kurds make up around 10 percent of Iran’s population but face a host of legal, structural and economic barriers in the Persian-majority country.
Schools were forbidden from teaching the Kurdish language in 2014, and “there are high levels of property confiscation and governmental neglect in the Kurdish region of north-west Iran,” the MRG said.
They also “experience poor housing and living conditions because of forced resettlement,” and the “expropriation of rural land for large-scale agricultural plantations and petrochemical plants which pollute the surrounding environment.”