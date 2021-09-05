You are here

  • Home
  • Free Uber rides offered for people getting vaccine

Free Uber rides offered for people getting vaccine

The initiative entitles users to two free Uber trips up to the value of SR50.
The initiative entitles users to two free Uber trips up to the value of SR50.
Short Url

https://arab.news/6np2t

Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Free Uber rides offered for people getting vaccine

The initiative entitles users to two free Uber trips up to the value of SR50.
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Uber, the Transport General Authority and Mastercard have joined forces to offer free rides to anyone in Saudi Arabia attending a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in more than 300 centers across the Kingdom. The initiative is part of Uber’s global commitment to help communities “Move What Matters” and support the Kingdom as it works to curb the spread of the pandemic. The initiative is also supported by payment technology company Mastercard under its mission to “Do Well By Doing Good,” and is in conjunction with its long-term partnership with Uber.
Anyone booking a vaccine appointment until Oct. 15 through the Sehaty or Tawakkalna apps will receive a text message on their mobile phone advising them about the promotion. It will entitle users to two free Uber trips up to the value of SR50 ($13) each way and can be used to access vaccination centers in 19 cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, Asir and Taif.
Saleh Alzowayeed, spokesperson for the TGA, said: “We fully support this important initiative which ensures everyone will be able to access transport to a vaccination center. As the body responsible for public transport, we were pleased to help in the development of the campaign and encourage everyone who needs it, to take advantage of this offer from Uber and Mastercard.”

NUMBER

19 cities across the Kingdom are part of Uber and Mastercard’s initiative to support the government’s vaccination drive.

Mohammad Gazzaz, general manager of Uber in Saudi Arabia, added: “We are committed to playing our part in helping communities in the Kingdom emerge from this pandemic.




We are committed to playing our part in helping communities in the Kingdom emerge from this pandemic.
Mohammad Gazzaz
General Manager of Uber in Saudi Arabia

We fully support the government’s effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible for all and hope this latest initiative, in partnership with Mastercard and TGA, will help remove any transportation barriers preventing individuals from accessing the program.”
“We hope that by facilitating a direct home-to-vaccine-center transport option, more people will be encouraged to take their COVID-19 vaccination and help combat the spread of the virus in the Kingdom.”
Amnah Ajmal, Mastercard executive vice president, market development, Middle East and Africa, said: “We believe that increased access to vaccination centers is vital as we navigate our changing world and work toward a better future for all. This is yet another example of the power of partnerships as we continue our mission of doing well by doing good.”
The initiative follows a previous promotion offered by Uber during Ramadan, when discounted rides were provided in cities across the Kingdom for those who wanted to access their first COVID-19 vaccination dose.

Topics: Uber

Related

A Huawei logo is displayed at a retail store in Beijing on May 23, 2019. (AFP)
Corporate News
Huawei Apps UP 2021: Three women trailblazing regional app development
The new Flying Spur incorporates a class-leading portfolio of intelligent and intuitive equipment tailored to the driver and passengers.
Corporate News
New, greener Flying Spur Hybrid to arrive in 2022

Huawei Apps UP 2021: Three women trailblazing regional app development

A Huawei logo is displayed at a retail store in Beijing on May 23, 2019. (AFP)
A Huawei logo is displayed at a retail store in Beijing on May 23, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

Huawei Apps UP 2021: Three women trailblazing regional app development

A Huawei logo is displayed at a retail store in Beijing on May 23, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

From e-commerce to healthcare and social impact, women leaders play a unique role and make key contributions, transforming industries by pursuing bold ideas that solve day-to-day problems. Huawei aims to encourage and support women as they create innovative technological applications and tools that enable social impact.
Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest (Apps UP) features eight categories, including the Tech Women’s Award, created to showcase the impactful work done by female app developers. Sept. 5 is the last date for entries to Apps UP 2021.
In the MENA region, a growing number of women are leading the creation of apps for the Huawei ecosystem, such as Amal Al-Saadi, a mobile architect consultant with OrangeJo and the co-founder and chief technology officer of VineTech — a mobile apps development house. Al-Saadi is also closely involved in the development of Aman, the community-built and privacy-oriented COVID-19 contact-tracing app used in Jordan.
Al-Saadi said that the regional app development industry is mostly populated by males, but believes that the tide is turning. “I believe that in time, we will see many more focused and passionate ladies emerging in the industry,” she said.
Huawei has supported the Aman app with considerable development assistance and a prominent listing in Huawei AppGallery, the default app marketplace on Huawei smart devices.

Huawei’s support has given us the opportunity to turn our app into a business.

Jacqueline Rogers, Founder of the My Pregnancy Journey app

Another regional female developer making waves on the Huawei platform is Nour Shammout, development team lead at Baaz, a new social platform based in Jordan. Shammout believes that gender diversity is essential for the software development industry in MENA to develop.
Jacqueline Rogers is the founder of the My Pregnancy Journey app. The app was one of three winners in the Social Impact category of the Apps UP 2020 competition and was developed by African women for African women. It aims to help address the lack of locally relevantcontent and assistance for expecting mothers during a very special time of their lives.
“Huawei’s support has given us the opportunity to turn our app into a business,” said Rogers. “I would definitely urge all aspiring tech entrepreneurs, especially women, to enter this competition for the wealth of direct and indirect rewards on offer. Winning the competition has jumpstarted the growth of our app!”

Topics: Huawei

Hybrid workplaces are here to stay: Microsoft survey

Hybrid workplaces are here to stay: Microsoft survey
Updated 04 September 2021

Hybrid workplaces are here to stay: Microsoft survey

Hybrid workplaces are here to stay: Microsoft survey
Updated 04 September 2021

The world of work has undergone massive digital transformation. The workplace is no longer confined to a physical location thanks to the technological solutions that have been adopted by companies and embraced by employees across Saudi Arabia. As a result, it appears hybrid work is here to stay.

In fact, Microsoft’s 2020 Work Reworked survey found that the majority of business leaders expect hybrid working to continue. Conducted by Boston Consulting Group and KRC Research, the survey also discovered that 79 percent of companies have adopted a flexible work policy. Employees also said they would prefer to work two days a week outside the office. 

Both organizations and employees have seen a number of benefits to hybrid work. Business leaders say productivity has stayed the same and, in some cases, increased. They also mentioned they expect to see greater cost savings, improved talent retention and increased sustainability with a reduction in business travel and daily commutes. For employees, working from home meant they could have a more personalized workspace, dress more casually and spend more time with their children. 

However, to ensure the feasibility and good productivity of such working methods, employers need to better address digital collaboration hindrances between employees and promote team culture. Some of the biggest challenges associated with working remotely, according to employees, are coping with increased siloes, as well as maintaining company culture and team cohesion. The hybrid workplace therefore requires regular interaction. Employees need to be encouraged to stay connected no matter where they are working.

Tools like Microsoft Teams offer organizations and employees an all-in-one workplace hub that has been integrated with Microsoft 365. Users are then able to access all their favorite apps like Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel, and collaborate together in real time. Such a platform allows for greater connections between teams, departments and individuals at all levels of the organization. 

Microsoft’s Work Reworked research has shown that companies with innovative workplace cultures are able to combat these digital collaboration hindrances. The survey also found that these organizations are also better at creating environments for workflow. This means that employees are completely focused on a single task which results in a higher quality of output and greater satisfaction at work. 

When it comes to protecting these moments of workflow, there are some Microsoft Teams features that employees can use daily. 

Scheduling Focus Time allows employees to block off one to two hours of uninterrupted work each day. During this time, notifications are muted and a Do Not Disturb status is set. Managers and business leaders are also encouraged to find out what time of day employees work best, and schedule meetings around this time. For example, if workflow is easier to initiate and maintain in the morning, then meetings should rather take place in the afternoon to protect employee focus. 

Modern workers want to be able to work from anywhere, but they can only do this if they have access to the technological tools and solutions to better enable their day-to-day tasks. Providing teams with the right tools and training determines the successful digital transformation of an organization. These tech solutions must meet the needs of hybridity, flexibility and desired productivity. Moreover, such platforms become a meeting place where most hierarchies are heard and seen, and best practices are shared.

Technology is a major factor in enabling the hybrid workplace. To find out more about these tools, visit Microsoft

 

Huawei to empower KFU students with digital skills

Huawei to empower KFU students with digital skills
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Huawei to empower KFU students with digital skills

Huawei to empower KFU students with digital skills
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Huawei, a global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, and King Faisal University have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance local digital skills in Saudi Arabia through Huawei’s ICT Academy Program. The agreement aims to provide the university with advanced technologies to nurture and empower university students.
The MoU was signed by Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ohali, president of King Faisal University, and Eric Yang, CEO of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia, in the presence of Dr. Meqbel bin Mishari Aleidan, vice president for studies, development and community engagement; Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Aldhafer, assistant of head of innovation and business development sector; Dr. Adel Sharar Aldalbahi, dean of College of Engineering and supervisor of industrial relations and technology transfer, as well as senior executives and staff from both parties.
Developing ICT skills is vital for realizing Saudi Vision 2030, which has digital transformation as a key pillar. While the Kingdom has made tremendous progress in developing its ICT skills base, its ambitious digital-first development program requires an enhanced ICT talent ecosystem.
Al-Ohali said: “The appetite for advanced technologies among the young local talents in Saudi Arabia is very high. Therefore, we are confident the collaboration with a leading technology company such as Huawei will be a great success. Having a partner that provides global expertise is key to realizing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. This collaboration reflects our commitment to preparing the future generation to play a key role in the country’s transformation journey.”
CEO Yang said: “Huawei is proud to partner with a leading university such as King Faisal as part of our continuous efforts to support universities in the Kingdom and cultivate ICT talent that meets industry requirements, providing a high-quality talent for industry development. By deepening the cooperation with Saudi universities and enterprises, we can promote industry development and innovate talent development models based on enterprise requirements.”
Aliedan, meanwhile, said: “As a major ICT vendor, Huawei will introduce our students to the latest technologies that are relevant for the marketplace. This will, in turn, help our nation advance its development objectives and digital transformation requirements. We look forward to many more years of cooperation with Huawei as we jointly work together to advance the ICT sector in the Kingdom.”
Launched in 2013, the Huawei ICT Academy helps universities cultivate ICT talent that meets industry requirements, providing high-quality workforce for the sector’s development. As a leading global ICT solutions provider, Huawei advocates for an open, shared ICT talent ecosystem that benefits all parties. Through this initiative, Huawei builds a talent supply chain covering the entire process of learning, certification, and employment — by deepening the cooperation mechanism between universities and enterprises, aiming to promote industry development, and innovate talent development models based on enterprise requirements.

1,000 Emirati students enroll in career readiness program

1,000 Emirati students enroll in career readiness program
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

1,000 Emirati students enroll in career readiness program

1,000 Emirati students enroll in career readiness program
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Zayed University and the Abdulla Al-Ghurair Foundation for Education have successfully marked the first year of their partnership, following a memorandum of understanding between the two entities to support Emirati youth along their education and early employment journeys.
Within a year, the partnership produced exceptional results with the flagship initiative. Zayed University student engagement in the Al-Ghurair Young Thinkers Program (YTP), an online education and career readiness platform provided by AGFE, recorded a strong response, registering more than 1,000 Emirati students.
The three-year agreement to formalize the partnership between the two entities and integrate YTP — which offers career exploration tools, professional and soft skills courses, and education and career information — targets 6,000 student enrollments by 2023.
Noura bint Mohammed Al-Kaabi, minister of culture and youth, president of Zayed University, said: “The impressive results, achieved in the very first year of our partnership with AGFE highlight the value-add that the private sector can bring to academia, especially in mentoring young Emirati talent for future careers. With academic programs and extracurricular activities aligned to enhance student skills and prepare them for future jobs, the partnership adds further value in our goal to empower the next generation of talented Emirati professionals.”
Abdul Aziz Al-Ghurair, chairman of the board of trustees of AGFE, said: “We entered into our partnership with Zayed University at a critical time, when the higher education sector and job opportunities for young Emiratis were affected by the pandemic. It was important to build strategic collaborations to create ecosystems of success for youth and their communities. Our goal was to create multiple programs to upskill youth and support faculty, taking into consideration our new reality. We are delighted with the success of the program in the very first year, and we are on an accelerated course to achieving our ambitious targets. We believe that empowering our youth is vital when it comes to realizing the development goals set by our leadership.”

Desert Technologies hosts workshop on renewable energy

Solar-powered generators are competing with diesel generators in terms of ease of installation, and investing in the former is considered to be profitable.
Solar-powered generators are competing with diesel generators in terms of ease of installation, and investing in the former is considered to be profitable.
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Desert Technologies hosts workshop on renewable energy

Solar-powered generators are competing with diesel generators in terms of ease of installation, and investing in the former is considered to be profitable.
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Desert Technologies, a Saudi provider of renewable energy solutions, recently held a workshop on “Renewable Energy and Smart Infrastructure in the MEA and Africa,” at its headquarters in Jeddah. The workshop was attended by a small number of professionals and interested persons, and was broadcasted live on the internet through the company’s social networking channels on Instagram and YouTube.
The workshop was hosted by Desert Technologies’ CIO and partner Khaled Ahmed Sharbatly. He said that through the goals and plans of Vision 2030, the Kingdom is focused on investing in solar energy, which is seen as a promising opportunity to comply with the increasing demand for energy. One of the most optimistic energy programs in the region, the National Renewable Energy Program, is a strategic initiative under Vision 2030, and is run by two main bodies, the Ministry of Energy’s Renewable Energy Project Development Office and the Public Investment Fund.
Sharbatly explained that the plan is to invest $200 billion in the renewables sector in Saudi Arabia by 2030. He said that so far, $7 billion worth of investment has been made, and that this number is expected to rise annually. Following this framework, a study for renewable energy sources sites was created, which acted as a basis for companies to make their investments. Desert Technologies won the bid for solar plants in Madinah and Rafha, which are currently under construction.

The plan is to invest $200 billion in the renewables sector in Saudi Arabia by 2030, and so far, $7 billion worth of investment has been made, and this number is expected to rise annually.

Khaled Sharbatly CIO and Partner, Desert Technologies

According to Sharbatly, there are many renewable energy programs in the MENA region due to an increase in demand for solar energy, driven by two forces: The mass production of solar panels led by China, and the increase in supplies and demand due to mass production resulting in a lesser price, making solar energy more feasible.

Khaled Sharbatly

The global solar installed capacity and investments were estimated at $180 billion in 2019 and are on the rise, despite COVID-19. Solar-powered generators are competing with diesel generators in terms of ease of installation, and investing in the former is considered to be profitable. With diesel generators, there is an ongoing cost for energy; however with solar-powered generators, enough energy is bought upfront to last up to 20 years.
At the end of the workshop, Sharbatly described the Sahara solar containers produced by Desert Technologies in its factories in Jeddah as the best solution for the issue of energy poverty in Africa, as they proved their effectiveness when launched in Africa as an ideal product for generating energy in small communities and villages that do not have electricity or are located off-grid. One container is sufficient to meet the basic needs of approximately 70 small homes and provide instant sustainable energy in remote areas. It represents the ideal alternative to traditional energy that is costly to implement and maintain.

Related

H.E. Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy & Mineral Resources of Indonesia
Corporate News
Indonesian, Sri Lankan and Jordanian energy ministers to speak at Gastech 2021
The production of French cream follows strict rules, ensuring sustainability.
Corporate News
Dubai’s F&B leaders spotlight food sustainability

Latest updates

New, greener Flying Spur Hybrid to arrive in 2022
The new Flying Spur incorporates a class-leading portfolio of intelligent and intuitive equipment tailored to the driver and passengers.
Free Uber rides offered for people getting vaccine
The initiative entitles users to two free Uber trips up to the value of SR50.
Huawei Apps UP 2021: Three women trailblazing regional app development
A Huawei logo is displayed at a retail store in Beijing on May 23, 2019. (AFP)
Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest
Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest
New $5 million fines for polluting Saudi waters
New $5 million fines for polluting Saudi waters

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.