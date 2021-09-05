Free Uber rides offered for people getting vaccine

Uber, the Transport General Authority and Mastercard have joined forces to offer free rides to anyone in Saudi Arabia attending a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in more than 300 centers across the Kingdom. The initiative is part of Uber’s global commitment to help communities “Move What Matters” and support the Kingdom as it works to curb the spread of the pandemic. The initiative is also supported by payment technology company Mastercard under its mission to “Do Well By Doing Good,” and is in conjunction with its long-term partnership with Uber.
Anyone booking a vaccine appointment until Oct. 15 through the Sehaty or Tawakkalna apps will receive a text message on their mobile phone advising them about the promotion. It will entitle users to two free Uber trips up to the value of SR50 ($13) each way and can be used to access vaccination centers in 19 cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, Asir and Taif.
Saleh Alzowayeed, spokesperson for the TGA, said: “We fully support this important initiative which ensures everyone will be able to access transport to a vaccination center. As the body responsible for public transport, we were pleased to help in the development of the campaign and encourage everyone who needs it, to take advantage of this offer from Uber and Mastercard.”
19 cities across the Kingdom are part of Uber and Mastercard’s initiative to support the government’s vaccination drive.
Mohammad Gazzaz, general manager of Uber in Saudi Arabia, added: “We are committed to playing our part in helping communities in the Kingdom emerge from this pandemic.
We fully support the government’s effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible for all and hope this latest initiative, in partnership with Mastercard and TGA, will help remove any transportation barriers preventing individuals from accessing the program.”
“We hope that by facilitating a direct home-to-vaccine-center transport option, more people will be encouraged to take their COVID-19 vaccination and help combat the spread of the virus in the Kingdom.”
Amnah Ajmal, Mastercard executive vice president, market development, Middle East and Africa, said: “We believe that increased access to vaccination centers is vital as we navigate our changing world and work toward a better future for all. This is yet another example of the power of partnerships as we continue our mission of doing well by doing good.”
The initiative follows a previous promotion offered by Uber during Ramadan, when discounted rides were provided in cities across the Kingdom for those who wanted to access their first COVID-19 vaccination dose.