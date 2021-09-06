Dubai Culture concludes annual summer camp

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority successfully concluded its annual summer camp organized in the Dubai Public Library branches under the theme “Our Summer is Culture and Creativity,” providing participants with a program full of various educational and recreational activities focused on enriching their knowledge, enhancing their creativity, and ensuring that they spend enjoyable times during the summer vacation.
The summer camp activities targeted children and adolescents aged three to 18, and included virtual and physical workshops in Arabic and English to ensure the participation and benefit of the largest possible segment. The camp’s program, which included 251 activities, witnessed remarkable success, attracting more than 3,000 participants with a satisfaction rate of 97 percent according to the opinions and praise expressed by the participants and their parents regarding the activities and events that were provided to them.
Over the course of the camp, from Aug. 1-28, the participants benefited from specialized workshops in several fields, including creativity, reading, technology, heritage, personal skill development, and other entertaining and useful activities. These activities were held across all Dubai Public Library branches.
3,000 children and more participated in the camp.
251 educational and recreational activities were part of the program.
Eiman Al-Hammadi, acting manager of the libraries affairs section at Dubai Culture, expressed her happiness with the success of this year’s program and the number of participants, praising the efforts of public library employees and talents who contributed to this success that helped achieve Dubai Culture’s vision on the role of libraries as an ideal environment for culture, science and knowledge. She said that the camp achieved several objectives, most prominently encouraging students to invest their time during the summer in useful activities and providing them with new life skills to help them advance their knowledge.
The summer camp came as part of Dubai Culture’s efforts to empower the culture and knowledge of future generations across various fields, enhance their love of reading, discover and develop their talents, and raise a generation that relates to authentic Emirati heritage and qualified with the leadership tools of the future.