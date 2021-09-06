You are here

  • Home
  • VFS Global extends services to Al-Kharj chamber members

VFS Global extends services to Al-Kharj chamber members

The agreement was signed in the presence of officials from both sides.
The agreement was signed in the presence of officials from both sides.
Short Url

https://arab.news/4ujky

Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

VFS Global extends services to Al-Kharj chamber members

The agreement was signed in the presence of officials from both sides.
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

The Al-Kharj Chamber of Commerce has signed a memorandum of understanding with VFS Global for the latter to provide visa services for its members on its premises.
Leveraging its doorstep visa service, VFS Global will visit the chamber’s headquarters in Al-Kharj upon request to provide end-to-end visa services to members, bringing the process to them so they do not have to visit a visa application center. VFS Global’s range of optional services such as form filling assistance, travel insurance, document scanning and uploading (for UK visa applications), among others, will also be available to members.
“This partnership with VFS Global is an accelerant to positioning Al-Kharj as an epicenter for trade, industry and businesses by bringing visa services closer and at further convenience to our members. We look forward to working closely with VFS Global in the coming months,” said Amash bin Al-Dafin, president, Al-Kharj Chamber of Commerce.

This partnership with VFS Global is an accelerant to positioning Al-Kharj as an epicenter for trade, industry and businesses by bringing visa services closer.

Amash bin Al-Dafin President, Al-Kharj Chamber of Commerce

Vinay Malhotra, regional group chief operating officer — South Asia, Middle East and North Africa and Americas, VFS Global, said: “Al-Kharj is the fourth chamber of commerce VFS Global has partnered with in the past one year, and we are proud to be supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 through our services. We are excited about this new association and look forward to providing the chamber members our best-in-class services.”
VFS Global has been providing visa services for 30 countries for citizens and residents of the Kingdom since 2005 through a network of 85 visa application centers. It is the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. With 3,532 application centers, operations in 143 countries across five continents and more than 231 million applications processed (since inception in 2001) as of July 31, VFS Global is the trusted partner of 62 client governments. The company manages nonjudgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

Topics: VFS Global

Related

The summer camp activities targeted children and adolescents aged three to 18, and included virtual and physical workshops in Arabic and English.
Corporate News
Dubai Culture concludes annual summer camp
Solar-powered generators are competing with diesel generators in terms of ease of installation, and investing in the former is considered to be profitable.
Corporate News
Desert Technologies hosts workshop on renewable energy

Wipro appoints new Middle East country head

Mohammed Areff has been appointed as Wipro’s new country head and managing director for the Middle East.
Mohammed Areff has been appointed as Wipro’s new country head and managing director for the Middle East.
Updated 2 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Wipro appoints new Middle East country head

Mohammed Areff has been appointed as Wipro’s new country head and managing director for the Middle East.
Updated 2 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has announced the appointment of Mohammed Areff as the country head and managing director for the Middle East.
Areff will focus on Wipro’s vision for business growth, localization, brand building and significant transformational and modernization engagements with clients in key sectors across the region.
Areff is a veteran bringing in over two decades of experience with various multinationals in the Middle East and has held lead roles in spearheading client transformations across various industries.
In his most recent role, Areff was the regional director of Microsoft Gulf, where he was responsible for driving successful customer outcomes by leveraging technology deployments and implementations across multi-cloud environments, leveraging data and AI, CRM, ERP, enterprise security, and incorporating the use of Microsoft’s productivity and collaboration tools.

 

Topics: Wipro

Related

The agreement was signed in the presence of officials from both sides.
Corporate News
VFS Global extends services to Al-Kharj chamber members
The summer camp activities targeted children and adolescents aged three to 18, and included virtual and physical workshops in Arabic and English.
Corporate News
Dubai Culture concludes annual summer camp

Dubai Culture concludes annual summer camp

The summer camp activities targeted children and adolescents aged three to 18, and included virtual and physical workshops in Arabic and English.
The summer camp activities targeted children and adolescents aged three to 18, and included virtual and physical workshops in Arabic and English.
Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai Culture concludes annual summer camp

The summer camp activities targeted children and adolescents aged three to 18, and included virtual and physical workshops in Arabic and English.
Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority successfully concluded its annual summer camp organized in the Dubai Public Library branches under the theme “Our Summer is Culture and Creativity,” providing participants with a program full of various educational and recreational activities focused on enriching their knowledge, enhancing their creativity, and ensuring that they spend enjoyable times during the summer vacation.
The summer camp activities targeted children and adolescents aged three to 18, and included virtual and physical workshops in Arabic and English to ensure the participation and benefit of the largest possible segment. The camp’s program, which included 251 activities, witnessed remarkable success, attracting more than 3,000 participants with a satisfaction rate of 97 percent according to the opinions and praise expressed by the participants and their parents regarding the activities and events that were provided to them.
Over the course of the camp, from Aug. 1-28, the participants benefited from specialized workshops in several fields, including creativity, reading, technology, heritage, personal skill development, and other entertaining and useful activities. These activities were held across all Dubai Public Library branches.

NUMBER

3,000 children and more participated in the camp.

251 educational and recreational activities were part of the program.

Eiman Al-Hammadi, acting manager of the libraries affairs section at Dubai Culture, expressed her happiness with the success of this year’s program and the number of participants, praising the efforts of public library employees and talents who contributed to this success that helped achieve Dubai Culture’s vision on the role of libraries as an ideal environment for culture, science and knowledge. She said that the camp achieved several objectives, most prominently encouraging students to invest their time during the summer in useful activities and providing them with new life skills to help them advance their knowledge.
The summer camp came as part of Dubai Culture’s efforts to empower the culture and knowledge of future generations across various fields, enhance their love of reading, discover and develop their talents, and raise a generation that relates to authentic Emirati heritage and qualified with the leadership tools of the future.

Topics: Dubai culture

Related

Ahmad Saleh Alhusseini
Corporate News
Desert Technologies names Ahmad Alhusseini as chief strategy officer
The agreement was signed in the presence of officials from both sides.
Corporate News
VFS Global extends services to Al-Kharj chamber members

Desert Technologies names Ahmad Alhusseini as chief strategy officer

Ahmad Saleh Alhusseini
Ahmad Saleh Alhusseini
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Desert Technologies names Ahmad Alhusseini as chief strategy officer

Ahmad Saleh Alhusseini
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Desert Technologies, a Saudi provider of renewable solar energy solutions, has announced the appointment of Ahmad Saleh Alhusseini as the company’s group chief strategy officer.
Alhusseini has a distinguished professional track record that is expected to support the company in line with the ambitions of the Kingdom’s National Renewable Energy Program, which is a strategic initiative under Vision 2030, seeking to increase the generation capacity of renewable energy sources.
In a statement, Desert Technologies said the position is part of the group’s new organization chart and a cornerstone in its new strategy aimed at strengthening its leading position in the field of solar energy, while focusing on business diversification, and exploring investment opportunities in the renewable energy space in the local and regional markets.
Sultan Khalid Alturki, chairman of the board of directors, Desert Technologies, said the new appointment by the company’s board is a recognition of Alhusseini’s passion and leadership in the renewable energy and energy solutions industry as well as his ability to lead the company’s strategy toward new horizons, enabling it to achieve tangible results for its shareholders in the medium term.
Alturki said Desert Technologies has made investment in human capital and young leaders a cornerstone in its strategy since the company’s inception and the latest appointment is an example of such a strategy.
Alhusseini said: “I have been both blessed and humbled to be appointed in this vital role by the board of directors of Desert Technologies. I am aware of the magnitude of this challenge and wish for a successful journey aimed at providing the desired value for the company’s shareholders and Saudi market at large in line with its vision.”
He added: “We in the Kingdom have been blessed to have an optimized energy mix set by the Ministry of Energy, with ambitious targets to enhance renewable energy presence in the Kingdom, to be executed through the National Renewable Energy Program, which our wise leadership has given great attention to through the Vision 2030 initiative of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“This, in turn, serves as a roadmap for both the public and private sectors toward achieving the Kingdom’s goals in the field of renewable energy, and we look forward to the group playing a leading role in the energy markets at the national and regional levels and to be a role model for others in this promising sector.”
Alhusseini holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Prince Sultan University, along with a diploma from IMD Business School in Switzerland.

In 2017, he joined the Public Investment Fund as one of the members of the portfolio companies’ governance department and was until recently a senior portfolio manager.

Topics: Ahmad Saleh Alhusseini

Related

The summer camp activities targeted children and adolescents aged three to 18, and included virtual and physical workshops in Arabic and English.
Corporate News
Dubai Culture concludes annual summer camp
The agreement was signed in the presence of officials from both sides.
Corporate News
VFS Global extends services to Al-Kharj chamber members

New, greener Flying Spur Hybrid to arrive in 2022

The new Flying Spur incorporates a class-leading portfolio of intelligent and intuitive equipment tailored to the driver and passengers.
The new Flying Spur incorporates a class-leading portfolio of intelligent and intuitive equipment tailored to the driver and passengers.
Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

New, greener Flying Spur Hybrid to arrive in 2022

The new Flying Spur incorporates a class-leading portfolio of intelligent and intuitive equipment tailored to the driver and passengers.
Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

Samaco Automotive, the certified dealer of Bentley Motors in Saudi Arabia, has announced details of the company’s latest luxury model on its journey to electrification — the new Flying Spur Hybrid, which arrives in the Kingdom in 2022.
The introduction of the new hybrid model builds on the success of the third-generation Flying Spur, using a highly innovative third powertrain delivering the most environmentally friendly Bentley to date. The Flying Spur Hybrid emphasizes Bentley’s commitment to its “Beyond100” strategy to become an end-to-end carbon neutral organization and the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company.
“The latest addition to Bentley’s new hybrid range demonstrates that hybridization does not compromise luxury or performance. With an unperceivable blend between the internal combustion engine and electric motor, refined serenity is on offer regardless of driving mode or style,” said Peter Smith, general manager at Bentley Motors in Saudi Arabia.
He added: “The new powertrain combines a 2.9-liter V6 petrol engine with an advanced electric motor, delivering a total of 536 bhp and 750 Nm of torque — an additional 95 bhp in comparison to the Bentayga Hybrid. The new Flying Spur is the most efficient Bentley ever having the capability to cover over 700 km when fully fueled.”
The new Flying Spur incorporates a class-leading portfolio of intelligent and intuitive equipment tailored to the driver and passengers. For the Flying Spur Hybrid, connected car services will now also include My Battery Charge, My Car Statistics, and My Cabin Comfort.

HIGHLIGHT

The Flying Spur Hybrid emphasizes Bentley’s commitment to its ‘Beyond100’ strategy to become an end-to-end carbon neutral organization and the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company.

Inside the cabin, the automatic start-stop switch has been replaced with a control for the three E modes — EV Drive, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode, enabling the driver to manage the battery usage during a journey. EV Drive mode is engaged as soon as the car is switched on and maximizes the electric driving experience. This is ideal for city driving and for shorter journeys.
The flow of energy can also be displayed via the infotainment screen where statistics can be seen and the timers for charging the vehicle can be set. Additional e-motion information is available to the driver via the instrument panel, heads-up display and center screen, including range, battery level and charging information.
Exterior visual differences for the Flying Spur Hybrid include a “hybrid” front fender badge, quad oval tailpipes, and a covered universal charging point on the left-hand rear fender.
The advanced electronic motor is located between the transmission and the engine and provides up to 134 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.
The E-motor is powered by a 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery and can be charged to 100 percent in as little as two and a half hours (region-specific). The power electronics convert the energy stored from the high voltage battery to supply the E-motor or supplement the existing 12v vehicle electrical infrastructure.
The combined powertrain propels the Flying Spur Hybrid from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds (Flying Spur V8: 4.0 secs) and on to a top speed of 177 mph. Reduced CO2 values and lower fuel consumption are pending certification and will deliver the most environmentally focused powertrain of the range.

Topics: Flying Spur Hybrid

Related

A Huawei logo is displayed at a retail store in Beijing on May 23, 2019. (AFP)
Corporate News
Huawei Apps UP 2021: Three women trailblazing regional app development
The initiative entitles users to two free Uber trips up to the value of SR50.
Corporate News
Free Uber rides offered for people getting vaccine

Free Uber rides offered for people getting vaccine

The initiative entitles users to two free Uber trips up to the value of SR50.
The initiative entitles users to two free Uber trips up to the value of SR50.
Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

Free Uber rides offered for people getting vaccine

The initiative entitles users to two free Uber trips up to the value of SR50.
Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

Uber, the Transport General Authority and Mastercard have joined forces to offer free rides to anyone in Saudi Arabia attending a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in more than 300 centers across the Kingdom. The initiative is part of Uber’s global commitment to help communities “Move What Matters” and support the Kingdom as it works to curb the spread of the pandemic. The initiative is also supported by payment technology company Mastercard under its mission to “Do Well By Doing Good,” and is in conjunction with its long-term partnership with Uber.
Anyone booking a vaccine appointment until Oct. 15 through the Sehaty or Tawakkalna apps will receive a text message on their mobile phone advising them about the promotion. It will entitle users to two free Uber trips up to the value of SR50 ($13) each way and can be used to access vaccination centers in 19 cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, Asir and Taif.
Saleh Alzowayeed, spokesperson for the TGA, said: “We fully support this important initiative which ensures everyone will be able to access transport to a vaccination center. As the body responsible for public transport, we were pleased to help in the development of the campaign and encourage everyone who needs it, to take advantage of this offer from Uber and Mastercard.”

NUMBER

19 cities across the Kingdom are part of Uber and Mastercard’s initiative to support the government’s vaccination drive.

Mohammad Gazzaz, general manager of Uber in Saudi Arabia, added: “We are committed to playing our part in helping communities in the Kingdom emerge from this pandemic.

We are committed to playing our part in helping communities in the Kingdom emerge from this pandemic.
Mohammad Gazzaz
General Manager of Uber in Saudi Arabia

We fully support the government’s effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible for all and hope this latest initiative, in partnership with Mastercard and TGA, will help remove any transportation barriers preventing individuals from accessing the program.”
“We hope that by facilitating a direct home-to-vaccine-center transport option, more people will be encouraged to take their COVID-19 vaccination and help combat the spread of the virus in the Kingdom.”
Amnah Ajmal, Mastercard executive vice president, market development, Middle East and Africa, said: “We believe that increased access to vaccination centers is vital as we navigate our changing world and work toward a better future for all. This is yet another example of the power of partnerships as we continue our mission of doing well by doing good.”
The initiative follows a previous promotion offered by Uber during Ramadan, when discounted rides were provided in cities across the Kingdom for those who wanted to access their first COVID-19 vaccination dose.

Topics: Uber

Related

A Huawei logo is displayed at a retail store in Beijing on May 23, 2019. (AFP)
Corporate News
Huawei Apps UP 2021: Three women trailblazing regional app development
The new Flying Spur incorporates a class-leading portfolio of intelligent and intuitive equipment tailored to the driver and passengers.
Corporate News
New, greener Flying Spur Hybrid to arrive in 2022

Latest updates

Firebrand Myanmar monk Wirathu released from prison
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 file photo, Buddhist monk and anti-Muslim community leader Wirathu speaks during a pro-military rally in front of city hall in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP)
Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return: Amnesty
Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return: Amnesty
INDEX Saudi conference back in Riyadh to connect interior design community
(Twitter: @indexsaudiexpo)
Jordan foils Daesh terror plot against security agencies
Jordan foils Daesh terror plot against security agencies
As its rivers shrink, Iraq thirsts for regional cooperation
As its rivers shrink, Iraq thirsts for regional cooperation

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.