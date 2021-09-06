Wipro appoints new Middle East country head

Desert Technologies names Ahmad Alhusseini as chief strategy officer

Desert Technologies, a Saudi provider of renewable solar energy solutions, has announced the appointment of Ahmad Saleh Alhusseini as the company’s group chief strategy officer.

Alhusseini has a distinguished professional track record that is expected to support the company in line with the ambitions of the Kingdom’s National Renewable Energy Program, which is a strategic initiative under Vision 2030, seeking to increase the generation capacity of renewable energy sources.

In a statement, Desert Technologies said the position is part of the group’s new organization chart and a cornerstone in its new strategy aimed at strengthening its leading position in the field of solar energy, while focusing on business diversification, and exploring investment opportunities in the renewable energy space in the local and regional markets.

Sultan Khalid Alturki, chairman of the board of directors, Desert Technologies, said the new appointment by the company’s board is a recognition of Alhusseini’s passion and leadership in the renewable energy and energy solutions industry as well as his ability to lead the company’s strategy toward new horizons, enabling it to achieve tangible results for its shareholders in the medium term.

Alturki said Desert Technologies has made investment in human capital and young leaders a cornerstone in its strategy since the company’s inception and the latest appointment is an example of such a strategy.

Alhusseini said: “I have been both blessed and humbled to be appointed in this vital role by the board of directors of Desert Technologies. I am aware of the magnitude of this challenge and wish for a successful journey aimed at providing the desired value for the company’s shareholders and Saudi market at large in line with its vision.”

He added: “We in the Kingdom have been blessed to have an optimized energy mix set by the Ministry of Energy, with ambitious targets to enhance renewable energy presence in the Kingdom, to be executed through the National Renewable Energy Program, which our wise leadership has given great attention to through the Vision 2030 initiative of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“This, in turn, serves as a roadmap for both the public and private sectors toward achieving the Kingdom’s goals in the field of renewable energy, and we look forward to the group playing a leading role in the energy markets at the national and regional levels and to be a role model for others in this promising sector.”

Alhusseini holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Prince Sultan University, along with a diploma from IMD Business School in Switzerland.

In 2017, he joined the Public Investment Fund as one of the members of the portfolio companies’ governance department and was until recently a senior portfolio manager.