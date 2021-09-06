Wipro appoints new Middle East country head

The Al-Kharj Chamber of Commerce has signed a memorandum of understanding with VFS Global for the latter to provide visa services for its members on its premises.
Leveraging its doorstep visa service, VFS Global will visit the chamber’s headquarters in Al-Kharj upon request to provide end-to-end visa services to members, bringing the process to them so they do not have to visit a visa application center. VFS Global’s range of optional services such as form filling assistance, travel insurance, document scanning and uploading (for UK visa applications), among others, will also be available to members.
“This partnership with VFS Global is an accelerant to positioning Al-Kharj as an epicenter for trade, industry and businesses by bringing visa services closer and at further convenience to our members. We look forward to working closely with VFS Global in the coming months,” said Amash bin Al-Dafin, president, Al-Kharj Chamber of Commerce.
Vinay Malhotra, regional group chief operating officer — South Asia, Middle East and North Africa and Americas, VFS Global, said: “Al-Kharj is the fourth chamber of commerce VFS Global has partnered with in the past one year, and we are proud to be supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 through our services. We are excited about this new association and look forward to providing the chamber members our best-in-class services.”
VFS Global has been providing visa services for 30 countries for citizens and residents of the Kingdom since 2005 through a network of 85 visa application centers. It is the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. With 3,532 application centers, operations in 143 countries across five continents and more than 231 million applications processed (since inception in 2001) as of July 31, VFS Global is the trusted partner of 62 client governments. The company manages nonjudgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.