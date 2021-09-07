You are here

85% of space allocated at Saudi Arabia's World Defense Show

World Defense Show, the global defense and security event to be held in Riyadh under the patronage of King Salman, has allocated 85 percent of its space.
World Defense Show, the global defense and security event to be held in Riyadh under the patronage of King Salman, has allocated 85 percent of its space.
World Defense Show, the global defense and security event to be held in Riyadh under the patronage of King Salman, has allocated 85 percent of its space. (Supplied)
World Defense Show, the global defense and security event to be held in Riyadh under the patronage of King Salman, has allocated 85 percent of its space. (Supplied)
World Defense Show, the global defense and security event to be held in Riyadh under the patronage of King Salman, has allocated 85 percent of its space. (Supplied)
  • Government entities and businesses have confirmed their participation at the inaugural show taking place from March 6-9, 2022
RIYADH: The World Defense Show, the global defense and security event to be held in Riyadh under the patronage of King Salman, has allocated 85 percent of its space, a statement released on Tuesday said.

The event aims to provide a platform for global firms to connect with the regional defense market and explore partnership opportunities with more than 100 Saudi firms exhibiting at the show.

Key government entities have confirmed their participation at the inaugural show taking place from March 6-9, 2022, including the ministries of defense, National Guard and interior, the Presidency of State Security and the General Authority for Military Industries.

They will be joined by some of the largest local defense firms, including Military Industries Corp., Al-Tadrea, GDC, the Middle East Propulsion Co., Saudi Arabian Military Industries, the National Co. for Mechanical Systems and Wahaj.

Leading global defense companies such as Embraer, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, NORINCO and Rolls Royce will also be in attendance, the statement said.

“With over 800 exhibitors, 30,000 visitors and 85 military delegations, the World Defense Show will open the local and regional defense industry to partnerships and investments from international defense players,” said the show’s CEO Shaun Ormrod.

“This will be the first time the global industry has had such open access to all the opportunities with Saudi defense entities, and we are greatly looking forward to providing the world’s best meeting environment for global industry decision makers.”

  More than 80 percent of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut
RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as Saudi Arabia’s sharp cuts in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears over slower demand, but strong Chinese economic data and US output outages capped losses.

Brent crude futures fell 93 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $71.30 a barrel, after falling 39 cents on Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.84 a barrel, down $1.45 or 2.1 percent, from Friday’s close, with no settlement price for Monday due to the Labor Day holiday in the US.

Analysts said the oil market was still assessing the data from Friday as well as Saudi Aramco’s move on Sunday to cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all its crude grades sold to Asia by at least $1 a barrel.

The deep price cuts, a sign that consumption in the world’s top-importing region remains tepid, come as lockdowns across Asia to combat the delta variant of the coronavirus have clouded the economic outlook.

“There’s some concern about demand going forward because of a weak jobs report in the US and COVID fears. The market is catching a bad mood,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

More than 80 percent of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut in after Hurricane Ida, a US. regulator said.

About 1.5 million barrels per day of oil production, or 84 percent, remains shut, while another 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 81 percent was offline, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

China’s crude oil imports rose 8 percent in August from a month earlier, data showed, as refiners resumed purchases following the issue of new import quotas.

Strong global demand helped to grow exports in China faster in August and helping take some of the pressure on the world’s second-biggest economy.

El Salvador becomes the first bitcoin nation

El Salvador becomes the first bitcoin nation
  The country bought 400 bitcoins worth around $20 million ahead of Tuesday's launch
RIYADH: El Salvador on Tuesday became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, although it suffered teething problems when the government had to unplug a digital wallet to cope with demand.

President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency, called for help from users who had already downloaded the government-backed app, to test if it was now working properly.

“Could you please try to register and post in the comments if there are any errors or if the whole process works fine?” the president wrote on Twitter.

Bukele said using bitcoin will help Salvadorans save $400 million a year on commissions for remittances, while giving access to financial services to those with no bank account.

El Salvador purchased 150 additional bitcoins on Tuesday, Salvadoran President Nayib Buekele said on Twitter.

Bukele said El Salvador was “buying the dip” after prices of the currency dropped sharply on Tuesday morning.

The purchase of 150 bitcoins, worth about $7 million, came after El Salvador bought 400 bitcoins worth around $20 million ahead of Tuesday’s launch. 

“El Salvador accepting bitcoin as a legal tender is a significant milestone for both the country and future of cryptocurrencies,” Abdullah Mashat, managing director of a private Saudi retail company, told Arab News.

He said: “Of course, accepting a cryptocurrency has its own unique challenges and that’s something El Salvador will soon discover.”

“This step won’t be the last from sovereign governments and I expect some other progressive governments to follow in order to attract global attention and more foreign direct investments,” Mashat said. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Salvadorans trying to download the Chivo digital wallet, which the government has promoted, promising $30 of bitcoin for each user, found it was unavailable on popular app stores. Then Bukele tweeted that the government had temporarily unplugged it, in order to connect more servers to deal with demand.

Bukele blamed Apple Inc., Google and Huawei’s app download platforms for the delay.

"Release him! @Apple @Google and @Huawei," Bukele wrote in one of his tweets, which was accompanied by a red-faced "angry" emoji. The wallet was later available from Huawei.

Google and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prior to Bukele’s tweet, a growing number of users on social media platforms including Twitter and Reddit were calling on people to buy small amounts of bitcoin to support the El Salvador plan, Bloomberg reported.

Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of deVere group said: “It’s almost universally recognized that the future of money is inevitably digital, in some form or another.”

“I believe this is a threshold moment in the evolution of digital currency and that it ushers in the start of a new world as we can expect more nations, especially those with developing economies, to follow El Salvador’s historic lead.”

He acknowledged that there are significant risks associated with the move, including the possibility that El Salvador will run out of dollars and that institutions such as the IMF may not view a country that has adopted bitcoin favorably.

Saudi Arabia's PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push

Saudi Arabia's PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push
  The selected banks are Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Standard Chartered
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has hired five banks to be members of an environmental, social and governance panel for its medium-term capital-raising strategy, International Financing Review reported on Monday.

The selected banks are Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Standard Chartered.  

Sources told Reuters in July that PIF sent banks a request for proposals to advise the investment fund’s global capital finance division on an ESG framework for public market capital raising.

PIF’s development of an ESG framework was likely a precursor for a multibillion-dollar debut bond sale, Reuters reported.  

This would be the Saudi wealth fund’s first. This may take place in the fourth quarter. Once an ESG framework is developed, PIF may need credit ratings and an audit of its finance before it can issue bonds.

PIF declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom's Ministry of Finance has appointed HSBC and JP Morgan as joint structuring agents for its sustainability financing framework, according to IFR.

Saudi main index closes at its highest in nearly 14 years

Saudi main index closes at its highest in nearly 14 years
  Ten of the 21 market sectors rose, led by investment and finance
RIYADH: The Tadawul All-Share Index rose 6.43 points or 0.06 percent on Tuesday to 11,414 points, one again the highest level since January 2008.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu was up 17.93 points, or 0.07 percent. It closed at 25,356.74 points, after 2,553 transactions.

Liquidity in the main market  amounted to about SR7.5 billion riyals. A total of 192.9 million shares were traded.

Shares of 75 companies made gains, while 104 shares declined.

Ten of the 21 market sectors rose, led by investment and finance 0.8 percent, basic materials, applications and technology services 0.7 percent , while the remaining 11 sectors, led by pharmaceuticals 1.1 percent, commercial and professional services 1 percent.

Media, entertainment and communications declined by 0.9 percent.

The biggest gainers on Tuesday were: Batec, up 4.3 percent , Tabuk Agricultural 3.6 percent, National Building, Marketing and Ma'aden 3.3 percent, and Waxa and Wafra 3.2 percent.

The biggest decliners were: Banan, down 6.7 percent, Sadr 3.5 percent, Al Sagr Insurance and Glass 3.4 percent, Tihama 2.4 percent, and Al Ahly REIT1 2.3 percent.

Brazil sees hydropower produce 66% of electricity, says EIA

Brazil sees hydropower produce 66% of electricity, says EIA
Itaipú hydroelectric power station in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná, Brazil
Hydropower generated two-thirds of Brazil's electricity in 2020, cementing its position as the world's second largest harnesser of the environmentally-friendly form of energy production.

Some 66 percent of electricity created in the South American came from hydropower — up two percent on 2019 — with only China producing more using this technology.

Analysis by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that alongside hydropower, wind and solar generation have also grown in Brazil, and had a combined 11 percent  share of the country’s electricity generation in 2020.

Biomass accounted for 8 percent, fossil fuel-fired plants made up another 12 percent of electricity generation.

Nuclear power was responsible for 2 percent.

The EIA report said: "Most of Brazil’s hydropower capacity is located north in the Amazon River Basin, but electricity demand centers are mainly along the eastern coast, particularly in the south.

"National electricity reliability is challenged because of the country’s reliance on one resource (hydropower), the long distance between hydropower generation and demand centers, continued drought conditions, and deforestation."

It added that the Brazilian government's latest 10-year plan forecasts that renewable sources will account for most of the additions to installed power capacity expansion by 2030.  The largest forecast addition will come from solar.

