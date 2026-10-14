RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's central role in securing global energy supplies has become even more magnified, according to World Petroleum Council Energy Executive Committee member and adviser Ivan Marten.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the World Petroleum Congress in Riyadh, Marten highlighted the Kingdom's continued investments in energy production and infrastructure, emphasizing their importance in ensuring reliable access to resources on a global scale.

He focused on the Kingdom's efforts to expand oil and gas production capacity and strengthen infrastructure, describing those investments as essential to maintaining global energy flows.

"It was great to have the event in Saudi Arabia because, at the end of the day, Saudi Arabia is the energy capital of the world, but at the same time is a country that has put a lot of interest and strength into energy price stability and energy security. So I think the congress has come at a very good moment, given all the geopolitical issues," he said.