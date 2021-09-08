ICD signs $25m LoF deal to support SMEs in Nigeria

You are here

Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

Ayman Sejiny, CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector the private sector arm of IsDB Group, and Hassan Usman, managing director and CEO of Jaiz Bank-Nigeria, signed a $25 million Shariah-compliant line of financing agreement to support SMEs in Nigeria, including those adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Out of this $25 million LoF, $10 million is being allocated under the ICD’s $250 million COVID-19 support package to help the private sector affected by the pandemic by leveraging on the expertise of the banking system of its member countries.
ICD’s LoF facility will help to expand Jaiz Bank’s customer base by provision of Shariah-compliant financing in response to the growing demand for Islamic finance to support, among others, projects and industries affected by COVID-19.
Sejiny said: “Continuous cooperation between ICD and Jaiz Bank, the pioneer in Islamic banking in Nigeria, will result in easier access by SMEs to Shariah-compliant financing that will meet their funding needs, as well as assist in keeping businesses open and preserving jobs, which is in line with ICD’s commitments to help the Nigerian economy to overcome the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen financial inclusion. We have no doubt that this LoF facility will provide much needed support to private sector businesses including those which have been affected by the pandemic”
Usman added: “We are delighted with this partnership with ICD, which started in 2018 with a $20 million line of finance to support SMEs in Nigeria. The line was fully utilized by eligible SMEs, with substantial portions going to the agricultural sector. The facility was fully repaid earlier this year and has helped in generating over 791 direct jobs and positioned the bank among the major banks in repatriating non-oil export proceeds for the country. The additional $25 million line of financing facility will further enhance the bank’s capacity to continue to provide support to the local private sector enterprises with substantial socioeconomic impact.
“We appreciate ICD for extending this facility in such a challenging time due to the COVID-19 pandemic when economies need banks to further support their customers, especially SMEs in order to foster economic growth and direct job creation.”
Jaiz Bank PLC — the premier Islamic bank in Nigeria — commenced operations in 2012 to deliver innovative financial solutions and exceptional customer experience. The bank started with a regional license obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria to operate in the northern part of the country, and thereafter, transformed into a national bank in 2016, with key presence in virtually all regions of the country.

Topics: Nigeria

Trade show organizer dmg events is hosting three major events to help relaunch the Kingdom’s “live” events trade season. These include the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo, the Hotel Show Saudi Arabia and INDEX Saudi, taking place from Sept. 7-9 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.
Saudi Arabia is poised for an influx of hotel, hospitality, interiors, and entertainment industry players from around the region as the Kingdom reopens venues and for tourism. The events come at a critical time for trade to ensure the rebound of key megaprojects in the region.
“These events are the only platform for local venues, hotel operators, project owners, designers, contractors and retailers to access products and services directly from local and international suppliers. They will be the Kingdom’s first entertainment, hospitality and interiors events to take place for 18 months and will offer the buyers a great opportunity to source the latest product designs and innovations as well as finally being able to network with industry colleagues,” said Andy White, senior vice president, dmg events.
At SEA Expo, visitors will experience an action-packed event featuring the latest cutting-edge technological leisure solutions including the RoboThespian — the flagship robot that will entertain guests at the Experience UK Pavilion. They will also get to see SEA’s fire-starter — Super FX — a live display of the latest pyrotechnic innovations. Elsewhere, the event will feature a Portuguese Pavilion of beautiful furniture displays as well as world-class culinary creations at the Chefs Mystery Box Challenge.

These events are the only platform for local venues, hotel operators, project owners, designers, contractors and retailers to access products and services directly from local and international suppliers.

Andy White, Senior Vice President, dmg events.

Delegates will also be able to drill down into all aspects of the Saudi Arabian market through multiple knowledge-sharing summits, boasting more than 60 of the Kingdom’s tourism, entertainment, and leisure leaders from both the public and private sectors.
The list of speakers includes leadership figures from Sala Entertainment, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, Al-Hokair, Ministry of Tourism, IHG, NEOM, The Red Sea Development Company and AMAALA.
The events are free to attend for trade professionals only, and open daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center. Advance online registration is mandatory.

Topics: Saudi trade show

Topics: PR Arabia National Auto Award

World’s best performers convene for InClassica music festival in Dubai 

World’s best performers convene for InClassica music festival in Dubai 
Updated 07 September 2021

World’s best performers convene for InClassica music festival in Dubai 

World’s best performers convene for InClassica music festival in Dubai 
Updated 07 September 2021

This year, the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) has joined forces with SAMIT Event Group to present the latest edition of the InClassica International Music Festival in Dubai, which started on Aug. 15 and will continue until Sept. 26. This musical event is taking place at two of the city’s most important venues: The Dubai Opera and the Coca-Cola Arena.
In addition, the festival is also presenting the Classic Piano International Competition, as well as the Middle East Classical Music Academy (MECMA). Classic Piano featured the winners of 14 preliminary competitions from around the world, who were competing in Dubai across four rounds in a stunning display of musicianship and pianistic excellence. MECMA, taking place in parallel with InClassica (from Sept. 4 to 23) welcomes some of the most esteemed professors and performers from across the globe for a series of workshops, lectures and open masterclasses.
“After such a challenging period for the world of classical music and culture in general, I am proud to announce the InClassica International Festival, featuring an exclusive program with some of the greatest soloists, orchestras, and conductors from all over the world. Along with our other projects, this event mixes together talent, fame and passion, and I cannot wait to welcome our valued audiences to Dubai,” said Konstantin Ishkhanov, president of the EUFSC.

Konstantin Ishkhanov, president of the EUFSC


In addition to repertoire by famous European composers, InClassica will feature works by contemporary composer Alexey Shor, who serves as composer-in-residence for the festival. Shor’s pieces have been performed all over the world by a number of prestigious ensembles, including the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra and the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, to name a few. 

Featured soloists for InClassica include:

- Recipient of the 2011 Leonard Bernstein Award, first prize winner of the Walter E. Naumburg Viola Competition and the 2010 Avery Fisher Career Grant, violist David Aaron Carpenter (US);

- First prize and golden medal recipient at the XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow, and winner of the IX Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition Hannover and Singapore International Violin Competition, violinist Sergei Dogadin (Russia);

- Double second prize winner at the Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition in 2011 and 13th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2009, pianist Yeol Eum Son (South Korea); 

- First prize and audience award recipient at Placido Domingo’s Operalia in 2002, soprano Carmen Giannattasio (Italy);

- Winner of the Sydney International Piano Competition in 2016 and prize winner for Best Overall Concerto, Best 19th/20th Century Concerto, Best Violin and Piano Sonata and Best Preliminaries for his first-round recital, pianist Andrey Gugnin (Russia);

- And recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the German Record Critics’ Association, seven Juno Awards, 11 Grammy nominations, the 2018 Jean Gimbel Lane Prize in Piano Performance awarded by Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music, and the Paul de Hueck and Norman Walford Career Achievement Awards for Keyboard Artistry from the Ontario Arts Foundation, pianist Marc-André Hamelin (Canada).

Featured conductors due to appear at InClassica include: Arkady Feldman (Russia), Michael Francis (UK/US), Mikhail Kirchhoff (Russia), Felix Korobov (Russia), Gergely Madaras (Hungary), Mikhail Pletnev (Russia), Daniel Raiskin (Russia/Netherlands), Alexander Sladkovsky (Russia), Sergey Smbatyan (Armenia), Marius Stravinsky (UK) and Dmitry Yablonsky (US/Israel/Spain). Orchestras performing at InClassica include: The Russian National Orchestra, Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, Slovak Philharmonic, Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra (Israel); Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Kaliningrad Symphony Orchestra (Russia) and the Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz (Germany).

Topics: Dubai Music

Wipro appoints new Middle East country head

Mohammed Areff has been appointed as Wipro’s new country head and managing director for the Middle East.
Mohammed Areff has been appointed as Wipro’s new country head and managing director for the Middle East.
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

Wipro appoints new Middle East country head

Mohammed Areff has been appointed as Wipro’s new country head and managing director for the Middle East.
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has announced the appointment of Mohammed Areff as the country head and managing director for the Middle East.
Areff will focus on Wipro’s vision for business growth, localization, brand building and significant transformational and modernization engagements with clients in key sectors across the region.
Areff is a veteran bringing in over two decades of experience with various multinationals in the Middle East and has held lead roles in spearheading client transformations across various industries.
In his most recent role, Areff was the regional director of Microsoft Gulf, where he was responsible for driving successful customer outcomes by leveraging technology deployments and implementations across multi-cloud environments, leveraging data and AI, CRM, ERP, enterprise security, and incorporating the use of Microsoft’s productivity and collaboration tools.

 

Topics: Wipro

Topics: VFS Global

45thanniversary

