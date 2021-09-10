Egypt Elaraby Group chairman dies at age 89

You are here

Elaraby Group was established in 1964 and works in the field of marketing and manufacturing electronic and electrical devices. (Supplied)
  • Elaraby is considered one of the pioneers of Egyptian industry
RIYADH: Egyptian businessman Mahmoud Elaraby, founder and chairman of Elaraby Industrial Group, died on Thursday at the age of 89, the Group announced on Facebook.

Elaraby is considered one of the pioneers of Egyptian industry, and he was the president of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce. His company is one of the largest industrial groups in the country.

Elaraby Group was established in 1964 and works in the field of marketing and manufacturing electronic and electrical devices.

In 1974, the Elaraby Group entered into a partnership with the Japanese company Toshiba, and this was the beginning of the group’s entry into the field of local manufacturing, according to its website.

Mahmoud Elaraby is the father of Ibrahim Elaraby, president of the General Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia should draw on its tradition of hospitality and bring more Saudis into the industry to help it achieve its goal of becoming a leading global tourist destination by 2030, according to delegates at this year’s Hotel Show Saudi Arabia.

“In Saudi Arabia, we all know the hospitality, it is very commonly practiced here,” said Salman Gasim, CEO of Jeddah-based Swiss Hospitality Co., which provides training for staff in the hospitality sector.

“So, all we do here today is we just combine the best quality standards with these local hospitality values, and then we bring what we call the new Saudi hospitality with the aim of raising the quality of service to a higher level where it deserves to be,” Gasim said in an interview at the Riyadh-based conference and exhibition.

Saudi Arabia is investing billions of dollars into hotels, resorts and travel as it seeks to achieve the Vision 2030 goals for the tourism industry laid out by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

An example is the Red Sea Project, a 28,000 sq. km sustainable tourism resort featuring more than 90 unspoiled islands along Saudi Arabia’s west coast. By completion in 2030, it will consist of 50 hotels with 8,000 rooms and 1,300 residential properties.

The Kingdom also said in July it plans to launch a new national airline focused on tourism as it seeks to ween its economy off dependency on oil.

“With all the mega projects in the country, the hospitality industry in the Kingdom needs more Saudi talent,” said Tariq Valani, Senior Vice President IT of Middle East, Africa, India and Turkey, Accor Group.

The Hotel Show was also a platform for young professionals to learn about the industry, the leading companies in the sector and what opportunities are available to them.

Saudization is another key plank of Vision 2030 and the Kingdom has the lowest level of dependence on foreign labor among the GCC countries at around 77 percent, according to S&P Global Ratings.

  • Jobs listed on the site as “remote” have jumped more than 8.5 times since the start of the pandemic to 16 percent of the total in August
RIYADH: Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn professional-networking site will help job seekers find remote and hybrid roles through new options that allow filtering out roles in traditional offices or find workplaces that offer a mix, the company said in a blog on Thursday.

The move aims to respond to seismic changes in workers’ attitudes during the pandemic, as it has changed employees’ mindsets in a shift that LinkedIn calls “the great reshuffle.”

Jobs listed on the site as “remote” continue to increase, with such postings jumping more than 8.5 times since the start of the pandemic to 16 percent of the total in August, according to Bloomberg.

LinkedIn also plans to make it easier to find out about companies’ vaccination requirements.

In-person work isn’t going away, the company said. An internal survey showed that Microsoft’s own workforce plans to return to the office more frequently than managers expected, with 8 percent of non-managerial employees saying they plan to be in the office every day, compared with manager expectations for only 1 percent.

Still, the survey showed that bosses generally plan to log more time in-person than their employees do, both giving the same reason: They felt it was easier to focus on work.

LinkedIn is offering nearly 40 courses for free at any time until October 9, 2021, to help professionals make the most of the Great Reshuffle, and develop skills needed to navigate this moment, including finding a new job amid the shift, managing workload and overcoming burnout, and adapting to hybrid work, the company said in the blog.

  • The shadow economy costs the Kingdom up to $107 billion annually
JEDDAH: The first phase of Saudi Arabia’s e-invoicing project, Fatoorah, is set to be effective in less than three months, according to Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA).

The project is seen as having major benefits for the Saudi economy, including addressing commercial concealment and the “shadow economy,” which costs the Kingdom up to SR400 billion ($107 billion) annually.

Under the new regulation, buyers and sellers will have a digitized system that allows the smooth exchange and processing of invoices, credit notes, and debit notes.

“It is expected that the project will have a tangible impact on the national economy by curtailing the shadow economy and tackling commercial concealment,” Saudi financial analyst Talat Zaki Hafiz said.

Project manager Abdullah Al-Funtukh said the e-invoicing scheme will be implemented in two phases, with the first one set to happen on Dec. 4 this year.

“The first phase entails generating and storing tax invoices and notes through compliant electronic systems containing the required tax data-fields,” he said.

The next phase will focus on integrating taxpayers into the system, allowing them to access relevant e-invoicing services, Al-Funtukh said.

“ZATCA aims to provide the taxpayers a non-technical overview of the e-invoicing (Fatoorah) and the requirements to facilitate their readiness for phase one,” he added.

The project is in line with an earlier government announcement to better regulate commercial transactions in the Kingdom, introducing strict penalties for violators.

But Hafiz said the scheme also has other benefits for businesses.

“E-invoicing also shortens payment cycles, improves accounts reconciliation, enhances compliance, and cuts the amount of physical storage space required,” he said.

It will also support fair competition in the small to medium enterprises (SME) sector.

  • Arab Gas Pipeline infrastructure is mainly ready
  • Electricity exports from Jordan to Lebanon be explored
RIYADH: It will take no longer than four weeks to develop a clear roadmap to restart exports of natural gas from Egypt to Lebanon, Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati said following a meeting with his counterparts from Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.

The readiness of the physical infrastructure needs to be ascertained and existing agreements reviewed, Zawati told Asharq.

Egyptian gas was being pumped through the Arab Gas Pipeline to Lebanon from 2009 to 2011, but was halted due to political and security conditions in the region. The Arab Gas Pipeline begins in Al-Arish in Egypt, then enters Jordan through the Aqaba Governorate, and then north to the Syrian border and from there to Homs, where it is then transferred to Lebanon.

Jordan has imported gas from Egypt since 2018, according to Zawati. “The infrastructure and logistics on the Jordanian side are ready and we are ready,” she said.

Zawati also revealed that there will be a meeting soon regarding the export of electricity from Jordan to Lebanon, which will be determined by the capacity of the line connecting Syria and Lebanon.

“The amount that Jordan can export is 200 MW to 250 MW, and the network and stations we have today are capable of supplying such quantities,” she said. “Therefore, it is important to repair the broken and damaged networks on the Syrian side.”

An attack on the Arab Gas Pipeline between the Syrian towns of Ad Dumayr and Adra, northwest of the capital Damascus in August 2020, suspected to have been carried out by Islamic State militants, caused widespread blackouts across the country.

  • Taliban will be forced to seek cooperation with China to resuscitate the economy nocountry’s war-torn economy following US withdrawal
LONDON: A leading London-based think tank has warned the Taliban will be forced to seek cooperation with China to resuscitate the country’s war-torn economy following US withdrawal and the freezing of Western aid.
A report by the Centre for Economics and Business Research said China was best placed to fill the vacuum left by the West’s hurried exit because it has a record of “aggressive mineral exploitation” and “constructing infrastructure where none exists.”
The warning comes as the UN appealed for almost $200 million in extra funding for lifesaving aid in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.
The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said the extra sum meant a total of $606 million in aid was now needed for Afghanistan until the end of the year.
The suspension of foreign aid has raised concerns the country will face severe social unrest.
Afghanistan is home to many of the world’s most sought after rare earth minerals, including lithium which is used for electric car and other batteries.
Estimates suggest the Taliban could be sitting on $3 trillion worth of rare earth minerals.
However, the country’s poor infrastructure means exploiting these resources and bringing them to markets has been all but impossible.
The CEBR report points to China’s Belt and Road Initiative which has a track record of improving infrastructure in developing countries and the fact that China, unlike Western democracies, “pays less attention to human rights,” a key condition for financial aid from the West to continue.
While the power vacuum left by the US and its Western allies could also be filled by Russia, which has a long history of intervention in the country, the CEBR insists only China can fulfill Afghanistan’s current needs.
Prof. Douglas McWilliams, founder and deputy executive chairman of CEBR, told Arab News: “There are essentially three reasons why it will be China. Firstly, it has the demand for the minerals. Secondly, China has the cash to invest on a much larger scale, and lastly, it has the expertise at building the infrastructure as part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Neighboring Pakistan is already one of the biggest recipients of Belt and Road funds. By contrast Russia doesn’t have the need for the minerals, so while it might back the Chinese efforts, the driving force will be China.”

HIGHLIGHT

The CEBR report points to China’s Belt and Road Initiative which has a track record of improving infrastructure in developing countries and the fact that China, unlike Western democracies, ‘pays less attention to human rights,’ a key condition for financial aid from the West to continue.

Since China’s BRI, also known as the New Silk Road, was launched in 2013, Beijing has invested more than $60 billion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.
China also spends an average of around $12 billion annually on infrastructure in Africa, which has transformed the continent’s transport and energy sectors.
McWilliams added: “The Taliban have few friends amongst the Western powers since they have been fighting against NATO for so long. China is the obvious place to turn, especially since they share a 91 km border. The pattern of Chinese engagement is different from that of the West. There is less focus on human rights and attempts at nation building. And much more focus on mineral exploitation. The Afghans support Uighur dissidents in China, but it is likely that the Chinese will insist that this ends as the price of cooperation.”
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Ji suggested Beijing would seek the extradition of Uighurs in Afghanistan earlier this year. The Taliban have so far rejected this.
China already controls the bulk of world supplies of lithium and rare earths. The prospect of Beijing further tightening its control of lithium deposits would be a major setback for the US and Europe.
The CEBR said since the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 inflows of capital, mainly military spending, and aid, resulted in Afghan GDP in real terms rising from $8 billion in 2005 to $18 billion in 2019.
However, against a backdrop of corruption and civil war, Afghanistan’s ranking in the World Bank’s ease of doing business survey plunged to 173rd position (out of 190 countries) last year.
The country ranks even worse for international trade, enforcing contracts, property rights and paying taxes ,which the report said are “fundamental to building up a modern economy.”
The CEBR added that Taliban policies, particularly about women, will hold back overall growth, and that the “trickle-down” effect from mineral exploitation is weak compared with other economic sectors like manufacturing or tech, “so many of the benefits will be concentrated in few hands”.
The report comes as the Taliban claimed it had taken “complete control” of Panjshir province, the last holdout of Afghanistan’s opposition to the group led by Ahmad Masoud and Amrullah Saleh, the former vice president of the country.

