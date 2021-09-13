You are here

Free tickets for vaccinated students at AMC Cinemas

The free cinema ticket offer will allow young students who are vaccinated to enjoy the latest movie releases at AMC Cinemas across the Kingdom.
The free cinema ticket offer will allow young students who are vaccinated to enjoy the latest movie releases at AMC Cinemas across the Kingdom.
Free tickets for vaccinated students at AMC Cinemas

The free cinema ticket offer will allow young students who are vaccinated to enjoy the latest movie releases at AMC Cinemas across the Kingdom.
AMC Cinemas, the first global cinema operator in Saudi Arabia, is offering free cinema tickets to students aged 12-18 years who have received both vaccine doses for COVID-19. The incentive has been developed in support of the Ministry of Health’s aim to ensure a safe return to school.
The initiative is being launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and in partnership with Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. It follows a previous successful campaign introduced by AMC Cinemas and the Ministry in recognition of frontline health care workers. “Take The Step” was a national initiative developed in response to the outbreak of the pandemic and aimed at combatting the spread of COVID-19. The company worked closely with the Ministry to design the campaign, which jointly aimed to raise awareness of the vital role of frontline health care workers and remind people of the importance of their individual and collective cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

• AMC Cinemas’ move supports Ministry of Health initiatives to ensure a safe return to school. • Offer applies to all school students aged 12 to 18 years who have received both vaccine doses for COVID-19.

AMC Cinemas also launched another campaign, #Your_Health_Matters earlier in the year, to raise awareness around the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle habits, which gained traction across all social media channels.
The free cinema ticket offer will allow young students who are vaccinated to enjoy the latest movie releases at AMC Cinemas.
Since cinemas and the entertainment sector are both notably contributing to the Kingdom’s development, AMC Cinemas seeks to use its locations and channels to take a proactive role in providing support for public health awareness campaigns.
The initiative is the latest development in AMC Cinemas’ ongoing commitment to social responsibility. The company aims to make a positive impact in terms of promoting sustainable health through community initiatives and by supporting government programs, especially in relation to efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kingdom.

Hyundai Motor Group has set out its vision for hydrogen energy and a global hydrogen society.
At the Hydrogen Wave global online forum held on Tuesday, the group presented its plans to popularize hydrogen by 2040 through the introduction of new technologies and mobility solutions in transportation and other industrial sectors. It envisions a future where hydrogen energy will be used not only for transportation but will also be applied to wider areas of industries and sectors.
Further underscoring its commitment to clean sustainable energy for all types of mobility, the group unveiled plans that will see the electrification of all new commercial vehicle models — featuring fuel cell electric or battery electric powertrains, as well as the application of fuel cell systems — to all models by 2028.
The Hydrogen Wave activities kicked off with an online presentation led by chairman Euisun Chung and other senior executives. The team outlined the group’s future hydrogen strategy for fuel cell systems and fuel cell-based solutions for mobility and other areas.
The group’s central target to fully apply its commercial vehicle lineup with fuel cells by 2028 will make it the first global automaker to realize such ambitions for commercial vehicle transportation and will further help facilitate the transition to true sustainable mobility.

The group unveiled plans that will see the electrification of all new commercial vehicle models — featuring fuel cell electric or battery electric powertrains.

“Hyundai Motor Group’s vision is to apply hydrogen energy in all areas of life and industry such as our homes, workplaces and factories. The goal is to make hydrogen readily available for everyone, everything, and everywhere,” said Chung at the Hydrogen Wave forum. “We want to offer practical solutions for the sustainable development of humanity and with these breakthroughs, we aim to help foster a worldwide ‘hydrogen society’ by 2040.”
The online global forum will be followed by a physical “HydroVILLE” exhibition, at which the newly introduced applications and concepts will be presented. Inspired by the potential for clean hydrogen, the exhibition features various fuel cell concepts for future mobility and power generation.
Since the development of its first fuel cell electric vehicle in 1998, the group has been preparing for the future of hydrogen.

In 2013, the Tucson FCEV was introduced, opening the door to the mass production of FCEVs. Then, in 2018, the company launched the next-generation fuel cell SUV, NEXO, and the world’s first heavy-duty fuel cell truck, XCIENT Fuel Cell, in 2020.
According to the Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led initiative of leading energy, transport, industry and investment companies, hydrogen energy will account for 18 percent of global energy demand by 2050, with a market size of $2.5 trillion. The popularization of hydrogen energy will also help cut CO2 emissions by more than 6 billion tons a year, while creating more than 30 million new jobs.

 

Nurturing the next generation of labor force contributors to shape a half-century of industrial growth and develop digitization and sustainability strategies across vital economic sectors will fall under the spotlight at this year’s inaugural Youth Preparedness and Knowledge Economy Summit powered by Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy. The event is organized by Informa Connect in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Education.
Being held on Sept. 20-21 at ADGM Authorities Building, Al-Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, the new networking platform will see C-suite level speakers explore workable solutions for accelerating the country’s economic growth, boosting employment and enhancing Emirati youths’ career preparedness.
At the summit, Natalja Kissina, vice president — HR of Gulf countries at Schneider Electric, the multinational energy and automation leader, will deep-dive into the role of youth in empowering diversified economic performance during her keynote session, titled “How a Leading Organization is Taking the Lead in Promoting Apprenticeships.”
Stressing the importance of cross-industry collaboration to ensure students have the relevant experiences to thrive in the future workplace, Kissina said: “The workplace is changing dramatically and organizations have to rethink how they engage and prepare youth to enter the workforce.

The workplace is changing dramatically and organizations have to rethink how they engage and prepare youth to enter the workforce.
Natalja Kissina
Vice President HR of Gulf
Countries at Schneider Electric

“The shifts toward digitization and sustainability, coupled with the rise of new concepts such as artificial intelligence, means businesses have to think hard about how they’re collaborating with governments, universities and young people to provide the knowledge and tools young people need to make the right career choices in coming years.”
Elsewhere, confirmed speakers from UAE entities, including Tanfeeth and Etisalat, will hold discussions on topics such as: The Government’s Role in Supporting and Empowering Young Minds and Talent, Equipping Students for Predicted Future Skills, and The Benefits of an Apprenticeship. The diverse range of expert-led content will include sessions by a lineup of more than 30 visionary speakers from entities including NYU Abu Dhabi, Jacobs, ACTVET, Etihad Aviation Group, SEDRA, Majid Al-Futtaim, the Department of Health, and du.
Day 1 of the summit will see a keynote by Hussain Ibrahim Al-Hammadi, the UAE minister of education, providing insights into the Ministry’s post-COVID response and recovery strategy. Other opening sessions include: Empowering Youth to Shape the Future through Innovation and Technology, Preparing for the 4th Industrial Revolution, The Importance of Developing, Promoting and Retaining our Homegrown Experts in the Highly-Competitive Age of “Talentism,” and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility to Make the Future Work for All.

 

As Kempinski Hotels restructures its operations in the Middle East and Africa region, three seasoned hoteliers have been recently appointed as area general managers to oversee a number of the group‘s luxurious hotels while keeping the responsibility for their own hotels as general managers.
“Given the ever-changing landscape of our industry, this enhanced and very effective new operational structure allows us to be as close as possible to our hotels and owners in the region and gives us the right framework to remain a flexible and agile business partner that adapts and responds effectively and rapidly to the demand,” said Bernold Schroeder, chief executive officer ad interim and chairman of the Kempinski Hotels Management Board.
Sébastien Mariette, the new area general manager Levant, started his journey with Kempinski in 2007 and occupied several leadership roles across the world. Mariette holds a master’s degree as well as a master of business administration in international hospitality management. As the
area general manager Levant, he oversees from now on the three Kempinski hotels in Jordan as well as the Kempinski Summerland Hotel and Resort Beirut, Lebanon.

The new area general managers will oversee a number of the group‘s luxurious hotels while keeping the responsibility for their own hotels as general managers.

Coming from a successful hotelier family, Karim Tayach brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position. Based in Qatar, he will not only look after Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl and Kempinski Residences and Suites in Doha, but also after Kempinski Hotel Muscat in Oman as well as Kempinski Al-Othman Hotel in Alkhobar. Tayach has been in the luxury hotel industry for more than 27 years and started his journey as a corporate management trainee at the Hyatt Regency Makkah in Saudi Arabia.
A well-known expert in the luxury hotel industry in Africa, Manish Nambiar is the new area general manager in charge of this region for Kempinski Hotels.
He joined the company in 2004 as regional executive chef and has held several leadership roles. Apart from his general manager position in Accra, he now oversees in his new role Villa Rosa Kempinski Nairobi and Olare Mara Kempinski Masai Mara in Kenya, Djibouti Palace Kempinski, Kempinski Seychelles Resort as well as three hotels in Egypt, Kempinski Nile Hotel and Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski in Cairo and Kempinski Hotel Soma Bay.

LuLu festival brings the ‘best of Sri Lanka’ to Kingdom

A number of Sri Lankan specialities, including tea, spices, fruits and vegetables, rice and coconut products, have been especially flown for the festival. (Supplied)
A number of Sri Lankan specialities, including tea, spices, fruits and vegetables, rice and coconut products, have been especially flown for the festival. (Supplied)
Updated 11 September 2021
Arab News

LuLu festival brings the ‘best of Sri Lanka’ to Kingdom

A number of Sri Lankan specialities, including tea, spices, fruits and vegetables, rice and coconut products, have been especially flown for the festival. (Supplied)
  • Sri Lankan cuisine is a blend of many colonial influences — British, Dutch and Portuguese as well as pan-Asian with Indian (especially South Indian) and Indonesian influences
Updated 11 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The spicy and full-bodied flavors of Sri Lanka’s cuisine are under the spotlight at LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia as the retail chain hosts the “Best of Sri Lanka” festival at its stores across the Kingdom. A number of Sri Lankan specialities, including tea, spices, fruits and vegetables, rice and a variety of coconut products, have been especially flown in from the island nation for LuLu’s customers.

The festival, which runs until Sept 14, was inaugurated at Lulu’s Murabba branch in the capital city on Sept. 9 by chief guest Dulmith Waruna, the charge d’affaires at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh. Also present were Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets and other LuLu Group officials.

With the event, the hypermarket aims to bring alive the unique culinary heritage of Sri Lanka, which is a blend of many colonial influences — British, Dutch and Portuguese as well as pan-Asian with Indian (especially South Indian) and Indonesian influences.

The festival promotion gives shoppers a chance to stock up on top-quality spices that Sri Lanka is famed for: Cloves, pepper, cinnamon and others, all of which have been packaged for hygiene, aroma and convenience. On offer is also a variety of tea and tea-based herbal infusions with turmeric, chamomile and other herbs and teas from signature plantations around Sri Lanka.

Several varieties of healthy and organic coconut products such as coconut cream, coconut milk and virgin, cold-pressed coconut oil are available at discounted prices, while the vegetables section is bursting with the goodness, color and juicy flavors of Sri Lankan farm produce.

“LuLu Hypermarket has brought together a rich and classic collection of the best of Sri Lankan products and this is certainly an invitation to all shoppers to explore the tastes of our country,” said Waruna. “Sri Lanka and the Arab world share a rich culinary experience, which nurtured the spice trade of the olden days and the spices still have a vibrant presence in Arab kitchens today.”

Mohammed, director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets, expressed his thanks to the Sri Lankan Embassy for their support of the festival. “The food products of Sri Lanka are exotic, healthy and unique, and with the LuLu sourcing center in the country, we have a network of suppliers who give us the first pick of the best on offer from there. We are delighted to share this bounty with our customers and explore the tastes of the best of Sri Lanka,” he said.

Saudi trade show season returns with three events

The action-packed Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo is taking place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.
The action-packed Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo is taking place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi trade show season returns with three events

The action-packed Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo is taking place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

Trade show organizer dmg events is hosting three major events to help relaunch the Kingdom’s “live” events trade season. These include the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo, the Hotel Show Saudi Arabia and INDEX Saudi, taking place from Sept. 7-9 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.
Saudi Arabia is poised for an influx of hotel, hospitality, interiors, and entertainment industry players from around the region as the Kingdom reopens venues and for tourism. The events come at a critical time for trade to ensure the rebound of key megaprojects in the region.
“These events are the only platform for local venues, hotel operators, project owners, designers, contractors and retailers to access products and services directly from local and international suppliers. They will be the Kingdom’s first entertainment, hospitality and interiors events to take place for 18 months and will offer the buyers a great opportunity to source the latest product designs and innovations as well as finally being able to network with industry colleagues,” said Andy White, senior vice president, dmg events.
At SEA Expo, visitors will experience an action-packed event featuring the latest cutting-edge technological leisure solutions including the RoboThespian — the flagship robot that will entertain guests at the Experience UK Pavilion. They will also get to see SEA’s fire-starter — Super FX — a live display of the latest pyrotechnic innovations. Elsewhere, the event will feature a Portuguese Pavilion of beautiful furniture displays as well as world-class culinary creations at the Chefs Mystery Box Challenge.

These events are the only platform for local venues, hotel operators, project owners, designers, contractors and retailers to access products and services directly from local and international suppliers.

Andy White, Senior Vice President, dmg events.

Delegates will also be able to drill down into all aspects of the Saudi Arabian market through multiple knowledge-sharing summits, boasting more than 60 of the Kingdom’s tourism, entertainment, and leisure leaders from both the public and private sectors.
The list of speakers includes leadership figures from Sala Entertainment, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, Al-Hokair, Ministry of Tourism, IHG, NEOM, The Red Sea Development Company and AMAALA.
The events are free to attend for trade professionals only, and open daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center. Advance online registration is mandatory.

