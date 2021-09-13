Free tickets for vaccinated students at AMC Cinemas

AMC Cinemas, the first global cinema operator in Saudi Arabia, is offering free cinema tickets to students aged 12-18 years who have received both vaccine doses for COVID-19. The incentive has been developed in support of the Ministry of Health’s aim to ensure a safe return to school.
The initiative is being launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and in partnership with Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. It follows a previous successful campaign introduced by AMC Cinemas and the Ministry in recognition of frontline health care workers. “Take The Step” was a national initiative developed in response to the outbreak of the pandemic and aimed at combatting the spread of COVID-19. The company worked closely with the Ministry to design the campaign, which jointly aimed to raise awareness of the vital role of frontline health care workers and remind people of the importance of their individual and collective cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.
HIGHLIGHTS
• AMC Cinemas’ move supports Ministry of Health initiatives to ensure a safe return to school. • Offer applies to all school students aged 12 to 18 years who have received both vaccine doses for COVID-19.
AMC Cinemas also launched another campaign, #Your_Health_Matters earlier in the year, to raise awareness around the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle habits, which gained traction across all social media channels.
The free cinema ticket offer will allow young students who are vaccinated to enjoy the latest movie releases at AMC Cinemas.
Since cinemas and the entertainment sector are both notably contributing to the Kingdom’s development, AMC Cinemas seeks to use its locations and channels to take a proactive role in providing support for public health awareness campaigns.
The initiative is the latest development in AMC Cinemas’ ongoing commitment to social responsibility. The company aims to make a positive impact in terms of promoting sustainable health through community initiatives and by supporting government programs, especially in relation to efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kingdom.