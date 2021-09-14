You are here

  Saudi Arabia to produce AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID vaccines locally

Saudi Arabia to produce AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID vaccines locally

Saudi Arabia to produce AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID vaccines locally
The summit is scheduled to discuss scientific topics, such as opportunities and challenges related to medical biotechnology in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock)
  • The summit will start today in Riyadh, in the presence of the ministers of finance, investment, health and industry
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to sign agreements with international pharmaceutical companies, among them AstraZeneca and Pfizer to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines locally, as part of the activities of the Riyadh International Summit for Medical Technology, Asharq reported.

The summit will start today in Riyadh, in the presence of the ministers of finance, investment, health and industry.

Memorandums of understanding will be signed in the field of pharmaceutical manufacturing and medical technology between a number of international companies specialized in these fields and between the Ministry of Investment and Health Affairs at the Ministry of National Guard, sources told Asharq.

The summit is scheduled to discuss scientific topics, such as opportunities and challenges related to medical biotechnology in Saudi Arabia, the investment strategy towards medical biotechnology, and the role of biotechnology in developing drugs, vaccines, and cellular and genetic therapies.

Global shipping industry rakes in huge profits

Global shipping industry rakes in huge profits
  • Jump in earnings has been caused due to a 333%hike in shipping cost
JEDDAH: The global shipping industry is raking in huge revenues daily at a level not seen since 2008.

The sudden jump in earnings has been caused due to a 333 percent hike in shipping cost in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, which disrupted the global supply chains, according to a Bloomberg report.

The hike in cargo charges, however, has raised the specter of inflation around the globe. An increase in transportation cost has a cascading effect on the overall economy and the end-user is affected the most.

Eighty percent of global trade takes place through the sea, which means the impact of the higher shipping cost will not be confined to one economic sector.

Currently, a 40-foot container from China to Europe costs $14,287, which is up more than 500 percent from a year earlier. The impact of the shipping cost does not stay here; it affects the prices of almost everything transported through such containers.

With the global economy reopening and rebounding from the pandemic, the containers sector is set for huge profits due to a rise in demand for raw materials and other items.

Logistics companies are making huge profits, for example, Maersk posted an estimated $5billion in earnings last month.

The spree is likely to continue for the shipping industry, as the demand for raw materials and other items is not expected to decline any time soon.

Businesses expand further into crypto as institutional interest jumps: Market wrap

Businesses expand further into crypto as institutional interest jumps: Market wrap
  • Leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ether extend losses
RIYADH: The two leading cryptocurrencies extended losses on Monday with Bitcoin falling by 3.91 percent to $44,126.75 at 5:29 p.m. Riyadh time and Ether slipping 7.8 percent to $3,165.26, according to data from CoinDesk.

Despite the decline, different companies around the world are investing in cryptocurrencies and countries devising policies to regulate these digital coins.

Nasdaq-listed MicroStrategy announced that it has bought about an additional 5,050 Bitcoins.

The business intelligence software company now owns 114,042 Bitcoins.

It also said it bought approximately 8,957 Bitcoins for $419.9 million in cash during the third quarter between July 1 and Sept. 12.

Hedge fund Brevan Howard Asset Management has formed a new unit to manage crypto and digital assets, signaling its growing interest in the fast-evolving asset class.

As the London-based investment firm explained, the creation of BH Digital aims to expand its reach in the cryptocurrency market.

It also appointed Colleen Sullivan, CEO and co-founder of CMT Digital, as head of private investment and venture activities in the sector, according to a statement released Monday.

“This move underscores the company’s commitment to rapidly expanding its platform and offering in cryptocurrency and digital assets,” Aaron Landy, CEO of Brevan Howard, said in the statement.

The new unit follows Brevan Howard’s decision earlier this year to start investing up to 1.5 percent of a major hedge fund's capital in digital assets.

Co-founder Alan Howard also recently acquired a 25 percent stake in One River Asset Management, a company that Howard backed with crypto funds.

Bancoagricola, the largest financial institution in El Salvador, is now accepting bitcoin to pay off debts arising from the use of its instruments.

The foundation has partnered with payments network Flexa, to include the capabilities of the cryptocurrency in its platform.

According to a statement, customers will be able to pay for financial instruments such as: Loans, mortgages and credit card debt using bitcoin, in compliance with the bitcoin law.

Bancoagricola also allows merchants using the services of a digital payment processor, Wompi, to receive bitcoin for goods and services sold.

As a reflection of the massive demand for high-quality DeFi projects from Cardano, and the perfect timing with the launch of ADA smart contracts after the Alonzo upgrade, the ADAlend seed round was 400 percent oversubscribed.

Debt offering

Coinbase Global Inc. is planning to raise about $1.5 billion through a debt offering to invest in product development and potential mergers and acquisitions, the US cryptocurrency exchange said on Monday.
The fundraising plans come less than a week after the company said US regulators would sue the exchange if it went ahead with plans to launch a program allowing users to earn interest by lending digital assets.
“This capital raise represents an opportunity to bolster our already-strong balance sheet with low-cost capital,” Coinbase said in a statement.

Walmart’s denial

Walmart Inc. said on Monday that a press release announcing a partnership with litecoin, which briefly led to a nearly 30 percent surge in the cryptocurrency’s price, was fake.
The retailer said it was looking into how such an announcement, which was published by press release distributor GlobeNewswire, was issued earlier in the day.
“Walmart had no knowledge of the press release issued by GlobeNewswire and there is no truth to it. Walmart has no relationship with litecoin,” a company spokesperson told Reuters.
Separately, the Litecoin Foundation tweeted it has not entered into a pact with the retailer.

Tax

The Indian government is looking to tax cryptocurrency trades and ecosystem in the country, news website ET Now tweeted on Monday, citing sources.
The tax department is in favor of taxing crypto exchanges and trades and the government feels that any activity that generates income must pay tax, ET Now reported. 

Oil rises to near six-week high despite OPEC trimming its demand forecast: Market wrap

Oil rises to near six-week high despite OPEC trimming its demand forecast: Market wrap
  • Oil demand is expected to average 99.70 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2021
RIYADH: Oil prices rose to near six-week highs on Monday as US output remains slow to return two weeks after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast and worries another storm could affect output in Texas this week.
Those gains came even though the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries trimmed its world oil demand forecast for the last quarter of 2021 due to the delta coronavirus variant.

Oil demand is expected to average 99.70 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 110,000 bpd from last month’s forecast, OPEC said in its monthly report.

OPEC said a further recovery would be delayed until next year when consumption will exceed pre-pandemic rates.
Brent futures rose 53 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $73.45 a barrel by 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 71 cents, or 1 percent, to $70.43.
That puts Brent on track for its highest close since Aug. 3 and WTI on track for its highest close since July 30.

In addition to the OPEC forecast, other bearish factors also held back oil price gains on Monday, including persistent worries about coronavirus on global crude demand, potential supply increases from planned releases of oil from strategic reserves in the US and China.
A city in China’s southeastern province of Fujian has closed cinemas and gyms, sealed off some entries and exits to highways and told residents not to leave town as it battles a local COVID-19 outbreak.
Traders noted China’s planned release of oil from strategic reserves could boost supplies available in the world’s the second biggest oil consumer.
The US government agreed to sell crude oil from the nation’s emergency reserve to eight companies including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Valero, under a scheduled auction to raise money for the federal budget.

 

 

Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June

Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June
  • The country’s trade deficit fell by 27.8 percent during June to reach $2.49 billion
CAIRO: Egypt’s exports reached $3.61 billion in June 2021, a 49.2 percent increase as a compared to $2.94 billion in the same month last year, official data showed.

The country’s trade deficit fell by 27.8 percent during June to reach $2.49 billion, down from $4.07 in June 2020, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics said.

Egypt witnessed a hike in exports of some commodities such as plastic (78 percent), ready-made clothes (54.6%), pasta and other food items (53.1 percent), and fresh fruit (13.8 percent).

While the value of exports of some commodities decreased during June compared to the same month of the previous year, the most important of which were soaps and cleaning products by (7 percent), dairy products (23.7 percent), frozen vegetables (8.6 percent), and perfumes and cosmetics (29.7 percent).

Value of imports also inched up by 0.9 percent, reaching $6.55 billion during June 2021, compared to $6.49 billion in the same month last year, due to the high value of imports of some commodities such as copper and its products (44.4 percent), passenger cars (35.7 percent), iron or steel imports declined by 22.4 percent, and medicines and pharmaceuticals were down 12.4 percent.

Imports of chemicals, soybean, and meat also dipped in June 2020. 

Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth

Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth
JEDDAH: The Electrical Industries Co. has appointed a new chairman, vice chairman, and a managing director, the company said in a filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

Yousif Al-Quraishy has been appointed chairman, Mahmoud Al-Toukhi vice chairman and Tarik Al-Tahini has become the managing director.

The change in the top leadership comes despite the company posting an undisclosed increase in net profit for the first half of the year. The interim results showed an increase in sales from SR109.6 million ($29.2 million) to SR165.6 million during H1 2021.

This was an improvement after booking a net loss during the same period last year. 

Sales and distribution expenses were reduced from SR8.4 million to SR7.3 million, while the expected credit loss allowance was down, from SR 0.5 million to SR0.03 million, according to the EIC’s report on Tadawul.

The EIC also elected a new board of directors for the next three years, and appointed a new committee of rewards and nominations, according to Tadawul.

