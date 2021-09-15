Eat Well Group names Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed as strategic adviser

Porsche unveils future-driven Mission R concept study

At the IAA MOBILITY 2021 in Munich (Sept. 7-12), Porsche provided a look into the automotive future with the reveal of the Mission R concept car. The study combines state-of-the-art technologies and sustainable materials, such as natural fiber-reinforced plastics, with a passion for racing. In addition to a progressive design, the extremely low-slung, all-electric competition car features the characteristic lines of Porsche sports cars from Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. The two newly developed electric motors incorporated in the Mission R deliver up to 800 kW in so-called qualifying mode. The battery capacity of around 80 kWh and the innovative recuperation system make sprint racing possible with no loss of output.

“Porsche is the brand for people who fulfill their dreams. This is also true in motorsports. We experience our innovative strength on the racetrack, demonstrate courage in pursuing new avenues and delight car owners with sporting performance,” said Oliver Blume, chairman of the executive board of Porsche AG. “In addition to our involvement in the Formula E World Championship, we are now taking the next big step forward in electric mobility. The concept study is our vision of all-electric customer motorsports. The Mission R embodies everything that makes Porsche strong: Performance, design and sustainability.”

Customer motorsports enjoy a high level of esteem at Porsche. Since the start of the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland 31 years ago, the sports car manufacturer has produced and delivered more than 4,400 cup cars from Weissach. A total of 30 one-make cup series are held worldwide on the basis of these reliable, high-performance racing cars. The Porsche Mission R provides an indication of what the future of one-make series with all-electric cars could look like.

The all-wheel drive car, delivering just under 1,100 PS in qualifying mode, accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in less than 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of more than 300 km/h. On track, the electric racer achieves the same lap time performance as the current Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Thanks to newly designed electric motors and battery cells — all equipped with innovative direct oil cooling — the Porsche Mission R concept study produces a constant power output of 500 kW in race mode. So-called derating, i.e. reduction of the battery‘s power output due to thermal conditions, has been eliminated. An electric motor with up to 320 kW powers the front axle, while a maximum of 480 kW is delivered to the rear. Thanks to advanced 900-volt technology and Porsche Turbo Charging, a good 15-minute break from racing is all that is needed to charge the battery from 5 to 80 percent SoC. Charging can take place with up to 340 kW. The Porsche Mission R also features a further development of Porsche Active Aerodynamics with a drag reduction system (DRS) on the nose section and rear wing. It comprises three louvres in each of the two side air intakes on the nose section as well as an adjustable, two-section rear wing.

In addition to the innovative, battery-electric drive concept, the body of the concept car also focuses on CO2 reduction and sustainability: It is largely made of natural fiber reinforced plastic, the basic material of which is made from flax fibers obtained from farming. This ecological material is also used for the front spoiler lip, the diffuser and the side skirts.

The interior design focuses on the driver in all areas. An ergonomically placed display between the controls on the steering wheel shows relevant data during the race. The monitor above the steering column shows the images from the side mirror cameras and the central rear-view mirror camera. A touch display to the right of the seat can be used to call up the driver’s biometric data, for instance. Numerous other cameras in the interior can be used to provide exciting sequences for a live stream transmission.