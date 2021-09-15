Eat Well Group names Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed as strategic adviser

Eat Well Investment Group Inc., a publicly traded investment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, has announced that Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, has joined the company as a strategic adviser.
A pioneer in plant-based food investing and venture-backed future food startups, Prince Khaled is among those driving solutions at scale related to food security, human and animal welfare, and climate change. Prince Khaled is the CEO of KBW Ventures, in addition to serving in various key appointments in Saudi Arabia and globally.
“We are incredibly honored to have Prince Khaled join Eat Well Group as a key strategic adviser, shareholder, and genuine supporter of our long-term ambitions,” said Marc Aneed, president of Eat Well Group.
Eat Well Group’s Barry Didato echoed Aneed’s appreciation, saying: “Prince Khaled is that rare visionary dedicated to truly making the world a better place, and we are thrilled to have him as a key adviser and shareholder.”
Through his various business entities, Prince Khaled maintains holdings across three continents. Honing in on sustainable ventures, the KBW portfolio includes investments in plant-based initiatives, alternative proteins, green technologies, and more. As an early adopter of plant-based foods and alternative protein, Prince Khaled is at the forefront of global plant-based investing, initiatives, and advocacy. He has developed a deep network of international industry-specific contacts, across both private and public sectors.
Prince Khaled said: “This past year, Eat Well Group’s portfolio companies sold over 26,000 tons of pure plant-based protein to over 35 countries worldwide, offering better nutrition, and greater food security. The environmental benefits alone save more than 89,000 metric tons of methane, which is a leading contributor toward global warming. I’m delighted to be a part of the mission to put healthier living in reach of more people.”
Nutrition is a key driver of both human health and wellness, and an enormous business opportunity to meet global demand. Eat Well is aggressively planning to transform entire industries including meat, dairy, and more. Having taken part in financing rounds of some of the biggest names in alternative protein and plant-based products, Prince Khaled brings a wealth of hands-on industry experience that will be put to use advising the company on its global investment strategy.
Additionally, he will be joining agritech industry experts on the virtual leg of the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit on Sept. 27, to discuss new market opportunities and promote food security through agri-food innovation during the Middle East Agri-Food Briefing.