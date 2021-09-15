Huawei’s Petal Search among top 2 search engines in KSA

Petal Search, an innovative application and search engine preinstalled on new Huawei smartphones, has emerged as the second most frequently used search engine in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, according to Statcounter — a web traffic analysis website.
Petal Search is available on Huawei smartphones as well as on Android devices. Launched in 2020 and inspired by Huawei’s logo, the search engine is highly localized, providing users with information on nearby services, shopping deals, hotels, flights, local, regional and international news, and curated content that is personalized using local data.
“Petal Search is an intuitive, results-oriented, and user-friendly search tool, providing users with a wealth of real-time information directly relevant to them, when they need it,” said Adam Xiao, managing director, HMS and consumer cloud service for Huawei Consumer Business Group MEA. “By becoming the second most-used search engine in key MENA markets following its launch just last year, we are on the right track with the development and evolution of Petal Search. To address the growing user demand, we will continue to improve the search engine with new features and local partners that generate results which are directly relevant to our users.”
Among the innovations in Petal Search is a visual search feature that can search for and detect multiple objects in an image simultaneously. To enhance ease of use and accessibility, integrated voice search functionality has been expanded to include Arabic and Turkish, in addition to English, Spanish and French.
The search engine’s integrated App Search feature allows users to search directly on Huawei AppGallery, the default application marketplace for Huawei devices, and other third-party app sources. With Shopping Search, consumers can search for favorite products they want to buy and then directly follow a link to make a purchase. Travel Search enables users to reserve flights from within Petal Search, book hotels around the world, and search for information such as flight arrival times, local shopping destinations, retail outlets for electronics, games and much more, providing a wholly reimagined search experience for users.
Petal Search’s innovation-driven strategy will continue to leverage Huawei’s cutting-edge technology and cloud synergy capabilities, allowing users to achieve a one-stop-shop experience from information acquisition to service acquisition. The search engine’s key driver is to focus on overseas markets and collaborate with local partners to build a new global mobile search ecosystem.