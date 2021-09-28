You are here

Alshaya Group renews commitment to KSA on National Day

Across Alshaya Group’s offices in the Kingdom, teams enjoyed traditional Arabian hospitality, catering and gifts.
Keeping up with its tradition, employees of Alshaya Group joined in the Kingdom’s National Day celebrations last week. Each of Alshaya’s regional offices in Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh, developed an entertainment program for the day, so that the staff could enjoy celebrating the occasion in style.

In each office, teams enjoyed traditional Arabian hospitality, catering and gifts — all reflecting the 91st Saudi National Day theme. In the company’s Jeddah and Riyadh offices, a traditional Saudi folklore dance show entertained employees throughout the day.

Faisal Alshaya, general manager Saudi Arabia, Alshaya Group, said: “Joining the celebrations for Saudi National Day is a tradition for Alshaya Group that we are proud to take part in. The retail sector is a major contributor to the Saudi economy, and Alshaya Group, which is one of the region’s leading retailers, employs over 11,500 people across nearly 1,000 stores, distribution centers and offices in the Kingdom. As a company we have a long-term commitment to investing in Saudi Arabia and we are continuing to expand our business across the Kingdom, bringing customers an exciting choice of retail brands, coffee shops, restaurants and leisure experiences.

“We have successfully contributed to Saudi nationalization over many years and we are especially committed to investing in and growing the skills and knowledge of our Saudi management and employee base, ensuring there is a broad range of career and training opportunities for talented Saudis who want to develop their careers in the retail industry. We know that the investments we make now will benefit the company and its development in the future.”

He added: “Alshaya Group has a proud retail history in Saudi Arabia going back nearly 40 years, which has given us a firm foundation to continue the growth and development of our Saudi employees. The occasion of National Day is a time to celebrate and look forward to continuing this strong business record and supporting Saudi Arabia and its achievement of Vision 2030.”

Alshaya Group is a family-owned enterprise first established in Kuwait in 1890. It is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering customers a choice of international brands, including: Starbucks, H and M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.

The group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Russia, Turkey and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, as well as a growing online and digital business.

An agreement to organize a popular higher education fair of India in the UAE was signed between Sultan Shattaf, director, sales and marketing, Expo Centre Sharjah, and Sripall D Jain, managing director, K2 Learning Resources India Private Limited, recently at Expo Centre Sharjah.

An initiative of K2 Learning, “Career Uttsav” aims at educating students about innumerable career options and providing a common platform to address questions that have not been asked yet. The workshops conducted during the event equip students with myths and facts to understand various career options and the path ahead to a bright and successful future.

“The UAE and India enjoy special relations. India is the largest trading partner of the UAE, while the UAE is India’s third largest trading partner. The comprehensive partnership set in motion by our leaders is having an unprecedented impact in several areas, including the education industry, and I am happy to welcome our trusted partners from India to Sharjah and the Middle East,” said Saif Al-Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

The International Education Show is now in its 17th edition and will be organized by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the UAE Ministry of Education and Sharjah Private Education Authority, from Oct. 19-21, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

“The UAE is home to a big Indian diaspora. Through our association with K2 Learning Resources India we wish to extend our warm invitation to the top universities, eminent higher education institutions, boarding schools and other education facilitators to participate and open doors to aspiring students in UAE,” added Al-Midfa.

Career Uttsav is one of the biggest multi-city higher education fairs in India catering to tens of thousands of students and parents, along with concurrent editions, seminars and workshops. During the International Education Show 2021, Career Uttsav’s exclusive kiosk — “Career Kaffe” — will offer a free psychometric test supported with a personalized detailed report to help every participating student seek career clarity.

Jain said: “India offers an extensive range of study programs that are recognized globally. With hundreds of universities and thousands of colleges to choose from, there are many other perks that make India among the top choice for students to pursue higher education.”

The UAE hosts one of the largest Indian expatriate communities in the world, comprising 3.4 million people, which is 27.49 percent of the total population.

MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab and MITEF Saudi Arabia have announced the launch of the MITEF Startup Competition 2021-2022. This year’s competition will provide the opportunity for the participants from Arab Startup Competition and Saudi Startup Competition to compete under a single competition, organized and supported by Bab Rizq Jameel and Community Jameel Saudi and under the patronage of the governorate of Madinah.

The MITEF Startup Competition 2021-2022 pits entrepreneurs in three different tracks: Ideas, Startups and Social Entrepreneurship. The competition aims to enable entrepreneurs and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world, with a special focus this year on Madinah. This year’s edition launches with the slogan “Empowering Today. Transforming Tomorrow” and takes participants through a seven-month journey, filled with exciting activities like top-tier training, mentorship, media exposure, and networking opportunities. Moreover, the winning teams benefit from equity free-fund cash prizes.

The MITEF Startup Competition 2021-2022 will conclude with a final conference and awards ceremony that will take place during the Start Smart Conference in March 2022 in Madinah, during which this year’s Startup Investment Forum will also take place.

Applications are open for submissions until Dec. 6. Entrepreneurs and innovators from Saudi Arabia and the Arab world of all ages and industries can apply to one of the competition’s three tracks through the competition’s website: www.mitarabcompetition.com or www.mitefsaudi.org. The competition’s organizers will be conducting several roadshows and informative sessions throughout several Arab countries and Saudi Arabia, introducing the competition’s criteria and application process and helping candidates perfect their applications.

Mohammed Sanad Al-Yousif, CEO of the Economic Development Center in the Madinah governorate, said: “Community Jameel Saudi’s MITEF Startup Competition contributes to the enhancement of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, the success of the region’s startups, and the support given to ideas and investment projects. This is the role that serves the expansion and support of innovation and entrepreneurship.”

He added: “We are pleased to host the forum in Madinah as a global destination for launching businesses and attracting qualitative investments to achieve sustainable development.”

Hala Fadel, founder and chair of MITEF Pan Arab, said: “After running the Arab Startup Competition for 15 successful editions in different Arab cities, we realize the importance of empowering our entrepreneurs by providing them with the proper training and mentorship and the effect that they have on transforming the entrepreneurship ecosystem. According to the 2020 Arab Entrepreneurship Maturity Index: Insights and Forecasts report that we published, ASC startups’ customer base grew by 43 percent over the previous two years and 45 percent of startups expanded into new geographic markets, notably the US, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa and East Asia.”

Hassan Jameel, vice chairman of Community Jameel, said: “We are proud to be a partner and to take part in this exceptional edition of the 2021-2022 MITEF Startup Competition welcoming entrepreneurs across the Arab world. The MITEF Pan Arab and MITEF Saudi Arabia startup competitions have succeeded in establishing more than 550 startups and providing more than 15,600 job opportunities.”

The House Hotel Jeddah CityYard, part of new lifestyle destination City Yard — home to upscale gourmet venues, community events and entrepreneurial networking, opened in the city’s trendy commercial hub — Al-Rawdah.

The House Hotel is a Kerten Hospitality luxury boutique hotel brand known for its distinctive properties that tell a story. Marrying art and culture with a blend of classic and contemporary styles, this collection of hotels offers guests boutique luxury experiences tailored for each property.

Maria Bou Eid, general manager of The House Hotel Jeddah CityYard, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our doors for our first guests very soon. Our team is ready to share a taste of the real authentic hospitality and personalized experiences in our lifestyle hotel, which is also part of such a dynamic mixed-use destination curated by our visionary owners — that now offers experiences to stay, connect, dine and have a place to be inspired.”

The 114-room hotel will be the focal point of the City Yard complex — Saudi Arabia’s first mixed-use lifestyle hub in the city’s upmarket district, making its mark as a luxury design-led hotel connecting guests and residents. The hotel venue is part of the vision of Pure Houses, City Yard owners, to bring transformative brands together that build a destination and create an opportunity for entrepreneurial networking, local community and pop-up events. The purpose-built lobby staircase will be a place to socialize, meet others over coffee and Arabic dates, and practice people-watching.

CityYard is at the heart of this new, urban and entertainment center in Jeddah. The Plaza is where guests and residents come together to enjoy a hand-picked collection of regional, local and entrepreneurial restaurants and lounges.

Other property highlights include a Baker and Spice Restaurant — an award-winning food shop and restaurant focusing on artisan food that will provide innovative in-room dining, serving breakfast at any time throughout the day. An authentic all-day Saudi breakfast concept will be another culinary gem at the Plaza where diners will be spoilt with a variety of options, such as Akiba Dori — the place where Japanese street food meets Tokyo Neapolitan pizza, Kumar — the place to sample sumptuous Indian cuisine, and Alsayed — one of the oldest fish restaurants in the Kingdom, in addition to the well-known Burger Boutique and Leclair de Genie Café, offering gourmet French food.

A private pool area surrounded by real olive trees will show a glimpse of Jeddah’s view. Food markets, pop-up retail, weekend organic markets and entertainment activities, music and art festivals will add another layer of leisure for residents and visitors in Al-Rawdah.

A UAE-based athleisure brand has curated an exclusive edit that shines a light on the Kingdom’s past and future on the occasion of the 91st Saudi National Day.

The UAE’s first sustainable homegrown brand, The Giving Movement, is celebrating this year’s theme of “It Is Our Home,” by honoring the Kingdom’s land and its locals with an original Arabic poem expressing the deeply rooted friendship between the two countries, the history of Saudi Arabia and its bright, vibrant future. Titled “From Our Heart to Yours,” the short yet emotive poem is dedicated to the people of the Kingdom in commemoration of their National Day.

The edit presents a collection for women, men and kids consisting of sweaters, joggers, T-shirts, jackets, caps, veils and more in the hues of the Kingdom. From soft-skin recycled nylon and recycled re-shell nylon to organic cotton and organic bamboo, the edit features the brand’s bestselling favorites and signature pieces.

The campaign also joins the UAE’s #Together_Forever campaign that is held every year to celebrate the Saudi National Day and the everlasting bond between the two friendly countries.

The Giving Movement is currently offering free shipping on all orders (Including cash on delivery) to Saudi Arabia. The athleisure brand is available for purchase on the website www.thegivingmovement.com, Ounass, Rubaiyat, and Milano in the Kingdom.

Designed ethically, the brand is dedicated to inspiring a global movement by encouraging and fueling conscious consumerism. Manufactured in the UAE, the brand was founded by Dominic Nowell-Barnes during the COVID-19 pandemic and focuses on creating a positive impact and lasting global change. The Giving Movement recognizes the fashion industry’s impact on the environment, namely in activewear and athleisure, where the materials used are not sustainable or biodegradable. The brand donates $4 of every purchased item to charity. Since launching in April 2020, it has donated more than $100,000 to its partnered charities — Dubai Cares and Harmony House India.

On behalf of Boeing and its employees in the Kingdom, I offer my sincere congratulations to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the 91st Saudi National Day.

It is notable that the leaders in Saudi Arabia have remained strong and steadfast in the face of adversity with visionary governing, which affirmed their commitment to supporting the recovery and growth of the aviation and tourism sector. The recently launched national strategy for transport and logistics, which features 92 initiatives and 378 projects, is set to support growth in the sector and position Saudi Arabia as a global aviation hub in line with Vision 2030.

This year’s National Day is an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable efforts of the company’s employees and the Saudi people and thank them for their incredible work during the pandemic and in preparation for the period to follow.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created great uncertainty in the aviation sector around the world. I believe that with the ongoing recovery of aviation and the potential for enhanced infrastructure, processes and reforms, the Kingdom’s air transport market presents a strong opportunity for economic gains. The arrival of new international services, low-cost carriers, and the establishment of travel corridors will allow the aviation landscape to flourish further in the future.

We are a proud and integral part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and are dedicated to constructive cooperation and a shared vision for the future. With the company’s history in the country dating back more than 76 years, Boeing today is an active part of the Kingdom’s aviation, defense and space sectors, and a strong supporter of the governments’ ongoing visionary initiatives.

Boeing is keen to increase its investments in Saudi Arabia, and be a part of the ongoing sustainable development, diversification of economic activities, and increased adoption of advanced technology as a means to create new economic opportunities for the Kingdom.

At Boeing we are committed to cultivating local Saudi youth talent within the aerospace sector that will allow us to leverage our ability in creating solutions that lead to efficient processes with a sense of social, economic and environmental value.

I wish success to the leadership of the Kingdom, and the continued blessings of security, safety and prosperity for the country.

• Ahmed Jazzar is president of Boeing Saudi Arabia.

