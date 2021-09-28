Alshaya Group renews commitment to KSA on National Day

Keeping up with its tradition, employees of Alshaya Group joined in the Kingdom’s National Day celebrations last week. Each of Alshaya’s regional offices in Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh, developed an entertainment program for the day, so that the staff could enjoy celebrating the occasion in style.

In each office, teams enjoyed traditional Arabian hospitality, catering and gifts — all reflecting the 91st Saudi National Day theme. In the company’s Jeddah and Riyadh offices, a traditional Saudi folklore dance show entertained employees throughout the day.

Faisal Alshaya, general manager Saudi Arabia, Alshaya Group, said: “Joining the celebrations for Saudi National Day is a tradition for Alshaya Group that we are proud to take part in. The retail sector is a major contributor to the Saudi economy, and Alshaya Group, which is one of the region’s leading retailers, employs over 11,500 people across nearly 1,000 stores, distribution centers and offices in the Kingdom. As a company we have a long-term commitment to investing in Saudi Arabia and we are continuing to expand our business across the Kingdom, bringing customers an exciting choice of retail brands, coffee shops, restaurants and leisure experiences.

“We have successfully contributed to Saudi nationalization over many years and we are especially committed to investing in and growing the skills and knowledge of our Saudi management and employee base, ensuring there is a broad range of career and training opportunities for talented Saudis who want to develop their careers in the retail industry. We know that the investments we make now will benefit the company and its development in the future.”

He added: “Alshaya Group has a proud retail history in Saudi Arabia going back nearly 40 years, which has given us a firm foundation to continue the growth and development of our Saudi employees. The occasion of National Day is a time to celebrate and look forward to continuing this strong business record and supporting Saudi Arabia and its achievement of Vision 2030.”

Alshaya Group is a family-owned enterprise first established in Kuwait in 1890. It is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering customers a choice of international brands, including: Starbucks, H and M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.

The group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Russia, Turkey and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, as well as a growing online and digital business.