SADAFCO celebrates 91 years of Kingdom’s unity & harmony

On the occasion of the 91st Saudi National Day, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company congratulated the Kingdom’s leadership and all those who call Saudi Arabia their home.

“We were thrilled to commemorate the 91st Saudi National Day together with our employees, partners and loyal customers. Saudi Arabia is SADAFCO’s home and home to millions of others. We are proud it has reached its 91st year, and the Saudia brand has been a part of the cultural heritage since 1976. We look forward to continue playing our part in the Kingdom’s development for many years to come,” said Talal Al-Nounou, HR manager, government and public relations, SADAFCO.

The company adopted the national theme developed for the occasion “Heya Lana Dar,” which means “It’s Our Home.” The theme aims to remind everyone what Saudi Arabia means to the people living in this country. Employees in 23 locations celebrated the National Day in dedicated spaces designed thematically and created a short video saying the slogan “It’s Our Home” in more than 30 different languages.

The brand also unveiled National Day packaging for its Saudia date milk product in the Saudi flag colors, to mark the occasion. The main central offices in Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh hosted a Saudi traditional folklore performance by professional bands, who toured through each office entertaining the employees. All attendees complied with the highest levels of hygiene to ensure an enjoyable and safe experience for everyone.

“Saudi National Day is a day to celebrate unity and harmony, marking the founding of our great Kingdom. It is indeed our home,” said Mashael Zidan, corporate communications manager at SADAFCO.

Highlights of the day were captured in a commemorative video featuring the celebrations and performances.

SADAFCO is a publicly listed company, which has been producing dairy and food products under the Saudia brand name since 1977, a year after the company was formed. Saudia is one of the market leaders in the Kingdom in the production of tomato paste, ice cream and milk.

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Kuwait.