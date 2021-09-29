Abu Dhabi's Etihad working on third sustainable financing

You are here

Image: Shutterstock
  • Environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns are gaining ground in the oil-rich Gulf region
  • Etihad established a Sustainable Development Financing Framework in 2019
Etihad Airways is working on what would be its third financing transaction linked to sustainable investment considerations, the Abu Dhabi government-owned airline's treasurer said on Wednesday.


Environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns are gaining ground in the oil-rich Gulf region, with borrowers setting up ESG frameworks to transition to greener economies and capitalise on a global surge in awareness of sustainability risks following the COVID-19 pandemic.


"We’re now working on what would be our third transaction in the space", Daniel Tromans, group treasurer at Etihad said on Wednesday, without disclosing details other than to say announcements could be made in the next few weeks.


He was addressing a panel on sustainability at the ACT Middle East Treasury Summit, an online event.


Etihad established a Sustainable Development Financing Framework in 2019, under which it raised 100 million euros ($117.14 million) to help fund the expansion of the "Etihad Eco-Residence", a sustainable apartment complex for cabin crew.


It also has a Transition Finance Framework through which it can raise cash via transition bonds, sukuk or loans, either through public transactions or private placements.


Proceeds from debt sales under that framework are eligible to finance investments in next generation aircraft to replace old fleet and for research and development into sustainable aviation fuels.


The airline has committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.


Etihad last year raised $600 million via "transition" sukuk, or Islamic bonds - meant to help companies gradually switch to more environmentally sustainable operations. 

Image: Shutterstock
  • The revised text was cleared on Wednesday at a meeting of EU ministers on competitiveness of the EU market
  • The TTC meeting had been in doubt last week because of French anger over Australia's scrapping of a $40 billion submarine contract
European Union governments committed to a joint EU-U.S. declaration on technology cooperation on Wednesday, just in time for a key transatlantic meeting, after France threatened to block it unless it was watered down, EU diplomats said.


Senior U.S. and European Union officials aim to discuss semiconductor shortages, artificial intelligence and tech competition issues at the inaugural meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) on Wednesday.


The TTC meeting had been in doubt last week because of French anger over Australia's scrapping of a $40 billion submarine contract and decision to opt instead for a deal with the United States and Britain to buy nuclear-powered vessels.


EU diplomats said France wanted to strike out a reference to a second meeting in spring 2022, when the French presidential election will take place.


It also sought to soften language on a proposed semiconductor supply chain partnership that said the EU and the United States were mutually dependent, the diplomats said.


After talks until late on Tuesday, reference to the second meeting was struck and the semiconductor passage was adjusted to highlight short-term, rather than long-term, supply dependency.


The revised text was cleared on Wednesday at a meeting of EU ministers on competitiveness of the EU market.


Diplomats said French reservations were less related to the submarine dispute and more to France's stronger belief in EU autonomy.


U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will host European Commission vice presidents Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager in a forum in Pittsburgh also designed to set tech standards.

  • The investment aims to empower audio content creators in the Kingdom, where podcasts attract 5.1 million listeners a week
DUBAI: Aramco’s investment unit Wa’ed is pouring SR1.9 million ($506.5K) into Mohtwize, a podcast technology provider, as the audio medium attracts more listeners in Saudi Arabia. 

The investment aims to empower audio content creators in the Kingdom, where podcasts attract 5.1 million listeners a week, the company said in a statement. 

Mohtwize will use the funds to further develop its software, expand staffing, and increase the platform’s content offering. 

Although podcasts are growing in the Kingdom and the region, Mohtwize founder Khalid Alkenaa said monetization opportunities are scarce.

The former podcaster built the platform to allow advertisers to enter the scene, and give creators the chance to make money off their content.

“Mohtwize is a smart way to monetize the podcast sector, and our platform is helping this sector grow and flourish in Saudi Arabia and the Mena region,” its founder Khalid Alkenaa said. 

Wa’ed’s managing director, Fahad Alidi, said they believed in this vision, hence the funding. 

“Mohtwize’s unique platform is helping monetize Saudi Arabia’s sector and its sustainable financial model is supporting more content,” he explained.

The company plans to launch another tech solution to allow corporate sponsors to place ads in archived podcasts. 

Image: Shutterstock
  • The bank said both the investment and proceeds would follow its internal green frameworks
  • The green index excludes the stocks of companies with 'adverse traits'
British bank Barclays has launched its inaugural Green Structured Notes Program to both retail and institutional investors.

The bank described the offering as a differentiated green investment opportunity, with the structured note payoff based on a green index. 

The green index excludes the stocks of companies with 'adverse traits', such as having a heavy reliance on thermal coal operations.

The index also targets firms with the lowest carbon emissions per unit of revenue/gross value added, as well as focusing on companies pushing towards a specific goal, such as clean energy or carbon capture.

The bank said both the investment and proceeds would follow its internal green frameworks. It added that these parameters will be verified by an external third party.

C.S. Venkatakrishnan, head of global markets and co-president of BB PLC at Barclays, said: “We continue to see increased client demand for sustainable investment opportunities and today’s launch of [this] program provides clients with a new and innovative opportunity to access the green market.”

Sasha Wiggins, Group Head of Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility, added that Barclays' commitment to the goals of the Paris Agreement -  a legally binding international treaty on climate change adopted in Paris in 2015 - was part of its wider ambitions to be a net zero bank by 2050. 

"This innovative investment offering to our clients is a new and important part of delivering that commitment in order to help accelerate the global transition to a low carbon economy,” Ms Wiggins said.

The proceeds of the notes are allocated to the financing or refinancing of eligible green activities, such as renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable transportation loans and contribute to Barclays Net Zero Ambition.

The bank also wants to provide £100billion of green financing by 2030.

  • The bonds will be used to finance, refinance or invest in projects linked to APICORP’s Green Finance Framework
DUBAI: The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) is expected to raise $750 million in five-year green bonds on Tuesday, for which initial price guidance was around 50 basis points over mid-swaps, a document showed.

Barclays, BofA Securities, Credit Agricole , HSBC, JPMorgan, LBBW, Nomura and Standard Chartered are arranging the deal, with Credit Agricole as structuring advisor, the document from one of the banks showed.

The bonds will be used to finance, refinance or invest in projects linked to APICORP’s Green Finance Framework, which include projects in green buildings, renewable energy, and pollution prevention and control, the document showed. 

  • Prime locations in Dubai such as Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Hills accounted for nearly 75 percent of the home sales
DUBAI: A record 54 sales of Dubai homes valued more than $10 million and above was made during the third quarter of the year, in a new sign of recovery for the UAE’s real estate market. 

Residential property values in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, according to UK-based consultant Knight Frank, have expanded at their “fastest pace since 2015,” referring to data from the same period. 

“The market is roaring back to life,” Faisal Durrani, the consultancy firm’s head of Middle East research.

He said real estate confidence in the UAE is driven by how the government controlled COVID-19, as well as the excitement around the Dubai Expo that opens in October. 

“The UAE’s decisive, rapid and world leading response to the pandemic has caught the attention of the world’s wealthy who continue to flock to Dubai, snapping up the most expensive homes,” Durrani explained. 

Villas in Dubai led the price surge - up by 5 percent in the same period and nearly 17 percent higher than they were at this time last year. 

The market is roaring back to life.

Faisal Durrani, Knight Frank head of Middle East research

“Indeed, the number of $10 million plus homes sold currently stands at 54, smashing the previous record of 31, set back in 2015 – and there’s still three months left to run this year,” the Knight Frank consultant said. 

Prime locations such as Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Hills accounted for nearly 75 percent of the home sales, but new submarkets are emerging, Duranni said. 

“It was only a matter of time before the ‘halo-effect’ from Downtown Dubai spilled over to surrounding markets, highlighting that not only is Dubai’s super prime market expanding, but it is also maturing,” he explained. 

Residential values in Abu Dhabi are also on the rise - 2 percent higher than they were a year ago, also led by villas at  3.1 percent increase. Apartment prices grew 1.8 percent.

Home buyers were interested to get bigger homes, according to Knight Frank, reflected by rapid off-plan villa sales in the UAE capital. 

