You are here

  • Home
  • Sudanese migrant boy killed in transit to UK

Sudanese migrant boy killed in transit to UK

Sudanese migrant boy killed in transit to UK
A lorry drives on the Echinghen viaduct, on November 28, 2018 in Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b3777

Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

Sudanese migrant boy killed in transit to UK

Sudanese migrant boy killed in transit to UK
  • Teenager was attempting to smuggle himself into the UK
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A 16-year-old Sudanese boy has died in France while trying to enter a lorry bound for Britain.

Sources told The Independent that the teenager was attempting to smuggle himself into the UK, but was run over by the lorry he was trying to board. There will be a post-mortem and investigation.

“CCTV footage from the parking area and the testimony of the security guard who witnessed the incident indicated that the driver did not notice the accident and did not stop,” said Philippe Sabatier, deputy public prosecutor for the city of Boulogne-sur-Mer.

At least three other migrants have reportedly died on the roads around Calais, where the Channel Tunnel transit departs for Britain.

Topics: UK

Related

‘We have no choice’: Migrants undeterred by UK threat to send boats back to France
World
‘We have no choice’: Migrants undeterred by UK threat to send boats back to France

UK’s Labour leader urges party unity to seize power from Johnson

UK’s Labour leader urges party unity to seize power from Johnson
Updated 52 min 58 sec ago
AFP

UK’s Labour leader urges party unity to seize power from Johnson

UK’s Labour leader urges party unity to seize power from Johnson
  • Starmer believes Labour can win back traditional working-class supporters in northern England who left the party in droves two years ago
Updated 52 min 58 sec ago
AFP

BRIGHTON: Keir Starmer on Wednesday vowed to revitalize the election prospects of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party, seeking to unite warring factions and broaden its public appeal with his first in-person speech since taking charge last year.

Starmer used the address to Labour’s rank-and-file to try to rebuild its fortunes, after the party suffered its worst defeat since the 1930s at the last general election under his socialist predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn.

But he faces the unenviable task of unifying a party riven by internal factions and hard-left opposition to his leadership, even as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government battles a damaging fuel supply crisis.

Starmer sought to introduce himself to voters as a credible alternative to Johnson’s Conservatives, insisting Labour can win back traditional working-class supporters in northern England who left the party in droves two years ago.

“The voters that thought we were unpatriotic or irresponsible, or that we looked down on them, I say these simple but powerful words: we will never under my leadership go into an election with a manifesto that is not a serious plan for government,” he pledged.

Labour’s 2019 program was widely derided as an undeliverable left-wing wish-list, which alongside Corbyn’s lack of broader popularity, was blamed for contributing to its poor showing at the polls.

The Conservatives thrashed Labour in December 2019 on a pledge to “get Brexit done” and “level up” left-behind regions, and Johnson has since enjoyed high popularity ratings despite the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating impact.

Turmoil at the petrol pumps, coming on top of an energy supply crisis, have been blamed on Britain’s departure from the European Union, leaving the country short of workers in various key sectors.

Labour’s annual conference was seen as a way to move beyond internal squabbles and highlight perceived Tory failings, but its opening days were consumed by Starmer’s eventually successful attempts to ram through internal reforms.

While his team has taken heart from the weekend election win of Labour’s SPD sister party in Germany, the infighting and a high-profile resignation from his frontbench team upset a show of unity in the seaside town of Brighton.

Starmer tried to turn attention Wednesday back on Johnson’s under-fire administration.

“Level up? You can’t even fill up,” he said to rapturous applause and cheers, referring to Johnson’s flagship domestic policy.

“We have a fuel crisis, a pay crisis, a goods crisis, and a cost of living crisis, all at the same time,” he added.

“Either get a grip, or get out of the way, let us step up and clear up this mess.”

The conference has laid bare the scale of the challenge facing Starmer uniting Labour, as he faced heckles and interruptions throughout his more than hour-long speech.

Ahead of the address, Owen Jones, a left-wing activist and commentator, said the only words he wanted to hear from him were “I resign.”

“Whatever my differences with (Tony Blair’s) New Labour, in the ‘90s they hammered the Tories,” Jones told AFP, adding Starmer would “go down as the worst leader in the history of the Labour party”.

Topics: United Kingdom Boris Johnson keir starmer Britain Labour Party

Related

UK Labour readmits anti-racism campaigner suspended for Islamophobia 
World
UK Labour readmits anti-racism campaigner suspended for Islamophobia 
v
World
UK’s Labour urged to tackle ‘vile Islamophobia’

Norway charges professor with violating sanctions on Iran

Norway charges professor with violating sanctions on Iran
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
AFP

Norway charges professor with violating sanctions on Iran

Norway charges professor with violating sanctions on Iran
  • He allegedly invited four guest researchers from Iran and gave them access to a lab
Updated 15 sec ago
AP AFP

COPENHAGEN: A German-Iranian professor at a Norwegian technical university was charged on Wednesday with violating sanctions on Iran by inviting four guest researchers from the Islamic Republic and giving them access to a laboratory.

A Norwegian prosecutor said the visiting researchers had access to knowledge that could be useful to Iran’s nuclear program.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported that during the period from February 2018 to 2019 the professor, who was not identified, invited four Iranian researchers to NTNU university in Trondheim, the Scandinavian country’s third largest city. The duration of the guests’ stay varied.

“The serious thing here is that people from Iran had access to knowledge, and this is knowledge that could be useful to Iran’s nuclear program. We do not say that it is, but it is the potential danger here that is serious,” prosecutor Frederik Ranke told NRK.

Ranke said the professor was charged with violating the Iran sanctions, export control regulations and Norway’s data breach legislation. If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Non-EU member Norway has adhered to all UN Security Council resolutions on Iran’s nuclear program and has supported EU restrictive measures against Iran for a number of years.

According to his Norwegian lawyer, the professor denies wrongdoing. Lawyer Brynjulf Risnes told NRK that his client has left Norway but is willing to return to stand trial.

“There is nothing in the information they have received and the projects they have worked on that enables them to contribute to the nuclear industry in any way,” Risnes told NRK.

PST, Norway’s domestic security agency, suspected the professor of having contributed to a data breach by giving others unauthorized access to a computer system, NRK said. The actual data breach occurred when a program — given by one of the guest researchers — was installed. He could then retrieve data, even if he was not affiliated with NTNU, according to Ranke.

Bjarne Foss, head of the engineering cybernetics department at NTNU, told the university newspaper that the professor and the Iranian guest researchers “used a special lab, called the nano-mechanical lab, relatively intensively over a short period.”

The paper said that one can do advanced analysis of the properties of various metal alloys, such as their strength and hardness, in the lab. After learning this, university officials contacted PST in early 2019, the Universitetsavisa said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s state TV is reporting that the country’s top leader has appointed a new hard-line ally to head the state broadcasting company.

The Wednesday report says that Peyman Jebeli has replaced Abdolali Ali Asgari, who completed a five-year term.

The change comes at the order of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters.

Jebeli, 55, has a long history in the state broadcasting company, and was a deputy political director there. He also had worked as Deputy Secretary for Media at the country’s Supreme National Security Council.

Topics: Norway Iran Norwegian technical university

Related

Norway seizes 100 Iraqi archaeological objects
World
Norway seizes 100 Iraqi archaeological objects
Iran says drills near Azerbaijan an issue of ‘sovereignty’
Middle-East
Iran says drills near Azerbaijan an issue of ‘sovereignty’

Biden’s defense secretary says concerned about Afghan pilots in Tajikistan

Biden’s defense secretary says concerned about Afghan pilots in Tajikistan
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

Biden’s defense secretary says concerned about Afghan pilots in Tajikistan

Biden’s defense secretary says concerned about Afghan pilots in Tajikistan
  • Among the 143 Afghans there is a pregnant pilot
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern on Wednesday about US-Afghan pilots and other personnel being held in Tajikistan after fleeing there last month, during a hearing where a lawmaker complained of foot-dragging by US diplomats.
“We will get with State (Department officials) right away to see if we can move this forward. I share your concerns,” Austin said in response to Republican Rep. Austin Scott during a hearing at the House Armed Services Committee.
Reuters exclusively provided first-person accounts from US-trained Afghan personnel being held at a sanatorium in a mountainous, rural area outside of the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, waiting and hoping for over a month for transfer by the United States. Among the 143 Afghans there is a pregnant pilot.

Topics: Afghan pilots Tajikstan Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin US

Related

Update Afghan pilots start leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, despite Taliban pressure: Source
World
Afghan pilots start leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, despite Taliban pressure: Source

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’
Updated 29 September 2021
AP

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’
  • Austin and Milley were appearing Wednesday before the House Armed Services Committee to review the war
  • The six-hour Senate hearing marked the start of what is likely to be an extended congressional review of the U.S. failures in Afghanistan
Updated 29 September 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: The top US military officer called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure”. He acknowledged to Congress that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the US-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban.
Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee pointed to the testimony Tuesday by Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as evidence that President Joe Biden had been untruthful when, in a television interview last month, he suggested the military had not urged him to keep troops in Afghanistan.
Milley refused to say what advice he gave Biden last spring when Biden was considering whether to comply with an agreement the Trump administration had made with the Taliban to reduce the American troop presence to zero by May 2021, ending a US war that began in October 2001. Testifying alongside Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also refused to reveal his advice to Biden.
Austin and Milley were appearing Wednesday before the House Armed Services Committee to review the war.
Milley told the Senate committee, when pressed Tuesday, that it had been his personal opinion that at least 2,500 US troops were needed to guard against a collapse of the Kabul government and a return to Taliban rule.
Defying US intelligence assessments, the Afghan government and its US-trained army collapsed in mid-August, allowing the Taliban, which had ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, to capture Kabul with what Milley described as a couple of hundred men on motorcycles, without a shot being fired. That triggered a frantic US effort to evacuate American civilians, Afghan allies and others from Kabul airport.
Gen. Frank McKenzie, who as head of Central Command was overseeing US troops in Afghanistan, said he shared Milley’s view that keeping a residual force there could have kept the Kabul government intact.
“I recommended that we maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, and I also recommended early in the fall of 2020 that we maintain 4,500 at that time, those were my personal views,” McKenzie said. “I also had a view that the withdrawal of those forces would lead inevitably to the collapse of the Afghan military forces and eventually the Afghan government.”
The six-hour Senate hearing marked the start of what is likely to be an extended congressional review of the US failures in Afghanistan. The length and depth of the hearing stood in contrast to years of limited congressional oversight of the war and the hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars it consumed.
“The Republicans’ sudden interest in Afghanistan is plain old politics,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, who supported Biden’s decision to end US involvement there.
The hearing at times was contentious, as Republicans sought to portray Biden as having ignored advice from military officers and mischaracterized the military options he was presented last spring and summer.
Several Republicans tried unsuccessfully to draw Milley, McKenzie and Austin into commenting on the truthfulness of Biden’s statement to ABC News on Aug. 18, three days after the Taliban took control of Kabul, that no senior military commander had recommended against a full troop withdrawal when it was under discussion in the first months of Biden’s term.
When asked in that interview whether military advisers had recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, Biden replied, “No. No one said that to me that I can recall.” He also said the advice “was split.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Biden was referring to having received a range of advice.
“Regardless of the advice, it’s his decision, he’s the commander in chief,” she said.
In a blunt assessment of a war that cost 2,461 American lives, Milley said the result was years in the making.
“Outcomes in a war like this, an outcome that is a strategic failure — the enemy is in charge in Kabul, there’s no way else to describe that — that is a cumulative effect of 20 years,” he said, adding that lessons need to be learned, including whether the US military made the Afghans overly dependent on American technology in a mistaken effort to make the Afghan army look like the American army.
Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas asked Milley why he did not choose to resign after his advice was rejected.
Milley, who was appointed to his position as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff by President Donald Trump and retained by Biden, said it was his responsibility to provide the commander in chief with his best advice.
“The president doesn’t have to agree with that advice,” Milley said. “He doesn’t have to make those decisions just because we are generals. And it would be an incredible act of political defiance for a commissioned officer to resign just because my advice was not taken.”
Austin defended the military’s execution of a frantic airlift from Kabul in August and asserted it will be “difficult but absolutely possible” to contain future threats from Afghanistan without troops on the ground.
Milley cited “a very real possibility” that Al-Qaeda or the Daesh group’s Afghanistan affiliate could reconstitute in Afghanistan under Taliban rule and present a terrorist threat to the United States in the next 12 to 36 months.
It was Al-Qaeda’s use of Afghanistan as a base from which to plan and execute its attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, that triggered the US invasion of Afghanistan a month later.
“And we must remember that the Taliban was and remains a terrorist organization and they still have not broken ties with Al-Qaeda,” Milley said. “I have no illusions who we are dealing with. It remains to be seen whether or not the Taliban can consolidate power or if the country will further fracture into civil war.”
Austin questioned decisions made over the 20-year course of the US war in Afghanistan. In retrospect, he said, the American government may have put too much faith in its ability to build a viable Afghan government.
“We helped build a state, but we could not forge a nation,” he told the Senate committee. “The fact that the Afghan army we and our partners trained simply melted away – in many cases without firing a shot – took us all by surprise. It would be dishonest to claim otherwise.”
Asked why the United States did not foresee the rapid collapse of the Afghan army, Milley said that in his judgment the US military lost its ability to see and understand the true condition of the Afghan forces when it ended the practice some years ago of having advisers alongside the Afghans on the battlefield.
“You can’t measure the human heart with a machine, you have to be there,” Milley said.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban COngress US military President Joe Biden

Related

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, on September 14, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (AFP)
World
Secretary Blinken faces new round of hard Afghanistan questions in Congress
Special Terror attack on US forces in Kabul criticized by Congresswoman McCollum video
World
Terror attack on US forces in Kabul criticized by Congresswoman McCollum

Lack of action to tackle internal displacement crisis is no longer an option, UN told

Lack of action to tackle internal displacement crisis is no longer an option, UN told
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

Lack of action to tackle internal displacement crisis is no longer an option, UN told

Lack of action to tackle internal displacement crisis is no longer an option, UN told
  • New report calls on member states to take “development-oriented approach” to finding solutions to problems facing more than 55 million people worldwide
  • Given current conflicts, urbanization and climate change ‘the time to act is now … the status quo is not an option,’ said co-chair of panel that carried out the study
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Failure to act is no longer an option for the international community in response to the needs of millions of internally displaced people worldwide, according to a report by a high-level panel formally submitted to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday.

The study, which was handed over by panel co-chairs Donald Kaberuka and Federica Mogherini, calls for regionally and internationally driven solutions to the issues affecting more than 55 million people displaced within their own countries.

As he received the report, titled Shining a Light on Internal Displacement: A Vision for the Future, Guterres said that the problems faced by internally displaced people differ from those of the world’s 26 million refugees, and so different solutions are required. He highlighted the report’s mandate to make recommendations of achievable ways to better prevent, respond and develop solutions to the internal displacement crisis, and the need for new strategies and policies to do so.

“For several decades, the number of IDPs around the world has been growing, reaching record highs year after year,” he said. “Humanitarian assistance is vital to help them survive but more is needed to restore a sense of normalcy and provide solutions.”

The report urges governments and states to take a “development-oriented approach” to solutions for citizens and residents displaced by violence, conflicts, disasters and the effects of climate change.

Unlike refugees, Guterres said, IDPS remain citizens of their country with the same rights as non-displaced citizens, and that states therefore have a “responsibility” to address their plight.

Panel co-chair Kaberuka said: “It is in the best interest of governments to own this issue because they cannot achieve sustainable development goals without improving the lives of all IDPs, from displaced women and children to older persons.”

Mogherini added: “Given the current state of conflicts and trajectory of urbanization and climate change, the time to act is now. Maintaining the status quo is not an option.”

The panel was formed after 57 UN member states in May 2019 called on Guterres to establish an independent, high-level group to examine the global internal displacement crisis. The countries expressed concern that “international attention to internal displacement has been insufficient in comparison with the rising needs.”

The resultant report confirms and laments this “collective failure” to tackle internal displacement and includes a number of recommendations for action to bring about the shifts in approaches and practices that are required to end unnecessary suffering, one of which is for enhanced leadership from the UN.

The report also recommended the establishment of a Global Fund on Internal Displacement Solutions to help nations overcome key barriers to developing and implementing solutions.

Other key recommendations include:

- Make solutions a nationally owned, whole-of-government priority

- Political will is key and should be catalyzed

- Ensure the whole of society is invested in the issue

- Make better use of the capacities of the private sector when developing solutions

- Make the UN fit for purpose and accountable for solutions

- Harness international financing for solutions

- Enhance the effective use of internal displacement data

- Address the drivers of displacement and reduce displacement risks

- Strengthen the quality of protection and assistance provided to IDPs and their host communities

- Sustain momentum and ensure robust follow-up procedures

Topics: UNGA 2021 UNGA Antonio Guterres

Related

Special Incoming UNGA president outlines ‘5 rays of hope’ for year ahead
World
Incoming UNGA president outlines ‘5 rays of hope’ for year ahead
After Syria, the countries with the most internally displaced persons (IDPs) through conflict were the DRC (5.3 million) and Colombia (4.9 million). (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Syria tops countries with most internally displaced people

Latest updates

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village, wound toddler
Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village, wound toddler
What We Are Reading Today: Outside the Box by Marc Levinson
What We Are Reading Today: Outside the Box by Marc Levinson
UK’s Labour leader urges party unity to seize power from Johnson
UK’s Labour leader urges party unity to seize power from Johnson
Norway charges professor with violating sanctions on Iran
Norway charges professor with violating sanctions on Iran
Who’s Who: Waleed bin Huzaim, PR manager at KSA’s National Center for Performance Measurement
Who’s Who: Waleed bin Huzaim, PR manager at KSA’s National Center for Performance Measurement

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.