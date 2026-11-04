BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned on Wednesday against dragging the country into another “reckless adventure” in the service of foreign interests, as remarks by Iran’s supreme leader renewed fears that Hezbollah could involve Lebanon in a fresh regional conflict.

Speaking after meeting President Joseph Aoun, Salam said: “With the risk of renewed war in the region, I again warn against dragging Lebanon into any new reckless adventure in the service of foreign interests, or thrusting it into confrontations whose consequences it cannot afford.”

He added: “The Lebanese, especially our people in the south, have paid a heavy price with their lives, livelihoods and homes. They have the right to live in safety and build their future away from the cycle of war, displacement and destruction.”

Salam’s comments came amid growing concern in Lebanon that Hezbollah could enter another war in support of Iran if the country was subjected to fresh attacks.

“Protecting Lebanon is a national responsibility that requires placing its supreme interests above all other considerations and ensuring that decisions on war and peace remain exclusively in the hands of the state and its constitutional institutions,” he said.

“We will not accept the Lebanese people having a fate imposed on them that they did not choose, or their country once again being turned into an arena for the conflicts of others.

“Our duty is to preserve Lebanon’s sovereignty, protect its people and make every effort to spare it another war.”

Salam also strongly condemned any Lebanese individuals or groups interfering in the internal affairs of Arab countries, particularly through military activities that threaten their security.

He referred to “the latest announcement by the government of brotherly Yemen,” without providing further details.

“Such actions can only harm Lebanon and the interests of its people,” he said. “We are fully committed to respecting the sovereignty and security of our Arab brothers and preventing harm to them. We also look forward to strengthening and developing our relations with them on the firm foundations of mutual trust.”

Asked whether Lebanon had received fresh information suggesting that Iran-backed Hezbollah might become involved in another war with Israel — the third conflict in three years — a Lebanese official told Arab News that the concerns were prompted by recent remarks from Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

“The concerns stem from the statement made several days ago by Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in which he spoke about the ‘unity of fronts.’ This has heightened the Lebanese state’s anxiety,” the official said.

Khamenei recently instructed senior commanders of Iran’s armed forces to prepare an immediate and effective response to any military threat, saying that Tehran’s retaliation would not be constrained by geographical boundaries.

During his meeting with military commanders, Khamenei praised what he described as the resilience of the “resistance front” and said the “unity of fronts” was a strategic factor in shaping a new political and security order in West Asia.

The Lebanese official said Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri had assured Aoun and Salam that Hezbollah would not become involved in another war.

“But the decision is not his to make. It lies in Tehran,” the source said.

The official added: “Iranian statements suggest that Tehran does not want Hezbollah to participate in any confrontation between Iran and the US. However, it remains unclear what the final instruction will be.

“What we witnessed in the two previous wars — in 2023, when Hezbollah opened the southern front in support of Gaza, and in 2026, when it intervened in support of Iran — does not inspire confidence.”

Lebanese officials fear that Hezbollah’s position could change in response to developments on the battlefield.

Before the second “support front” was opened in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s then supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, Berri had been told that Hezbollah did not intend to enter the war, the official said.

Hezbollah nevertheless fired six rockets at Israel, prompting an Israeli ground offensive that resulted in Israel taking control of about 700 sq. km of southern Lebanon, the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people and the destruction of dozens of border villages, according to the source.

The official urged Hezbollah’s leadership “to reconsider its calculations and refrain from taking an ill-considered step, given the imbalance of power between the group and Israel.”

Meanwhile, Israeli military drones continued to violate Lebanese airspace throughout Wednesday, flying over southern Lebanon, Beirut and Baabda, including the presidential palace.