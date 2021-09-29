You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Central Bank assets increase by $6.2bn in August

Saudi Central Bank assets increase by $6.2bn in August

Saudi Central Bank assets increase by $6.2bn in August
The Saudi Central Bank’s reserve assets, the special drawing rights, underwent a remarkable rise growing by over 160 percent this month. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zsqqj

Updated 23 sec ago
Jana Salloum
Ziad Sabbah
Ruba Alrashed
FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Saudi Central Bank assets increase by $6.2bn in August

Saudi Central Bank assets increase by $6.2bn in August
  • Commercial banks’ net foreign assets increased by 8.16%
  • Mortgage lending picks up
Updated 23 sec ago
Jana Salloum Ziad Sabbah Ruba Alrashed FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL ONE CARLO DIAZ

RIYADH/JEDDAH/DUBAI: Assets held by the Saudi Central Bank saw an increase of SR23.5 billion ($6.2 billion) month-on-month to SR1.872 trillion in August 2021, according to data released by the Saudi Central Bank.

When compared to August 2020, SAMA’s assets grew by SR35.9 billion ($9.5 billion).

The central bank recorded a drop in bills and repurchase agreements in August, which is a good sign for the Saudi economy, said Mohamed Ramady, an independent London-based economist. He said that it means the Saudi banks are investing more outside (of SAMA), “instead of placing their surplus deposits overnight with the central bank and SAMA is also not borrowing from banks, crowding out the private sector.” SAMA’s reserve assets, the special drawing rights underwent a remarkable rise, growing by over 160 percent this month.

This reflects Saudi Arabia’s “fairly sizable contribution” to help third-party countries.

SAMA data showed that commercial banks’ net foreign assets increased by 8.16 percent to reach SR58.43 billion in August.

Bank claims on government experienced an increase as well by SR10.74 billion to reach SR465.32 billion in August, reflecting a 2.36 percent growth rate.  Moreover, bank claims on nonfinancial public sector enterprises increased by 5.25 percent, moving from SR88.43 billion in July to SR93.07 in August. This is contrasted by the very slight increase in bank claims on the private sector, amounting to a mere 0.56 percent growth rate.

Ramady said: “These shifts in lending patterns can be explained by the Saudi commercial banks’ interest in new government projects, such as the Red Sea Development Co. and NEOM.”

Claims on private sector

Commercial banks’ claims on the private sector grew by SR10.96 billion to reach SR1,956.29 billion in August.

This rise represents a month-on-month increase of 0.56 percent, the figures revealed, with a quarterly growth rate of 3.33 percent.

Saudi central bank data also showed a SR2.10 billion drop in commercial banks’ assets by — a 0.1 percent decline from July.

More Saudis have taken out new mortgages in August after a slight pick up in lending witnessed in July, official data showed.

Total contracts reached 22,121 worth SR10.12 billion in August of 2020.

Remittances

Remittances of non-Saudis reached SR13.7 billion in August, a 9.8 percent increase from the month before.

Data from the central bank showed the payments were up from SR12.5 billion in July, reversing the 7 percent drop in the previous month.

External debt

The gross external debt in the second quarter of 2021 amounted SR959,544 million compared to SR 923,325 million in the first quarter, increasing by 4 percent, the data showed.

The general government long-term debt securities, and the general government loans remained the same in the second quarter, while central bank short-term currency and deposits decreased by 16.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021, amounting to SR 6,974 million compared to SR 8,344 for the first quarter of the year, by a decreasing amount of SR 1,370 million.

Topics: saudi central bank SAMA

Related

Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows
Business & Economy
Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows
Saudi mortgage lending continues to grow in August: SAMA
Business & Economy
Saudi mortgage lending continues to grow in August: SAMA

East Pipes Integrated Co. to float 6.3m shares in IPO

East Pipes Integrated Co. to float 6.3m shares in IPO
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

East Pipes Integrated Co. to float 6.3m shares in IPO

East Pipes Integrated Co. to float 6.3m shares in IPO
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority approved the request of East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry to float 6.3 million shares, or 30 percent of its share capital, in an initial public offering.

 The offering will be limited to qualified investors, who should conduct their own due diligence on the information disclosed in the company’s prospectus, the market regulator said in a statement.

Topics: IPO Saudi Arabia

Related

CMA approves Al Hasoob's listing on Nomu
Business & Economy
CMA approves Al Hasoob's listing on Nomu

Nayifat Co. to offer 35m shares in IPO

Nayifat Co. to offer 35m shares in IPO
Updated 4 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Nayifat Co. to offer 35m shares in IPO

Nayifat Co. to offer 35m shares in IPO
Updated 4 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approved Nayifat Finance Co.’s request to offer 35 million shares representing 35 percent of its share capital, in an initial public offering.

Nayifat will publish a prospectus well in advance of the subscription period.

CMA’s approval should never be considered as a recommendation for subscribing and the approval is valid for six months from the CMA board resolution’s date, CMA said in a statement.

Topics: IPO Tadawul CMA

Related

CMA reviews 45 companies awaiting stock market listing
Business & Economy
CMA reviews 45 companies awaiting stock market listing

Swiss watchdog approves first crypto assets fund: Market wrap

Swiss watchdog approves first crypto assets fund: Market wrap
Updated 33 min 5 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Swiss watchdog approves first crypto assets fund: Market wrap

Swiss watchdog approves first crypto assets fund: Market wrap
Updated 33 min 5 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: The Swiss financial markets supervisor on Wednesday joined many other regulators worldwide by giving approval to the country’s first fund that invests primarily in crypto assets.  

The Crypto Market Index Fund is restricted to qualified investors and categorized under other funds for alternative investments with particular risks, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA said in a statement.

Since crypto assets involve particular risks, FINMA said it had tied the approval to specific requirements, including that the fund may invest only in established assets with a sufficiently large trading volume.

No to crypto

Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, has announced via its official website that it will no longer allow cryptomining equipment to be sold on its platform.

The company also stressed that anyone who evades these rules and places cryptocurrency products in other categories will be punished, it will remove or delete listed products, deduct points, restrict the use of site functions, and close accounts.

This move is the result of the recent ban imposed by the Chinese government on cryptocurrencies trading and mining.

"Alibaba.com will prohibit the sale of virtual currency miners in addition to the prohibition against selling virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, BeaoCoin, QuarkCoin, and Ethereum", according to the statement.

Digital currency project

The Central Bank of Ukraine is looking to hire a blockchain expert to support its digital currency project, as it recently published a job posting describing the role and responsibilities, said Vladimir Nagornyuk, the bank’s IT director.

The blockchain specialist is expected to be involved in the development and improvement of highly accessible distributed infrastructure, systems and services.

New legislation 

US Sen. Maggie Hassan, a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Sen. Joni Ernst have introduced legislation related to cryptocurrency.

The bill states that its purpose is to require the treasury secretary to report to Congress on cryptocurrencies and global competitiveness, with the aim of improving oversight of them and mining operations in foreign countries.

“The bill would require the Treasury Department to report to Congress on virtual currencies and their use globally — including how other countries are using and mining cryptocurrencies, and how cryptocurrency mining operations are impacting supply chains, including for critical technologies like semiconductors", Sen. Hassan explained.

Expansion

El Salvador, which adopted Bitcoin as a legal currency in early September, is expanding its use of the cryptocurrency despite protests against it.

The country’s president, Nayib Bukele, posted on his official Twitter account a video of the first Bitcoin mining factory using the power of thermal volcanoes.

Market

Bitcoin traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 0.33 percent to $41,689 at 7:11 p.m. Riyadh time. While Ether traded at $2,863.98, up 0.28 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

 

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin

Related

China crypto crackdown reveals scale of digital yuan ambitions
Business & Economy
China crypto crackdown reveals scale of digital yuan ambitions
Skeptics fail to deter companies from entering crypto fray: Market wrap
Business & Economy
Skeptics fail to deter companies from entering crypto fray: Market wrap

Global oil prices slip as US inventories rise: Market wrap

Global oil prices slip as US inventories rise: Market wrap
Updated 29 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Global oil prices slip as US inventories rise: Market wrap

Global oil prices slip as US inventories rise: Market wrap
Updated 29 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: OPEC+ is likely to stick to an existing deal to add 400,000 barrels per day to its output for November when it meets next week, sources said, despite oil hitting a three-year high above $80 a barrel and pressure from consumers for more supply.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia agreed in July to increase production by 400,000 bpd each month to phase out 5.8 million bpd in cuts. It also agreed to assess the deal in December.

“So far we will keep the plan to increase by 400,000 bpd,” one of the sources said.

OPEC+ agreed in September to continue with its existing plans for an October output rise.

The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee, which met on Wednesday, sees the oil market in a 1.4 million bpd surplus next year under its base scenario, slightly below the previous forecast of 1.6 million bpd, a presentation seen by Reuters showed.

In opening remarks to the JTC, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said the current OPEC+ deal is helping to keep the oil market balanced.

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after US crude inventories rose by more than anticipated.

US crude stockpiles rose by 4.6 million barrels last week, exceeding expectations, boosted by a rebound in output as offshore facilities shut in by two US Gulf hurricanes resumed activity.

Brent crude settled down 45 cents to $78.64 a barrel, after reaching $80 on Tuesday. US oil prices ended down 46 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $74.83 a barrel.

The market was also pressured by strength in the US dollar, which hit a one-year high against a basket of other major currencies. Since oil is transacted in dollars, strength in the U.S. currency makes the commodity more expensive worldwide.

Oil prices have been charging higher as economies recover from pandemic lockdowns and fuel demand picks up, while some producing countries have seen supply disruptions.

U.S. oil, gasoline and distillate stockpiles rose last week, according to the U.S. Energy Department. U.S. output rose to 11.1 million barrels per day, roughly in line with where production was before Hurricane Ida hit about a month ago.

Production in the United States has failed to recapture the levels seen at the end of 2019, when output rose to almost 13 million bpd. Shale output has been slow to rebound, tightening global supply as OPEC has been reluctant to raise its quotas.

"Production is coming back but is not where it needs to be," said Phil Flynn, trader at Price Futures Group.

Carbon footprint

The Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. has hired advisers to sell its entire oil and gas producing assets in Canada as part of a drive to reduce the company's carbon footprint, sources told Reuters.

The assets could fetch as much as $1.18 billion, according to IHS Markit analysts.

Topics: Oil OPEC

Related

Price of oil surges past $80-a-barrel landmark
Business & Economy
Price of oil surges past $80-a-barrel landmark

Saudi delivery app, Jahez, gets approval to sell shares in IPO

Saudi delivery app, Jahez, gets approval to sell shares in IPO
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi delivery app, Jahez, gets approval to sell shares in IPO

Saudi delivery app, Jahez, gets approval to sell shares in IPO
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved a request by Jahez International Co., a top operator of food delivery service, to sell 1.36 million shares, or 13 percent of its share capital, in an initial public offering (IPO) on Nomu parallel market.

The approval on the offering is valid for six months as of today, and will be cancelled if the offering and listing of the company's shares are not completed within this period, the market regulator said in a statement today.

In May, Jahez appointed HSBC Saudi Arabia as a financial advisor and global coordinator for its potential IPO, according to Argaam.

The Saudi company uses innovative technology to serve nearly 2 million customers through its Jahez platform, which was launched in 2016.

The platform includes 13,000 branches and stores, as well as 45,000 delivery workers in 47 cities across Saudi Arabia. In 2020, when home deliveries rose due to the pandemic, the total number of orders made through the Jahez platform reached around 20 million.

Topics: IPO Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Saudi Central Bank assets increase by $6.2bn in August
Saudi Central Bank assets increase by $6.2bn in August
NBA-Unvaccinated players to face extensive COVID-19 curbs — memo
NBA-Unvaccinated players to face extensive COVID-19 curbs — memo
East Pipes Integrated Co. to float 6.3m shares in IPO
East Pipes Integrated Co. to float 6.3m shares in IPO
Curious as cats: Riyadh Season secret events has Saudis excited
Curious as cats: Riyadh Season secret events has Saudis excited
Nayifat Co. to offer 35m shares in IPO
Nayifat Co. to offer 35m shares in IPO

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.