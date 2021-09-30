Putin and Erdogan focus on curbing Syria violence/node/1938281/middle-east
Putin and Erdogan focus on curbing Syria violence
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak before Erdogan leaves after their talks at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP)
MOSCOW: The presidents of Russia and Turkey on Wednesday began talks on curbing renewed violence in northwest Syria and on possibly expanding Moscow’s sales of military defense systems to Ankara despite US objections.
The talks are taking place in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi and the Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin was ending a period of coronavirus-related self-isolation by meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish officials said before the meeting that Erdogan would press Putin for a return to a ceasefire agreed last year to end a Russian and Syrian army assault on Turkey-backed fighters in Syria’s Idlib region.
“The steps we take together regarding Syria carry great importance. The peace there is dependent on Turkey-Russia ties,” Erdogan told Putin at the start of their talks.
Putin made only a passing reference to Syria in his opening comments, saying it was one of the areas where the two countries cooperated fairly successfully.
The Russian leader said negotiations with Turkey were sometimes difficult but that the two countries had learnt how to find mutually beneficial compromises.
A potential Turkish purchase of more Russian S-400 missile defense batteries is on the agenda too, something that Washington has made clear it strongly objects to.
In an apparent reference to the Americans, Erdogan told Putin he wanted to discuss further defense cooperation regardless of US objections. “At the UN General Assembly, the typical persons especially asked us about certain issues specifically of course,” Erdogan told Putin.
“We gave them the necessary response anyway. It is not possible for us to turn back from the steps we took. I especially believe this: It is of great importance for us to continue by strengthening Turkey-Russia ties every day.”
NATO member Turkey bought Russian S-400 missile defense batteries in 2019, triggering US sanctions against its defense industries.
RAMALLAH: Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, hurling stones at cars and homes and leaving several people wounded, including a Palestinian toddler, activists said on Wednesday.
Video of Tuesday’s attack released by an Israeli rights group showed several shirtless settlers with scarves wrapped around their faces hurling stones at a cluster of homes and vehicles. Israeli troops stood among the settlers but did not appear to be taking any action to stop them.
The Israeli military refused to comment, saying it was still gathering information.
Sami Hureini, a local Palestinian activist, said a group of Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian shepherd near the village of Mufaqara and slaughtered four of his sheep. He said they then stormed the village itself, attacking residents with clubs and stones.
He said a four-year-old boy, Mohammed Bakr, was hospitalized with a head injury.
The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem released video of the attack and provided a similar account.
It said Israeli troops fired tear gas at Palestinian residents and arrested at least one Palestinian. An Israeli soldier can be seen throwing a tear gas grenade at the Palestinian who filmed the attack and then shoving him.
Nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers live in the occupied West Bank, which Israel seized in the 1967 war.
The territory is home to more than 2.5 million Palestinians, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.
In addition to more than 120 authorized settlements, more radical settlers have established dozens of outposts in rural parts of the West Bank. Israeli authorities are reluctant to dismantle them because doing so usually ignites clashes between the settlers and security forces. The Palestinians and the international community consider all settlements to be illegal and an obstacle to peace.
B’Tselem said the settlers who took part in the attack came from two nearby outposts, Avigayil and Havat Maon. The area has seen a series of recent settler attacks. B’Tselem and other rights groups say Israeli forces often turn a blind eye to settler violence or side with the settlers in clashes with Palestinians.
DUBAI: The UAE will take global center stage for the next six months — the duration of Expo 2020 Dubai, the extravaganza of business, technology, connectivity, and sheer showbiz that will finally get underway at a lavish opening ceremony on Thursday.
There is no doubt the expo will raise the profile of Dubai and the UAE while it is on, but in order to justify the billions of dollars that have been spent on it by the government and private sector, the policymakers expect there will be a long-term economic “legacy.”
The organizers have long recognized this and have been seeking to highlight the expected permanent shift in economic conditions ever since the UAE won the right to stage the event in 2013.
The so-called expo effect has been a constant feature of economic commentary about Dubai and the UAE, in what has been labeled the discipline of Exponomics.
The message from the organizers is that expo means, “investing in a resilient, long-term future for the UAE economy. Expo’s capital expenditure will spur wider economic impact in key sectors including construction (such as facilities and infrastructure development, and international participant pavilions), transport, storage, and communications, as well as travel, tourism, hospitality, and business services.”
Extra investment by Dubai authorities in transport, utilities, and other infrastructure will enhance economic growth in the long term, while small businesses and sustainable enterprises will also get a boost from the event.
In particular, the exhibitions and conferences industry — already a major money-spinner for Dubai — will move to the next level with the creation of the Dubai Exhibition Center and District 2020 for holding big international forums.
Expo will accelerate the UAE’s efforts to diversify its economy, support the growth of a knowledge economy and smart connectivity, as well as provide a stimulus for cultural and creative life, officials said.
Putting some hard economic and financial figures on those strategic economic policy goals has been made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, global consulting firm EY produced an assessment of the economic impact of the expo.
“Expo 2020 Dubai and its legacy are expected to contribute 122.6 billion Emirati dirhams ($33.4 billion) of gross value added to the UAE’s economy from 2013 to 2031,” EY said, specifying a 1.5 percent boost to annual gross domestic product during the six months of the event, and tens of thousands of new long-term jobs created.
Critically, EY expected the event to attract 25 million visits from 190 countries, of whom 70 percent would come from outside the UAE.
Matthew Benson, EY partner, said: “Expo 2020 is an exciting long-term investment for the UAE, and is expected to have a significant impact on the economy and how jobs are created directly and indirectly.”
It is not known whether EY has updated its forecasts to take account of the most severe economic recession in decades in 2020, but independent economists are taking a rather more cautious view of the long-term economic legacy.
“The 25 million expo visits may be a tad too optimistic during an ongoing pandemic,” Nasser Saidi, a regional economics expert and Lebanon’s former economy and industry minister, told Arab News.
But he recognizes the achievement of staging the event at all after such an unprecedented slowdown in travel, trade, and tourism during 2020.
“Little did anyone envisage the scenario within which the expo would eventually take place,” he said. “Expo 2020 will be the first global mega-event to be held permitting physical entry of visitors, after the Tokyo Olympics went ahead without spectators.
“A successfully run event will boost Dubai’s and the UAE’s image as a global frontrunner in safely hosting large-scale events during the pandemic era. The expo will act as a stepping-stone for potential investors to buy into Brand Dubai and move businesses and families into the country.”
For Dubai, which thrives on global connectivity and travel, there was a big incentive to open up the economy as soon as possible, with the first tentative steps toward reopening taking place last summer and accelerating as the UAE’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign gathered pace.
The UAE has now given the vaccine to a greater percentage of its population than any other country in the world and has been rewarded by new optimism in the strength of its economic recovery.
The International Monetary Fund said recently that the UAE economy would grow by 3.1 percent this year, a dramatic turnaround from the 6 percent plunge in 2020. The expo will be a big contributor to that.
James Swanston, Middle East economist at London-based consultancy Capital Economics, pointed out that Expo 2020 would be a “welcome boost” to Dubai’s economy, especially in the vital tourism-related sectors.
He said: “Around a third of GDP is made up of sectors like hospitality and wholesale and retail trade, and the latest figures show that GDP contracted 10.7 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2020. More timely data points to a slow recovery. Tourist arrivals were just a quarter of their pre-pandemic level in the first half of 2021.
“Dubai has pinned its hopes on the expo to boost its attractiveness as a destination for tourists and expatriate workers. On top of targeting 25 million visits to the expo itself, the authorities have set lofty ambitions of 23 to 25 million tourist arrivals to Dubai by 2025, which would make it the most visited city in the world – for context, 16.7 million tourists visited Dubai in 2019.”
Swanston noted that officials also hoped that one in 20 visitors to the expo would decide to reside in Dubai permanently, which would imply a near-term population increase of roughly 10 percent for the UAE as a whole.
Such considerations are especially relevant for UAE real estate, which is in the early stages of recovery from a sluggish property market that began in 2014 and still remains below that level.
Whether these targets will be met at Expo 2020 still remains to be seen. Staging such a huge event is a costly and demanding exercise, although no detailed up-to-date figures on the actual cost are available from the organizers.
“Hosting such mega-events is usually found to be a strain on country or city budgets,” Saidi said.
“The economic case for hosting such events is based on the increase in economic activity, the rise in tourists and spending, building the intangible Dubai brand, as well as other qualitative and social impacts, like strengthening trade and business with global counterparts.
“Plus the feel-good factor, which is more important during a pandemic when trying to return to normal.”
That sentiment seems to be the consensus among “Exponomics” experts: The UAE is to be congratulated for staging the first mega-event of the post-pandemic era, with actual people, and will only enhance its reputation over the coming six months.
“The direct financial impact on the Dubai economy may be subdued by the pandemic,” Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive officer of Nomura Asset Management in the Middle East, told Arab News. “But it will leave a lasting impression on its reputation and economic development.”
LONDON: Iraq and the Netherlands joined the UN agencies responsible for children and counter-terrorism to launch a global framework to support UN member states willing to repatriate their citizens from Iraq and Syria on Wednesday.
Thousands of suspected foreign terrorist fighters are currently being held in detention facilities after the collapse of Daesh in Iraq and Syria.
At least 42,000 foreign women and children remain in overcrowded camps and detention centers across northeast Syria.
The Global Framework for UN Support on Syria/Iraq Third Country National Returnees is a UN response to the dire humanitarian crisis in these camps and detention facilities and aims to support member states willing to repatriate their nationals from Iraq and Syria.
The framework is co-chaired by the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and the UN Children’s Fund, otherwise known as UNICEF.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his opening statement at a side event on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly that the global framework provides integrated technical and financial support. It addresses the humanitarian and protection needs of returnees from Iraq and Syria while also responding to accountability and security concerns.
“It responds to justice and security concerns in an age-appropriate and gender-responsive way, while also protecting children and victims,” Guterres said.
“To member states that require assistance, I encourage you to immediately make use of the global framework. To the donor community, I urge you to support this vital and timely effort by contributing generously to the framework’s multi-partner trust fund.”
To support the global framework, a dedicated multi-partner trust fund was established to enable rapid, coherent, and coordinated delivery across both of its objectives — protecting children and holding adults accountable.
“Not only does the global framework support member states to protect and address the needs of returnees but it also builds the capacity of member states to respond to security concerns and to promote accountability,” Vladimir Voronkov, the under-secretary-general of UNOCT, said.
“This includes support to develop comprehensive and tailored prosecution, rehabilitation, and reintegration strategies as outlined in Security Council resolutions 2178 (2014) and 2396 (2017).”
UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said the agency is concerned about the situation of thousands of foreign children and families in detention centers and closed camps in Syria and Iraq. She said the global framework aims to help them.
“Some of these children have spent half of their childhood in limbo, with barely any access to education, health care, clean water, or other essential services. Their circumstances may be complex, but the decision to help them is a simple one,” Fore said.
“And we have seen that solutions are possible. That is why UNICEF is proud to co-lead this Global Framework — a unique partnership to solve a critical contemporary problem.”
Asa Regner, the deputy executive director of UN Women, said she was pleased that the global framework has a gender-sensitive approach to meet the needs of women and girls. She added that strong gender analysis and working with civil society are key for successful reintegration and rehabilitation processes.
LONDON: Israel has continued to destroy structures in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Tor Wennesland, UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, told the Security Council on Wednesday.
The council heard how Israel has since July demolished and seized Palestinian-owned structures across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
Wennesland said Israeli authorities conducted the demolitions and seizures while “citing the absence of Israeli-issued building permits, which are almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain.”
UN investigations found that 302 structures were demolished or seized by Israeli authorities, or were destroyed by their owners to avoid being charged. This caused the displacement of some 433 people, including 251 children and 102 women.
Wennesland said Israeli authorities demolished around 30 structures, including 17 buildings that were given as humanitarian assistance, on July 7 in the Bedouin community of Humsa Al-Bqai’a in the Jordan Valley.
Israeli authorities, he added, confiscated at least 49 structures in the Bedouin community of Ras Al-Tin in Ramallah governorate on July 14, displacing 84 people.
Some 970 Palestinians currently face eviction in East Jerusalem.
RIYADH: The US on Wednesday welcomed the return of Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed to Aden and said it was continuing to monitor the situation in the country.
US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking called on the Yemeni government to uphold its responsibility to promote peace and stability.
“Now is the time to work together to improve the lives of Yemenis,” the State Department said in a tweet.
The prime minister returned to the port city of Aden — the interim capital — on Tuesday for the first time since March, when he left after separatist protesters stormed the presidential palace.
The US embassy in Saudi Arabia also issued a similar statement, and urged all parties to work together to address the public’s needs, improve basic services and promote economic recovery.
“We stand with the Yemeni people and support the government’s efforts to realize the hopes and aspirations of all Yemenis for a better future,” said Cathy Westley, the US charge d’affairs in Riyadh.
#USEnvoyYemen Lenderking welcomes the return of PM @DrMaeenSaeed to Yemen. The U.S. continues to monitor the situation - members of the govt coalition must uphold their responsibility to promote peace & stability. Now is the time to work together to improve the lives of Yemenis. https://t.co/DyHEgqVRBR
Meanwhile, Yemeni officials said on Wednesday that most of those killed during a recent escalation of Houthi violence were children recruited by the militia.
“Reports confirm that the majority of elements pushed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in its recent military escalation in Shabwa and the southern districts of Marib, who were killed or captured by the National Army and Popular Resistance, are children who were lured through so-called summer centers,” said Minister of Information Moammar Al-Eryani.
The Houthis have been targeting children and “mercilessly throwing them” onto the front lines of the fighting, he added, describing their actions as the “largest recruitment of children in hostilities in human history.”
Al-Eryani said the silence of the international community about the crimes of the militia encourages it to continue with such activities. He also warned of a new wave of displacements affecting thousands of families, and further displacements of families already living in camps in western districts of Shabwa and southern Marib governorates, as a result of the military escalation by the Houthis and their “indiscriminate bombing of cities, villages and citizens’ homes with various types of weapons, including ballistic missiles and drones.”
2-Terrorist Houthi militia luring of children since its coup under age of 18 &mercilessly throwing them into certain death in frontlines is largest recruitment of children in hostilities in human history, in light of intl silence that encourages militia to continue these crimes pic.twitter.com/6Jt5xJ49e0
Dozens of families were forced to flee from those districts, Al-Eryani said, to the overcrowded city of Marib which currently hosts more than 2.2 million internally displaced persons. This represents 60 percent of the displaced population and 7.5 percent of the total population of the country.
Marib, one of the last remaining government strongholds, had been a haven for internally displaced persons but the Houthis mounted an offensive on the gas-rich region in February in an effort to take control of it.
Al-Eryani urged the international community and the UN and US envoys, along with child-protection organizations, to condemn the actions of the Houthis and put pressure on them to halt their child-recruitment crimes, and for action to be taken through the International Criminal Court to hold the perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity accountable for their actions.
He also called for the Houthis to be held accountable for their military escalation in Marib and the killing and displacement of Yemenis.