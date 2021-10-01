Who’s Who: Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority

Croatia’s former president thanks Saudi Arabia’s counter-extremist center

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) has been praised by the former president of Croatia for combatting extremist narratives.

Kolinda Kitarovic visited the center’s headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday.

Kitarovic said: “Thank you… you are doing an excellent job, and this is exactly what we need to combat extremist narrative by creating counter-narrative and providing knowledge and information to recipients around the world.”

She wished Etidal further success and hoped to continue cooperation in joint projects.

The Croatian delegation was shown Etidal’s most important strategies in monitoring and analysis and the advanced technology used in the field.

Etidal’s Secretary-General Dr. Mansour Al-Shammari presented a souvenir to Kitarovic, who wrote a dedication in Etidal’s visit book, saying: “Thank you for your dedicated work in combating extremist narratives, indeed knowledge and innovation are essential in spreading peace and understanding for prosperous societies.”