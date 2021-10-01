Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan has been the governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority since May.
Al-Suwaiyan served as a deputy minister for technology and development at the Ministry of Finance from 2017 to 2021. He worked as a board member of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property from 2018 to 2021.
He served for nearly two years as a board member of the Saudi Company for Exchanging Digital Information from October 2017.
He was a board member of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology between March 2017 and December 2019.
He served as a board member at the Communications and Information Technology Commission for more than four years from March 2017.
Al-Suwaiyan held a number of positions at the telecommunications company Mobily. He was a senior systems analyst for two years from 2005. In 2008 he became the company’s executive manager for mediation and charging. From 2012 to 2014, he was the director for network support systems and integration.
In 2015, he served for a year as Mobily’s general manager for customer management applications before being promoted to vice president for application development and planning – a position he held for some six months. Then he moved to the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, where he served as a vice president for strategic planning and information technology.
Al-Suwaiyan received a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 2004 from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. In 2010, he obtained a master’s in business administration majoring in finance from Prince Sultan University.
Who’s Who: Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority
https://arab.news/26cwr
Who’s Who: Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority
Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan has been the governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority since May.