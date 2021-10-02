ThePlace: Rajajil Columns, the ‘Stonehenge of Saudi Arabia’

The Rajajil Columns, a mysterious site located 20 kilometers south of Sakakah city, are often nicknamed the “Stonehenge of Saudi Arabia.”
The name of the site translates to “the men,” and the monument might be the oldest in the region, researchers say.
Mystery surrounding the origins of the monument has attracted significant attention and visitors from around the Kingdom. Many myths and superstitions surround the columns. Archaeologists understand that the site served as a burial place, but have yet to discover more about the importance of the columns.
The site consists of 50 monolithic stones that stick out of the ground at different angles. It is believed that they have stood in position since about 4,000 B.C. However, over the centuries, some have fallen to the ground.
Despite the dominant burial site theory, a competing belief proposes that the stones originally served an astronomical purpose due to the angles in which they stand in relation to the stars above, adding to the mystery of the site.
Visitors must seek prior permission from authorities before visiting the site.
KSrelief provides educational materials, PPE to children in Yemen
Updated 38 min 43 sec ago
SPA
ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in Yemen’s Aden Governorate launched a project to support children’s access to quality education opportunities on Friday.
The project is in cooperation with the UN Children’s Fund and the Yemeni Ministry of Education.
The project aims to distribute more than 79,000 school bags to various schools in Aden, Lahj, Ad Dali, Shabwa, Abyan, and Hodeidah. In addition, more than 1,400 thermometers will be distributed along with personal protective equipment for students to reduce the risk of COVID-19.
“We have started distributing educational materials and stationary for this school year,” UNICEF Director in Aden Governorate Charles Suzuki said. “We are also distributing personal protective equipment against COVID-19 with the aim of creating a safer environment for the educational process.”
Debris from destroyed Houthi drone fall on houses in Jazan
Updated 49 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Falling debris from a Houthi drone intercepted by Saudi air defenses damaged houses and shops in the southern region of Jazan, authorities said early Saturday.
The drone fragments of the bomb-laden unmanned aircraft scattered over a residential neighborhood in Uhud Al-Masarah governorate, but fortunately did not result in death or injury, said Col. Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, spokesperson for the Civil Defense Directorate in Jazan.
The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen often launch bomb-laden drones towards the Kingdom.
The militia seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014 and are currently engaged in conflicts in a number of fronts across the country against the government, including in the resource-rich Marib province, where clashes have intensified in recent weeks.
A Saudi-led Arab coalition has been fighting the militia across Yemen to restore the internationally recognized government to power.
Saudi Arabia has called the Houthis targeting of civilian areas a war crime.
On Tuesday, the coalition destroyed a Houthi drone targeting the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushayt.
3rd Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition opens
Updated 54 min 48 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: The third Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition opened on Friday at the headquarters of the Saudi Falcons Club in Mulham, north of Riyadh.
The 10-day even, believed to be the largest of its kind in the world, includes pavilions devoted to hunting weapons, various species of falcons, the arts and family activities, along with shooting ranges, a Saudi village, and a digital museum. Organizers also promise a host of accompanying events and a few surprises for visitors.
Over the past few decades, falconers in Saudi Arabia have emerged as pioneers in breeding and preservation as the wider falconry industry has grown exponentially since its humble Bedouin beginnings.
The Kingdom has a rich historical heritage and tradition of falconry. A common companion of a Bedouin traveler across the Arabian deserts, hunting with falcons was an integral part of the land for thousands of years as they helped provide nourishment for the weary traveler by catching prey.
Amid climate change threat, Saudi Arabia moves to beef up date palm genetic bank
National Center for Palms and Dates targets 200 registered types of dates by 2027
30 million palm trees in KSA produce nearly 1.5 million tons of dates
Updated 02 October 2021
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: To further protect and save plant genetic diversity, Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Palms and Dates registered more than 127 types of local and international date seeds, making it the most significant date palm genetic bank in the world.
The center in Al-Ahsa plans to increase the number of date varieties and raise the number of dates registered to 200 by 2027, the center’s director, Khalid Al-Husseini, told Arab News.
Saudi Arabia has approximately 30 million palm trees that produce nearly 1.5 million tons of dates.
Al-Husseini said most of the dates registered at the center are “compatible with nature,” because the soil is suitable for most types of dates. He said other varieties come from the US, Tunisia, Algeria, and Iraq.
Al-Husseini also said the center aims to preserve national and global seeds, especially rare and endangered ones. The center conducts physiological and morphological studies on these types of seeds to determine how adaptable they are to local climatic conditions. Laboratories are also provided with the required palm varieties.
Climate change is an important issue that affects crops globally, as more and more are going extinct. Seed banks provide adequate conditions to ensure seed longevity.
Al-Husseini said the center is also working to create a database for date palms in an attempt to preserve them from extinction. The genetic seed bank was founded in 1999 as more than 100 research projects have been conducted so far.
‘Taste of Al-Ahsa’ is a prize-winning Saudi visual feast
The short promotional film was honored with an award at a prestigious international event
Updated 02 October 2021
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: A short film showcasing some of the culinary delights Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa region is famous for has been honored with an award at a prestigious international event.
“Taste of Al-Ahsa” was named Best Potential World Region of Gastronomy Film at the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism’s Food Film Menu 2021 event.
The film packs a lot of Al-Ahsa’s food-related attractions and traditions into its running time of just over a minute, including authentic traditional Hassawi dishes and freshly picked dates from the region’s oases. It also features traditional music and dance and local arts and crafts, such as bisht (a traditional Arab men’s cloak) making.
The film is one of five in a series titled “The Senses of Saudi Arabia,” each of which explores a location in the Kingdom as experienced through one of the five senses. The others focus on Jeddah, Najd, Tabouk and Jazan.
The Al-Ahsa film aims to capture the essence, spirit and beauty of a region known for its rich cultural heritage dating back centuries, including culinary traditions influenced by years of migration that created unique local cuisines.
Traditional farming techniques are also featured in the film, which aims to showcase the region as a destination for tourists interested in culinary traditions and food experiences.
The Saudi Tourism Association came up with the idea for the series of promotional films in collaboration with Merak, a media and production company with a team of creative Saudi minds led by Ali Al-Rashidi.
Talking about the idea behind the Al-Ahsa film, he told Arab News: “It is unique and it highlights many important cultural aspects and Saudi historical legacies, including the true taste of Al-Ahsa food and flavors, in a minute.”
The team that made the film said that with only 12 days to shoot it, they faced a difficult task because there were so many options for things to include and they wanted to share as many of them as possible with the world.
“Al-Ahsa has a vibrant, versatile culture for tourists to live the full experience, from its signature traditional flavors to its prominent palm trees and heavenly agricultural nature,” said creative director Ahmad Eid.
The soundtrack to the film includes Hassawi farmers singing a celebratory folk song after a successful harvest season. Eid said that the music is an inherited part of the Hassawi heritage of “Daq Al-Hab,” which translates to English as “bean grinding.”
Mohammed Al-Juraibi, the film’s music producer, told Arab News: “After harvesting season, Hassawi farmers start to crush and grind the crop of beans using a wooden, branch-like stick to turn them into flour and other products. During that process the farmers traditionally sing a rhyming rhythm of folkloric chants until they finish.”
Majeed Hattaf, the producer of the “Senses of Saudi Arabia” series, said it had been challenging to assemble a team able to combine the Al-Ahsa film’s visuals with creative music production to create a distinctive audio identity for the region.
“The most important aspect of this film is the music, in my view,” he added. “The sound of each scene creates an artistic scene that stirs emotions.”
He added that production of the five films took about three months to complete but this timescale does not fully reflect the huge amount of effort went into the process.
For example, finding locations with the specific flowers and crops he wanted to feature in the Al-Ahsa film, such as okra, onions and sunflowers, was challenging because they grow at different times of the year. But they were essential for getting across the character of the region.
“Food is not only considered as nutrition for the people of Al-Ahsa but rather it makes up their festive gastronomy culture,” said Eid.
The film highlights some of the traditional dishes unique to Al-Ahsa, including a rice dish called kabsa hasawiya, and a thin, crispy sweetened bread served as a cracker with tea.
“We highlighted khobz alhamar, or red bread, which is one of the most famous Hassawi foods still found and baked in traditional bakeries,” said Eid. “The bread is red because date paste is added. Also … sunflower seeds are featured as they represent a popular healthy Hasawi snack.”
In addition to traditional Hassawi dishes and delicacies, the film also highlights practitioners of traditional Al-Ahsa crafts, including tailors who make bishts and silversmiths who create jewelry.
“We truly felt the warm feeling that this film conveys to viewers while we were filming, as Hassawis are known for the warm welcome they offer their guests,” Eid said.
“The kindness of the people was a valuable asset to this film. It is not the producers who made it great and good enough to win a prize, but rather the people of that region who showed who they are by being themselves in front of the cameras.”